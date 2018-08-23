Used 2018 Volvo S90 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 16,384 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,658
Charles Maund Toyota - Austin / Texas
Bright Silver Metallic 2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription AWD Automatic with Geartronic I4 Supercharged CLEAN CARFAX, S90 T6 Inscription, 4D Sedan, I4 Supercharged, Automatic with Geartronic, AWD, Bright Silver Metallic.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 4682 miles below market average!Please call ahead to check availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LVY992ML0JP024278
Stock: P112204A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 30,029 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,500$5,349 Below Market
Courtesy Volvo Cars of Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
Certified by VOLVO -5 Years/unlimited miles, possible to extend to 6,7, or 8 years, Original MSRP $56765, S90 T5 Momentum, 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged, Osmium Gray Metallic, 12.3" Driver Display (Digital Instrument Cluster), 12V Power Outlet, 360-Degree Surround View Camera, 4-Zone Electric Climate Control, Active Bending Lights, Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound, Compass (Inner Rear View Mirror), Convenience Package, Cooled Glovebox, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Headlight High Pressure Cleaning, Heated Washer Nozzles (Wet Arms), HomeLink, Momentum Plus Package, Navigation system: Sensus Navigation, Park Assist Pilot, Power moonroof, Power Operated Trunklid, Premium audio system: Sensus Connect, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Certified. New Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Osmium Gray Metallic2018 Volvo S90 https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/dy9iv T5 Momentum FWD Automatic with Geartronic Courtesy VOLVO goes the extra mile to ensure that our used vehicles are in top shape, they have been through a reconditioning process, and are presented to you via advertising, photo's and marketing, living in Arizona we will also tint every vehicle that needs this. See dealer for details on what the complete reconditioning was on your next vehicle. On all used vehicles (excluding Volvo Certified ones) we will Courtesy Certify your vehicle, the benefits will include with a 12/12 Ally Limited Warranty (year and miles retirements are needed to be met to qualify for this additional warranty, see dealer for details), Carfax history report, complete comprehensive check list, and where possible two keys for your new vehicle. Our vehicles are equipped with Connect & Protect App for $599, Paint and Interior Protection for $399, LIfetime Window Tint for $499, Lifetime Nitrogen for $169 and Courtesy Certification for $999. 2.0L I4 16V TurbochargedRecent Arrival!Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date & zero miles) * Transferable Warranty * 170+ Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LVY982AK3JP016299
Stock: V0213
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 18,278 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$25,598$4,366 Below Market
Prestige Volvo Cars - East Hanover / New Jersey
CARFAX 1 OWNER VEHICLE, CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, VOLVO FACTORY CERTIFIED 5 YEAR UNLIMITED MILE CPO WARRANTY, WE STAND BEHIND OUR CARS!, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, LOCAL TRADE, RECENT TRADE, PREMIUM LEATHER, DEALER SERVICED, UPFRONT PRICES. ZERO HASSELS, WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!, Momentum Plus Package 1,000.00 4-Zone Electric Climate Control, Cooled Glovebox 12.3 Driver Display, Digital Instrument Cluster Headlight High Pressure Cleaning Active Bending Lights (ABL), added to standard LED Headlights w/ Thor's Hammer DRL & Auto Highbeam (AHB) Convenience Package 2,550.00 Heated Washer Nozzles (wet arms) Power Operated Trunklid 360? Surround View Camera HomeLink 12V Power Outlet Compass (Inner Rear View Mirror) Park Assist Pilot & Front Park Assist (Rear std) Destination Charge 995.00 Total Suggested Retail Price: $ 52,645.00. 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum Certified by Volvo FWD Automatic with Geartronic 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged Black Stone Certified. Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * 170+ Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption ReimbursementRecent Arrival! Odometer is 4469 miles below market average!Live Market Pricing provides realistic competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time. This allows us to price our cars fairly within our market while passing on the saving to you. This isn't one of those only for the dealership programs. We'd be happy to show you, if you think our price isn't up to par. For a complimentary Live Market View on any pre-owned vehicle in stock, just ask your sales consultant. We do not
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LVY982AK3JP035791
Stock: 4424P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription14,924 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,000$3,187 Below Market
Courtesy Volvo Cars of Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
Certified by VOLVO -5 Years/unlimited miles, possible to extend to 6,7, or 8 years, Apple Play/Android Auto -- available on this vehicle - be sure to bring your cable to try this, Original MSRP $66240, S90 T6 Inscription, I4 Supercharged, AWD, Crystal White Pearl Metallic, 12V Power Outlet, 360-Degree Surround View Camera, Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound, Compass (Inner Rear View Mirror), Convenience Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Washer Nozzles (Wet Arms), HomeLink, Navigation system: Sensus Navigation, Park Assist Pilot, Power moonroof, Power Operated Trunklid, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Certified. New Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Crystal White Pearl Metallic2018 Volvo S90 https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/l8hbj T6 Inscription AWD Automatic with Geartronic Courtesy VOLVO goes the extra mile to ensure that our used vehicles are in top shape, they have been through a reconditioning process, and are presented to you via advertising, photo's and marketing, living in Arizona we will also tint every vehicle that needs this. See dealer for details on what the complete reconditioning was on your next vehicle. On all used vehicles (excluding Volvo Certified ones) we will Courtesy Certify your vehicle, the benefits will include with a 12/12 Ally Limited Warranty (year and miles retirements are needed to be met to qualify for this additional warranty, see dealer for details), Carfax history report, complete comprehensive check list, and where possible two keys for your new vehicle. Our vehicles are equipped with Connect & Protect App for $599, Paint and Interior Protection for $399, LIfetime Window Tint for $499, Lifetime Nitrogen for $169 and Courtesy Certification for $999. I4 SuperchargedRecent Arrival!Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date & zero miles) * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * 170+ Point Inspection * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LVY992ML1JP030817
Stock: V0218
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 20,860 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$23,844$4,922 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Stone Mountain - Stone Mountain / Georgia
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. Black / Stone 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum AWD Automatic with Geartronic 2.0L I4 16V TurbochargedCertification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/stone-mountain or call us at 678-381-1748.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LVY982MKXJP032883
Stock: 46532
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,060 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$38,644$4,043 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Stone Mountain - Stone Mountain / Georgia
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!I4 Supercharged. Certified. White Crystal 2018 Volvo S90 Hybrid T8 Inscription AWD Automatic with Geartronic I4 SuperchargedOdometer is 2583 miles below market average!Certification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/stone-mountain or call us at 678-381-1748.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: LVYBC0AL2JP038503
Stock: 46910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,003 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,900$3,263 Below Market
Volvo Cars Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
Certified by Volvo 2018 Volvo S90 T5 AWD Momentum in Onyx Black Metallic with Charcoal Leather Interior. This S90 is equipped with: Momentum Plus Package (4-Zone Electric Climate Control, Cooled Glovebox 12.3' Driver Display, Digital Instrument Cluster Headlight High Pressure Cleaning Active Bending Lights (ABL), added to standard LED Headlights w/ Thor's Hammer DRL Auto Highbeam (AHB)) Convenience Package (Heated Washer Nozzles (wet arms) Power Operated Trunklid 360° Surround View Camera HomeLink 12V Power Outlet Compass (Inner Rear View Mirror) Park Assist Pilot Front Park Assist (Rear std)) Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Metallic Paint 19' Alloy Wheel Original in-service date was September 5th, 2017. This S90 was a previously enjoyed leased vehicle that is in excellent condition, has a clean CARFAX, and 14,002 miles. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 15292 miles below market average! Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 170+ Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date zero miles) * Transferable Warranty * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LVY982MK1JP005152
Stock: X2520
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 32,587 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,278$3,007 Below Market
Volvo Cars Winston Salem - Winston Salem / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Navigation / GPS, Leather, Rear Camera, Sunroof / Moonroof, Bluetooth, Rear Back Up Camera, Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, Won't Last!, 200 Point Inspection, 12.3" Driver Display (Digital Instrument Cluster), 12V Power Outlet, 360-Degree Surround View Camera, 4-Zone Electric Climate Control, Active Bending Lights, Compass (Inner Rear View Mirror), Convenience Package, Cooled Glovebox, Headlight High Pressure Cleaning, Heated Washer Nozzles (Wet Arms), HomeLink, Momentum Plus Package, Park Assist Pilot, Power Operated Trunklid, Wheels: 19" 5-Triple Spoke Tech Matte Black. FREE Oil Changes, State Inspections, Tire Rotations & Car Washes FOR LIFE! 200 Point Inspection. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Osmium Gray Metallic 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum Our Internet Value Pricing Mission at Volvo Cars Winston Salem is to present Value Pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 70,000 pre-owned websites hourly. This ensures that everyone of our customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for many years, we realized that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LVY982MKXJP004968
Stock: PV3289
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- certified
2018 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum29,670 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,953$3,235 Below Market
Weston Volvo Cars - Davie / Florida
WE ARE OPEN! HOME DELIVERY SERVICE - ANYWHERE, ANY TIME!S90 T6 Momentum, 4D Sedan, I4 Supercharged, Automatic with Geartronic, AWD, Black, Blond Leather, ** VOLVO CERTIFIED **, 4 New Tires, 4-Zone Electric Climate Control, Active Bending Lights, All Routine Mainenance Up to Date, Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound, Cooled Glovebox, Extra keys included, Fresh Detail, Headlight High Pressure Cleaning, Leather, Like New Condition, Local Trade, Momentum Plus Package, SERVICE RECORD(S) AVAILABLE. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Certified. Odometer is 3169 miles below market average!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2018 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum BlackVolvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date & zero miles) * 170+ Point Inspection * Vehicle History * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LVY992MK2JP018912
Stock: 17034P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 42,486 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$24,424$3,926 Below Market
Rocking Nissan of Stafford - Stafford / Virginia
At Rocking Nissan Of Stafford we want you to know that all our vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use an independent 3rd party software to research internet listings on all vehicles in the market so we can ensure that our prices are the most competitive out there. We do this simply so people choose us when they start searching for their next car.CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.*REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY*, *INCLUDES WARRANTY*, *ONE OWNER*, *CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY*, *BOUGHT, SERVICED AND TRADED AT ROCKING NISSAN OF STAFFORD*, *NEW/GOOD TIRES*, *NEW /GOOD BRAKES*, *NEEDS NOTHING TO PASS STATE INSPECTION*, *FACTORY MAINTENANCE UP TO DATE*, *SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE*, *NAVIGATION GPS NAV*, *MOONROOF SUNROOF*, *BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE*, *USB PORT*, *REAR BACK UP CAMERA*, *SIRIUS XM*, *PREMIUM SOUND*, *LEATHER INTERIOR*, *HEATED SEATS*, *NON-SMOKER*, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH/HANDS-FREE, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, SATELLITE RADIO, PORTABLE AUDIO CONNECTION, NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS, PREMIUM WHEELS, ECO-COMFORT-DYNAMIC DRIVE MODES, SIDEVIEW MIRROR FOLD ON BUTTON PRES, MEMORY DRIVER SEAT, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: Volvo On-Call, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Knee airbag, Memory seat, Navigation system: Sensus Navigation, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Rear anti-roll bar, Security system, Speed control.The team at Rocking Nissan of Stafford would like to welcome you to our dealership in Stafford, where we're confident you'll find the vehicles you're looking for at a price you can afford. Come and check out our full selection of new Nissan vehicles, or get a great deal on a reliable pre-owned model. No matter which vehicle you decide on, our professional finance team will help you get settled with a competitive financing or lease plan.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LVY982AK9JP022110
Stock: P1265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-03-2019
- 24,656 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,494$3,786 Below Market
Lindsay Volvo Cars of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Luminous Sand Metallic 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum AWD AWD Automatic with Geartronic 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged 12.3' Driver Display (Digital Instrument Cluster), 12V Power Outlet, 19' 5-Triple Spoke Tech Matte Black Alloy Wheels, 360-Degree Surround View Camera, 4-Zone Electric Climate Control, Active Bending Lights, Compass (Inner Rear View Mirror), Convenience Package, Cooled Glovebox, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Genuine wood console, Headlight High Pressure Cleaning, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Washer Nozzles (Wet Arms), HomeLink, Momentum Plus Package, Park Assist Pilot Self-Parking Feature, Power moonroof, Power Operated Trunklid, Rear Parking Sensors, Sensus Large Touchscreen Navigation System. Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 170+ Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date zero miles) * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LVY982MK4JP037111
Stock: SP0343
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 11,903 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$40,800$3,087 Below Market
Ferman Chevrolet of Tarpon Springs - Tarpon Springs / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. *Pricing includes $1500 discount for trading in a 2016 or newer automobile with less than 75,000 miles. FERMAN PRICE includes $1,000 to finance with approved Ferman Lenders. May not be combined with any other Finance offers. Must finance a minimum of $12,000 NO less than 48 months Minimum credit score of 680 required. All buyers must qualify. Maximum finance term 72 months. Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date & zero miles) * Roadside Assistance * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty * 170+ Point Inspection *ONE OWNER*, *BACKUP CAMERA*, *NON-SMOKER*, *NAVIGATION/NAV/GPS*, *USB/HANDS FREE/BLUETOOTH, *SUNROOF/MOONROOF*, *LEATHER*, S90 Hybrid T8 Inscription, 4D Sedan, I4 Supercharged, AWD, Luminous Sand Metallic, Blond w/Leather Seating Surfaces w/Blond Interior, 12V Power Outlet, 360-Degree Surround View Camera, Compass (Inner Rear View Mirror), Convenience Package, Heated Washer Nozzles (Wet Arms), HomeLink, Navigation system: Sensus Navigation, Park Assist Pilot, Power moonroof, Power Operated Trunklid.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: LVYBC0AL0JP032652
Stock: VP2241
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 18,061 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$26,995$3,062 Below Market
Kunes Country GMC Of Stoughton - Stoughton / Wisconsin
BACKUP CAMERA, SIRIUSXM RADIO, REAR PARK ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Comfort Front Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Volvo On-Call, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces w/Charcoal Interior, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: Sensus Navigation, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Sensus Connect, Radio data system, Radio: High Performance AM/FM, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Sensus Navigation, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18' 5-Double Spoke Silver Bright Alloy. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 6742 miles below market average! 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum T5 Momentum 2018 Volvo S90 Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LVY982AK1JP015510
Stock: BT1876A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 28,670 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,261$4,588 Below Market
Don Beyer Volvo Cars of Falls Church - Falls Church / Virginia
Don Beyer Volvo of Falls Church presents this One Owner, VOLVO CERTIFIED 2018 S90 T5 Momentum Plus AWD loaded with: Sensus Navigation, 19inch Diamond Cut Wheel Upgrade Package, Distance Pacing Adaptive Cruise Control with Pilot Assist Semi Autonomous Drive System, Convenience Package with Blind Spot Info System, 360 Degree Camera System, Park Assist Pilot and Power Trunk Lid, Momentum Plus Package with Digital Driver Display, Adaptive Full LED Auto High Beam Headlights and Apple Car Play, Heated Leather Seating and Heated Steering Wheel Package, Sliding Panoramic Roof, Power Trunklid and much more! Volvo dealership maintained and serviced. CERTIFIED BY VOLVO! Call our courteous and professional sales staff to schedule your delivery today! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Crystal White Pearl Metallic 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum AWD Automatic with Geartronic 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged MARYLAND INSPECTION GUARANTEED, Leather Upholstery (Seating Surfaces), Laminated Panoramic Moonroof w/Power Sunshade, CONVENIENCE PKG!!!, Smartphone Integ. (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto), Bluetooth Hands Free w/ Audio Streaming, VOLVO CERTIFIED WARRANTY!!!, VOLVO OF FALLS CHURCH!!!, Enhanced Power Controls from Rear Seat, Volvo Aluminium Sill Plates, Keyless Entry Drive, Rear Park Assist Rear Park Assist Camera, Clean Zone Air Quality System, Front Grille, High-gloss Black, Door Handle Illumination, HD Radio / USB Ports, 330W High Performance Audio System w/ 10 Speakers, Integrated 9' Touchscreen with Navigation, Momentum Plus Package!!!, Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel, 12.3' Driver Display (Digital Instrument Cluster), 12V Power Outlet, 360-Degree Surround View Camera, 4-Zone Electric Climate Control, Active Bending Lights, Compass (Inner Rear View Mirror), Convenience Package, Cooled Glovebox, Headlight High Pressure Cleaning, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Washer Nozzles (Wet Arms), HomeLink, Momentum Plus Package, Navigation system: Sensus Navigation, Park Assist Pilot, Power Operated Trunklid, Wheels: 19' 5-Triple Spoke Tech Matte Black. Beyer Volvo Falls Church 703-237-5000 See the rest of our fine Pre Owned selection at: https://www.fallschurchdonbeyervolvo.com/used-inventory/index.htm Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date zero miles) * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 170+ Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty We will BUY your car, even if you don't BUY ours!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LVY982MK1JP038183
Stock: 22817V
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 18,376 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,294
Volvo Cars West Houston - Houston / Texas
This 2018 Volvo S90 Momentum comes well-equipped with 12.3" Driver Display (Digital Instrument Cluster), 12V Power Outlet, 360-Degree Surround View Camera, 4-Zone Electric Climate Control, Active Bending Lights, Compass (Inner Rear View Mirror), Convenience Package, Cooled Glovebox, Headlight High Pressure Cleaning, Heated Washer Nozzles (Wet Arms), HomeLink, Momentum Plus Package, Navigation system, Park Assist Pilot, Power Operated Trunklid, and much more. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Here at Volvo West Houston we have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customer's needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to serve you and if you have any questions and you would like to make a reservation on a particular vehicle then feel free to call us. Please verify any information in question with Volvo West Houston located at 15935 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094 or call (281) 945-4500
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LVY982AK9JP019482
Stock: PJP019482
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 32,937 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,995$2,899 Below Market
North Point Volvo Cars - Alpharetta / Georgia
One Owner, Clean CarFax, Volvo Certified, 5 year unlimited mileage warranty. Beautiful Crystal White metallic with blond leather interior. HD radio with high performance audio, pilot assist with semi-autonomous drive, blind spot information system, keyless, rear park assist and camera and so much more! Ask your sales associate for details. This vehicle won't be on the lot long! It offers the latest in technological innovation and style. Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 45,000 miles! Volvo prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: variably intermittent wipers, front and rear air conditioning, and more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LVY982AK9JP025282
Stock: P4633
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- certified
2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription29,909 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,995$3,210 Below Market
Volvo Cars Annapolis - Annapolis / Maryland
Certified 2018 Volvo S90 T6 AWD Inscription in regal Onyx Black Metallic, 1 Owner Clean CARFAX, - Panoramic Roof, 12V Power Outlet, 360-Degree Surround View Camera, Bowers Wilkins Premium Sound, Compass (Inner Rear View Mirror), Convenience Package, Heated Ventilated Comfort Front Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Washer Nozzles (Wet Arms), HomeLink, Navigation system: Sensus Navigation, Park Assist Pilot, Power Operated Trunklid, Premium audio system: Sensus Connect, Wheels: 19' 10-Spoke Silver Diamond Cut Alloy. Nice Luxury Sedan. Original MSRP $67,050.- **** UNLIMITED MILE 5 YEAR CERTIFIED BY VOLVO WARRANTY **** Volvo S90 T6 Inscription 2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription Convenience Package 7/31/17 The Technicians ensure that all wear items are above 60% of life and that the vehicle is serviced to be as like new as possible. No dents, no damages. The Volvo Certified Program was rated #1 by intellichoice among Luxury Certified Programs for 6 straight years! This is a value well over $2,500 but costs you nothing. No one is more committed to selling Certified by Volvo than Annapolis. Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 170+ Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date zero miles) * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LVY992ML8JP015621
Stock: P9761
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 43,133 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,995$4,344 Below Market
Imperial Highline Vienna - Vienna / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LVY982MK8JP017802
Stock: 7802
Certified Pre-Owned: No
