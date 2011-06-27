  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250
  4. Used 1998 Ford F-250
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

1998 Ford F-250 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Big and brawny, this is a serious workhorse for those who actually need a full-size truck.
Other years
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford F-250 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,058 - $2,222
Used F-250 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

When Ford introduced the new family of F-Series trucks in 1996 as a 1997 model, there was an uproar among old-school Blue Oval fans. Gone were their beloved Twin-I-Beam suspensions, pushrod engines and traditional styling. The new model appeared with a short- and long-arm front suspension, overhead cam engines and more swoops than a Dairy Queen sundae.

Now that the vehicle has been out for two years, naysayers have put their fears to rest. The SLA suspension provides excellent on- and off-road articulation, giving the most demanding drivers the best ride available in any truck. Overhead cam engines provide capable acceleration and enough power to tow Rhode Island to the West Coast. The swoopy exterior means that parking an F-Series truck in a crowded parking lot may be a bit of a challenge, but the outstanding visibility it gives when off-roading more than makes up for its somewhat sissified shape.

The Ford F-Series' interior is also a breakthrough. Stepping out of one of the competitive vehicles, like a Chevy or Dodge, and into the F-Series is like going from a Yugo to a Lincoln. All of the Ford's hard edges have been softened, and the interior materials are not something that one would expect to see in a vehicle meant for a hard day's work. When put to the test, however, the Ford's interior can stand up to the rigors thrown at it by the meanest of foreman and orneriest of ranch hands. Until this vehicle came onto the scene, ergonomic and truck were not words that we were likely to use in the same sentence. The positioning of the F-Series' controls, however, make this vehicle easier to drive than many midsize sedans.

Our main gripe about the new F-Series is its overly twitchy steering and the tall step-in on the four-wheel drive model. Not too much to complain about, if you ask us.

After driving several F-150s, it appears that Ford has taken a path designed to bring more personal-use buyers into the Ford fold without alienating truck buyers who work their pickups hard. Styling, always a subjective point, might turn potential buyers off with its free-flowing forms and smooth contours. We, however, like its clean lines and lack of clutter, particularly around the grille. If you are in the market for a full-size pickup, you need to see why the F-150 has been the best-selling truck on the market for the last decade. Ford redefined excellence when it introduced its latest full-size truck; the others are still trying to catch up. Chevrolet will be coming out with a new model for the 1999 model year, but we don't think that there will be any serious competition for Ford's F-Series trucks until then.

1998 Highlights

The 1998 F-150 gets a 50th Anniversary decal affixed to the lower left corner of the windshield. Other changes include making the locking tailgate standard on XLT and Lariat trims, optional on XL and Standard models. Foglights become optional this year on all four-wheel-drive models except for the Lariat, which gets them standard. An STX package featuring 17-inch tires, aluminum wheels and color-keyed grille debuts as an option for the XLT 2WD. The Lariat receives a color-keyed steering column, leather-wrapped steering wheel and outside power signal mirrors. Silver Metallic paint replaces Silver Frost paint, and Light Denim Blue replaces Portofino Blue.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Ford F-250.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

na
jr,10/12/2002
Never had any trouble out of this truck. A little dissapoited on the horsepower but the torque is excellent.
Great Truck
Jason Harmon,02/09/2009
I really loved this truck. The only problem was when I blew a spark plug and the dealership said it needed to be a recall but Ford hasn't done it yet. Great to drive. Very hard to get aftermarket wheels for, you basically have to switch to super duty axles. I raised the torsion bars and put on 315's, it sat up big and everybody thought I had a lift on it. Black exterior, black windows, and big black tires made this truck stand out in a good way. I never had a problem with the 4x4. The motor was needing to be overhauled at around 160,000 miles
na
JR,10/12/2002
Never had any trouble out of this truck. A little dissapoited on the horsepower but the torque is excellent.
See all 3 reviews of the 1998 Ford F-250
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all Used 1998 Ford F-250 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Ford F-250

Used 1998 Ford F-250 Overview

The Used 1998 Ford F-250 is offered in the following submodels: F-250 Regular Cab, F-250 Extended Cab. Available styles include XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), XLT 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), and XL 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Ford F-250?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Ford F-250s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Ford F-250 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Ford F-250.

Can't find a used 1998 Ford F-250s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-250 for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,112.

Find a used Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $14,078.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-250 for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,930.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,707.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Ford F-250?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford F-250 lease specials

Related Used 1998 Ford F-250 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles