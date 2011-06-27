  1. Home
2010 Ford F-150 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined ride, quiet interior, wide variety of cab and bed configurations, top crash-test scores, good-looking and functional cabin.
  • Lackluster performance for this segment, steering wheel doesn't telescope.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Ford F-150 is an excellent all-around truck, though competitors offer a bit more grunt.

Vehicle overview

Ford's F-Series has been America's best-selling vehicle for most of the past 30 years. The most popular model of this grouping, the F-150 has long been known for offering a cluster of core traits that appeal to full-size truck buyers. Among them are impressive towing and hauling capabilities, respectable reliability and a mind-boggling variety of body styles, trim levels and options. More recent F-150 iterations have also offered a smooth, quiet ride and an easy-to-drive demeanor, and to nobody's surprise, the 2010 F-150 continues this tradition.

The most significant news for this year is the introduction of the new F-150 SVT Raptor. It's been a while since Ford has built anything from its SVT (Special Vehicle Team) division, with the high-performance F-150 SVT Lightning last being produced for 2004. The new SVT Raptor is also about performance, but this time around it's for off-, not on-road applications. The Raptor boasts an optional 6.2-liter V8 (not available on early production models), special off-road tires, a revised suspension with wider front and rear tracks, enhanced wheel travel, specialized shock absorbers, an electronically locking rear differential, sport seats and exclusive exterior and interior styling.

For more mainstream use, the F-150 continues to have much to offer, including a pleasant interior, a smooth ride and numerous body styles. There are a number of desirable features as well, such as a flat rear floor and expansive rear-seat room in crew cab models, deployable steps to ease access to the bed, Ford's Sync multimedia voice command system and the contractor-oriented lineup of "Work Solutions" options. The F-150 is a perennial best-seller because Ford listens to truck people, and the 2010 F-150 epitomizes this philosophy.

The F-150 does have one weakness, though, and that's power. While competing models from Dodge, General Motors and Toyota offer formidably powerful V8 engines, the 2010 Ford F-150 soldiers on with the venerable 5.4-liter V8 being the top engine choice. We pitted the F-150 against the current Ram, Tundra and Silverado in a full-size pickup comparison test, and the F-150 came in last. Had the Ford been packing more power under its hood, the results would likely have been different. All said, though, the F-150 is still one of the most appealing trucks on the market thanks to its user-friendly features and pleasant driving dynamics. The question is whether you need or want more oomph than the Ford can provide.

2010 Ford F-150 models

The 2010 Ford F-150 full-size pickup truck is available in three body styles: regular cab, extended cab ("SuperCab") and crew cab ("SuperCrew"). Cargo box size choices vary as well: Regular cabs come with a 6.5-foot or 8-foot cargo bed, while SuperCabs can have either of those or a garage-friendly 5.5-footer. The SuperCrew can have either the 5.5-foot or 6.5-foot bed. Reverse-opening rear doors are standard on regular and SuperCabs for easier cab access, while SuperCrews have four full-size doors.

No fewer than nine trim levels are offered: base XL, sporty STX, popularly equipped XLT, rugged FX4, luxurious Lariat, leather-saddle-inspired King Ranch, blinged-out Platinum, bad-boy Harley-Davidson and gonzo off-road SVT Raptor.

Geared toward commercial use, the bare-bones XL comes with 17-inch steel wheels, vinyl seating, an AM/FM radio, air-conditioning and not much else. The STX is similarly equipped but adds sportier-looking trim and an upgraded sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The volume leader XLT features an upgraded cloth interior, cruise control and full power accessories. The FX4 (4WD) features a towing package, 18-inch wheels, underbody skid plates, retuned springs and shock absorbers, front bucket seats, a six-way power driver seat and satellite radio.

The Lariat offers upscale interior trim, leather upholstery, 10-way power driver and passenger seats, heated front seats, power-adjustable pedals, a power-sliding rear window, the Sync multifunction voice-command system and automatic climate control. The King Ranch is similar to the Lariat but has western saddle-inspired leather upholstery, second-row heated seats, an in-dash six-CD changer and heated/cooled front seats. The top-line Platinum trim features 20-inch chrome wheels, special interior and exterior accents and heated/cooled front seats.

This year's new crew-cab Harley-Davidson model is similarly luxurious and also features 22-inch wheels and Harley-Davidson-themed trim. The off-road-ready SVT Raptor extended cab hits the trail with an optional 6.2-liter V8 (not available on early production models), specialized wheels and tires, a heavily modified suspension, sport seats and exclusive exterior and interior styling.

Key F-150 options include the SFE (superior fuel economy) package that's available on 2WD SuperCrew XL and XLTs with the 4.6-liter high-output V8. Other options include a premium Sony audio system, a hard-drive-based navigation system with Sirius Travel Link, a back-up camera, a cargo management system, a stowable bed extender, a trailer brake controller, reverse parking sensor, a rear-seat entertainment system and a sunroof.

Aimed at those who work out of their trucks, Ford's Work Solutions options include an in-dash computer with Internet access, a Midbox storage system (a lockable compartment located between the cab and bed) and a "Tool Link" system (which allows one to keep tabs on tools stored in the truck's box via radio-frequency tracking).

2010 Highlights

After a full redesign last year, the big news for the 2010 Ford F-150 is the return of a Harley-Davidson trim level and the introduction of the high-performance SVT Raptor. Beyond that, the flareside body style has been phased out, and there are minor equipment adjustments for certain trim levels.

Performance & mpg

There are three main engine choices in the 2010 Ford F-150 lineup, all of them V8s: a 4.6-liter that makes 248 horsepower and 293 pound-feet of torque, a higher-output 4.6 with 292 hp and 320 lb-ft and a 5.4-liter V8 with 320 hp and 390 lb-ft. The base 4.6 is paired to a four-speed automatic transmission, while the high-output 4.6 and 5.4 are mated to a six-speed automatic. The SVT Raptor comes standard with the 5.4, and a 6.2-liter V8 good for about 400 hp is available later in the model year with the same six-speed auto as the 5.4. The last F-150 we tested with the 5.4 ran from zero to 60 mph in 8.4 seconds, well behind trucks like the Tundra and Silverado with their top-shelf V8s. The brakes have a soft feel about them, but stopping distances are very good for a big truck. In instrumented testing, we stopped a four-wheel-drive Super Crew from 60 mph in an impressive 127 feet.

As expected, buyers have a choice between two- and four-wheel drive on all versions of the F-150 except the Raptor, which has standard four-wheel drive. When it comes to technical working capacity, the F-150 can't be beat: Properly equipped, an F-150 with the 5.4-liter V8 can tow up to 11,300 pounds and carry a 3,030-pound payload. However, the lack of under-hood punch and hefty curb weight mean that the F-150 is seriously laboring at anything close to these capacities.

Fuel mileage can be as high as 15 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined for an F-150 2WD SuperCrew with the SFE package. A more typical 4WD SuperCrew with the 5.4-liter V8 gets EPA estimates of 14/18/15 mpg.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control, trailer sway control and a full complement of airbags (including front seat side and full-length side curtain) are standard across the board. The F-150 has earned top marks in every crash test it's been subjected to, scoring five stars in government front- and side-impact tests and the top rating of "Good" from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety in its frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

The 2010 Ford F-150 delivers solid ride and handling dynamics for a full-size truck, and it's remarkably quiet at speed, a trademark of recent F-150s. It's still down on maximum power, though, to the tune of 60-80 hp compared to the big V8s in the Ram, Tundra and Silverado. Whether this is a deal-breaker depends on what you plan to use your truck for. Realistically, most people probably don't need that extra 60-80 hp, but a good number will probably want it anyway. The purpose-built SVT Raptor is expected to be a treat to drive off-road.

Read our Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

In SuperCrew form, the 2010 Ford F-150 can comfortably seat four people, and you can squeeze in up to six in a pinch. Backseat comfort is superb thanks to abundant legroom, a flat floor and a seatback angle that's pleasantly reclined. Cargo-carrying capacity in the SuperCrew's cab is also excellent. The SuperCab is still fairly roomy, but legroom is noticeably less generous.

All F-150s feature simple controls and good-quality materials (by full-size truck standards). The navigation system includes an 8-inch screen with impressive clarity. Lower trims have a standard 40/20/40-split bench seat with a column shifter, while the upper trims feature captain's chairs and a console shifter. Special models like the SVT Raptor and Harley-Davidson feature unique interior design elements.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Ford F-150.

5(74%)
4(19%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(3%)
4.6
152 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 152 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Average.
Phil,01/20/2016
XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
2010 4Dr XLT F150 5.4L 3.31GR 145WB So far this has been a fair ride. Had issues with the tranny shifting. Had to argue with the dealer about it. They finally re-loaded the software for the tranny and it is working good now. No cost to fix. At 60,000 miles the exhaust manifold crack. Out of warranty. $1000 to fix. Appears to be a known issue. Had to put silicone around the cargo light. Water stained the liner. This also a known issue. Basic model. No fancy electronics. Just a radio and CD player. Manual temp controls. Currently pull a 6500 lb travel trailer. Have not had any issues with that. Over all pleased. Basic issues. No show stoppers. Just maintain and should be good. As my Dad always told me "If you can't maintain the vehicle you have, you can't afford a new one" Replace gears 3.73 now. Pulls trailer much better. After almost 10 years starting to see Clear coat rot on hood & drv side fender. No major issues. Still does exactly what I want it to. 07/25/20 Serious clear coat rot on hood other than that been running like a champ
6 years and still like new
David Little,12/18/2015
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
I have had my F-150 supercrew since January 2010. One issue-at 30,000 miles the torque converter would leak fluid once every 3 days (weird). Ford fixed it under warranty. Otherwise, absolutely perfect in all areas. This truck saved me from an Alabama snowageddon last year. It tool 10 hours to go 20 miles but the 2 of us made it. 75000 miles and the brakes are still 80% pads. The truck is so quiet on the road. Yesterday I got 22 miles per gallon going 65 mph on the interstate. If you have kids the back seat area is like a large sitting room. If you can find a 2010 with good mileage buy it. I am 65 years old and have had lots and lots and lots of vehicles. Best of the bunch! Just keep it serviced and clean and you will have a winner. It is a truck but Ford F-150s are the best selling truck for a reason!
Great truck that should have come with boat oars..
rabrothers,11/08/2015
XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
I purchased this truck new on May 31, 2010. It now has 31600 miles. I have not had any issues with it in terms of mechanical or electrical. I love how the truck feels when I drive it, it is very comfortable, and roomy. The mileage sucks, but if I was concerned about mileage I would not have bought it. In Mar 2015, I noticed moisture on the inside of the windshield, and since my windshield had been replaced I thought the new one had a leak... so had the windshield replaced again.. but again months later I had moisture on the inside of the windshield. I finally started doing some research online and found out that Ford has known for years that the sat antenna, and third brake lights leak into the cab. According to TSB 10-4-7 Ford F150's made before Jan 18, 2010, have the antenna problem. The technical bulletin calls for a bead of silicone around the gasket of the sat antenna. Once the brake light leaks, the only fix is a bead of silicone or replacement since Ford decided not to make a separate gasket for the lens. The cost of fixing both problems is $740.00 if you take it to a Ford dealer. My dealer refused to follow the guidelines of the TSB for the antenna since when they removed the old one, it had a bead of silicone around the gasket direct from the factory ( my vehicle was made in Mar 2010) so it appears that once Ford discovered the problems and published the TB, they decided to use the same antennas on all the vehicles that came out after the publication of the TB, and following the TB, just placed silicone on the gaskets as the trucks were being built. This fix does not work, as I can attest by my repair bill of $440.00 just for replacement of the antenna. I replaced the third brake light for $100. but an after marked brake light can be purchased for $35.00. I don't mind spending money on my truck due to fail wear and tear or normal maintenance, but I am really pissed about the cost of these repairs. If these problems showed up prior to the basic 3 year, 36000 mile warranty, Ford would be required to fix them under the basic warranty, even if you purchased the Extended warranty you are not covered for these problems. Ford used faulty parts on this truck and many others, they should have issued a recall and paid to fix all the problems. This is as much a health and safety hazard as it is an inconvenience. When water enters the truck over time mold and mildew will grow. The water also gets into the channels and door thresholds were the wiring is run for lights, windows etc., causing a safety and fire hazard. And the leaks are going to stain your rear seats, and headlined , and destroy your carpet. Ford has known of these problems back to 1998, based on the information I have found on the internet. I contacted Ford about this problem and they did listen and give me a case number, telling me they would contact my dealer and see if there was a program to help pay for cost of the repairs.. I don't expect Ford to do anything. I would not recommend any one buy a Ford F150 new or used until Ford can prove the problems are solved.
2010 F-150 King Ranch 4X4
Al,02/27/2010
This is my 2nd King Ranch & 4th F-Series truck since 1997. They just keep getting better. Replaced my 2005 model with this 2010; wow, what a difference. Re-worked 5.4 liter engine barely labors to move this truck around. More fuel efficient, much, much roomier cab front & back, quiet as a Lexus, significantly better brakes. Love the styling inside & out. Opted for all the toys including 20" wheels, limited-slip 3.55 rear gear ratio, Navi with 700 watt Sony sound system (including subwoofer under the rear seat), sliding rear window, moonroof, and Platinum white tri- coat metallic paint. I find myself looking back for a second glance at the truck every time I drive it.
See all 152 reviews of the 2010 Ford F-150
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2010 Ford F-150 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2010 Ford F-150 Overview

The Used 2010 Ford F-150 is offered in the following submodels: F-150 SVT Raptor, F-150 SuperCab, F-150 Regular Cab, F-150 SuperCrew. Available styles include XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), FX2 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), SVT Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), FX2 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), STX 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), FX2 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), and Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Ford F-150?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Ford F-150 trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Ford F-150 XLT is priced between $6,900 and$18,900 with odometer readings between 73093 and186713 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Ford F-150 XL is priced between $12,995 and$27,991 with odometer readings between 36988 and150735 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Ford F-150s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Ford F-150 for sale near. There are currently 26 used and CPO 2010 F-150s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,900 and mileage as low as 36988 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Ford F-150.

Can't find a used 2010 Ford F-150s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-150 for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,618.

Find a used Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,466.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-150 for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,801.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,482.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Ford F-150?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford F-150 lease specials

