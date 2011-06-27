  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2014 Ford F-150
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(51)
Appraise this car

2014 Ford F-150 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Compelling engine lineup, particularly the turbocharged V6
  • largest selection of variations in this class
  • numerous convenience features.
  • SuperCab's less convenient clamshell rear doors
  • frustrating electronics interface
  • starting to show its age compared to newer rivals.
Other years
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford F-150 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$15,650 - $60,000
Used F-150 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Ford F-150 is offered in a substantial array of trims and powertrains to accommodate all manner of towing, hauling or off-road needs. Although it's not the freshest full-size truck out there, it remains a must-drive for shoppers.

Vehicle overview

When you're shopping for a full-size pickup truck, you quickly realize how evenly matched the players are: Cab styles, engines and towing capacities are all pretty similar across the board. Yet the sheer variety within the Ford F-150 lineup has always set this truck apart from its rivals. You can choose a stripped-down work truck, lather on the luxury with plush versions like the King Ranch, or equip your 2014 F-150 as a serious off-roader via the specialized SVT Raptor model. Whatever your tastes, you're almost certain to find a 2014 Ford F-150 that meets your needs.

The customization starts in the engine bay of the Ford F-150, which has four available power plants, ranging from a base V6 to a 6.2-liter V8. All are worthwhile choices, but the most compelling option is the midrange EcoBoost 3.5-liter V6 engine: It makes as much torque as most V8 engines and provides equivalent towing capacity. And if you drive your truck every day, you'll be happy to know this is also the most fuel-efficient of the available F-150 engines.

Inside, the 2014 F-150 offers plenty of room, particularly in the popular SuperCrew body style, and you can equip it with all manner of modern conveniences, including a rearview camera, dual USB ports, an integrated trailer-brake controller and a voice-activated navigation system (although, for many drivers, the complexity of the MyFord Touch interface takes away some of the convenience). In other respects, though, the Ford is starting to show its age. Interior materials quality is only so-so, and extended-cab models (SuperCabs, that is) still have cumbersome, reverse-hinged rear doors, whereas most other trucks have adopted front-hinged doors.

As minor as these issues might seem, it's worth your while to check out the F-150's competition. The 2014 Ram 1500 is a favorite of ours, given its top-grade interior and ultra-refined ride quality, and this year it's available with a class-first turbocharged diesel V6 engine. Meanwhile, the recently revamped 2014 Chevrolet Silverado (and its GMC Sierra 1500 twin) has an impressive new interior of its own and one of the best V8 engines in the full-size truck class. If towing or hauling is your main priority, the Toyota Tundra is plenty capable as well, though it doesn't come in nearly as many configurations as the others.

Overall, we think rival pickups now surpass the 2014 Ford F-150 in certain areas. But the venerable F-150 remains a fine all-around choice for consumers seeking a well-equipped truck that returns respectable fuel mileage.

2014 Ford F-150 models

The 2014 Ford F-150 is a full-size pickup truck available in regular cab, extended cab (SuperCab) and crew cab (SuperCrew) body styles. Regular and SuperCabs are offered with either a 6.5-foot or 8-foot cargo bed, while SuperCrews can be had with 6.5- or 5.5-foot beds. The SVT Raptor model (SuperCab or SuperCrew) is available only with the 5.5-foot bed.

Within these body styles, there are nine trim levels to specify: base XL, sporty STX, well-equipped XLT, rugged FX2 and FX4 models, luxurious Lariat, western-inspired King Ranch, extreme off-road Raptor, and the opulent Platinum and Limited variants.

Intended more as a commercial work truck, the modestly appointed XL comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, a tilt-only steering wheel, vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40 front seat and an AM/FM radio. SuperCrew XL models gain keyless entry, power side mirrors, an overhead console and power front windows.

The STX includes all of the above, along with alloy wheels, additional body-colored exterior trim, power-adjustable windows, rear power windows for the SuperCab, cruise control, cloth upholstery, a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

More creature comforts come with the XLT in the form of automatic headlights, foglights, rear privacy glass, chrome exterior trim, a keyless entry keypad, the Sync voice control interface and Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity. The FX trims add 18-inch alloy wheels, a trailer tow package, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped and telescoping steering wheel with additional controls, front bucket seats, a six-way power-adjustable driver seat, a household power outlet, an upgraded 4.2-inch display for climate/audio functions and satellite radio. Four-wheel-drive FX models also gain hill descent control, skid plates and an electronic locking rear differential.

The Lariat trim drops the FX's off-road equipment but adds dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, 10-way power-adjustable heated front seats, driver-seat memory functions, the MyFord Touch electronics interface (with an 8-inch touchscreen), dual USB ports, power-adjustable pedals and a power-sliding rear window.

To that, the King Ranch adds chrome exterior trim, unique badging inside and out, running boards, power-folding and heated auto-dimming mirrors, rear parking sensors, an integrated trailer brake controller, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a power-adjustable steering wheel, a rearview camera, remote ignition, wood interior trim and a premium Sony sound system.

The Platinum trim adds further enticement with 20-inch wheels, xenon headlights, power-deployable running boards, automatic wipers, a wood- and leather-trimmed steering wheel, a sunroof and a navigation system. To that, the Limited adds 22-inch wheels, a monochromatic paint job and an upgraded leather interior.

Finally, the Raptor dispenses with many of the above luxury amenities but goes full off-road with 17-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, unique exterior treatments, fixed aluminum running boards, front/rear tow hooks, a shift-on-the-fly transfer case, high-performance suspension components, an auxiliary equipment switch panel and unique interior trim and upholstery.

Many of the upper-trim features are available on supporting models as options. Other add-ons include Ford's Work Solutions system, payload and towing packages, a cargo management system and a stowable bed extender.

2014 Highlights

Other than a few minor changes to equipment and options, the 2014 Ford F-150 carries over unchanged.

Performance & mpg

Buyers can choose among four different engines depending on the model selected, but every engine is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard across the board, with four-wheel drive available as an option, except for the Raptor, which is 4WD only.

The standard 3.7-liter V6 engine produces 302 horsepower and 278 pound-feet of torque. In Edmunds performance testing, this engine propelled the two-wheel-drive F-150 from zero to 60 mph in a decent 8.2 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 19 mpg combined (17 mpg city/23 mpg highway) with rear-wheel drive and 18 mpg combined (16 mpg city/21 mpg highway) with four-wheel drive.

Upgrading to the 5.0-liter V8 increases output to 360 hp and 380 lb-ft. With four-wheel drive, an F-150 with this engine accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds. Fuel economy with rear-wheel drive stands at 17 mpg combined (15 mpg city/21 mpg highway). Four-wheel drive drops economy to 16 mpg combined (14 mpg city/19 mpg highway).

The available twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine (known as the EcoBoost) is rated at 365 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. A rear-drive F-150 with this engine hit 60 in an impressive 6.5 seconds in Edmunds testing (a 4WD version only took 6.6 seconds). EPA fuel economy is better than the 5.0-liter V8, too: With 2WD, you're looking at 18 mpg combined (16 mpg city/22 mpg highway), while 4WD versions rate 17 combined (15 mpg city/21 mpg highway).

Standard on the SVT Raptor and optional on other versions is a 6.2-liter V8 engine making 411 hp and 434 lb-ft of torque. This V8 takes the heavy F-150 Raptor from zero to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds. In regular F-150s, fuel economy rates 15 mpg combined (13 mpg city/18 mpg highway) with 2WD and 13 mpg combined (12 mpg city/16 mpg highway) with 4WD. Ratings dip slightly to 13 mpg combined (11 mpg city/16 mpg highway) in the Raptor.

The F-150's maximum tow ratings range from 6,700 pounds with the 3.7-liter V6 all the way up to 11,300 pounds with the 6.2-liter V8 and turbo V6 (when properly equipped with a tow package and the appropriate axle ratio). It's important to keep in mind that published tow ratings don't necessarily reflect real-world driving conditions. In Edmunds testing, a 2013 F-150 SuperCab with 2WD and the base V6 had all it could handle with a 5,800-pound trailer. Shoppers who plan to tow regularly will likely prefer the EcoBoost V6 or 6.2-liter V8.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2014 Ford F-150s include four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, trailer sway control, front-seat side and full-length side curtain airbags. Ford's optional Sync system includes an emergency crash-notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. A rearview camera and rear parking sensors are standard starting on the King Ranch trim level and optional on other F-150s.

In government crash tests, the 2014 Ford F-150 received an overall rating of four out of five stars. It garnered a five-star rating for overall side-impact protection and earned four stars for frontal protection (three stars for the SuperCrew). The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave SuperCrew models a top rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. The F-150's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

In Edmunds brake testing, regular F-150 models came to a stop from 60 mph in a range of 120-130 feet. The heavier Raptor with its off-road-oriented tires stopped in a much longer 143 feet.

Driving

The Ford F-150 really stands out with its engine selection. Even the base V6 produces respectable acceleration, while the turbocharged EcoBoost V6 offers an impressive combination of power, capability and efficiency. The V8s are plenty strong, too, and the 5.0-liter V8 is comparatively efficient. Still, our money would go to the turbocharged V6.

Regardless of engine, the 2014 Ford F-150 delivers the sort of ride and handling you'd expect from a pickup. If it's the only truck you test-drive, you'll probably be quite happy. However, should you drive it back to back with the Ram 1500 or Silverado, the Ford is likely to feel more "trucky" and less confidence-inspiring. You feel the bumps and ruts more over rough pavement, the steering can be vague and there's less overall composure when towing.

Of course, the purpose-built SVT Raptor stands apart from the rest as the halo truck that off-road enthusiasts dream about. It can tame some of the toughest terrain around, but it's also a bit trickier to drive around town due to its wide body and higher ride height.

Interior

The 2014 Ford F-150 is well suited to life as a work truck. It can be equipped to perform a variety of work- and recreation-related chores, and little details like the clever tailgate step, trailer sway control, box side steps and the Work Solutions options make life easier for the owner. That said, the cabs are starting to show their age. Materials quality is a step down from the Silverado and Ram 1500, and neither the controls nor the instrumentation look or feel state-of-the-art anymore.

The available MyFord Touch interface also presents some challenges. The large touchscreen certainly makes the Ford's cabin look higher tech, and it adds genuine functionality for smartphone users. Unfortunately, the system is prone to glitches and its sheer complexity makes it distracting to use while driving.

On the upside, passenger space remains a strength of the 2014 F-150. The F-150 SuperCrew is nearly as spacious for cargo and passengers as the cavernous Toyota Tundra CrewMax. It offers superb backseat comfort thanks to abundant legroom, a flat floor and a seatback angle that's pleasantly reclined. The SuperCab is still fairly roomy, but legroom is noticeably less generous and opening its rear-hinged clamshell doors is a hassle compared to the more convenient front-hinged doors on rival extended cabs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Ford F-150.

5(61%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(8%)
1(6%)
4.3
51 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 51 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Reliable, but there are better options.
John,10/31/2015
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
I purchased this truck brand new in November of 2014. It was a little spontaneous, but my finances were in order and dealerships were running Black Friday ads featuring very aggressive deals. I assume this was because the all new 2015 aluminum bodies were on their way. Ended up purchasing a $38k for a little over $27k, a deal I could not pass up. Despite what the title says, it is actually a super cab 4x4. I opted for the 3.7L V6 (the non-ecoboost engine.) It's the base engine, but if you just drove it without knowing which engine it had, you would figure it had a V8. In other words, it doesn't feel underpowered. The engine is rated at 302 horsepower which looks impressive on paper. However, the engine creates 278ft/lb of torque. That means that in order for it to generate that much power, the engine must rev very high. (The 302hp rating comes at 6,500 RPM) You really have to press the gas pedal to wake it up. Once you do, it screams with plenty of power. To put this in perspective, a F150 in the 90's with a 5.0 made 275ft/lb of torque. That's just how far technology has advanced that a much smaller engine can do the same work consuming less fuel. My truck in its configuration is rated to tow up to 6,100lbs. If you need more capability than this, or tow frequently, the current 5.0 or 3.5 ecoboost are better choices. They generate 380 and 420 ft/lb of torque, respectively. The tradeoff I made for less capability was more fuel economy. No, I don't expect to buy a truck for great fuel economy. I bought this truck for the 4x4 in the winter and the bed for weekend projects. No need to consume more fuel for more capability that I would never need. The 3.7 offered the best fuel economy of the group, with 16 city, 18 mixed, and 21 highway. This was a real area of disappointment, here. I measure my fuel economy with both trip meters: Trip A is per gas tank, Trip B is per oil change. I did achieve 20.5mpg on a trip from Omaha to KC, but I struggled to ever get 16mpg on any given regular tank. 5,500 miles into my 10,000 mile oil change interval and I'm averaging 15.6mpg. This doesn't even reach the EPA estimated 16mpg for city driving! Yes, I regularly commute in "city" driving, but those miles included at a minimum 30% highway driving. Again, credit to advances in technology, this fuel economy is much improved compared to the old F150 in the 90's with a 5.0 generating the same capability. But compared to other newer engines, like the ecoboost 3.5, the difference in fuel economy is marginal and hardly worth the sacrifice in power and capability. We got hit by a couple of snow storms this past winter and the 4x4 made that a non-issue. Acceleration is great for a base V6 (I can usually keep the RPM's at or below 2,000 RPM for acceleration which should help with engine longevity) Transmission shifts great, doesn't jerk or do anything else annoying as sometimes happens with other cars. Again, this should help with reliability and longevity. Steering and braking are where they need to be. Really enjoy the SYNC system! Always have my iPod hooked up. Only frustration is that sometimes the voice command misunderstands what track I want played, but it's 90% effective. I rarely talk on the phone, but when I do its really convenient having the system automatically stop the music and let me talk hands-free. The sound system could use some improvement. It is weak, but I plan on making some aftermarket adjustments to fix this. This was a great and reliable truck. Never had any mechanical issues with it. However, I was intrigued by Ford's new 2.7 ecoboost engine that they released with the 2015 redesign. Not only does it offer more capability with 325hp and 375 ft/lb of torque, but does so with better fuel economy than my 3.7 v6. (Rated 18 city, 20 mixed, and 23 highway mpg.) So I recently traded in this truck for a new 2016 with the 2.7 as I think this is a much better engine choice for consumers like me. I will review this truck after 10,000 miles like I did for my 2014, but so far the fuel economy is living up to the hype this time. I think the 3.7 is better served as a fleet engine for cheap trucks that are cheap to maintain (i.e. no turbos.)
I couldn't be happier.
Todd Christopher,07/14/2015
STX 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
I am a repeat Ford F150 customer. My previous F150 I had for 11+ years. That truck was the replacement for an F150 that I drove for 9+ years. My trucks haul firewood, lumber, gravel, building materials, etc. My new purchase is the '14 STX Supercrew 5.0L with the Sport Package, and Tow Package. I have about 500 miles on the truck and my avg mpg is 19.5. My home is on the top of a mountain and I travel over a lot of country roads during my day. My biggest surprises are the amount of room in the crew cab and the mileage. The 5L V8 has plenty of get up and go. I chose the 5L V8 because of my concerns about the longevity of the turbo charged V6. Because I keep my trucks long past any extended warrenty I could buy, I decided that the proven 5L V8 was my best option. The interior appears to be well done. The bucket seats are comfortable as is the rear bench seat. The truck handles like a truck should. If you are looking for a car like ride then look somewhere else. That being said the handling on this truck is miles head of my previous F150. I actually had planned to purchase a different make but ended up back at the Ford dealership. So far, I couldn't be happier.
My 2014 Ford Truck
Scott Smith,11/08/2015
STX 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
UPDATE. I traded this truck for a 2016 Ford F150 XLT. I enjoyed the 2014 but the lease was running out. I have had this Truck since 2/1/15. It is great in the snow. With the 4 wheel drive you can get through just about anything. With the 5.0 liter I range around 14.5 in the city and it will get 21 MPG on the highway at 70 MPH. It's comfortable and the back seat is huge especially with the seats up. The truck does many things right. It pulls my boat and trailer with ease which is probably around 4000 lbs. Even with the 5.5 ft bed, there is a ton of room since the sides are high. Here is a couple of annoyances.. In the STX model many times the rubber cup holder liner comes out attached to my coffee cup. I have never figured out how to retrieve a text when the blue tooth is on and I am a pretty techy guy. The manual does not explain the sync very well. Around 20,000 miles I started to get some vibration when braking. I assume it needs the rotors turned. I have driven a few new GM trucks my friends have and I still like mine better than theirs. I don't know anything about the dodges as Chrysler as whole seems to have more reliability problems than Ford or GM.
The 2014 F150 is Outstanding
Warrren Merkle,06/11/2016
XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
The F-150 delivers as promised. The truck has needed oil changes and tire rotations and nothing else. The only issue is aesthetics. Ford used too much plastic in the cab. The XLT should have incorporated some fabric or other material on the door and dash areas to break up all of that plastic. It gives a $35,000 vehicle a rather cheap look inside. The power from the 3.7 V6 is more than enough for those unless you are towing over 6,000 pounds on a regular basis. It has the acceleration of a V8 and great fuel economy. If you keep the truck at 70 MPH, you will get 21.5 MPG or better on the highway. I've made a few round trips from Florida to Ohio and my best was 21.9 MPG and there are a lot of hills and mountains on I-77. Overall I get 18.3 MPG on daily around Tampa, Florida driving. The AC is almost always on down here, so in cooler climates, there might be a better number. I'm in my late fifties, so I don't drive like a teenager, but I don't drive like a blue hair either. The warranty should be longer to better compete with other brands and the price of theses trucks is approaching insanity. But this is my fourth truck and even though those new Chevy's catch my eyes from time to time, you can't go wrong with the F-150. Acquired 3/2014
See all 51 reviews of the 2014 Ford F-150
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2014 Ford F-150 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Ford F-150

Used 2014 Ford F-150 Overview

The Used 2014 Ford F-150 is offered in the following submodels: F-150 SVT Raptor, F-150 SuperCab, F-150 Regular Cab, F-150 SuperCrew. Available styles include FX2 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), STX 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), STX 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), FX2 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), STX 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), FX4 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), STX 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), FX2 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), SVT Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), SVT Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), and XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Ford F-150?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Ford F-150 trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Ford F-150 XLT is priced between $9,186 and$31,998 with odometer readings between 4657 and187907 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Ford F-150 XL is priced between $10,899 and$26,999 with odometer readings between 35934 and154366 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Ford F-150 Lariat is priced between $20,000 and$31,690 with odometer readings between 51671 and168225 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Ford F-150 STX is priced between $19,800 and$23,900 with odometer readings between 63105 and105598 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor is priced between $39,981 and$60,000 with odometer readings between 28290 and67066 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Ford F-150 FX4 is priced between $19,500 and$31,000 with odometer readings between 65674 and128287 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Ford F-150 Platinum is priced between $19,990 and$26,500 with odometer readings between 96064 and133800 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Ford F-150 Limited is priced between $22,995 and$24,314 with odometer readings between 69102 and118110 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Ford F-150s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Ford F-150 for sale near. There are currently 53 used and CPO 2014 F-150s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,186 and mileage as low as 4657 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Ford F-150.

Can't find a used 2014 Ford F-150s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-150 for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $20,404.

Find a used Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,088.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-150 for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,055.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,987.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Ford F-150?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford F-150 lease specials

Related Used 2014 Ford F-150 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles