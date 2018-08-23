Used 2018 Volvo S90 for Sale Near Me

587 listings
S90 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 587 listings
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription in Silver
    used

    2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription

    16,384 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,658

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Gray
    certified

    2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    30,029 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,500

    $5,349 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    18,278 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $25,598

    $4,366 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription in White
    certified

    2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription

    14,924 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,000

    $3,187 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    20,860 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $23,844

    $4,922 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid in White
    used

    2018 Volvo S90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid

    16,060 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $38,644

    $4,043 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Black
    certified

    2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    14,003 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,900

    $3,263 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Gray
    used

    2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    32,587 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,278

    $3,007 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum in Black
    certified

    2018 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum

    29,670 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,953

    $3,235 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Silver
    used

    2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    42,486 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $24,424

    $3,926 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    24,656 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,494

    $3,786 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Volvo S90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid

    11,903 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $40,800

    $3,087 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    18,061 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $26,995

    $3,062 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in White
    certified

    2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    28,670 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,261

    $4,588 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Gray
    certified

    2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    18,376 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,294

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in White
    certified

    2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    32,937 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,995

    $2,899 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription in Black
    certified

    2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription

    29,909 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,995

    $3,210 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum

    43,133 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $24,995

    $4,344 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S90

Overall Consumer Rating
3.930 Reviews
  • 5
    (37%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (17%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (7%)
The UnCola of luxury cars
Rabbi Mitch,08/23/2018
T6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
I have had my S90 for one month and couldn’t be happier with every moment of my experience. After testing other marquis brands, the S90 was suggested and my search was over. It glides under the radar, yet is sleek, luxurious, quiet, powerful and beyond comfortable. It is a drivers car in that I need to participate and I like that. Give it a shot and move over to the UnCola side of life. You will be happy you did!!
