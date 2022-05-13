What is the Bronco Sport?

It would be easy to be a bit cynical about the Bronco Sport. Based on Ford's competent but tepid Escape SUV, the Bronco Sport doesn't have anywhere near the off-road chops of its bigger, more capable brother, The Bronco. And adding to the naming confusion, the lesser Bronco Sport was released before the rebirth of the legendary Bronco. But not so fast! The Bronco Sport has plenty of positive and rugged attributes that are hard to come by in a compact SUV.

Utilitarian style turns heads and helps to visually establish the Bronco Sport's off-road capability in the class. Standard all-wheel drive and a host of trick off-road technology help get this little SUV more places than you might expect, while two available engines help you decide between fuel economy and easy passing power. Ford's suite of advanced driver assists, Co-Pilot360 Assist+, is available on most every trim level and plenty of other modern conveniences are offered, even if you're not planning on covering half the continent off road.

We don't have any official information about the 2023 model year, but because the Bronco Sport is based on the aforementioned Escape, we think Ford might be working on a way to install the Escape's hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain (or both) into the Bronco Sport.