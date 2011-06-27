  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2011 Ford F-150
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(74)
Appraise this car

2011 Ford F-150 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined and quiet ride
  • powerful and efficient engine lineup
  • handsome and functional cabin
  • innovative electronics features
  • useful tailgate step
  • available special-edition models.
  • Extended cab's less convenient clamshell rear doors.
Other years
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford F-150 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$11,999 - $27,988
Used F-150 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Ford F-150 is an excellent all-around truck, and even more so this year thanks to its more powerful engine choices.

Vehicle overview

For the better part of three decades, the Ford F-Series has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States, with the F-150 being the most popular model within the line. Obviously, Ford has been doing a lot of things right with this truck, including giving it solid towing and hauling capabilities, respectable reliability, plenty of customization possibility and, with more recent generations, an easy-to-drive demeanor. Our only main complaint last year was a lack of power compared to its burlier rivals.

Well, the 2011 Ford F-150 suffers no such weakness. This year there's a completely new and robust engine lineup for America's favorite pickup. Starting things off is a new 302-horsepower 3.7-liter V6 that replaces last year's entry-level 4.6-liter V8. From here, there are three upgrades to replace last year's 320-hp 5.4-liter V8: a 360-hp 5.0-liter V8, a 365-hp twin-turbo V6 (dubbed "EcoBoost") and a 411-hp 6.2-liter V8 only seen late last year in the Raptor variant. All come matched to a new six-speed automatic to optimize performance and fuel mileage.

The added muscle and fuel economy for 2011 is a nice complement to an already impressive truck. Folks with typical pickup requirements (such as hauling the family and/or a bed full of lawn mulch) will find that the F-150 still offers a wide range of body styles and trim levels. But the Ford also offers a number of unique and useful perks, among these a flat rear floor, generous passenger room in crew cabs, a deployable step that eases access to the bed and Ford's Sync multimedia voice command system. For commercial-grade use, Ford offers the contractor-oriented lineup of "Work Solutions" options.

The full-size truck market is very competitive, and rivals such as the 2011 Ram 1500, 2011 Chevrolet Silverado and 2011 Toyota Tundra are certainly capable. Yet the F-150 is a perennial best-seller because Ford listens to suggestions and criticisms from consumers and critics alike, and the 2011 Ford F-150 epitomizes this philosophy. Whether you're looking for a basic work truck, a plush family hauler, a rig you could run the Baja 1000 with or something with four wheels that proudly announces your allegiance to Harley-Davidson, there's bound to be an F-150 with your name on it.

2011 Ford F-150 models

The 2011 Ford F-150 full-size pickup truck is available in three body styles: regular cab, extended cab ("SuperCab") and crew cab ("SuperCrew"). Cargo box size choices vary as well: Regular cabs come with a 6.5-foot or 8-foot cargo bed, while SuperCabs can have either of those or a garage-friendly 5.5-footer. The SuperCrew can have either the 5.5-foot or 6.5-foot bed. Reverse-opening rear doors are standard on regular and SuperCabs for easier cab access, while SuperCrews have four full-size doors.

No fewer than 10 trim levels are offered: base XL, sporty STX, popularly equipped XLT, rugged FX2/FX4, luxurious Lariat, Lariat Limited, leather-saddle-inspired King Ranch, blinged-out Platinum, bad-boy Harley-Davidson and extreme off-roader SVT Raptor.

Geared toward commercial use, the bare-bones XL comes with 17-inch steel wheels, vinyl seating, an AM/FM radio, air-conditioning and not much else. The STX is similarly equipped but adds body-color trim, cloth seating, cruise control and an upgraded sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The volume leader XLT features chrome exterior trim, foglamps, an upgraded cloth interior and full power accessories.

The FX2 (2WD) and FX4 (4WD) feature a towing package, 18-inch wheels, black-framed headlights and taillights, front bucket seats, a six-way power driver seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, the Sync multifunction voice-command system (includes Bluetooth and an iPod/USB audio interface), a trip computer, a 110-volt power outlet and satellite radio. The FX4 also includes underbody skid plates and retuned springs/shock absorbers. The Lariat offers upscale interior trim, leather upholstery, heated eight-way power driver and passenger seats with power-adjustable lumbar, power-adjustable pedals, a power-sliding rear window and dual-zone automatic climate control.

The King Ranch, Platinum, Harley-Davidson and Lariat Limited are all similar to the Lariat but feature their own specialized wheels and exterior and interior trim. They typically have a few more features, too, like power-folding mirrors, heated/ventilated front seats and heated second-row seats.

The off-road-ready SVT Raptor hits the trail with a 6.2-liter V8, special off-road tires, a revised suspension (with wider front and rear tracks, enhanced wheel travel and specialized shock absorbers), an electronically locking rear differential, sport seats and exclusive exterior and interior styling.

Other than the Raptor's off-roading bits, most of the features found on the upper trim levels can be added to the lower trims as options. Aimed at those who work out of their trucks, Ford's Work Solutions options include an in-dash computer with Internet access, a Midbox storage system (a lockable compartment located between the cab and bed) and Tool Link (a system that keeps tabs on tools stored in the truck's box via radio-frequency tracking). Other option highlights include a sunroof, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, a cargo management system, a stowable bed extender, a trailer brake controller, premium Sony audio system, a hard-drive-based navigation system with Sirius Travel Link and a rear-seat entertainment system.

2011 Highlights

For 2011 the Ford F-150 gets an all-new, all-powerful engine lineup, effectively addressing the one main weakness in this best-selling pickup. There's also a new Lariat Limited trim level, revised feature availability and the adoption of electric-assist power steering. The SVT Raptor variant is now available as a crew cab.

Performance & mpg

This year brings an all-new engine lineup. The base engine is now a 3.7-liter V6 that generates 302 hp and 278 pound-feet of torque. Next up is a 5.0-liter V8 with 360 hp and 380 lb-ft. And then there's the biggest dog, the 6.2-liter V8 with 411 hp and 434 lb-ft. Later in the model year, a twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 will debut with 365 hp and 420 lb-ft. All engines are matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. Buyers have a choice between two- and four-wheel drive on all versions of the F-150 except the Raptor, which has four-wheel drive as standard equipment.

The 5.0-liter V8 comes standard on the FX2/FX4, XLT 4WD, the long-bed versions of SuperCrew XL and XLTs, the Lariats, the King Ranch and the Platinum. The 6.2-liter V8 comes standard in the Lariat Limited, Harley-Davidson and Raptor trims.

Thanks to the more powerful engines, the F-150's tow ratings have gone up and range from 6,100 pounds with the 3.7-liter V6 all the way up to 11,300 pounds with the 6.2 V8 and EcoBoost V6.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control, trailer sway control and a full complement of airbags (including front seat side and full-length side curtain) are standard across the board.

The F-150 has not been rated using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash testing procedures. Its 2010 ratings (which aren't comparable to the new ones) were exemplary, as the F-150 earned a perfect five stars in the government's front- and side-impact tests. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gives the F-150 a top rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

The 2011 Ford F-150 delivers solid ride and handling dynamics for a full-size truck, and it's remarkably quiet at speed, a trademark of recent F-150s. The potent new powertrains more than silence complaints we've had in the past about Ford's performance deficit. Off-road fans should be thrilled by the purpose-built SVT Raptor, as it is an immensely capable treat to drive off-road, although its wide body and atmospheric ride height make it hairy to drive around town.

Interior

In SuperCrew form, the 2011 Ford F-150 can comfortably seat four people, and you can squeeze in up to six in a pinch. Backseat comfort is superb thanks to abundant legroom, a flat floor and a seatback angle that's pleasantly reclined. Cargo-carrying capacity in the SuperCrew's cab is also excellent. The SuperCab is still fairly roomy, but legroom is noticeably less generous. Its rear-hinged clamshell doors are also less useful than the traditional front-hinged doors of the Tundra and Ram.

All F-150s feature simple controls and good-quality materials (by full-size truck standards). The navigation system includes an 8-inch screen with impressive clarity. Lower trims have a standard 40/20/40-split bench seat with a column shifter, while the upper trims feature captain's chairs and a console shifter. Special models like the SVT Raptor and Harley-Davidson feature unique interior design elements.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Ford F-150.

5(55%)
4(15%)
3(12%)
2(7%)
1(11%)
4.0
74 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 74 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A++++ For the 2011 F-150
riflecrank,02/01/2011
I'm averaging 21.7 MPG with the new 3.7 V6. The engine has plenty of power for what I'm using it for. Truck has been trouble free so far. The ride is good, quiet and handling is excellent.
Love The Ecoboost!!!!!!!!!!!
cpercha,06/24/2011
I recently purchased a new F150 xlt with an ecoboost and the off road package. I have owned quite a few trucks and this one is in a class of it's own. The power from the ecoboost is off the charts I am averaging 19 MPG with most of my driving being around town. Keep in mind this is with 3.73 gears, 32 inch tires and the vehicle has not even been broken in yet. I expect those numbers will be even better once it's broken in. The new 6 speed automatic is very smooth and responsive. The steering and handeling are excellent. It's has a great turning radius, is very agile for a truck, and is very easy to control. The build quality is top notch. This is hands down the best truck you can buy.
What a truck!!
dlong18074,03/07/2011
I recently purchase the 2011 F150 Platinum with 6.5 ft bed and the 3.5 l Ecoboost engine. This is an amazing truck. The fit and finish of the cabin is second to none.... Ford has thought of everything. The ride is super quiet and feels like I am sitting in my living room. I have to be careful as to my speed due to the fact that at 55 MPH it feels that I am hardly moving. The truck also looks great from the outside. The 6.5 ft bed is a must on a crew cab truck. It is much more proportional although it makes finding a parking spot a bit harder! I do worry a bit about the open grill for the Ecoboost engine but from what I have been reading it should not be an issue. Overall, excellent truck!
Believe the Hype
nvr2lt,07/26/2011
I realize the hype around the ecoboost motor sounds beyond believable but as a new owner I say believe it. I have owned a number of domestic trucks, big v 8's to Diesel's as well as a number of european sedans and my last ride was an Escalade. The F150 Platinum is on par with everyone of those vehicles for fit and finish. The performance and fuel economy of the ecoboost is amazing. Quiet ride, over the top technology and a huge discount off the MSRP and this is easily the best vehicle I have purchased in the last number of years. Nice job Ford!
See all 74 reviews of the 2011 Ford F-150
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2011 Ford F-150 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2011 Ford F-150

Used 2011 Ford F-150 Overview

The Used 2011 Ford F-150 is offered in the following submodels: F-150 SVT Raptor, F-150 SuperCab, F-150 Regular Cab, F-150 SuperCrew. Available styles include XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), FX2 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), SVT Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), FX2 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), STX 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), FX2 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), SVT Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Lariat Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Lariat Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), and Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Ford F-150?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Ford F-150 trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Ford F-150 FX4 is priced between $14,291 and$25,900 with odometer readings between 51867 and150216 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Ford F-150 XLT is priced between $13,333 and$27,988 with odometer readings between 60901 and161098 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Ford F-150 XL is priced between $11,999 and$20,428 with odometer readings between 50520 and146182 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Ford F-150 Lariat is priced between $19,500 and$23,695 with odometer readings between 82111 and123021 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Ford F-150 King Ranch is priced between $14,999 and$14,999 with odometer readings between 155531 and155531 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor is priced between $27,447 and$27,447 with odometer readings between 111585 and111585 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Ford F-150s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Ford F-150 for sale near. There are currently 26 used and CPO 2011 F-150s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,999 and mileage as low as 50520 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Ford F-150.

Can't find a used 2011 Ford F-150s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-150 for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $19,064.

Find a used Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,274.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-150 for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $24,723.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,751.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Ford F-150?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford F-150 lease specials

Related Used 2011 Ford F-150 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles