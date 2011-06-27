  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2016 Ford F-150
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(123)
Appraise this car

2016 Ford F-150 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Diverse four-engine lineup includes two powerful and efficient turbocharged V6 choices
  • significant aluminum body weight savings enables higher payload and tow ratings
  • highly focused Raptor off-road model
  • long list of available comfort, convenience and safety technologies
  • best-in-class crash-test scores.
  • Aluminum body panels can be more expensive to repair than steel
  • somewhat stiff ride when bed is empty
  • EcoBoost rated fuel economy hard to replicate in the real world.
Other years
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford F-150 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$14,100 - $23,995
Used F-150 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

You won't have any trouble finding a capable pickup that meets your needs in the diverse 2016 Ford F-150 lineup. With models that now boast the highest tow rating, biggest payload and best gasoline fuel economy in the half-ton segment, Ford's switch to a revolutionary all-aluminum body has paid off in a big way. Let's see which one is right for you.

Notably, we picked the 2015 Ford F-150 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

Vehicle overview

After one of the most significant redesigns in the model's long history, the 2016 Ford F-150 returns with a few notable improvements. Ford's new Sync 3 replaces the often criticized MyFord Touch system, providing an interface that's easier to use and quicker to respond. Also new to the lineup is a range-topping and luxurious Limited trim, while a compressed natural gas or propane conversion will be available for the 5.0-liter V8 later in the year.

The 2016 Ford F-150 is offered in a new Limited trim that takes this truck's luxury to a new level.

Otherwise, the 2016 F-150 is largely unchanged, and that's a good thing. The use of lighter aluminum body panels instead of steel benefits both fuel economy and payload capacity, and these panels are also surprisingly resilient. They're more expensive to repair, though, and while we're nitpicking, the F-150 can't match the supple ride of the Ram 1500. But this Ford has so much else going for it that many shoppers will likely forgive such minor shortcomings.

As always, the F-150's diverse lineup ensures that there's a pickup for all tastes and needs. From the bare-bones basic XL to the luxurious Platinum and Limited trims, there's a good chance there's a truck for you. A dizzying list of options and three body styles and bed lengths further drive this point home. And if you need serious workhorse capabilities, know that the F-150 is at or near the head of the class by almost every measure.

As good as the 2016 F-150 is, it does face stiff competition. We awarded a Supercrew with the V8 engine an Edmunds "A" rating, but a couple of 2.7-liter V6 models managed only a "B" rating. The Ram 1500 also received an "A" rating, making it the Ford's strongest rival, while "B"-rated trucks like the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (and its GMC Sierra twin) and Toyota Tundra are certainly worth considering. Then there's the new Nissan Titan XD, which toes the line between full-size and heavy-duty trucks and is showing some early promise. It's hard to go wrong with any of these trucks, but the 2016 Ford F-150 clearly enjoys one of the top spots in this segment.

2016 Ford F-150 models

The 2016 Ford F-150 is a full-size pickup truck that is available in three cab styles: regular, Supercab (extended) and Supercrew (crew cab). There are three bed lengths offered, depending on which cab style is chosen: a 6.5- or 8-foot bed is available on regular and Supercabs while the Supercrew is eligible only for a 5.5- or 6.5-foot bed. Finally, there are six trim levels to choose from: XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum and a new Limited.

Standard features for the base XL include 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, trailer sway control, pre-wired trailer connections, vinyl flooring, a cloth-upholstered 40/20/40-split front bench, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 2.3-inch driver information screen, air-conditioning, manual crank windows, a 4.2-inch central display screen, Bluetooth, and a four-speaker radio with auxiliary input. Supercab and Supercrew models receive 60/40-split folding rear seats and two additional speakers.

An optional 101A package adds power windows and locks (including the tailgate), power mirrors, a cargo management system with four tie-down cleats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, Ford's MyKey vehicle control feature, a 4.2-inch driver information screen, Sync voice controls, smartphone-app integration, a USB port and a CD player.

Other XL add-ons include chrome and sport appearance packages, the FX4 Off-Road package for 4x4 models (including an electronic-locking rear axle, off-road shocks, underbody skid plates and hill descent control), side steps, a tailgate assist step, drop-in or spray-in bedliners and trailer tow packages with Ford's Pro Trailer Backup Assist system (essentially a self-steering system to simplify backing up with a trailer).

New for 2016, the Backup Assist system literally takes the wheel out of your hands. Just watch the trailer in the rearview camera and "steer" with this knob.

The XLT trim includes the XL's optional 101A package along with alloy wheels, chrome bumpers and exterior trim, foglights, a keypad entry system, rear privacy glass, carpeting, four-way adjustable headrests, manual driver and passenger lumbar adjustments and additional interior storage bins and pockets.

The Mid 301A option package adds heated mirrors, an auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirror, a trailer hitch, an eight-way power driver seat, power adjustable pedals, rear under-seat storage, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rearview camera and satellite radio. The Luxury 302A package includes those items along with a power sliding rear window, rear parking sensors, LED bed lighting, remote ignition, 10-way power adjustable heated front seats, a 110-volt power outlet and the Sync 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen and two USB ports. Notable standalone options include a regular sunroof (Supercab), a panoramic sunroof (Supercrew), a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, remote vehicle tracking, inflatable rear seatbelts and a navigation system.

Many of the 302A features are standard on the Lariat trim, which also includes 18-inch wheels, front tow hooks, power-folding mirrors, puddle lamps, keyless entry and ignition, an 8-inch driver information screen with expanded capabilities, dual-zone automatic climate control, driver memory settings, leather upholstery and cooled front seats.

High-end versions of the 2016 Ford F-150 have become honest-to-goodness luxury vehicles on the inside.

In addition to many of the options offered on the XLT, the Lariat is also eligible for the 502A package that includes LED headlights and taillights, a remote tailgate release, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, front-facing spotlights, a heated power-adjustable steering wheel, front bucket seats and an 11-speaker Sony audio system. Other options include lane-departure prevention, a surround-view camera system, an automated parallel-parking system and adaptive cruise control with frontal collision warning.

The King Ranch trim is only offered as a Supercrew and adds a Western styling theme inside and out, as well as items like an integrated trailer brake controller and heated rear seats. The Platinum adopts a more contemporary luxury style with features that include 20-inch wheels, power-deployable running boards and aluminum interior trim. At the top of the range is the new Limited trim, which comes generously appointed with 22-inch wheels, unique styling details and many of the convenience options as standard.

Many of the standard and optional features on fancier F-150 models are available on lesser trims.

2016 Highlights

Ford's new and improved Sync 3 infotainment system is now available for the 2016 F-150, as is a luxurious Limited trim, while the Pro Trailer Backup Assist feature simplifies backing up a trailer.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Ford F-150's base engine is a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 282 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque. The EPA estimates fuel economy for this engine at 20 mpg combined (18 mpg /25 highway) for the rear-drive version. Four-wheel drive drops the estimate to 19 mpg combined (17 city/23 highway). A six-speed automatic transmission is the only choice for all F-150 models and features a tow-haul mode.

Upgrading to the turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 increases output to 325 hp and 375 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy is estimated at 22 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway) with RWD and 20 mpg combined (18 city/23 highway) with 4WD. In Edmunds testing, this engine propelled a 4WD Supercab F-150 to 60 mph in a remarkably quick 6.0 seconds, while a 4WD Supercrew turned in an equally impressive 6.4-second run.

Although the 5.0-liter V8 isn't turbocharged, it's a smart choice for both its towing prowess and fuel economy estimates that are attainable in the real world. It produces 385 hp and 387 lb-ft of torque and is rated by the EPA to achieve 18 mpg combined (15 city/22 highway) with RWD and 17 mpg combined (15 city/21 highway) for 4WD. In Edmunds testing, a 4WD Supercrew with the V8 reached 60 mph in 6.9 seconds — a solid result compared to rivals, but a bit disappointing in light of the 2.7-liter V6's performance. Later in the model year, buyers can also select a compressed natural gas- or propane-fueled version of this V8.

The top-of-the-line turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 is good for 365 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. It's rated at 20 mpg combined (17 city/24 highway) with 2WD and 19 mpg combined (17 city/23 highway) with 4WD. In Edmunds testing, a 4WD Supercrew with this engine laid down a 6.2-second sprint to 60 mph despite weighing about 350 pounds more than the V8-powered Supercrew we tested. In other words, if you want a fast truck, the 3.5-liter V6 takes the cake.

Maximum towing capacities start from 7,600 pounds with the base V6 engine and climb to 8,500 with the 2.7-liter V6. For heavy lifting, the 5.0-liter V8 can tow 11,100 pounds, while the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 can pull trailers up to 12,200 pounds when properly equipped.

Safety

Standard safety features on all 2016 Ford F-150 models include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, full-length side curtain airbags and automatic crash notification via paired cell phones.

Ford's MyKey system is standard on the XLT and above. It monitors the vehicle and allows owners to set certain limitations and alerts for valets and teen drivers. Rearview and surround-view cameras are available, as are rear parking sensors. Optional advanced features include a forward collision warning system that also pre-charges the brakes for maximum responsiveness, a blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure prevention and inflatable rear seatbelts.

In Edmunds brake testing, current F-150 test vehicles have generally needed 126 to 132 feet to stop from 60 mph, which is about average for the segment. However, the abovementioned 4WD Supercrew with the turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 stopped in a jaw-dropping 117 feet despite being the heaviest of the lot at 5,581 pounds.

The 2016 F-150 also gets high marks in government crash tests, receiving five out of five stars for overall, frontal and side-impact protection and four stars for rollover protection.

Driving

Despite its large proportions, the 2016 F-150 is a reasonably agile beast. With potent power coming from all but the base engine, accelerating up to highway speeds or passing slower traffic is reassuringly easy. Rearview and surround-view cameras make backing into a tight parking spot a stress-free affair, while the nifty Pro Trailer Backup Assist system even takes the guesswork out of backing a trailer.

The F-150 certainly isn't sized for city living, but this truck is quicker and more maneuverable than you'd think.

The F-150's ride quality is generally agreeable for a big truck, even when there's no cargo in the bed to settle down the rear suspension. Still, the Ram 1500's coil-spring rear suspension has been spoiling truck buyers for years now with its luxury-car smoothness, and the Ford falls short of that standard. Running boards and the low-hanging front air dam limit off-road clearance, but the air dam is easily removable and power-deployable steps are available. At the end of the day, the 2016 Ford F-150 is simply an all-around strong performer, with a good balance of comfort, utility and performance.

Interior

In XL trim, the 2016 F-150 is as basic as pickups get, with vinyl floors and hand-cranked windows, but this is to be expected from a work truck. As you move up the trim levels, the interiors get progressively nicer, reaching downright luxurious accommodations in the Lariat model and above. While there's still an abundance of hard yet sturdy plastics, most every surface that you'd frequently touch is padded.

The control layout is logical and easy to read at a glance, and Ford's new Sync 3 infotainment system is far more user-friendly than the much-maligned MyFord Touch system, featuring pinch-and-swipe gesture capability and a simplified menu along the bottom of the screen. The more advanced driver information displays provide a wealth of customization and vehicle information.

As expected, higher-trimmed F-150s provide excellent long-distance comfort, bolstered by additional seat adjustments and ventilation. Supercrew models deliver similar levels of comfort for rear passengers. Elsewhere in the cabin, there is plenty of storage for personal items, especially in trucks with the front bucket seats and large center console. Supercab and Supercrew models also benefit from additional storage under the rear seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Ford F-150.

5(50%)
4(17%)
3(12%)
2(10%)
1(11%)
3.8
123 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 123 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

F-150 has severe ghost electrical issues
Steve K,04/11/2018
Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I have a 2016 Ford F150 Limited with 23,000 miles on it. I have had repeated electrical problems with it. Apparently the gateway module gets shorted out and causes the running boards to stop working, the HVAC to stop, the power windows to stop, the air bag lights to come on and tire pressure sensors to freak out. Those are the items that I know don't work. Update: After 4 months of FIGHTING with Ford. They wanted me to pay them $7,000 to take back the truck. We fought another month and I got them to give me back $1500 and I returned the car as a lemon. The Texas Lemon Law is not what you would expect. I almost think it hurt my negotiation with Ford, because now that Ford knew they were being watched they had to follow all the rules and the Lemon Law is NOT consumer friendly. This has happened 7 times. The first time it happened was at 8000 miles and now it has happened 4 times in the last 4 months. At first the dealers kept telling me it was a problem with the plug on the Gateway Module, but all they were doing was resetting it and sending me on my way. Telling me I was luck they didn't charge me because plugging in the module is not covered by warranty. Finally the 3rd dealer replaced the Gateway Module and 3 weeks later the electronics go out again. This time I opened a 4th ticket with Ford Dispute Resolution and they sent out an Engineer from Deerborn, MI. The engineer worked on it for 2 days and replaced the Gateway module again. 2 weeks later the electrical went out again. I finally started the Lemon Law proceeding with the State of Texas and now Ford is treating me like a criminal and have not contacted me in 2 weeks. My truck has been sitting at the dealer broken. I just want them to trade me into a new one or buy it back. Ford refused to do so and said we have to wait for Lemon Law hearing, as if they are going to fight it.
Great Truck, Great Motor
Chuck Freeman,10/16/2016
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I'm a very discriminating consumer and hold manufacturers to account for what they produce vs. their claims. I've put 7500 miles on my new F-150 and at this point the experience has been great. I had one front tire that lost a chunk of tread somehow but Ford replaced the tire quickly. The 2.7 V-6 twin turbo motor is probably the highlight of the truck. I'm averaging 19.8 mpg to date with about a 50/50 mix of hwy vs. in town driving. This motor has great acceleration off the line and at speed, hit the gas at 70 and pass with ease. Really Amazes me how well this motor performs. Kudos to Ford Engineering. I'v read some other review where people are having problems with Auto Start/Stop, but mines worked flawlessly and is pretty amazing, nice they have a button to deactivate if you're in stop and go traffic. --- Great driving truck all around and I'm really happy I chose the Super Crew as the back seat area is great for cargo with the seats up. Incredibly spacious. -- happy at this point, highly recommend.
Motor blown at 7500 miles.
J anderson,06/23/2017
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
2.7 ecoboost. My first oil change was done by the dealer, then my truck often smoked a lot. I had the same dealer make sure they put enough oil in it. They said the oil level was fine and the smoke was normal and gave some silly reason. Then only a couple thousand miles later my low oil pressure alarm went off. I called a different dealer and they asked me to wait. I took it to them anyway because the motor sounded awful. TSB 17-0007. Excessive oil consumption issue with 6 months worth of build dates effected. I got a new motor and they reinstalled the old turbos which I'm concerned about. My hood no longer lines up, and my steering is off. So back to the dealer it goes on Monday. Now I have a new $43,000 truck that I'm not happy with, and it's got a carfax that shows a motor replacement which devalues the truck significantly. In addition, my doors rattle and shake when going over bumps. If you are thinking about buying one of these trucks it's a risk in my opinion. Ford refused to buy it back.
Buyer beware, research water leak
Rao40324,02/23/2017
Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Built Ford Tough? Purchased my first Ford (F150 Limited) less than 6 months ago (9500 miles). Took it in for service about 3 weeks ago for what I thought to be a simple issue (heated seats did not work) Three weeks later truck is still in the shop (with no end in sight) all interior components have been removed (twice), including the dash board. Apparently, some kind of defective weld that allowed water (standing water 1 inch deep) to get into the vehicle and destroy all of the electronics. In addition, while this issue was being worked, the shop discovered the rear window also had a leak and truck had to be broken down again. My patience finally ran out and I sought support from for Ford customer service. Very well trained individuals on the other end - with every statement they made was followed by a legal disclaimer of any responsibility and that no assurance can be given as to the ultimate outcome of this matter. I respect and appreciate the men and women at Ford building these vehicles but what is frustrating is the lack of owning up to the issue and taking responsibility. From time to time bad things happen (I get that) but I would expect that Ford would stand behind their brand and product and accept responsibility and make things right, quickly. My last discussion with Ford Customer Service was we will get back to you in 10 days of course that was followed by the legal disclaimers no assurance … blah blah blah.
See all 123 reviews of the 2016 Ford F-150
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
282 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
282 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
282 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 3
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
282 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2016 Ford F-150 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 Ford F-150

Used 2016 Ford F-150 Overview

The Used 2016 Ford F-150 is offered in the following submodels: F-150 SuperCab, F-150 Regular Cab, F-150 SuperCrew. Available styles include XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), and XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Ford F-150?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Ford F-150 trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT is priced between $17,950 and$39,500 with odometer readings between 14396 and175858 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat is priced between $28,200 and$43,500 with odometer readings between 18046 and133220 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Ford F-150 XL is priced between $14,100 and$32,998 with odometer readings between 12647 and160634 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Ford F-150 Platinum is priced between $28,995 and$42,999 with odometer readings between 33573 and99394 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Ford F-150 King Ranch is priced between $33,500 and$41,295 with odometer readings between 32350 and86680 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Ford F-150 Limited is priced between $46,995 and$46,995 with odometer readings between 22547 and22547 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Ford F-150s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Ford F-150 for sale near. There are currently 126 used and CPO 2016 F-150s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,100 and mileage as low as 12647 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Ford F-150.

Can't find a used 2016 Ford F-150s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-150 for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,414.

Find a used Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,497.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-150 for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,607.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,141.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Ford F-150?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford F-150 lease specials

Related Used 2016 Ford F-150 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles