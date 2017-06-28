  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2018 Ford F-150
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
8.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(109)
Appraise this car

2018 Ford F-150 Review

Pros & Cons

  • High towing and payload ratings are ideal for work or play
  • Comfort and safety tech spans blue-collar basic to luxury living
  • Multiple engines deliver exceptional balance of power and fuel economy
  • Raptor model's gonzo off-road ability
  • Ride can be rough with an unladen bed
  • Fell short of some fuel economy estimates in our real-world testing
  • Aluminum body panels tend to carry higher repair costs
Other years
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford F-150 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$25,852 - $37,495
Used F-150 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which F-150 does Edmunds recommend?

The F-150 offers several engines, but one stands out: the 3.5-liter V6 rated at either 375 hp or 450 hp in high-output configuration. Paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, it's an appealing combination of power and fuel efficiency. And with six trim levels to choose from, we think the Lariat offers the best balance between luxury and everyday pickup usability. It doesn't cost much more than the XLT equipped with the 302A package, with which it shares most of its features. We'd also opt for the cavernous space of a SuperCrew cab length.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.1 / 10

Today's Ford F-150 offers the performance and power that personal and professional truck buyers require. Under the hood, the F-150 offers a choice of four different engine options, fuel economy of up to 22 mpg combined, and towing capacity rated up to 10,800 pounds. The F-150 also boasts a refined, modern touch with a well-crafted interior and helpful tech such as the Pro Trailer Backup Assist system, which allows you to control trailer direction via a dial on the dashboard. There's also the F-150's impressively quick Sync 3 infotainment system and amenities that range from utilitarian to luxury. Aluminum body panels and an aluminum bed (rather than traditional steel) help make the 2018 F-150 the lightest truck in its class, too.

With hundreds of available configurations, you'll have an easy time finding a 2018 Ford F-150 that meets your needs. Overall it's a comprehensive package that makes the F-150 one of our favorite trucks on the road.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Ford F-150 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars and Best Pickup Trucks for 2018.

What's it like to live with?

The F-150 has been the truck sales leader for decades, so every new F-150 is massively important. That's why we bought a bright blue Lariat for our long-term fleet when this generation launched in 2015. While we liked the truck overall, we were unimpressed by the new 2.7-liter engine's real-world fuel economy compared to its EPA numbers. When the 2018 model bowed with a new transmission, we decided to buy another F-150 in nearly the exact same configuration, in part to see if the fuel economy improved. To read about how economy improved — or didn't — read our long-term F-150 test, where we also covered everything from performance to long-distance seat comfort.

2018 Ford F-150 models

There's a deep catalog of features, options, packages, engines and bed configurations for the 2018 Ford F-150, starting with six main trim levels: base XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum and Limited. There's also the high-performance off-road Raptor variant that exists outside the standard lineup. The XL with the 101A package makes for a decent work truck, but upgrading to the XLT with the 301A package makes for a more passenger-friendly pickup. The Lariat is the gateway to the luxury truck you've been saving for.

The Ford F-150 offers three cab styles — regular, SuperCab (extended) and SuperCrew (crew cab) — and three bed lengths, depending on cab style. A standard bed (6 feet 6 inches) or a long bed (8 feet) is available on regular and SuperCab styles, while the SuperCrew offers either a short bed (5 feet 6 inches) or the standard bed.

Several engines are also available, starting with a new 3.3-liter V6 engine that makes 290 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. It pairs with a six-speed automatic transmission.

A turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 is next (325 hp, 400 lb-ft), followed by a 5.0-liter V8 (395 hp, 400 lb-ft), then a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 (375 hp, 470 lb-ft) available in two power grades: 375 hp and 470 lb-ft or 450 hp and 510 lb-ft. These three engines all pair with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

F-150 XL

Standard features on the base XL trim level include 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, trailer sway control, pre-wired trailer connections, manual mirrors and windows, vinyl flooring, a cloth-upholstered 40/20/40-split front bench, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a driver information display, air-conditioning, a 4.2-inch central display screen and a four-speaker radio with an auxiliary jack. SuperCab and SuperCrew models come with 60/40-split folding rear seats and two additional speakers, and four-wheel-drive models get front tow hooks.

The 3.3-liter engine is standard on most XL configurations, but some RWD extended- and crew-cab models require the 2.7-liter V6, and the V8 comes on 4WD versions of those models.

An optional 101A package adds power windows and locks (including the tailgate), power mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, cruise control, Ford's MyKey vehicle control feature, a larger driver information screen, Sync voice controls, Bluetooth, smartphone app integration, a USB port and a CD player.

Other XL add-ons include chrome and sport appearance packages, the FX4 Off-Road package, side steps, a tailgate assist step, drop-in or spray-in bedliners, remote vehicle tracking and trailer tow packages with Ford's Pro Trailer Backup Assist system (essentially a self-steering system to simplify backing up with a trailer).

F-150 XLT

The XLT trim includes features from the XL's optional 101A package along with alloy wheels, chrome bumpers and exterior trim, foglights, a keypad entry system, rear privacy glass, carpeting, driver and passenger seat lumbar adjustments, and additional interior storage bins and pockets.

There are a few options for the XLT. The Mid 301A option package adds heated mirrors, an auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirror, a trailer hitch, a cargo management system with four tie-down cleats, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), power-adjustable pedals, rear under-seat storage, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rearview camera, and a seven-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

The Luxury 302A package builds on the above features with rear parking sensors, remote ignition, heated and 10-way power-adjustable front seats (with power lumbar adjustment), an 8-inch touchscreen (with Sync 3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) and an additional USB port. Notable stand-alone options include box side steps, a regular sunroof (SuperCab), a panoramic sunroof (SuperCrew), blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, inflatable rear seat belts, and a navigation system.

F-150 Lariat

When you step up to the F-150 Lariat, many of the XLT's Luxury 302A features come standard, as do the turbocharged 2.7-liter engine and 10-speed transmission. Also included are 18-inch wheels, keyless entry and ignition, power-adjustable pedals, dual-zone automatic climate control, driver-seat memory settings, ambient lighting, leather upholstery and ventilated front seats.

In addition to many of the options offered on the XLT, the Lariat also offers the Mid 501A package and Luxury 502A packages. The Mid 501A package adds upgraded mirrors, remote tailgate release and front-facing spotlights to the features listed above in the XLT's Luxury 302A package. The Luxury 502A package, meanwhile, adds LED headlights, automatic wipers, a heated and power-adjustable steering wheel, front bucket seats, heated rear outboard seats (SuperCrew), a navigation system, Sync Connect and an 11-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system with HD radio. Other options include lane departure warning, power-deployable running boards, a surround-view camera system, an automated parallel parking system, and adaptive cruise control with forward collision warning and mitigation.

F-150 King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited

The King Ranch trim is only offered as a SuperCrew and builds on the Luxury 502A package with a Western styling theme inside and out and with the 5.0-liter V8 underhood. With a bit more conventional luxury equipment, the Platinum trim adds 20-inch wheels, power-deployable running boards, and wood and aluminum interior trim. Essentially at the top of the range is the F-150 Limited, which comes with the turbocharged 3.5-liter engine, 22-inch wheels, upgraded leather upholstery in the front, unique styling details and many of the F-150's optional features as standard.

F-150 Raptor

The off-road-focused F-150 Raptor uses a high-output version of the turbocharged 3.5-liter engine (450 hp, 510 lb-ft) and shares many of the same features as the XLT, but it offers a reinforced frame, a special four-wheel-drive system, a modified long-travel suspension, flared fenders, skid plates, 17-inch wheels with upgraded off-road tires, and special interior trim with leather and cloth upholstery. The Raptor offers many of the same options as the XLT and Lariat as well as a few exterior styling packages, a Torsen limited-slip front differential and forged, bead-lock capable wheels.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Ford F-150 Lariat Crew Cab Short Bed (turbo 2.7L V6  | 10-speed automatic | 4WD | 5-foot-6-inch bed).

Driving

8.5
The F-150 is a strong performer, even without the range-topping engine. The turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 is punchy, and the smooth-shifting 10-speed gearbox makes the most of it. This truck steers and handles about as well as anything in the class. It has confidence-inspiring brakes, too.

Acceleration

9.0
There's a lot of thrust with the 2.7-liter V6. Even from a standstill, this thing rips. It's quite responsive, too. Though it's the smaller of the two EcoBoost V6s, the 2.7-liter will surely satisfy many buyers. It hit 60 mph in only 6.3 seconds in our testing. That's quick.

Braking

8.0
The brakes are easy to modulate, with a reasonably firm pedal. They feel reassuring even when towing a trailer. In Edmunds testing, the F-150 stopped from 60 mph in 131 feet — a good result among full-size pickups.

Steering

7.5
There's little steering feel pertaining to what the tires have in grip, but it's good at letting you know when they're pointed straight. The steering ratio is spot-on for a vehicle this large. It's easy to whirl the wheel around in parking lot situations, though it's a bit light at freeway speeds.

Handling

8.0
As full-size pickups go, the F-150 turns and handles agreeably. The body control is good enough that it doesn't make it feel even more ponderous, and it responds to inputs of the wheel without excessive delay. The rear axle can be upset by midcorner bumps, which is not unusual.

Drivability

8.5
The 10-speed transmission shifts smoothly and makes good decisions regarding gear choice. Its wide gearing spread means there's a gear for every occasion. The ample engine torque helps, too. Engine braking is limited, though, and it can be a bit slow to acknowledge manual gear-change commands.

Off-road

8.0
This truck will do moderate off-road work when augmented with its FX4 Off-Road package (which includes an electronically locking differential, hill descent control, skid plates and more rugged shocks). But the low front air dam limits its approach angle.

Comfort

8.5
There's a lot to like about the F-150. All seats provide both appropriate support and all-day comfort, and the climate control system is a model of effectiveness. Plus the cabin environment is quiet and calm. The optional FX4 Off-Road package doesn't make the ride objectionable at all.

Seat comfort

9.0
The Lariat's leather bucket seats are well-shaped and plush, and they stay comfortable over hundreds of miles. Plus they come with heating and ventilation. The SuperCrew's rear seats are nearly as comfortable.

Ride comfort

7.5
This truck has good manners on the street. The FX4 Off-Road option stiffens up the ride slightly, but it's never harsh or bothersome. As with most pickups, the rear tires can skitter over rough surfaces when the bed is empty.

Noise & vibration

9.0
Wind and road noise is nearly absent on the highway, especially if you do without the optional larger tow mirrors. Engine noise is pleasantly muted when cruising. Even if you floor the accelerator, the 2.7-liter V6 is never loud.

Climate control

9.0
The climate control system is powerful and fast-acting, and the big, chunky temperature knobs and clearly labeled buttons are easy to use. Heated and cooled seats up front work well overall. Our test truck had heated rear seats, too.

Interior

8.5
The F-150 gets high marks for everyday ease of use and interior quality. Combined with the ratings for comfort, it's simply a pleasant place to spend a full day on the road.

Ease of use

7.5
Most major controls are well-labeled and logically placed, and the customizable gauge cluster affords a wealth of information. The knobs are large, obvious and well-placed. The large console-mounted transmission selector occupies valuable space, though.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The F-150 requires some effort — even for the average adult — to climb in. Fortunately, the large door openings and the Lariat's standard running boards are a help. And all four doors of the SuperCrew cab have a generous grab handle.

Driving position

8.5
With ample steering-wheel rake, seat adjustment range and movable pedals, the F-150 accommodates a variety of body types. A bit more steering-wheel reach would be appreciated.

Roominess

9.0
Large and tall occupants will find plenty of space, yet the driving position is adjustable enough to keep smaller drivers from feeling as if they're in a cavern. The SuperCrew back seat is just as roomy; there is no bad seat in the F-150.

Visibility

9.0
Visibility out the front and sides is excellent, and the Lariat's standard backup camera helps to the rear. But the optional surround-view camera system takes it to another level. Backing into a tight parking space is stress-free.

Quality

7.5
The F-150 is solidly built and, despite its workhorse intentions, the Lariat trim has an interior that's plush and free of squeaks and creaks. Some of the plastics look and feel cheap, but it's put together well.

Utility

8.5
Lots of storage options inside and out make the F-150 one of the most capable utility vehicles you can buy. Even without sliding tie-downs, the cargo bed is versatile. The tailgate works great, too.

Small-item storage

8.5
Nearly everything you'd need can be handled by the large, deep center console bin with a removable tray and a handy nook forward of the transmission selector. Two average-size cupholders, door pockets and a glovebox round out the package.

Cargo space

8.5
The backseat bottom flips up easily for additional storage on the flat floor. There's a narrow bin beneath the seat to handle long items.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.5
Lower LATCH anchors lack doors but are prominent and easily seen and reached. The upper tether routes under the headrest. There's plenty of space for even the largest rear-facing child seat.

Towing

8.0
There is ample towing capacity available, even with the smaller 2.7-liter turbo V6. It's unfazed by heavy loads. Even so, the F-150 doesn't deliver a towing experience that's as drama-free as the Ram — and there isn't much engine braking in the Ford.

Hauling

8.5
The lightweight, damped tailgate works beautifully. Four oversized high-mounted tie-down points and four smaller lower ones are well-situated. The factory bedliner and lights were equipped on our test vehicle, plus a terrifically handy deployable tailgate step.

Technology

7.5
Sync 3 is a capable system that's improved through maturity. It's not the quickest system out there, but its intuitive screen flow helps its standing. Connecting a phone via CarPlay or Bluetooth sometimes requires repeated attempts. Many driver assistance features are available.

Audio & navigation

8.0
A clear display with logical menu structure and crisp graphics. The screens switch reasonably briskly. The map supports swipes and pinch-and-zoom functions. Audio quality has tight bass and minimal distortion at elevated volume with B&O Play premium audio.

Smartphone integration

8.0
A native phone interface allows access to music but not podcasts. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported. In front, there are two USB inputs and one 12-volt power point. The back seat has that plus a 110-volt AC outlet.

Driver aids

7.5
Our test truck was equipped with a blind-spot alert system with trailer monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. More aids are optional, however. The trailer system isn't as well-executed as Ram's because you must manually input the trailer length.

Voice control

7.0
Native voice controls respond well to prescribed prompts but do not support natural language. When using CarPlay, Siri takes over, and that makes a world of difference.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall8.1 / 10
Driving8.5
Comfort8.5
Interior8.5
Utility8.5
Technology7.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Ford F-150.

5(53%)
4(19%)
3(9%)
2(8%)
1(11%)
4.0
109 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 109 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My beautiful blue 4 star truck. (update)
Chris S,03/28/2018
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
*To clarify, Edmunds did not offer the EXACT description of my truck to review. I picked the closest one to mine. I have the 2018 Ford Supercrew XLT 4 door 5.5' bed 5.0L V8 with the 10 speed automatic (no 4WD on mine) Let me start by saying "I love my truck". The Lightning Blue is beautiful and turns heads(that's not an exaggeration, when I first bought it I was actually uncomfortable because of the strangers looking at me as I drove it until I figured out why). Comfortable. Powerful. And it was fun to drive for about the first month or so. When my truck had about 2,800 miles on it and I wrote my original review in March of 2018, my truck had spent approximately 5 weeks of my first 4 months in the dealership. Despite the fact it didn't do this when it was new, it started having weird shifting issues. This is the first year they paired the 10 speed transmission with the 5.0 liter engine and now - after a few years of living with what Ford calls a "characteristic of the vehicle" - I've come to the conclusion they did a bad job of laying out the shift points. In traffic, it shifts at odd and inappropriate times that make it feel like the engine has skipped timing or something. It's annoying but Ford says it's normal. If you put the truck in Sport or Towing mode, it goes away. I had the module that controls the radio go out at 35,500 miles and Ford replaced it. What happened is everything on the display went out. It wouldn't "see" radio, XM, phone, etc, when switching modes and the backup camera went black. Took them 4 days to get the part and they replaced it while I waited, and was covered by warranty up to 36k miles. While they had it for the radio problem, they said they thought the weird ridge in my dash was a distortion, so they ordered a new dash and after it came in 3 weeks later they brought me in, gave me a loaner, and 2 days later gave me my truck with a brand new dash... Exactly like the old one. Apparently that's just how it's shaped! Haha. Lastly, I LOATHE the autostart/shutoff feature. I think it's a great idea in theory, but when you pull up to turn left across oncoming traffic and it shuts off, when your opening comes to go, you let off the brake, the truck starts, and SOMETIMES the power steering doesn't come up immediately. So you're trying to steer a tank across traffic. Ford says that's normal. I've complained that if someone driving isn't very strong or prepared, it could cause an accident. If it shuts off while you're facing uphill at a stoplight, when you let off the brake and it autostarts, it can stall. When that happens, I found out (while having cars honking at me) that you have to put it in park, turn the key all the way off, restart it, wait a second for it to come online, and then shift back into drive. I turn the feature off every time I drive it now, and it's the biggest reason I can't give 5 stars. Overall I would recommend it after owning it a couple of years. I was irate about the shifting issues, but it's a minor annoyance now. For the price I paid, it's a great truck for the money.
Reliability?
Dean Z,01/20/2018
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
As others have noted, Edmonds choices for my truck don’t exist. I have the 3.5 turbo with the short bed. Had the truck three weeks and then the “wonderful” 10 speed transmission wouldn’t shift. Trucks been in the shop for over a week and still not back to me. Not even a month with my truck and here we go. Supposedly a sensor, but its taken over a week to get it fixed? Horrible. All the looks and hype of the technology is meaningless if it doesn’t run. Wish a new model Tundra was an option....
Luxury Truck
Dave OBrien,12/23/2017
Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
I just purchased a 2018 Platinum with the 3.5l Ecoboost and rolled over the 1,000 mile mark this week. Let me start by saying there’s a lot to like about this truck. I’ve been a longtime Toyota fan but have to say the initial build quality appears to be on par with anything they make. We’ll see how it holds up over time. There are also so many cool features on this truck it takes awhile to learn all of its capabilities. My favorite things are the awesome sound system, the large moonroof and the feeling of blastoff when you stomp on the accelerator especially at higher speeds. A couple of not so fun things are the turbo lag - yes it’s noticeable from a standstill start and the stupid auto-stop feature that’s now on all Fords. It’s a pain to hit the disable button every time you get in the truck but someone figured out if you put a trailer test light in the rear it won’t activate. You can avoid the turbo lag by going with the V8 version. On the positive side again are the that handling and ride feel really solid and it’s a downright pleasure at highway speeds. Some of the paved roads I drive are pretty rough but the truck absorbs the shocks pretty well (but not as well as my Mercedes SUV). It won’t let you forget that this is still a truck that’s capable of towing over 12,000 lbs for goodness sake. As far as mileage it’s averaging around 20 mpg in mixed use so far. Overall I’d say I’m very happy with the first thousand miles and would buy the same truck again. My primary advice to you as a buyer is to make sure you compare the V8 feel and Ecoboost feel and capabilities before buying so that you’re making an informed purchase.
Transmission Hunting
lyn,02/12/2018
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
Soon after purchased (about 400 miles) Truck started running rough when cursing between 40 and 60 mph. Initially thought the engine was missing but the service tech said it was the transmission hunting for gears. Surprisingly it isn't shifting gears when rough running happens. It Usually happens when cruse control increases power slightly while driving on relatively flat road. Service Said to drive it a 1000 miles and it would straiten itself out. Didn't happen. After the 3rd trip to service they said it is just how it shifts get use to it. A 50K vehicle shouldn't feel continually missing or hesitating.
See all 109 reviews of the 2018 Ford F-150
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 6
10-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Ford F-150 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the F-150 models:

Active Park Assist
Helps park the F-150 by identifying available parallel parking spots and automatically guiding the truck into the spot.
Dynamic Hitch Assist
Helps attach a trailer by displaying a central black line on the backup camera to denote the position of the F-150's hitch.
Pre Collision Assist
Warns you about an imminent forward collision and can automatically apply the brakes.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Ford F-150

Used 2018 Ford F-150 Overview

The Used 2018 Ford F-150 is offered in the following submodels: F-150 SuperCab, F-150 Regular Cab, F-150 SuperCrew. Available styles include XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 10A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 10A), and XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.3L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Ford F-150?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Ford F-150 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT is priced between $26,895 and$49,000 with odometer readings between 8957 and114171 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford F-150 XL is priced between $21,998 and$53,995 with odometer readings between 3054 and71789 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat is priced between $33,500 and$51,000 with odometer readings between 8343 and78554 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford F-150 Platinum is priced between $27,795 and$54,998 with odometer readings between 11518 and80966 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor is priced between $54,500 and$63,988 with odometer readings between 14712 and59749 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford F-150 King Ranch is priced between $27,995 and$50,000 with odometer readings between 32787 and43237 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford F-150 Limited is priced between $46,490 and$48,000 with odometer readings between 31850 and52428 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Ford F-150s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Ford F-150 for sale near. There are currently 314 used and CPO 2018 F-150s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,998 and mileage as low as 3054 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Ford F-150.

Can't find a used 2018 Ford F-150s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-150 for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $14,043.

Find a used Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,686.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-150 for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,331.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,397.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Ford F-150?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford F-150 lease specials

Related Used 2018 Ford F-150 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles