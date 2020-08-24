2021 Hyundai Kona
What’s new
- New Night Edition trim
- Part of the first Kona generation introduced in 2018
Pros & Cons
- Optional turbocharged engine provides quick acceleration
- Nimble handling makes it enjoyable to drive
- Lots of features for your money
- Weak base engine
- Gear shifts from the turbo engine's transmission are often unrefined
- Interior is trimmed with a lot of hard plastic panels
2021 Hyundai Kona Review
The 2021 Hyundai Kona is one of our favorite extra-small SUVs. It has an easy-to-use infotainment interface, smooth-operating driving aids and quick acceleration from its optional turbocharged engine. It's also pretty fun to drive thanks to its nimble handling and small size. Hyundai's long warranty and reasonable pricing are two other big draws.
There are a few minor downsides — you can read more about them in our Expert Rating below — but overall the Kona is a smart pick for a pint-size SUV. We recommend checking it out alongside other highly ranked models such as the upscale Mazda CX-30, roomier Kia Soul or outdoorsy Subaru Crosstrek.
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
However, the turbo engine's dual-clutch automatic transmission can be slow to engage when accelerating from a stop. Once the Kona gets going, upshifts are usually smooth, but downshifts are always a little rough. Maximum braking performance is also underwhelming.
How comfortable is it?7.5
The Kona's front seats are well shaped and pretty supportive, with plenty of adjustability. The available leather upholstery is stiff, and the cushions are noticeably firm. In back, the seats are flat and broad but not too upright. The climate control struggles a bit to cool the entire cabin when it's sweltering outside. But the rest of the time it's effective at keeping you comfortable.
How’s the interior?8.0
There is a suitable amount of space for the driver and front passenger. Rear-seat headroom is decent for the class — more than enough for average adults — but legroom is tight, especially behind a tall driver. Fortunately, there is generous space under the front seats for the rear passengers' feet. The relatively short doors can be opened wide even in tighter parking spaces, making for good access.
How’s the tech?8.5
Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are fitted on all but the base trim, and a more extensive suite of features is available. The Kona's systems are consistently accurate, not triggering false alarms in our time with the vehicle.
How’s the storage?7.0
There are lots of water-bottle-size pockets, a diminutive cellphone tray, and a relatively small console box and glovebox. So while small-item storage is decent, it lacks variety. The car-seat anchor points are clearly marked and close to the surface, but they're tucked between firm cushions.
How economical is it?6.5
Is it a good value?8.5
Hyundai's 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty continues to be an industry standout, and the five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty is also better than the coverage for the other vehicles in this class that we'd buy.
Wildcard7.5
Which Kona does Edmunds recommend?
Hyundai Kona models
The 2021 Hyundai Kona is a subcompact crossover SUV available in six trim levels: SE, SEL, SEL Plus, Night, Limited and Ultimate. The SE, SEL and SEL Plus models are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (147 horsepower, 132 lb-ft of torque) that is paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. The others use a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine (175 hp, 195 lb-ft) mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional across the lineup.
SE
The entry-level Kona SE starts you off with:
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Height-adjustable driver's seat
- 7-inch touchscreen
- Six-speaker audio system
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane departure mitigation (warns you of a lane departure when a turn signal isn't used and can automatically steer to maintain lane position)
SEL
The SEL adds a few safety and convenience features, including:
- 17-inch wheels
- Heated mirrors
- Roof rails
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Heated front seats
- HD and satellite radio
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
SEL Plus
The SEL Plus includes a smattering of luxury upgrades, such as:
- Sunroof
- Foglights
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Eight-speaker Infinity audio system
- Wireless charging pad
Night
The new Kona Night is the least expensive trim to come with the turbocharged engine. It reverts back to the SEL's features and then adds on:
- 18-inch black-painted Rays wheels
- LED headlights
- Black exterior trim
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- Eight-speaker Infinity audio system
Limited
The Limited starts with SEL Plus features and the turbocharged engine. From there, it adds:
- 18-inch wheels
- LED headlights
- Chrome exterior trim
- Automatic climate control
- Leather upholstery
Ultimate
The top-trim Ultimate further adds:
- Automatic wipers
- 8-inch touchscreen
- Integrated navigation system
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Hyundai and the car in front)
- Rear parking sensors (alerts you to obstacles that may not be visible behind the vehicle when parking)
- Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line onto the windshield)
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$20,400
|MPG
|27 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|SEL Plus 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$25,450
|MPG
|26 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|SEL 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$23,600
|MPG
|26 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Ultimate 4dr SUV
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$28,050
|MPG
|28 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|175 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Kona safety features:
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
- Driver Attention Warning
- Uses sensors to determine if the driver is becoming fatigued, then triggers an alert with a suggestion to stop for a rest.
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning
- Alerts the driver if another vehicle is lurking in or approaching the blind spot. If the turn signal is activated in that direction, a warning is triggered.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Hyundai Kona vs. the competition
Hyundai Kona vs. Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai's Tucson is a size class larger. That means the Tucson provides more passenger space and cargo room. But it's also more expensive than the Kona and not as nimble. They're from the same brand, so the Kona and the Tucson not surprisingly have similar features and infotainment systems.
Hyundai Kona vs. Honda HR-V
The Honda HR-V is the undisputed champ of utility. It has more cargo capacity than the Kona. If you need space for 6-foot-tall passengers, the HR-V is one of the few subcompacts that can accommodate. On the downside, the Honda is lightly equipped in its lower trims. You have to upgrade to midrange models to get some features that are standard on the Hyundai.
Hyundai Kona vs. Mazda CX-30
The newest competitor in the small SUV class is also the best. Introduced just last year, the Mazda CX-30 is most notable for its premium interior design and materials quality. It's also fun to drive, just like the Kona. The CX-30 has a little more interior space too. But you'll typically pay a little more to get a CX-30 than a comparably equipped Kona.
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Kona a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Hyundai Kona?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Hyundai Kona:
- New Night Edition trim
- Part of the first Kona generation introduced in 2018
Is the Hyundai Kona reliable?
Is the 2021 Hyundai Kona a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Hyundai Kona?
The least-expensive 2021 Hyundai Kona is the 2021 Hyundai Kona SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,400.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $20,400
- SEL Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,450
- SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $23,600
- Ultimate 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $28,050
- SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $21,800
- Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $27,600
- Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $29,450
- NIGHT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $27,000
- Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $26,200
- SEL Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $24,050
- NIGHT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $25,600
- SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $22,200
What are the different models of Hyundai Kona?
More about the 2021 Hyundai Kona
2021 Hyundai Kona Overview
The 2021 Hyundai Kona is offered in the following submodels: Kona SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SEL Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Ultimate 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), NIGHT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), NIGHT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), SEL Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2021 Hyundai Kona?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Hyundai Kona and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 Kona 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Kona.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Hyundai Kona and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Kona featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
