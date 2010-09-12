Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

3,008 listings
F-250 Super Duty Reviews & Specs
  • 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat in Red
    used

    2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    153,163 miles
    Great Deal

    $24,495

    $3,744 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    160,223 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,988

    $1,035 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    189,074 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,999

    $1,285 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    30,552 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $22,788

    $1,246 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT
    used

    2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    148,438 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,300

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    194,668 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,195

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT
    used

    2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    134,859 miles

    $20,995

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    130,892 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,919

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    165,801 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,985

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL
    used

    2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    52,957 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,726

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL
    used

    2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    64,066 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $27,995

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    93,937 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,999

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch
    used

    2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch

    114,285 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $32,900

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch
    used

    2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch

    139,965 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $30,900

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL
    used

    2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    189,926 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Government Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT
    used

    2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    109,110 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $26,999

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    106,419 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,999

    Details
  • 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL
    used

    2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    132,557 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $24,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-250 Super Duty

See all 34 reviews
I have on Intermittent problem
2011xltfx4,12/09/2010
I have a 2011 F250 with 2300 miles on it and everything is good except like everyone I would like better that 12.8 MPG. The probelm that I am having is that when I leave from work I have to get to 55 mph right away and on 6 occations (not really pushing it hard) the truck shifts to 2nd and then shifts back to 1st and it feels like it died. This never happens anywhere else. I don't think that it is hurting anything as long as I don't over rev the engine but I am going to attempt to get it fixed. I wonder if antone else has had this problem.
