What is the Maverick?

The 2023 Ford Maverick is a compact pickup truck that enters its second year after a successful debut. The compact pickup market — dead just a few years ago — has seen a resurgence over the past few years. The Maverick offers reasonable utility, good fuel economy and lots of available features at a much lower price than Ford's other trucks, the F-150 and Ranger. It's not the most capable truck when it comes to towing, payload or off-road capability, but Ford offers other options if you need more. The Maverick just debuted for 2022, so we don't expect any major updates for 2023.

Currently, there's only one other real option in this class: the Hyundai Santa Cruz. Like the Maverick, the Santa Cruz is a small four-door pickup, though the Hyundai feels much more like a crossover SUV than a truck from behind the wheel. It's a little more refined and comfortable, though it doesn't offer a hybrid powertrain. If you need more than what the Maverick offers, there's the Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado, Toyota Tacoma and Nissan Frontier, the latter recently undergoing its own redesign.