Vehicle overview

For the better part of three decades, the Ford F-Series has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States, with the F-150 being the most popular model within the line. Obviously, Ford has been doing a lot of things right with this truck, including giving it solid towing and hauling capabilities, respectable reliability, plenty of customization possibility and, with more recent generations, an easy-to-drive demeanor. Our only main complaint last year was a lack of power compared to its burlier rivals.

Well, the 2011 Ford F-150 suffers no such weakness. This year there's a completely new and robust engine lineup for America's favorite pickup. Starting things off is a new 302-horsepower 3.7-liter V6 that replaces last year's entry-level 4.6-liter V8. From here, there are three upgrades to replace last year's 320-hp 5.4-liter V8: a 360-hp 5.0-liter V8, a 365-hp twin-turbo V6 (dubbed "EcoBoost") and a 411-hp 6.2-liter V8 only seen late last year in the Raptor variant. All come matched to a new six-speed automatic to optimize performance and fuel mileage.

The added muscle and fuel economy for 2011 is a nice complement to an already impressive truck. Folks with typical pickup requirements (such as hauling the family and/or a bed full of lawn mulch) will find that the F-150 still offers a wide range of body styles and trim levels. But the Ford also offers a number of unique and useful perks, among these a flat rear floor, generous passenger room in crew cabs, a deployable step that eases access to the bed and Ford's Sync multimedia voice command system. For commercial-grade use, Ford offers the contractor-oriented lineup of "Work Solutions" options.

The full-size truck market is very competitive, and rivals such as the 2011 Ram 1500, 2011 Chevrolet Silverado and 2011 Toyota Tundra are certainly capable. Yet the F-150 is a perennial best-seller because Ford listens to suggestions and criticisms from consumers and critics alike, and the 2011 Ford F-150 epitomizes this philosophy. Whether you're looking for a basic work truck, a plush family hauler, a rig you could run the Baja 1000 with or something with four wheels that proudly announces your allegiance to Harley-Davidson, there's bound to be an F-150 with your name on it.