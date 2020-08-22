Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

Classic Luxury Motors - Buford / Georgia

The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint is in great shape and condition. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. A full size spare is included with this vehicle. We welcome all credit-union customers, FINANCE AVAILABLE FOR IN OR OUT OF STATE. The finance application can be completed online through out website under 'FINANCE' in the options bar, or in office with one of our representative. Bring 2 most recent pay-stubs, 1 utility bill, id. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL!!!! Feel free to give us a call for any questions at 770-945-1605 WE ARE LOCATED AT : 4277 BUFORD DR, BUFORD 30518 Also ask ABOUT OUR AFFORDABLE WARRANTY OPTIONS, warranties are up to 5 YEARS

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FT7W2BT1FEC10585

Stock: 0585sam

Certified Pre-Owned: No

