Edmunds Rating
7.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(1)
14 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the 2021 Hyundai KONA
VIEW OFFERS
HyundaiUSA.com

2021 Hyundai Kona

#2 X-Small SUV

What’s new

  • New Night Edition trim
  • Part of the first Kona generation introduced in 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Optional turbocharged engine provides quick acceleration
  • Nimble handling makes it enjoyable to drive
  • Lots of features for your money
  • Weak base engine
  • Gear shifts from the turbo engine's transmission are often unrefined
  • Interior is trimmed with a lot of hard plastic panels
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
Hyundai Kona for Sale
2018
MSRP Starting at
$20,400
Save as much as $2,401
2 incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $2,401 with Edmunds

2021 Hyundai Kona pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 KONA
SE, SEL, SEL Plus, NIGHT, Limited and Ultimate

msrp 

$20,400
starting price
Compare
HyundaiUSA.com
2021 Hyundai Kona Review

The 2021 Hyundai Kona is one of our favorite extra-small SUVs. It has an easy-to-use infotainment interface, smooth-operating driving aids and quick acceleration from its optional turbocharged engine. It's also pretty fun to drive thanks to its nimble handling and small size. Hyundai's long warranty and reasonable pricing are two other big draws.

There are a few minor downsides — you can read more about them in our Expert Rating below — but overall the Kona is a smart pick for a pint-size SUV. We recommend checking it out alongside other highly ranked models such as the upscale Mazda CX-30, roomier Kia Soul or outdoorsy Subaru Crosstrek.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.9 / 10
The Kona is a top competitor among subcompact SUVs thanks to a strong optional turbocharged engine, sharp handling and a usable interior. But there are a few shortcomings that keep it from being an easy winner, such as inconsistent transmission shifting and a plasticky cabin.

How does it drive?

8.0
The Kona is a sporty subcompact SUV with above-average acceleration and handling. In Edmunds testing of a Kona Ultimate (with the turbocharged engine), we measured 0-60 mph in just 7.2 seconds, which is a very quick time for this class of car. The Kona is surprisingly composed and grippy through turns, too. It maintains control and doesn't exhibit excessive body roll.

However, the turbo engine's dual-clutch automatic transmission can be slow to engage when accelerating from a stop. Once the Kona gets going, upshifts are usually smooth, but downshifts are always a little rough. Maximum braking performance is also underwhelming.

How comfortable is it?

7.5
The Kona's suspension irons out smaller imperfections and takes the edges off just about any bump. But over larger bumps, the Kona tends to be busy and bouncy. Road noise is a bit intrusive too, but that's not uncommon for the class. Overall, the Kona is quieter than competitors in city driving.

The Kona's front seats are well shaped and pretty supportive, with plenty of adjustability. The available leather upholstery is stiff, and the cushions are noticeably firm. In back, the seats are flat and broad but not too upright. The climate control struggles a bit to cool the entire cabin when it's sweltering outside. But the rest of the time it's effective at keeping you comfortable.

How’s the interior?

8.0
It's hard to ignore the Kona's plasticky feel, but overall the interior is easy to live with. The buttons are grouped logically and clearly labeled, and Hyundai's infotainment interface has a logical menu structure. The relatively narrow roof pillars allow for good forward and side visibility. The backup camera's wide, clear picture fills in the gaps when reversing.

There is a suitable amount of space for the driver and front passenger. Rear-seat headroom is decent for the class — more than enough for average adults — but legroom is tight, especially behind a tall driver. Fortunately, there is generous space under the front seats for the rear passengers' feet. The relatively short doors can be opened wide even in tighter parking spaces, making for good access.

How’s the tech?

8.5
The Kona is a feature-rich vehicle, with lots of standard and available technology features that work well. We also like the optional Infinity stereo system that provides plenty of bass response and good sound quality. The navigation system gets the job done with an easy-to-read display and useful turn-by-turn prompts. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.

Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are fitted on all but the base trim, and a more extensive suite of features is available. The Kona's systems are consistently accurate, not triggering false alarms in our time with the vehicle.

How’s the storage?

7.0
The Kona really only falters in terms of utility when compared directly to class leaders. Thanks to a low liftover height and a wide load floor, the trunk is easy to use. But compared to similar SUVs such as the Honda HR-V, the Kona comes up short on maximum cargo space.

There are lots of water-bottle-size pockets, a diminutive cellphone tray, and a relatively small console box and glovebox. So while small-item storage is decent, it lacks variety. The car-seat anchor points are clearly marked and close to the surface, but they're tucked between firm cushions.

How economical is it?

6.5
The 1.6-liter AWD Kona gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg in combined driving. That's a few mpg behind AWD-equipped competitors, but this engine provides more power. On our evaluation loop of mixed driving, our test Kona averaged 28.3 mpg, so drivers should be able to match the EPA estimates in real-world driving.

Is it a good value?

8.5
The base car has a good set of features at an affordable price, but choosing the much more appealing 1.6-liter optional engine makes for a pricey subcompact SUV. Everything feels robustly built, but only the primary touch points, such as on the steering wheel and shifter, have been treated with soft-touch materials. The alternating textures break things up visually, but there's no hiding the dreary plastic.

Hyundai's 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty continues to be an industry standout, and the five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty is also better than the coverage for the other vehicles in this class that we'd buy.

Wildcard

7.5
The Kona is easy to use, and it gives you a bit more of that SUV-style seating and view. Handling is better than you'd expect. In this class, it's hard to have more fun. In a lot of ways, the formula is right. But a handful of problems and polarizing styling keep the Kona from true greatness.

Which Kona does Edmunds recommend?

The SEL offers a lot of bang for your buck. It costs more than the base model but gets you a lot of desirable extras such as heated seats, keyless entry and a blind-spot monitor. But the Kona is at its best with its available turbocharged engine. This year's new Night trim level is the cheapest way to get it. We also recommend all-wheel drive; in addition to the extra traction the system provides, the rear torsion beam is replaced by a multilink suspension that improves ride quality and handling.

Hyundai Kona models

The 2021 Hyundai Kona is a subcompact crossover SUV available in six trim levels: SE, SEL, SEL Plus, Night, Limited and Ultimate. The SE, SEL and SEL Plus models are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (147 horsepower, 132 lb-ft of torque) that is paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. The others use a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine (175 hp, 195 lb-ft) mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional across the lineup.

SE
The entry-level Kona SE starts you off with:

  • 16-inch alloy wheels
  • Height-adjustable driver's seat
  • 7-inch touchscreen
  • Six-speaker audio system
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
  • Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
  • Lane departure mitigation (warns you of a lane departure when a turn signal isn't used and can automatically steer to maintain lane position)

SEL
The SEL adds a few safety and convenience features, including:

  • 17-inch wheels
  • Heated mirrors
  • Roof rails
  • Keyless entry and ignition
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Heated front seats
  • HD and satellite radio
  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
  • Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)

SEL Plus
The SEL Plus includes a smattering of luxury upgrades, such as:

  • Sunroof
  • Foglights
  • Power-adjustable driver's seat
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror
  • Eight-speaker Infinity audio system
  • Wireless charging pad

Night
The new Kona Night is the least expensive trim to come with the turbocharged engine. It reverts back to the SEL's features and then adds on:

  • 18-inch black-painted Rays wheels
  • LED headlights
  • Black exterior trim
  • Power-adjustable driver's seat
  • Eight-speaker Infinity audio system

Limited
The Limited starts with SEL Plus features and the turbocharged engine. From there, it adds:

  • 18-inch wheels
  • LED headlights
  • Chrome exterior trim
  • Automatic climate control
  • Leather upholstery

Ultimate
The top-trim Ultimate further adds:

  • Automatic wipers
  • 8-inch touchscreen
  • Integrated navigation system
  • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Hyundai and the car in front)
  • Rear parking sensors (alerts you to obstacles that may not be visible behind the vehicle when parking)
  • Head-up display (displays important information in your sight line onto the windshield)
Build Your 2021 Hyundai KONA
188 people are viewing this car
MSRP$20,400 - $28,050
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
SEL Plus, NIGHT, SEL, SE

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2021 Hyundai Kona.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • technology

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Looks Sweet & .....
CoachK,
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

We got a 2021 Kona Limited and find it to be an excellent purchase. A lot of technology in a well built package. It is so fun to drive!!

Write a review

See all 1 reviews

Features & Specs

SE 4dr SUV features & specs
SE 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$20,400
MPG 27 city / 33 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower147 hp @ 6200 rpm
SEL Plus 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
SEL Plus 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$25,450
MPG 26 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower147 hp @ 6200 rpm
SEL 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
SEL 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$23,600
MPG 26 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower147 hp @ 6200 rpm
Ultimate 4dr SUV features & specs
Ultimate 4dr SUV
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$28,050
MPG 28 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower175 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all 2021 Hyundai Kona features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Kona safety features:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
Driver Attention Warning
Uses sensors to determine if the driver is becoming fatigued, then triggers an alert with a suggestion to stop for a rest.
Blind-Spot Collision Warning
Alerts the driver if another vehicle is lurking in or approaching the blind spot. If the turn signal is activated in that direction, a warning is triggered.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover14.1%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Hyundai Kona vs. the competition

Hyundai Kona vs. Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai's Tucson is a size class larger. That means the Tucson provides more passenger space and cargo room. But it's also more expensive than the Kona and not as nimble. They're from the same brand, so the Kona and the Tucson not surprisingly have similar features and infotainment systems.

Compare Hyundai Kona & Hyundai Tucson features

Hyundai Kona vs. Honda HR-V

The Honda HR-V is the undisputed champ of utility. It has more cargo capacity than the Kona. If you need space for 6-foot-tall passengers, the HR-V is one of the few subcompacts that can accommodate. On the downside, the Honda is lightly equipped in its lower trims. You have to upgrade to midrange models to get some features that are standard on the Hyundai.

Compare Hyundai Kona & Honda HR-V features

Hyundai Kona vs. Mazda CX-30

The newest competitor in the small SUV class is also the best. Introduced just last year, the Mazda CX-30 is most notable for its premium interior design and materials quality. It's also fun to drive, just like the Kona. The CX-30 has a little more interior space too. But you'll typically pay a little more to get a CX-30 than a comparably equipped Kona.

Compare Hyundai Kona & Mazda CX-30 features

Related Kona Articles

FAQ

Is the Hyundai Kona a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Kona both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. You probably care about Hyundai Kona fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Kona gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg to 30 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Kona has 19.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Kona. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Hyundai Kona?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Hyundai Kona:

  • New Night Edition trim
  • Part of the first Kona generation introduced in 2018
Learn more

Is the Hyundai Kona reliable?

To determine whether the Hyundai Kona is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Kona. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Kona's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Hyundai Kona a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Hyundai Kona is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 Kona and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Kona is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Hyundai Kona?

The least-expensive 2021 Hyundai Kona is the 2021 Hyundai Kona SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,400.

Other versions include:

  • SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $20,400
  • SEL Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,450
  • SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $23,600
  • Ultimate 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $28,050
  • SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $21,800
  • Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $27,600
  • Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $29,450
  • NIGHT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $27,000
  • Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $26,200
  • SEL Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $24,050
  • NIGHT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $25,600
  • SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $22,200
Learn more

What are the different models of Hyundai Kona?

If you're interested in the Hyundai Kona, the next question is, which Kona model is right for you? Kona variants include SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SEL Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Ultimate 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of Kona models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2021 Hyundai Kona

2021 Hyundai Kona Overview

The 2021 Hyundai Kona is offered in the following submodels: Kona SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SEL Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Ultimate 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), NIGHT 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), NIGHT 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), SEL Plus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2021 Hyundai Kona?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Hyundai Kona and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 Kona 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Kona.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Hyundai Kona?

2021 Hyundai Kona Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

The 2021 Hyundai Kona Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,930. The average price paid for a new 2021 Hyundai Kona Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $1,479 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,479 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,451.

The average savings for the 2021 Hyundai Kona Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 4.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 15 2021 Hyundai Kona Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2021 Hyundai Kona Ultimate 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

The 2021 Hyundai Kona Ultimate 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,705. The average price paid for a new 2021 Hyundai Kona Ultimate 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $1,551 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,551 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,154.

The average savings for the 2021 Hyundai Kona Ultimate 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 5.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 4 2021 Hyundai Kona Ultimate 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2021 Hyundai Kona SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

The 2021 Hyundai Kona SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,895. The average price paid for a new 2021 Hyundai Kona SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $2,401 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,401 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,494.

The average savings for the 2021 Hyundai Kona SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 9.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 11 2021 Hyundai Kona SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2021 Hyundai Kona SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

The 2021 Hyundai Kona SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,740. The average price paid for a new 2021 Hyundai Kona SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $2,391 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,391 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,349.

The average savings for the 2021 Hyundai Kona SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 10.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 4 2021 Hyundai Kona SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2021 Hyundai Kona Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

The 2021 Hyundai Kona Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,895. The average price paid for a new 2021 Hyundai Kona Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $2,376 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,376 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,519.

The average savings for the 2021 Hyundai Kona Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 8.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2021 Hyundai Kona Limited 4dr SUV AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2021 Hyundai Kona Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

The 2021 Hyundai Kona Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,150. The average price paid for a new 2021 Hyundai Kona Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $1,509 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,509 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,641.

The average savings for the 2021 Hyundai Kona Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 5.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2021 Hyundai Kona Limited 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2021 Hyundai Konas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Hyundai Kona for sale near. There are currently 413 new 2021 Konas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,695 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Hyundai Kona. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,514 on a used or CPO 2021 Kona available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2021 Hyundai Konas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Hyundai Kona for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,376.

Find a new Hyundai for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,319.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Hyundai Kona?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

