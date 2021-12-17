  1. Home
2023 Ford Maverick

Release Date: Late 2022
Estimated Price: Starting at $21,000
What to expect
  • No significant changes expected
  • Part of the first Maverick pickup truck generation introduced for 2022
  • 3 Trims
