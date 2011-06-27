  1. Home
2015 Ford F-150 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong power and excellent fuel economy from turbocharged gasoline V6 engines
  • impressive payload, towing and off-road capabilities
  • long list of advanced comfort, convenience and safety technologies.
  • Aluminum body panels are more expensive to repair than steel
  • stiffer ride than competitors when bed is empty.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The redesigned 2015 Ford F-150 may not look all that different, but those familiar lines disguise what is unquestionably the most sophisticated and capable version of this best-selling pickup ever to hit the road.

Notably, we picked the 2015 Ford F-150 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

Vehicle overview

In the face of brand-new full-size pickup models from its major competitors, Ford figured it needed to do some truly radical rethinking for its 13th generation of America's best-selling line of full-size trucks. And, from early indications, it looks like the company has managed to do just that with the 2015 Ford F-150.

You won't know how radical the new F-150 is just by looking at it. In a nod to the conservative tastes of many pickup buyers, Ford kept the styling changes fairly subtle. The restyled grille and distinctively shaped headlights are the most obvious visual clues that you're looking at an all-new truck.

Instead, the really big changes are largely hidden from view. Ford engineers have made extensive use of lightweight aluminum in everything from the hood and body panels to the pickup bed to help shave off as much as 700 pounds of weight in the process. Lest you think aluminum is synonymous with flimsy beer cans, Ford says that the military-grade alloys used on the F-150 come in a wide variety of different thicknesses, many of which can be tougher than steel at a fraction of the weight. Underpinning it all is a full ladder-reinforced frame that uses significantly more high-strength steel than the outgoing model.

Advantages to shedding weight are multifold. For a given GVWR (gross vehicle weight rating), a lighter truck can handle more payload. The same relationship applies to GCWR (gross combined weight rating) and towing capacity. And a significantly lighter truck will accelerate more quickly and burn less fuel. Efficiency is so good with the truck's new 2.7-liter turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engine that the two-wheel-drive F-150's combined fuel economy rating of 22 mpg just misses the combined 23 mpg delivered by the more expensive diesel six-cylinder powering the class-leading Ram 1500 EcoDiesel. Of course, Ford is looking to keep traditional truck bragging rights as well, and it says a properly equipped F-150 will be able to tow up to 12,200 pounds with the 2.7-liter's bigger counterpart, the 3.5-liter turbo V6.

Ford has also packed the latest F-150 with even more advanced technology. There are video cameras galore, including a trailer hitch assist version that features a dynamic guide line to make lining up the hitch ball and trailer coupling a quick one-person job, as well as an available top-down 360-degree camera view system to help with navigating parking lots and job sites. Other highlights include a new 8-inch "productivity" screen in the gauge cluster and a host of new safety features, including lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.

With the seemingly endless number of permutations, there's probably a 2015 F-150 model to suit every person who has ever even thought of buying a pickup. Just the same, there are other trucks you'd be well advised to check out. We're also very fond of the 2015 Ram 1500, which will impress you with its smooth ride, quiet interior and available diesel engine. You can't discount the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 either, considering its well-rounded nature. Both are great trucks, but we think the redesigned 2015 Ford F-150 has enough meaningful improvements to make it a very attractive choice for shoppers. Bottom line: If you're looking for a thoroughly modern full-size pickup in 2015, Ford has just made your decision that much harder.

2015 Ford F-150 models

The 2015 Ford F-150 is a full-size pickup offered in regular, extended (Supercab) and crew cab (Supercrew) body styles. There are three bed lengths: 5.5 feet, 6.5 feet and 8 feet. The new F-150 is also available in five trim levels, including XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum.

Standard equipment on the entry-level XL model starts with 17-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, 60/40-split rear seats (extended and crew cabs), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, manual mirrors and windows, manual locks and a four- or six-speaker sound system with a 4.2-inch display and four speakers (six speakers in crew cab models).

The main option for the XL is Equipment Group 101A. That includes the XL Power Equipment Group that adds automatic headlights, daytime running lights, power mirrors and windows, power door and tailgate locks and keyless entry. Also part of the 101A package are cruise control, a 4.2-inch information display, Ford's Sync voice control and smartphone integration system, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and USB and auxiliary audio input jacks for the sound system.

There's also a long list of stand-alone options that include appearance packages, skid plates, running boards, tailgate and box side steps, a spray-in bedliner, an integrated trailer brake controller, a power-sliding rear window, a rearview camera, a CD player, satellite radio, rear parking sensors, different axle ratios and towing packages.

The next step up is the XLT trim level, which adds the content of the 101 package plus 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, chrome exterior trim and extra interior storage. Option groups on the XLT include a 301A package that adds heated mirrors, driver-side and rearview auto-dimming mirrors, a rear window defroster, a Class IV trailer hitch, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable pedals, rear under-seat storage, a rearview camera and a seven-speaker sound system with satellite radio. A Luxury Option Group 302A adds to that with remote engine start, a power-sliding rear window, LED bed lighting, rear parking sensors, heated 10-way power-adjustable front seats, 110-volt household-style power outlets and the MyFord Touch interface that includes an 8-inch central touchscreen display.

Noteworthy stand-alone options on the XLT (besides the XL options listed above) include 20-inch alloy wheels, power-adjustable heated mirrors, mirror-mounted LED spotlights, trailer towing mirrors, the FX4 Off-Road package, a fuel-economy boosting SFE package, a sunroof, front bucket seats with a center console, inflatable rear seatbelts, a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, Crew Chief fleet-based telematics and a navigation system.

The upscale Lariat is similar to the XLT with the 302A package but also includes dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch gauge cluster information display, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, driver seat memory settings and keyless ignition and entry. Many of the XLT's stand-alone options are also available for the Lariat. The Lariat's 502A package goes all out with LED headlights and taillights, automatic high beam headlight control, second-row heated seats (crew cabs only), a heated and power-adjustable steering wheel and a 10-speaker Sony audio system.

On the Lariat you can also get the Technology package (lane-keeping assist and a 360-degree top-down camera display with dynamic hitch assist), power-retractable running boards, adaptive cruise control with frontal collision warning, and automatic parallel parking assist.

The top-of-the line King Ranch and Platinum models share most of the above features along with higher-grade interior materials. Choosing between the two comes down to a preference for western flair or more sophisticated uptown styling.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Ford F-150 has been fully redesigned.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Ford F-150's base engine is a 3.5-liter V6 that generates 283 horsepower and 255 pound-feet of torque. The next step up is the new turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 that produces a healthy 325 hp and 375 lb-ft of torque. Those needing more muscle for heavier payloads or towing can opt for the 5.0-liter V8 engine that's rated at 385 hp and 387 lb-ft or a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that pumps out an impressive 365 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque.

Dropping so much weight with its new aluminum body was supposed to help vault the new-generation 2015 F-150 to the top of the heap in terms of fuel economy. It has, although in some F-150 configurations, the efficiency boost is comparatively modest.

With so many trim levels and engines to choose from, there are several EPA estimates for the 2015 Ford F-150. Starting with the standard 3.5-liter V6, two-wheel-drive versions of the 2015 F-150 are EPA rated at a combined 20 mpg (18 city/25 highway); the same engine with four-wheel drive drops to a combined 19 mpg. These are basically the same ratings that you get from Chevy and Ram. Move up to the optional (but smaller) 2.7-liter turbocharged EcoBoost V6, and 2WD models yield a combined 22 mpg (19/26), while 4WD-equipped models with the same engine have a combined 20 mpg rating.

During Edmunds testing, a 4WD SuperCab F-150 with the 2.7-liter engine went from zero to 60 mph in 6.0 seconds, while a 4WD SuperCrew with the same engine did the sprint to 60 in just 6.4 seconds. Both are impressive times for the segment.

Get the 5.0-liter V8 and a 2015 F-150 with 2WD has a combined rating of 18 mpg; adding 4WD to models with the V8 drops the combined rating to 17 mpg. Finally, the 3.5-liter turbocharged EcoBoost V6 earns a combined 20 mpg (17/24) with 2WD and a combined 19 mpg in 4WD form.

All four engines come mated to a six-speed automatic transmission equipped with both Sport and Tow/Haul modes. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and an electronically controlled four-wheel-drive system with a low-range transfer case is available as an option.

Maximum towing capacities start from 7,600 pounds with the base V6 engine and climb to 8,500 with the 2.7-liter V6. For heavy lifting, the 5.0-liter V8 can tow 11,100 pounds, while the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 can pull trailers up to 12,200 pounds when properly equipped. (These tow figures comply with the SAE J2807 standard, which makes it easier to compare truck tow ratings equally.)

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2015 Ford F-150 include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front-seat side impact airbags and full-length side-curtain airbags. In the event of a crash, the Sync system can use a paired cell phone to summon help from the authorities.

Single rearview and 360-degree multi-view cameras are available, along with rear parking sensors. Advanced safety technologies including forward collision warning preparation (it primes the brakes for maximum effectiveness), a lane departure warning system and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alerts. Inflatable rear seatbelts are also offered as an option.

In Edmunds performance testing, a 4WD SuperCab F-150 with the 2.7-liter engine came to a stop from 60 mph in 126 feet, while a SuperCrew (also with 4WD and the 2.7-liter engine) stopped in 129 feet. Both distances are a few feet shorter than average for a full-size pickup.

Driving

One of the first things you notice when driving the 2015 Ford F-150 is that it really does feel lighter, more agile and less-trucklike, you might say, than its predecessor. With the turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 under the hood, there's plenty of acceleration on tap and the brakes feels strong and solid. But if you want to upgrade, the V8 and bigger turbocharged V6 feel quite potent in this lighter F-150.

The ride quality is relatively firm, which could be related to the new F-150's lightweight body and the higher payload it enables; the difference between empty and fully loaded has widened, so the rear suspension calibration necessary to shoulder the load can make an empty F-150 feel a bit bound up. Still, the F-150 is solid and predictable when driving around turns and it's quiet on long highway drives as well.

Interior

There's an unmistakable trend at work in the pickup world: turning these traditional workhorses into something more akin to gussied-up show ponies. Of course, work truck buyers can still get bare-bones XL models fitted out with vinyl floor coverings, roll-up windows and a simple AM/FM stereo. But the farther you go up through the trim levels, the nicer the furnishings and the more desirable the amenities become. This new F-150's interior has a classy look and feel, and materials used in those top trim levels are on par with a lot of upscale sedans. Everything in the interior is ergonomically designed in such a way that there's a padded armrest exactly where you'd want it, and frequently used controls are located right where your hand would instinctively reach for it.

On the gauges front, the available 8-inch productivity display screen can be customized to show an array of other user-selected variables from off-roading info to tire pressures. Ford has also added a refreshingly intuitive center stack control layout with physical volume and tuning knobs and radio station presets logically arranged above similarly old-school knobs and buttons for the climate control system. It can make it seem like there are an awful lot of buttons, but this redundancy should alleviate any concerns you might have about operating the otherwise useful MyFord Touch touchscreen interface that's available on the upper trim levels.

Front seats offer a commanding view and good comfort, especially the 10-way power-adjustable models with built-in heating and ventilation found in top trim levels. Rear seat passengers in crew cab models don't get much extra head- or legroom in the redesign, but the fact that the cab is 2 inches wider this year does mean everyone has a little more room to spread out.

There's a fair amount of storage available, whether you choose the standard 40/20/40-split front seat with cubbies built into the folded-down center section, or front bucket seats separated by a sizable center console. Rear seats in both extended and crew cab models flip up to reveal hidden storage for valuable tools or toys.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Ford F-150.

5(60%)
4(17%)
3(8%)
2(6%)
1(9%)
4.1
116 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 116 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

From Tundra to F150
John Tritz,07/27/2015
King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
The King Ranch SCREW just keeps on rolling at over 127,000 miles now. Not a lot to update...I'm. Had the factory rear brakes replaced at about 125,000 Absolutely no other changes. All features of the KR still work fine...never had to work on any of them. The Coyote keeps humming along...no oil use between oil changes at 5,000 mile intervals, no changes to the suspension since the last report and still running the same BFG KO2's which have about 55K miles on them now. The truck and set up are still the best I've ever had.
Very Nice Truck " BUT "
jim,10/04/2015
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
Outside looks very nice,BUT rear bed sits way too high for my likes.i plan on lowering rear height a couple of inches,ride is a little bouncy with empty bed but was to be expected. one big complaint is for almost $50,000 you dont get the 2 speed 4wd Auto system in an XLT,to me it makes having a 4WD almost useless for any on road driving,or having to keep turning it on and off all the time as you run into dry pavement at times,come on Ford all 4WD systems should have the 4WD Auto setting,most of us dont take them off road,we need to just set it and forget about it in Auto setting. I have the fold down console whiuch the headrest blocks the cup holders by the floor when down,my 2011 ford cup holders pulled out past the headrest,so no problem,new design sucks,along with that why were the headlight switches moved so low,hard to operate there,also the new AC vents are not as usefull as old ones,feel truck has moved backwards in design since owning a 2011 XLT to compare it with. I am getting 18MPG city driving with the 5.0 V8 and 21 on highway,i have no complaints with that,love the outside looks of truck and get lots of complements on the Ruby Red Metallic color,so heres hoping i will get used to its little flaws IMO,and that it dos not need any warranty service,as i did with my 2011 XLT ,thats another story, Well here is NEW update,I have now had truck for about 8 mos.and i love this truck inspite of some of the things i had mentioned when i first got it new,you get used to things after awhile,so far i have only had a problem with hard downshift from 5th to 4 gear,but that has mostly stopped but took almost 4000 miles before trans programed itself,still getting 18 miles to the gallon with the 5.0 very happy with that,the blocked cup holders i mentioned I solved by removing headrest to fold down console,I never use it as a seat anyway,still trying to decide how to level truck,raise front or lower back ? lol, It does ride great as is,and has not needed to go back to dealer for any warranty work so far,just oil & filter change,which costs WAY too much at Ford Dealer.UPDATE 10/10/2016 still great, no problems,lowered rear by removing blocks under springs,looks great now almost level, no change in ride,the 5.0 engine exhaust sounds really good with stock exhaust system on it,still vary rare hard downshift from 5th to 4th,so have not had ford dealer reprogram trans computer,there is a service bulletin for it,that ford has out for the problem.UPDATE 04/2017 truck doing great,no problems at 16,000 miles,just oil changes and tire rotation,the Goodyear Wranglers are holding up very well too ,still loving the truck.UPDATE 12/2017 Truck still running great,now has 22,000 miles on it. NEW UPDATE 12/2019 still own truck,and it is doing great,no issues,a couple of minor recalls,still have original Goodyear tires on it at 40,000 miles still very good tread left ,did lower back of truck by removing blocks under springs,looks better now,did have to get Ford dealer to reprogram shifting of trans ok now,just installed new battery in it lasted about 5years,Still Lovin It !😃 And it's almost paid for lol .Another UPDATE 6/2020 Still very happy with truck,now 5 years old no big issues,still factory Goodyear Wrangles 43,000 miles,should last 1 more year,shocks starting to feel a little soft,just had new Bilstein 5100 shocks installed all the way around,with front adjustable to raise front end up 2" now finally leavel,shocks great ,huge improvement in ride,all in all it has been a great truck for 5 yrs now,hope it continues 😉🙂
Got a Lemon but a nice truck otherwise
Rob C,02/03/2016
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
Bought a new 2015 XLT 2.7 ecoboost for a great deal. 42250 MSRP and with 7K discount and 7K rebate paid 28K for this truck! First new vehicle in 27 years. Unfortunately it spent 33 days in the shop out of the first 90 days of owning it. It shut the engine off while driving 3 times. Now after 3 repairs attempts it shifts irregularly now and then. Great design and most have no issues but this one was just not one of those without problems. Highway mileage is awesome, acceleration if really great. Roominess cant be beat and the camera spoils you. I did not like the 8 inch screen that only uses 2 of the 4 boxes if you don't have navigation and climate control, kind of a waste. Ford bought my truck back after the CA lemon lawyer took care of handling it. Decided to stay with used vs new.
Lemonade
Ben Hamilton,01/22/2016
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
A brief summary: a great looking truck with a lot of technology (that sadly doesn't work) Almost fully loaded Lariat. Performance: Acceleration and braking are average; acceleration being modest except when put into Sport mode. Road holding and steering are quite good for a truck. Shifting is sometimes abrupt and not always intuitive (has failed to shift multiple times) Comfort: Road noise reduction is excellent (3.5L Twin Turbo is quiet and tires are exceptionally quiet). Aside from that, seat comfort is average, though not suitable for long drives. Interior: Lots of room for movement. Lots of storage everywhere. The rear cab is obscenely large, much to the joy of passengers. The logic of controls is poor; there are duplicates of buttons, some of which also have soft keys on the display. There is also no need for 6 buttons to operate the cruise control. Safety Features: Incredibly bright headlights (LEDs), the blind spot monitoring system works very well, and the truck itself does not have terrible blind spots. The traction is sub-par in weather (snow/ice/rain) and gets squirrelly easily (even with 4WD/AWD) Tech: All seems about average. The voice commands load quickly, only minor issues are with the entertainment center; radio occasionally cuts out and the sub-woofer audio package is incredibly underwhelming, along with trouble connecting to devices. All sections of Reliability were given a 1 star, as nothing has been reliable. I have spent more time than I would care to admit driving a loaner Focus, and found that to be incredibly reliable. Repair frequency has been more the 2x a month. Dealership support has been decent, though most issues are unable to be resolved or the dealer simply resets the computer (which does not solve anything other than clearing codes). Engine is incredibly unreliable. It stalls, it doesn't start (often) and it lies about it's fuel mileage. Transmission can shift worse than I did when I was learning to drive a Semi. Technicians have said the transmission "learns," but I would say it is "learning" the wrong way (getting worse). Electronics have literally shut off while the engine was running. This included power breaks and steering. Ford said it was nothing to be concerned about. Currently has spent 53 days in repair since purchase for anything from minor defects (radio cutting out, AC on seat getting hot and melting, etc) to completely unacceptable defects (engine stalls/dies while driving or idle-ing, ALL electronics TURN OFF while truck is on, etc). Obviously a lemon, but not according to Ford, which has been very un-helpful concerning their responsibility to consumers, State and Federal laws (yes, lawyers are involved). All in all, 1/10 never buying a Ford again. (1 is for looks)
See all 116 reviews of the 2015 Ford F-150
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
325 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
282 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
385 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2015 Ford F-150 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%

More about the 2015 Ford F-150
More About This Model

Quick Summary
The nation's best-selling vehicle always makes headlines when it gets redesigned, but the 2015 Ford F-150 represents one of the most extensive redesigns of any vehicle we can remember.

Its all-aluminum cab and bed has rightly garnered the most attention. But we're really impressed by the everyday benefits of the new cab, thoroughly modernized interior and the mind-boggling array of new features. And the all-new 2.7-liter twin-turbo Ecoboost V6 is the real deal, combining tractable power with impressive fuel economy.

What Is It?
This all-new 2015 Ford F-150 represents the dawn of the 13th generation of the perennial best-selling light-duty full-size pickup truck. It would be the world's biggest understatement to say this is a competitive segment, and new releases from crosstown rivals Ram and General Motors have ratcheted up the pressure. It was time for a big move, and Ford has delivered.

Almost everything is new, but the best parts of the outgoing truck carry over. The 5.0-liter V8 and 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 engines are here. Both were introduced halfway through the last design cycle and have plenty of life left in them. The six-speed automatic transmission comes with them and covers every engine in the range.

2015 Ford F-150

The new F-150 also sticks with a leaf spring rear suspension. Ram may have earned a bucketload of praise and some new converts for its switch to coil springs, but Ford doesn't feel the need to follow that path with such a big sales lead.

What Has Changed?
Besides, Ford's brain trust had a more radical change in mind: aluminum. The entire body — hood, fenders, cab, doors, bed, tailgate — is made of high-strength military-grade aluminum. The result is a dramatic weight loss to the tune of 700 pounds in the larger cab and bed combinations.

It's not all down to aluminum, though. High-strength steel makes up 78 percent of the fully boxed frame (up from 22 percent) and this enables the use of thinner material. Combine this with other clever design changes and you get a stronger frame that weighs some 70 pounds less.

The point of this extreme diet comes down to the numbers that matter in this segment: payload, towing capacity, MPG. For a given GVWR (Gross Vehicle Weight Rating), a lighter truck can handle more payload. The same relationship applies to GCWR (Gross Combined Weight Rating) and towing capacity. And a significantly lighter truck will accelerate faster and burn less fuel.

There are four engines available bookended by the base normally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 and the range-topping 3.5-liter twin-turbo Ecoboost V6. In between lie the new 2.7-liter twin-turbo Ecoboost V6 and the obligatory 5.0-liter V8. The entry-level normally aspirated V6 engine has been shrunk from 3.7 to 3.5 liters because the XL and XLT trucks it comes in have shed hundreds of pounds.

The new 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 makes a healthy 325 horsepower and 375 lb-ft of torque. That puts it just below the 5.0-liter V8 in the power hierarchy but far ahead in efficiency. This new turbo V6 just may be the perfect choice for truck users who want some sauce but don't need to tow more than about 8,000 pounds. It has a new start-stop system, too, which promises to cut fuel use for truck-driving city and suburban types.

2015 Ford F-150

The new cabs contain everyday benefits that are clearly visible. The front doors have been shortened some 2 inches so the rear doors could be made longer. The result is greatly increased access to the rear of the SuperCab and SuperCrew cabs with zero negative impact up front.

The side window glass extends an inch lower, and the F-150's familiar window dip behind the rearview mirrors now sags an extra 2 inches. This produces excellent outward visibility and a vastly more open feeling. And it's not just a visual trick. The front row of the cab is 0.8 inch wider inside at shoulder height and 2 inches broader at hip level.

And there are way too many new features and options to list. Interior highlights include pushbutton start, an 8-inch "productivity" screen between the gauges and 110-volt outlets that can supply 400 watts. LED lighting abounds, including spotlights on the rearview mirrors.

For the first time advanced safety features like forward collision warning, blind spot and cross-traffic alerts, lane-keeping and adaptive cruise control are available. The rearview camera can be upgraded to a full 360-degree system. You can even get Ford's parallel-parking assist system on the 2015 F-150.

How Many Trim Levels Are There?
Anyone who was perplexed by the current Ford F-150 lineup will appreciate 2015's simplified grade strategy. The range begins with the XL work truck, moves on to the volume-selling XLT and Lariat models and finishes off with the loaded King Ranch and Platinum variants.

Last year's off-road flavored FX4 trim has been converted to an off-road package option that can be added to any trim level. The FX2 and STX trim levels are also history, replaced instead by a Sport Appearance Package for XL, XLT and Lariat.

The XL and XLT are offered in all six cab and bed-length permutations spread across all five wheelbase variants. The Lariat comes as a SuperCab with a 6.5-foot bed or an 8-foot bed or the SuperCrew with a 5.5-foot short bed or 6.5-foot standard bed. King Ranch and Platinum buyers are locked in to the SuperCrew cab, but can choose between the short or standard beds.

The normally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 comes standard in XL and XLT, up to and including the SuperCrew with the short bed. Longer XL and XLT trims come standard with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost (4x2) or 5.0-liter V8 (4x4). The Lariat gets the 2.7-liter Ecoboost as its standard offering and the V8 is the base engine in the King Ranch and Platinum. Any of these can be upgraded all the way to the 3.5-liter Ecoboost twin-turbo V6 engine.

As for the Raptor, it's on hiatus until the 2017 model year debuts.

How Does It Drive?
As advertised, the new 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 moves out smartly and packs a powerful punch, enough to propel our 4x4 test sample from zero to 60 mph in 6 seconds flat at our track. That's some 0.6 second quicker than the 3.5-liter Ecoboost-equipped steel-bodied 2013 F-150 4x4 we tested a couple of years back. Clearly, the aluminum weight-loss program is paying dividends here.

Along the way the 2.7's engine growl is satisfyingly powerful, with a faint overlay of wheeze from its two tiny turbochargers. There's precious little lag as they spin up thanks to ultra-short exhaust manifolds that are cast into the heads themselves.

The 3.5-liter Ecoboost V6 feels more potent in this lighter truck, but it also sounds more powerful than previous examples. From inside the cadence is that of a V8, which made us suspicious. Turns out the engine sound of both EcoBoost engines is being auto-tuned through the stereo speakers. Say what you will, but this fakery doesn't come across as fake.

2015 Ford F-150

A new Sport shift mode has been added alongside the familiar Normal and Tow-Haul modes. It improves performance by holding gears longer, kicking down more eagerly and downshifting as we brake into corners. But the 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine doesn't need it to feel gutsy. Normal mode and Drive make for smooth running thanks to a healthy 375 lb-ft of torque that peaks at 3,000 rpm.

The overall lightness of the 2015 Ford F-150 makes it feel more nimble, a sensation that is further enhanced by a quicker 17.0-to-1 steering ratio in the popular SuperCrew short-bed configuration. Last year the same wheelbase suffered from a ponderous 20.0-to-1 steering gearbox.

But we're on the fence when it comes to the assist calibration of the electronic power steering. The feeling is a bit light, without much buildup in corners to help the driver sense what's going on. We like the Ram 1500 better here, but at least the F-150 duplicates the feel that current F-150 customers expect.

What About Ride Comfort?
On typical roads our empty XLT SuperCrew 4x4 with 18-inch Goodyear rubber shivers a bit as the leaf spring suspension struggles to filter out the small stuff. And that's the rub about the new F-150's lightweight body and the higher payload it enables; the difference between empty and fully loaded has widened, so the rear leaf spring calibration necessary to shoulder the load makes our empty F-150 feel a bit bound up.

Still, the damping is quite effective, and the front and rear play well together when the bumps grow larger. The bigger dips and cattle guards we encounter are sucked up with no crash or kick. Glassy-smooth interstate miles roll by with no float whatsoever.

The 18-inch Goodyears don't make much noise unless the road itself is well past its sell-by date. More noticeable is the early whisper of wind noise that enters the picture at the relatively low speed of 40 mph. But it's never a turbulent sound, and instead of ramping up as speed increases it eventually melts into the background.

What Is the Interior Like?
Extra interior cab width enables wider front-seat spacing for a broader console that both front-seat occupants can share as an armrest. The door armrests match perfectly and the lower side glass is friendlier to those who like to hang their elbow out the window.

Thinner front seats with re-contoured backsides enhance rear legroom and knee clearance to give rear-seat occupants more space. There was never a shortage, but the extra space makes it that much more pleasant. None of this ruins the comfort of the front seats, and the high-end Platinum and King Ranch versions can even be fitted with — wait for it — seat massage systems.

Materials quality is up everywhere we look and touch. And the layout and tactile feel of the various buttons and knobs is light-years ahead of the previous model. It's a big step forward, but enough of the familiar Ford vibe remains to appease the traditionalists.

The console shifter deserves special mention. It's chunky, has good action and fits well in the palm of your hand. And it has just the right shape to make a handy armrest while you fiddle with the climate control system or MyFord touchscreen.

From the Lariat on up, a revised and enlarged 8-inch "productivity" screen sits between the two main gauges. The array of information on offer is substantially greater, but it's also simpler to sift through thanks to the addition of a customizable home screen and a tab structure to quickly identify the various data categories.

What About Cargo and Towing?
As we said before, less weight in the body means more capacity for towing and hauling. The new base 3.5-liter V6 can carry 1,910 pounds and tow up to 7,600 pounds, and the new 2.7-liter EcoBoost has a maximum payload of 2,250 pounds and can tow as much as 8,500 pounds.

Year-over-year differences become clear when we look at the carryover 5.0-liter V8, which can now tow as much as 11,100 pounds instead of 10,000 pounds. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 can now tow up to 12,200 pounds, some 900 pounds more than before. Both can be equipped to shoulder optional maximum payloads in the 3,300-pound neighborhood.

Significantly, these tow rating increases come despite Ford's long-overdue switch to the SAE J2807 tow rating standard. We wonder why it waited because these increases are larger than the weight savings that came with all that aluminum.

The new beds benefit greatly from a new BoxLink system with integrated sockets for tie-down cleats, bed dividers, cargo ramps and other accessories yet to be dreamed up by the aftermarket. The optional tailgate step has been greatly simplified and better hidden. A pair of LED cargo lights sit just inside the tailgate and another shines overhead from the center-mount stop lamp.

On the towing side, the trailer brake controller, extendable towing mirrors and extended-range 36-gallon gas tank are all pick-and-choose options. And the optional 360-degree camera system includes a guide line that moves as you turn the wheel to help you guide the hitch ball under the trailer on the first try.

How About Off-Road?
As ever, the F-150 4x4 consists of a part-time four-wheel-drive system with a low-range transfer case. The 4x4 models cost between $3,500 and $4,500 more than their 4x2 counterparts, depending on configuration.

An electronic locking rear differential can be added for prices that range between $420 and $570, depending on the ratio. This pushbutton-activated unit will stay engaged up to 20 mph, and four-wheel drive does not have to be engaged for it to work.

But the locking diff comes standard if you spend $770 on the FX4 off-road package, which also adds skid plates, hill descent control, unique shock absorber tuning and the inevitable stickers on the sides of the bed. It's a pretty tempting bargain.

Our brief off-road drive didn't let us push the truck to its limit, but it was rough enough and sufficiently tight to appreciate the worth of the FX4 shocks and the value of that new 17-to-1 steering ratio. The optional 18-inch all-terrain tires doled out good grip on slippery surfaces. And the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 demonstrated ample torque and predictable throttle response at low speed in delicate situations.

What Kind of Mileage Does It Deliver?
When it comes to fuel efficiency, the new 2.7-liter Ecoboost engine leads the way with an EPA rating of 22 mpg in combined driving. That's the highest combined number available in a gasoline-powered half-ton pickup. The Ram 1500 Ecodiesel is the only half-ton truck with a higher rating.

Both the base 3.5-liter V6 and the twin-turbo Ecoboost 3.5-liter V6 are now rated at 20 mpg in combined driving while the 5.0-liter V8 delivers 18 mpg in combined driving according to the EPA.

How Much and When Can I Get One?
At the low end, an XL regular cab short bed 4x2 with the basic normally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 starts at $26,615.

Move midway up the range to a Lariat SuperCab 4x2 with a 6.5-foot standard bed and you'll be looking at an asking price of $39,880. A top-of-the-line Platinum SuperCrew with the 5.5-foot short bed will set you back $52,155 before you add any upgrades.

Longer beds vary in price from as little as $300 to just over a thousand. The upgrade cost of the 3.5-liter V6 EcoBoost ranges between $400 and $1,995 depending on which trim level and standard engine you're starting from.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
On a pure sales basis, the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500-series pickups are the Ford's biggest rivals. Both trucks underwent their full redesign just one year ago, and dimensional changes to the crew cab really paid off. These trucks benefit from a lineup of three powerful and efficient EcoTec 3 engines.

The 2014 Ram 1500 has been increasing its market share thanks to a functional and attractive cab and class-exclusive features like smooth-riding coil-spring rear suspension, available four-corner air suspension, a standard eight-speed transmission and an available diesel engine. The Ram's direct-injected 3.6-liter base gasoline V6 engine is a strong choice and the optional 5.7-liter Hemi V8 is, well, a Hemi V8.

The 2015 Toyota Tundra was redesigned last year, too. The truck is solidly built, and its new interior is quite an improvement over the last generation. But its engine and transmission lineup was ignored in this round of updates. The carryover V8 and six-speed transmission are a strong pairing, but fuel economy lags behind.

Why Should You Consider This Truck?
If you're a Ford fan, there is no reason to shy away from this truck. Huge strides have been made, and there's a lot of exciting new content here.

Cross-shoppers and fence sitters will also find a lot to like here. The new 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine seems set to offer more than adequate capability and excellent fuel economy for those who don't want to buy something like Ram's 1500 diesel.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Truck?
The 2015 Ford F-150 seems laser-focused on the numbers in an attempt to appeal to those who want the most payload capability they can get. In so doing, the average gap between empty and full has widened, and that means those who don't load up their trucks that often may notice the busier unladen ride.

If your payload needs are modest, if you'll be hauling bulky items instead of heavy ones, if a smooth and quiet unladen ride counts for something, you might prefer the Ram 1500 pickup.

The manufacturer provided this vehicle for the purpose of evaluation.

Used 2015 Ford F-150 Overview

The Used 2015 Ford F-150 is offered in the following submodels: F-150 SuperCab, F-150 Regular Cab, F-150 SuperCrew. Available styles include XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Ford F-150?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Ford F-150 trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Ford F-150 XLT is priced between $23,722 and$37,250 with odometer readings between 31130 and177043 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat is priced between $27,677 and$35,226 with odometer readings between 45793 and104003 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford F-150 Platinum is priced between $27,950 and$43,787 with odometer readings between 37797 and153801 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford F-150 XL is priced between $12,226 and$29,000 with odometer readings between 30552 and111432 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford F-150 King Ranch is priced between $27,795 and$36,987 with odometer readings between 56157 and133000 miles.

