Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    132,347 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,995

    $6,922 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in Dark Green
    used

    2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    89,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,484

    $7,257 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    188,846 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,499

    $4,059 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    49,609 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,995

    $7,434 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    149,954 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,995

    $3,823 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    133,568 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,999

    $2,984 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    52,561 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,900

    $5,605 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum

    75,418 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,998

    $4,620 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    101,786 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,900

    $3,601 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    133,559 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,999

    $2,922 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    221,135 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,300

    $938 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    93,230 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,535

    $1,677 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    91,536 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,689

    $4,912 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    44,985 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $36,458

    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat in Black
    used

    2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    82,656 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,998

    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    103,329 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,500

    $2,154 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    166,311 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,995

    $2,245 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    136,524 miles

    $25,000

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-250 Super Duty

Overall Consumer Rating
3.710 Reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 2
    (10%)
  • 1
    (20%)
New 2015 Everyday driver
Jan,03/04/2016
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
The gas engine is strong, the gas mileage is 15.5 miles per gallon on the interstate, 13 city. The transmission is very smooth. The heater, A/C and other interior comforts are good. All around very good daily driver. Update traded this truck for a Nissan Titan diesel. Update truck is working well. Used mostly for towing longer distances and around farm. Wife loves driving the truck.
