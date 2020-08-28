  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Transit Cargo Van

2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van

2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 350 Low Roof in Agate Black Metallic
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 350 Low Roof in Magnetic Metallic
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 350 Low Roof in Ingot Silver Metallic
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 350 Low Roof in Kapoor Red Metallic
+55
(1)

2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
MSRP Range: $34,510 - $50,905

MSRP$34,510
Edmunds suggests you pay$33,839
Dealer PriceGet price
Build and Price
13 for sale near you

2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • Range of configurations provide plenty of cargo-carrying capability
  • Strong and efficient engines
  • Pleasant road manners for a van
  • Sync 3 infotainment system is easy to use

The 2020 Ford Transit isn't the van for everyone, but its versatile and customizable nature makes it a boon for those looking for a cargo van. Ford has added a number of new features for 2020, including a new base powertrain and automatic transmission that should help improve fuel economy. All-wheel drive is available for the first time as well. As for features, Ford has added a collection of driver assist features, including forward collision mitigation, plus new interior technology features such as a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.

The basic Transit van remains unchanged. It's still available in low-, medium- and high-roof configurations with either a short or a long wheelbase. That's par for the course with this class of vans. Competitors might offer a few more modern amenities or a bit more maximum towing power, but the Transit is a strong player and a worthwhile consideration for commercial van shoppers looking for lots of utility at a reasonable price.

Which Transit Cargo Van does Edmunds recommend?

There's only one trim to choose from, but the list of options and body configurations is seemingly endless. Take into consideration your individual needs as well as towing and payload ratings.

Ford Transit Cargo Van models

The 2020 Ford Transit is a full-size cargo van. It's available in standard- and long-wheelbase models as well as low-, medium- and high-roof body styles. There's also an extended-length body available on the long-wheelbase model.

Depending on the configuration, the Transit cargo van comes in a single trim level in Transit 150, Transit 250 and Transit 350 versions with increasing gross vehicle weight ratings. Engines include a new 3.5-liter V6 (275 horsepower, 262 lb-ft of torque) and an optional turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 (310 hp, 400 lb-ft). A new 10-speed automatic transmission is standard with both engines, and all-wheel drive is available for the first time. Last year's diesel has been replaced with a new turbocharged 2.0-liter diesel four-cylinder (210 hp, 369 lb-ft).

The single trim level comes standard with features such as a 60/40-split hinged passenger-side door (low roof) or a sliding passenger-side door (medium and high roofs), cargo area tie-downs, power windows, locks and mirrors, keyless entry, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and Bluetooth. For 2020, all Transit cargo vans come with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and automatic high-beam headlights.

Options can be ordered alone or come as part of packages. Highlights include blind-spot monitoring, long-arm exterior mirrors, power-folding mirrors, different axle ratios, dual-sliding rear cargo doors, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, remote engine start, and a spray-in liner for the cargo area. Other options include an upgraded audio system that adds Ford's Sync 3 infotainment interface with navigation and a 6.5-inch touchscreen. A heavy-duty trailering package is also offered.

Save as much as $4,576 with Edmunds

2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Transit Cargo Van lease offers
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van price drops
Shop used 2020 from $32,500

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, From Cargo Van to Class B Camper!
    Rose Alexander,
    250 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

    We had test driven several competitors' vehicles, and by far, the Ford Transit Cargo Van was the smoothest, comfiest, and in our opinion, safest vehicle for us to purchase for the purpose of converting into a Class B Camper.

    Write a review

    See all 1 reviews

    Features & Specs

    250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB features & specs
    250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB
    3.5L 6cyl 10A
    MSRP$36,610
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower275 hp @ 6500 rpm
    See all for sale
    150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB features & specs
    150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB
    3.5L 6cyl 10A
    MSRP$34,510
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower275 hp @ 6500 rpm
    See all for sale
    350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/148" WB features & specs
    350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/148" WB
    3.5L 6cyl 10A
    MSRP$42,505
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower275 hp @ 6500 rpm
    See all for sale
    250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB features & specs
    250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB
    3.5L 6cyl 10A
    MSRP$35,460
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower275 hp @ 6500 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Transit Cargo Van safety features:

    Lane Keeping Alert
    A rare feature among work vans, it warns the driver when the vehicle drifts out of its lane.
    Safety Canopy
    Protects the front occupants' heads in a side collision by inflating the side curtain airbags.
    Side Wind Stabilization
    Uses the brakes to automatically and subtly counteract strong winds encountered by the ultra-tall Transit.

    Ford Transit Cargo Van vs. the competition

    Ford Transit Cargo Van vs. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

    The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is newer than the Transit and, like the Ford, is available in a variety of sizes and styles to meet customers' needs. The Sprinter is available with both gasoline and diesel engines; both engine types are available with four-wheel drive. As you might expect from a Mercedes, the interior is a step up from the Ford. That said, expect to pay more for that quality.

    Compare Ford Transit Cargo Van & Mercedes-Benz Sprinter features

    Ford Transit Cargo Van vs. Nissan NV Cargo

    Like everything in this class, the Nissan NV is available in a breadth of sizes and configurations. The NV comes standard with a V6, but those who want or need more capability can opt for Nissan's 5.6-liter gasoline V8. Unlike the Transit, the NV isn't available with four-wheel drive, something customers in snowy regions should keep in mind.

    Compare Ford Transit Cargo Van & Nissan NV Cargo features

    Ford Transit Cargo Van vs. Ford Transit Connect

    The Transit Connect is a small-scale version of the regular Ford Transit. Its compact size makes it easier to park and maneuver, a boon for those who frequent or live in urban areas. The small footprint means it has less space than the Transit, of course, but the Transit Connect is similarly available in a wide array of configurations.

    Compare Ford Transit Cargo Van & Ford Transit Connect features
    Ford Transit Cargo Van for sale
    2020

    FAQ

    Is the Ford Transit Cargo Van a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Transit Cargo Van both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Transit Cargo Van ranges from 246.7 to 487.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Transit Cargo Van. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van:

    • New engines provide more power
    • New 10-speed automatic standard across the board
    • All-wheel drive is now available
    • Numerous enhancements throughout the model range
    • Part of the first Transit generation introduced for 2015
    Learn more

    Is the Ford Transit Cargo Van reliable?

    To determine whether the Ford Transit Cargo Van is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Transit Cargo Van. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Transit Cargo Van's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Transit Cargo Van is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van?

    The least-expensive 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van is the 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,510.

    Other versions include:

    • 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $36,610
    • 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $34,510
    • 350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $42,505
    • 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $35,460
    • 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $42,580
    • 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $37,885
    • 250 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $41,255
    • 350 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $42,680
    • 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $37,985
    • 150 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $40,480
    • 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $41,305
    • 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB, 10,360 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $43,610
    • 350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $47,200
    • 250 High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $45,950
    • 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $35,660
    • 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $36,710
    • 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB, 9,950 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $43,260
    • 250 High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $40,035
    • 250 High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $44,730
    • 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $37,860
    • 150 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $39,205
    • 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB, 10,360 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $50,905
    • 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $41,630
    • 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $36,935
    • 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $40,355
    • 350 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $41,405
    • 350 High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $45,980
    • 350 High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $41,285
    • 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB, 9,950 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $48,840
    • 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $35,785
    • 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $43,830
    • 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $39,135
    • 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $42,555
    • 250 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $41,430
    • 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $36,735
    • 250 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) which starts at $40,155
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Ford Transit Cargo Van?

    If you're interested in the Ford Transit Cargo Van, the next question is, which Transit Cargo Van model is right for you? Transit Cargo Van variants include 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), and 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A). For a full list of Transit Cargo Van models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van

    2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van Overview

    The 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van is offered in the following submodels: Transit Cargo Van. Available styles include 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 250 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 150 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB, 10,360 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 250 High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/148" WB, 9,950 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 250 High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 250 High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 150 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB, 10,360 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 150 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 High Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van AWD DRW w/148" WB, 9,950 lbs. GVWR (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 350 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 250 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A), and 250 Low Roof 3dr Van AWD w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Transit Cargo Van 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Transit Cargo Van.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Transit Cargo Van featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van?

    2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

    The 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,185. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is trending $4,486 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $4,486 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,700.

    The average savings for the 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is 9.9% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 11 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van AWD w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

    The 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,690. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is trending $4,576 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $4,576 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,114.

    The average savings for the 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is 11.5% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 32 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

    The 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,430. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is trending $3,896 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $3,896 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,534.

    The average savings for the 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is 10.1% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 17 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

    The 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,770. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is trending $3,826 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $3,826 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,944.

    The average savings for the 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is 10.1% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 17 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

    The 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,505. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is trending $4,845 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $4,845 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,660.

    The average savings for the 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is 13.3% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 13 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

    The 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,485. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is trending $4,399 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $4,399 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,087.

    The average savings for the 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is 11.4% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 11 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/130" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

    The 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,355. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is trending $4,119 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $4,119 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,236.

    The average savings for the 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is 9.1% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 6 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 350 High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

    The 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 350 High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,800. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 350 High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is trending $3,560 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $3,560 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,240.

    The average savings for the 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 350 High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is 8.1% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 6 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 350 High Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

    The 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,400. The average price paid for a new 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is trending $4,700 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $4,700 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,700.

    The average savings for the 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) is 12.2% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 6 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van 150 Low Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Vans are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van for sale near. There are currently 331 new 2020 Transit Cargo Vans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $36,305 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $10,948 on a used or CPO 2020 Transit Cargo Van available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Vans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Ford Transit Cargo Van for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,186.

    Find a new Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,881.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Ford lease specials

    Related 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles