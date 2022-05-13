Skip to main content
2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $31,000
What to expect
  • Possible introduction of a hybrid powertrain
  • No other significant changes expected
  • Part of the first Bronco Sport generation introduced for 2021
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.

