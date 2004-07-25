Used 2000 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me
- 780 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,997
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2000 FORD F-150 HARLEY DAVIDSON EDITION RARE!! ONLY A CAREFULLY DRIVEN 780 MILES!! VIRTUALLY BRAND NEW!! PAINT TO MATCH HARD TONNEAU COVER!! ALWAYS GARAGE KEPT AND BABIED!! HARLEY-DAVIDSON F-150 JACKET AND REPLICA DIECAST INCLUDED!! THIS TRUCK IS SWEET!! SIDE EXIT DUAL EXHAUST!! COATED IN BEAUTIFUL BLACK EXTERIOR PAINT OVER NEAR FLAWLESS BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! INCREDIBLE LOOKING FACTORY CHROME WHEELS WRAPPED IN GOODYEAR EAGLE TIRES!! ICE COLD A/C!!EXTERNAL TEMPERATURE DISPLAY!! LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL!! AM/FM RADIO!! POWER WINDOWS!! AND SO MUICH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE SUPER IMPRESSIVE 5.4L V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - TWO OWNERS 5.4L V8 F SOHC 16V - REAR WHEEL DRIVE BLACK EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY CHROME WHEELS - GOODYEAR EAGLE TIRES BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - ICE COLD A/C - AM/FM RADIO - LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL - AND MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Power Steering, Clock, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Cup Holders - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson with Extended Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTRX07L1YCA98026
Stock: CM6893
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 82,987 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500
Courtesy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Superstition Springs - Mesa / Arizona
Although we have always offered home delivery of vehicle purchase, we have substantially increased our trained staff to accommodate your request of a home delivery with a Courtesy CJDR White Glove Delivery experience. We can bring the vehicle and the paperwork to you if you do not wish to come into our clean facility. We are happy to provide virtual vehicle walk-around via Facetime, Skype or Snapcell at your convenience. PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED, ABS brakes, Electronic AM/FM Stereo w/Clock. 2000 Ford F-150 XL RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.2L V6 EFIClean CARFAX.Odometer is 31365 miles below market average!With growing Concern to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 epidemic in our community we have taken steps to ensure the safety of our customers and staff. All public spaces are receiving frequent cleaning and disinfecting. Hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout the dealership, like sales, parts and service departments.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Ford F-150 XL with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTZF1725YCA51453
Stock: 201384B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 231,001 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$3,557
Gjovik Ford - Sandwich / Illinois
4.6L V8 EFI, 4WD, Alloy wheels. White 2000 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 EFILOWEST TAX RATE IN THE STATE @ 6.25%. Selling and Servicing vehicles in Sandwich, Plano, Yorkville, Oswego, Naperville, Plainfield, Joliet, DeKalb, Elburn, St. Charles, Geneva, Batavia, Somonauk, Leland, Earlville, Mendota, Shorewood, Channahon, Aurora, North Aurora, Lisle, Ottawa, Dixon, Sterling, LaSalle, Peru, Rockford and Sugar Grove for over 4 Decades.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRX18W3YNA66249
Stock: 66249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 60,943 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,900
Unlimited Motors Fishers - Fishers / Indiana
Bluetooth, Towing, Hard Top, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel ABS Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 60/40 Split Rear Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Light, CD player, Chrome wheels, Compass, Compass & Outside Temperature Display, Convenience Group, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Driving Lights, Dual front impact airbags, Flareside Box, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Harley Davidson F-150, Illuminated entry, Leather Captain's Chairs, Leather steering wheel, Limited Slip w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Outside temperature display, Overhead Console, Overhead console, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Convenience Group, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Driver's Seat, Power Equipment Group, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Quarter Flip Window, Rear step bumper, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, SecuriLock, Speed control, Speed Control w/Tilt Steering Wheel, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tailgate Lock, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. Odometer is 74316 miles below market average!2000 Black Clearcoat Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L V8 EFIAt Unlimited Motors we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Greenwood, Avon, Plainfield, Zionsville, & Brownsburg.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson with Extended Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTRX07L1YCB11311
Stock: STKB11311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 243,052 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900
Car Sales Express - Cincinnati / Ohio
**CLEAN AUTOCHECK **RECENT OIL CHANGE **VEHICLE DETAILED. THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: 3.08 Axle Ratio 4 Speakers 40/60 Split Bench w/Driver's Lumbar ABS brakes Aero Power Chrome Exterior Mirrors Alloy wheels AM/FM radio Bodyside moldings Bumpers: chrome Cargo Light Cassette Chrome Rear Step Bumper Color-Keyed Carpeting Compass Convenience Group Driver door bin Driver vanity mirror Dual front impact airbags Front anti-roll bar Front Center Armrest w/Storage Front reading lights Front wheel independent suspension Outside temperature display Overhead console Passenger cancellable airbag Passenger door bin Passenger vanity mirror Power Convenience Group Power Door Locks Power door mirrors Power steering Power Windows Power windows Rear step bumper SecuriLock Speed control Speed Control w/Tilt Steering Wheel Speed-Sensitive Wipers Tachometer Tailgate Lock Tilt steering wheel Variably intermittent wipers and Voltmeter.** We offer Market Based Pricing please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours. Our quick no haggle experience allows you to buy easier and faster. Due to our current high volume sales our inventory changes quickly and frequently. Please contact us to make sure the vehicle you are interested in is still available. Our Internet pricing is based on cash sale purchases. Financing is available on select inventory depending on year miles and individual credit score acceptable to third party lenders. Visit Car Sales Express online at www.carsalesexpress.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-247-5626 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Ford F-150 XLT with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZF1723YNA14394
Stock: T191204A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 218,485 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$5,975
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Meet our 2000 Ford F-150 SuperCab XLT 4X2 featured in White! Powered by a 4.6 Liter 8 Cylinder producing 220hp and connected to a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Rear Wheel Drive can get nearly 20mpg on the open road! It comes with running boards, alloy wheels, a drop-in bed liner, a tow package, LED lighting on the roof, and great looks. Inside our XLT, you'll find comfortable cloth seating, climate controls, cruise control, an AM/FM/CD player, power windows, power outlets, and more! Safety in our Ford F-150 includes traction control, airbags, and anti-lock brakes. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Ford F-150 Lariat with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRX17W1YNB14350
Stock: 18789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 98,787 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500
Green Cove Auto Sales - Green Cove Springs / Florida
***SPECIAL CARS FOR SPECIAL PEOPLE*** ACCIDENT-FREE CARFAX REPORT, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, KEYLESS GO, Premium Wheels, HARLEY DAVIDSON LOW MILES!!!, 5.4L V8 EFI, 4-Wheel ABS Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Illuminated entry, Power Equipment Group, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry.Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 7106 miles below market average!This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, with no warranty or claims made by the dealer. Prices are plus tax, tag, title, $99 Electronic Filing Fee and dealer pre-delivery service fee in the amount of $499 which charge represents cost and profit to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting and adjusting used vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale As-Is, our way of selling higher mileage vehicles and passing the savings on to you. Come see why we have the cleanest cars in the Cove! Call us today at 904-531-9484 or visit us on the web at www.greencoveautosales.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson with Extended Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTRX07L6YCB09747
Stock: GPYCB09747
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 274,707 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,991
Haley Toyota of Richmond - Midlothian / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Ford F-150 XL with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZX1724YNB76998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,210 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900
Kyner Auto Sales - Chambersburg / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Ford F-150 Lariat with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTRX18W0YCA17824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 174,173 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995$3,110 Below Market
Route 21 Auto Sales - Canal Fulton / Ohio
2001 FORD F150 - 5.4L V8 MOTOR - XLT PACKAGE - CREW CAB - RWD - GOOD MICHELIN TIRES ALL AROUND - ROCKERS, CAB CORNERS, BED SIDES AND BED RAILS ALL IN GOOD SHAPE - MOTOR STRONG .....NO TICKS AND TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTH AND AT PROPER SHIFT POINTS - VERY CLEAN, WELL MAINTAINED TRUCK .....CALL 330-854-5380 OR GOOGLE US @ R21MOTORSPORTS.COM.....ASK ABOUT OUR TRUCK FINANCING PROGRAM & NATIONWIDE EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACTS ....IF R21 MOTORSPORTS HAS THE OPPORTUNITY TO HELP YOU IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES ...WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO PROVIDE YOU FAIR, HONEST AND STRAIGHT FORWARD TRANSACTION ....LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU AND PLEASE TAKE CARE...INTERNET SALE PRICE IS DEALER FINANCE PRICE...REDUCED FROM $6,995...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford F-150 XLT with Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRW07L21KF67340
Stock: 18562A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 212,018 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495$1,250 Below Market
Brett Spaulding Sales - Onawa / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford F-150 Lariat with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRW08L81KB31199
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 182,001 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$3,888$2,141 Below Market
Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chandler / Oklahoma
Save THOUSANDS! We have the absolute BEST prices, BEST selection, and BEST service anywhere! We make buying your next vehicle FAST, FUN, and HASSLE-FREE! Our Professional Sales Consultants are the friendliest anywhere! We have financing for everyone that is fast and EASY! We will get you the best rate available for ALL types of credit! We also have an in-house financing department for challenged credit! We LOVE trades, all trades no matter what it is! Did you know we ship nationwide??! Now customers coast to coast can take advantage of our low prices! Ask us for more details! 4.6L V8 EFI, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Illuminated entry, Power Adjustable Driver's Pedals, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry. Silver 2001 Ford F-150 XLT RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 EFI Odometer is 17141 miles below market average! Come see us today at Patriot CDJR on Route 66 in Chandler, OK! Or visit our digital showroom at www.PatriotCDJR.com today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford F-150 XLT with Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRW07W71KE91432
Stock: R20126B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 167,058 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,499$949 Below Market
Autosource Post Falls - Post Falls / Idaho
CLOTH SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, 40/60 Split Bench Seat, Power Adjustable Driver's Pedals.This vehicle has a Clean Title. AutoSource is known for being the nation's largest dealer of branded title vehicles but occasionally we find clean title vehicles, like this one that also offer our customers tremendous value.Odometer is 20644 miles below market average!How has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRW08L91KB87197
Stock: TCB87197
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 243,730 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,988$857 Below Market
Rock Hill Buick GMC - Rock Hill / South Carolina
2001 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD 4.6L V8 EFI 4 X 4, Crew Cab, Running Boards, 4.6L V8 EFI, 4WD, 16' Polished Aluminum Wheels, 7-Pin Trailer Wiring Harness, ABS brakes, Fog Lamps, Power Adjustable Driver's Pedals, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Trailer Towing Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRW08W71KE26725
Stock: N863167A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 265,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,988$272 Below Market
Jones Ford Buckeye - Buckeye / Arizona
XLT trim. Aluminum Wheels, CD Player, Fourth Passenger Door, 4-SPEED ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMIS... 5.4L (330) SEFI OHC V8 'TRITON' ENGIN... CLOTH 40/60 SPLIT FRONT BENCH SEAT. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Fourth Passenger Door Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Adjustable Pedals, 4-Wheel ABS. OPTION PACKAGES 5.4L (330) SEFI OHC V8 'TRITON' ENGINE aux trans oil cooler, CLOTH 40/60 SPLIT FRONT BENCH SEAT driver passenger lumbar (STD), 4-SPEED ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD). EXPERTS REPORT 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. OUR OFFERINGS JONES FORD BUCKEYE is the Home of the Lowest City Sales Tax in Maricopa County and the Jones family is the only one to offer no-charge Lifetime Powertrain Protection on their certified pre-owned. We are a family-owned local dealer serving Arizona since 1970. If you prefer a no-nonsense, no-pressure approach you have come to the right place! Check out our brand new showroom and client lounge with free wifi, HDTV, children's play area, beverages, and concession machines. Price does not include dealer added accessories(not all vehicles have added accessories), applicable tax, title, license, processing, electronic filing fees and documentation fee of $379. Pre-Owned Vehicles Second key, floor mats, and owner's manual m Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford F-150 XLT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRW07L21KD88182
Stock: 19546A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 122,396 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995$209 Below Market
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
>>Leather! Roof!, 4x4, 4 full doors, Lariat edition. Very clean inside and out, Beautiful shiny paint, new tires, clean frame, power windows locks and seat, premium sound system, ICE cold AC, cruise, tilt, premium wheels, and so much more. Fresh trade in to a local Ford dealer who then wholesaled it to us. CARFAX certified accurate mileage and clean title in hand. Must see to appreciate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford F-150 Lariat with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRW08L51KD52548
Stock: D52548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,570$422 Below Market
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
PRICE REDUCED ON THIS 4X4! Check out this 2001 Ford F-150 SuperCrew Lariat. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V8 4.6L/281 engine. This F-150 SuperCrew features the following options: (4) full-size doors, Chrome front/rear step bumper, Tilt steering column, Fog lamps, Delayed accessory pwr, Securilock anti-theft ignition, Four wheel drive, Pwr door locks, Pwr steering, Speed control. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTRW08WX1KE12642
Stock: 7488A3
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-07-2007
- 80,075 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990
Spradley Barr Motors - Cheyenne / Wyoming
Contact Internet Sales today for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Ford F-150 XL with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZF0721XKA48506
Stock: 52007A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
