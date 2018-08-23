Used 2018 Volvo S90 for Sale Near Me

Courtesy Volvo Cars of Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona

Certified by VOLVO -5 Years/unlimited miles, possible to extend to 6,7, or 8 years, Apple Play/Android Auto -- available on this vehicle - be sure to bring your cable to try this, Original MSRP $66240, S90 T6 Inscription, I4 Supercharged, AWD, Crystal White Pearl Metallic, 12V Power Outlet, 360-Degree Surround View Camera, Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound, Compass (Inner Rear View Mirror), Convenience Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Washer Nozzles (Wet Arms), HomeLink, Navigation system: Sensus Navigation, Park Assist Pilot, Power moonroof, Power Operated Trunklid, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Certified. New Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Crystal White Pearl Metallic2018 Volvo S90 https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/l8hbj T6 Inscription AWD Automatic with Geartronic Courtesy VOLVO goes the extra mile to ensure that our used vehicles are in top shape, they have been through a reconditioning process, and are presented to you via advertising, photo's and marketing, living in Arizona we will also tint every vehicle that needs this. See dealer for details on what the complete reconditioning was on your next vehicle. On all used vehicles (excluding Volvo Certified ones) we will Courtesy Certify your vehicle, the benefits will include with a 12/12 Ally Limited Warranty (year and miles retirements are needed to be met to qualify for this additional warranty, see dealer for details), Carfax history report, complete comprehensive check list, and where possible two keys for your new vehicle. Our vehicles are equipped with Connect & Protect App for $599, Paint and Interior Protection for $399, LIfetime Window Tint for $499, Lifetime Nitrogen for $169 and Courtesy Certification for $999. I4 SuperchargedRecent Arrival!Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date & zero miles) * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * 170+ Point Inspection * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: LVY992ML1JP030817

Stock: V0218

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-30-2020