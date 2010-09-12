Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me
- 153,163 milesGreat Deal
$24,495$3,744 Below Market
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
2011 Ford F-250 6.7L Turbocharged Super Duty Lariat Crew Cab 4WD. 3 owner truck with a clean car-fax! This truck is loaded with options including leather seats, premium alloy wheels, am/fm radio, aux radio input, heated/cooled seats, back up camera, power seats, fiberglass bed cover, tinted windows, cruise control, towing package, and most important 4X4.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT5BEC18637
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 160,223 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,988$1,035 Below Market
Fred Beans Ford of Boyertown - Boyertown / Pennsylvania
This F250 4x4 is a recent trade in for a new truck. It has a new PA inspection from our shop, and comes with a working power angle snowplow. Winter is 4 months away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Standard Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTBF2B63BEB70346
Stock: P005521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 189,074 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,999$1,285 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr XL 4x2 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB Pickup features a 6.2L V8 SOHC 16V 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 3 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is White with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Stability Control, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTBF2A64BEA00305
Stock: WYC-A00305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 30,552 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$22,788$1,246 Below Market
Bedrock Motors Blaine - Blaine / Minnesota
Odometer is 52147 miles below market average! Vinyl Seat, Snow Plow Prep Package. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. *** BLAINE LOCATION *** 9901 Central Ave. Blaine, MN, 55434 1-(763)-780-1010. 2011 Ford F-250SD XL XL Oxford White 6.2L V8 EFI SOHC 16V Flex Fuel 4WD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic Established in 1975, Bedrock Motors is the Upper Midwest's Largest automobile wholesaler. In the 35 years since we opened our doors, we have developed a top-notch reputation for servicing and supplying automobile dealers across the region. Be sure to go to www.bedrockmotors.com to see our entire used car inventory. We have a huge selection of pre-owned inventory from a few of the most experienced automobile purchasers in the upper midwest - all located right here in Rogers MN.The bedrock of Bedrock Motors (excuse the pun) is over 30 years of experience from the upper Midwest's largest wholesale company. Opening a retail facility for direct sales is a natural move for us. We also offer full service on any make and model!Our vehicles available for retail are hand selected with financing and warranties available. Yes we do accept trades and have in place a unique customer buying program. Bedrock Motors - Minnesota's Used Car Superstore. www.bedrockmotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTBF2B66BEB22744
Stock: B9899
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 148,438 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,300
Gjovik Ford - Sandwich / Illinois
4 Wheel Drive!!! It's ready for anything!!!! Come and get it... ELECTRIFYING!!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Signal mirrors - Turn signal in mirrors...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Air conditioning, Cruise control...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2B65BEC20928
Stock: 20928
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 194,668 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,195
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
*ALUMINUM FLAT-BED* THIS 4X4 2011 FORD F-250 SUPER DUTY LARIAT IS IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCING OPTIONS! GORGEOUS TRUCK! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! 4X4! RIDES AND DRIVES LIKE A NEW TRUCK! PRICED TO SELL QUICK! HURRY IN AND DON'T LET THIS GREAT DEAL PASS! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS BEAUTIFUL TRUCK VISIT US AT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN OR TROY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2B64BEC89996
Stock: 14224
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,859 miles
$20,995
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
2011 Ford F-250 6.7L Turbocharged Super Duty XLT Super Cab 4WD. 1 owner truck with a clean car-fax! This truck is loaded with options including premium alloy wheels, am/fm radio, aux radio input, power seats, tinted windows, cruise control, towing package, and most important 4X4.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7X2BT4BEA83788
Stock: 21111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,892 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,919
AutoNation Buick GMC Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
6.7L 32-Valve Power Stroke V8 Diesel Engine Navigation System W/HD Radio Chrome Pkg Lariat Interior Pkg Leather Seats Navigation System Lower Accent Two-Tone Paint 3.55 Axle Ratio W/Electronic Locking Rear Axle Fx4 Off Road Pkg Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Adobe; Premium Leather 40/Console/40 Front Seats Golden Bronze Metallic Lariat Series Order Code This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT9BEC62184
Stock: BEC62184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 165,801 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,985
Bull Valley Ford - Woodstock / Illinois
New Price! Black 2011 Ford F-250SD Lariat 4WD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel, 4WD, Front dual zone A/C, Lariat Ultimate Package (DISC), Low tire pressure warning, Memory Power Heated/Cooled Driver Seat, Power Moonroof, Radio: Navigation System w/HD & Satellite (DISC), Rear-View Camera, Remote Start System, Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Assist.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BTXBEA12534
Stock: 2247A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 52,957 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,726
Finnegan Chevrolet Buick GMC - Rosenberg / Texas
Clean CARFAX. 4D Crew Cab, 6.2L V8 EFI SOHC 16V Flex Fuel, TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic, Gold, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Low tire pressure warning, Traction control. Gold 2011 Ford F-250SD XL RWD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic 6.2L V8 EFI SOHC 16V Flex FuelOdometer is 96067 miles below market average!Located 5 minutes south of Sugar Land. For honest answers contact Bubba Alvarez.@ 832-607-2822.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2A69BEC31495
Stock: V19627A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 64,066 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$27,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
Trust Auto has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2011 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2011 4WD Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XL is king of the off-road. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XL is a perfect addition to any home. More information about the 2011 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW: For 2011, Ford has taken its F-250 (three-quarter-ton), F-350 Super Duty (one-ton), and F-450 pickups and infused them with even more of the things owners hold in high regard--namely powerplants. Super Duty trucks are ideal for towing and hauling, and a host of new features such as Hill Ascent and Hill Descent Control, make the task even easier, while giving drivers added piece of mind. Interesting features of this model are largest storage capacity in its class, excellent towing and hauling capability, Array of powerful gas and diesel engines, and standout convenience features. *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7X2BTXBEC44810
Stock: C44810A_1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 93,937 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$26,999
XDrive Motors - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
WOW! GREAT DEAL! : 2011 Ford F250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat Pickup 4D 6 3/4 ft6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! HEATED SEATS! PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR! AWD!PARKING SENSORS!NO ACCIDENT!!!!NEW!!! BUY AND FINANCE CAR@HOME! We will deliver it to you!With 6 months/6000 miles WARRANTY* and WORRY FREE exchange program!How it works? Step 1. Choose a car Step 2. Inspect the car using FaceTime or Video Step 3. Prepare for your delivery Step 4. Request delivery Step 5. Drive it,love it, make it yoursQuestions?Call 508-505-4555We are proud to present this beautiful 2011 Ford F250 Super Duty Crew Cab. Looks great, runs great, ready to go! Reliable, dependable, safe and gas efficient! Has been pre-sale inspected, serviced and tuned-up by our technicians to guarantee best quality. 'With an ideal mix of power, brawn and refinement, the 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck.' Edmund's expert reviewPros- impressive towing capabilities- wide range of configurations- refined ride quality.______________________________________________________________________Test drive is always free! DO YOU WANT TO SCHEDULE ONE?CALL NOW(508) 505-4555 !!!________________________________________________________________________EASY FINANCINGHave NO credit ? . . .You are APPROVED!Have BAD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!Have GOOD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our entire selection of used cars for sale. ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED! GUARANTEED credit APPROVAL!USE TRADE-IN AS DOWN PAYMENT ! __________________________________________________________________________________________What are you waiting for? Call today (508) 505-4555 or visit our website: www.XDriveMotors.com ONE CLICK APPROVAL ON OUR WEBSITE XDriveMotors.com _______________________________________________________________________________________XDrive Motors Inc 436 South Main St, W.Bridgewater, MA 02379 Call us at (508) 505-4555 XDriveMotors.com Monday-Saturday 10am-7pm Sunday 11am-4pmTO SEE MORE GREAT CARS FOR SALE PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.XDriveMotors.com *Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT0BEA96833
Stock: 31-3423
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,285 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$32,900
Carter Motorcars - Laurel / Mississippi
BRAND NEW 35” M/T TIRES LEATHER SUNROOF SONY CD PREMIUM SOUND WITH XM RADIO & USB INPUTS HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW STEP BARS TOWING PACKAGE GOOSENECK HITCH FACTORY 20” WHEELS DPF JUST DELETED FOR MAINTENANCE 2 OWNER CARFAX CERTIFIED NON-SMOKER SUPER CLEAN FOR A 2011 TRUCK!! We just hand selected this super clean F-250 that is ready to go wherever you want to and tow whatever you want to put behind it! You can tell the previous owner was particular about the care of this truck and was proud to drive this vehicle. It comes loaded up with options including: leather sunroof dual power heated & cooled seats AM/FM/XM/CD sound with steering wheel controls power sliding rear window power windows & door locks dual zone fully automatic climate control keyless entry bedliner towing package step-up bars fog lamps and so much more!! This vehicle comes with all books manuals keys & remotes. Visit Carter Motorcars online at cartermotorcars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 601-428-8400 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT4BEB30451
Stock: B30451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,965 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$30,900
Southtown Motors - Pelham / Alabama
43 SERVICE RECORDS, 2 OWNERS, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, LEVELED WITH NEW TIRES, THIS FORD F-250 KING RANCH SRW HAS A POWERFUL TURBOCHARGED DIESEL V8 6.7L/406 ENGINE POWERING THIS AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, service light, Trailer tow pkg -inc: 7-wire harness w/relays, 7/4 pin combination connector, Trailer sway control, TorqShift 6-speed automatic transmission w/tow/haul mode (REQ: 996 Engine), Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt/telescoping steering column, Stationary elevated engine idle control (SEIC), SOS post crash alert system, Solar tinted glass, SecuriLock anti-theft ignition.*Welcome to Southtown Motors Pelham, AL.*PLEASE CALL US AT 205-409-3156 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY. YOU CAN ALSO VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT SOUTHTOWNMOTORS.COM FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS AND INFORMATION. WE ARE CONVENIENTLY LOCATED AT 2841 PELHAM PARKWAY IN THE HEART OF PELHAM. WALK INS ARE WELCOME!!! WE HAVE SEVERAL DIFFERENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE FROM OUR HIGH CREDIT SCORE PROGRAMS TO OUR GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL PROGRAM. PLEASE VISIT SOUTHTOWNMOTORS.COM AND CLICK "APPLY ONLINE" TO GET THE PROCESS STARTED. TO HELP YOU FEEL MORE COMFORTABLE WITH YOUR PURCHASE PLEASE ASK US ABOUT OUR WIDE VARIETY OF MAINTENANCE SERVICE AGREEMENTS WE HAVE TO OFFER. WE HAVE BEEN SERVING THE GREATER BIRMINGHAM AREA FOR OVER 30 YEARS AND TAKE PRIDE IN PROVIDING YOU WITH A POSITIVE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE. NO ONE WILL WORK HARDER THAN WE WILL TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS. WE LOOK FORWARD TO YOU JOINING THE SOUTHTOWN MOTORS FAMILY!!!*Experience a Fully-Loaded Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW *Rear seating roof ride handles, Rear door child safety locks, Pwr steering w/steering damper, Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes w/vacuum boost, Pickup box/cargo lights, Overhead console -inc: storage bins for garage door opener & sunglasses, Oil minder system, Mono-beam front axle w/coil spring suspension, Interval windshield wipers, Instrument panel mounted storage bin & trash bag hook, Hill start assist control, HD gas shock absorbers, Glove Box, Full-size spare tire w/lock & carrier, Front/rear map lamps, Front/rear license plate brackets, Front stabilizer bar, Front passenger-side roof ride handle, Front fender vents, Front door operated dome lamp w/time delay off & IP switch.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT1BEA05018
Stock: A05018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 189,926 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Government Use
$11,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty! This truck looks and drives excellent! It has options including a 6.2L V8 Engine, 4 Wheel Drive, Leather Seats, AM/FM Radio, Tow Package, Gooseneck Hookup, Power Windows, Locks, and more! Please note this car has a previously salvaged title. Please call with any questions. It's priced to sell ASAP so call us now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2B69BEA30890
Stock: A30890PS71192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 109,110 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,999
Shelbyville Auto Sales - Shelbyville / Tennessee
SHARP!!! 4WD... SHARP WHEELS...NEW TIRES... LEATHER...CLEAN CARFAX...THIS TRUCK IS POWERED BY A LONG LASTING 6.7 POWERSTROKE DIESEL...72 MONTHS FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH APPROVED CREDIT...COME BY OR CALL FOR A TEST RIVE!! WE PRICE OUR VEHICLES TO SELL...PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY BEFORE YOU MAKE THE DRIVE...WE OFFER A WIDE VARIETY OF FINANCING OPTIONS...$O DOWN AND RATES AS LOW AS 3.69% FOR WELL QUALIFIED BUYERS AND QUALIFYING VEHICLE...ALL LOANS SUBJECT TO CREDIT APPROVAL...PLEASE TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR PRE-APPROVAL OPTION AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE...ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS...EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR MOST VEHICLES...PLEASE CALL TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND FINANCING OPTIONS BEFORE YOU MAKE THE DRIVE...THANK YOU FOR LOOKING AT OUR VEHICLES! LOCALLY OWNED AND OPERATED!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7X2BT1BEA48237
Stock: 8103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,419 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,999
Classic Motors - Finksburg / Maryland
Super Clean 1-Owner Originally From MARYLAND...2011--- Ford F-250 Lariat 4x4 CrewCab... 6.7L PowerStroke Diesel... Short BED....OXFORD WHITE w/TAN LEATHER SEATS... Memory Seat... 20 Inch Rubber...Power Adjustable Pedals... Trailer Brake Controller... Parking Sensors6-Spoke Wheels, 6 Angular Chrome Step Bars, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, GVWR: 10,000 lb Payload Package, weatherTech Mats, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Chrome Step Tubes... Spray Bed Liner!! <<<410-861-9929>>><<<CLASSICMOTORSINC.COM>>> *CARFAX CERTIFIED EVERY TRUCK!! ** HABLAMOS ESPANOL.. SOLO TIENES QUE TRAER UNA IDENTIFICACION PASSAPORTE O ID CONSULAR DE TU PAIS Y TE APROVAMOS RAPIDA MENTE. NO TAX ID. NO LICENCIA. NO CUENTA DE BANCO. SOLO LLAMANOS NOSOTROS PROMETEMOS APROVARTE. LLAMA AHORA! (443) 291-9293....WWW.CLASSICMOTORSINC.ES -- EXTERIOR: Excellent Overall Exterior Condition; Glossy Paint; Original Paint; Excellent Exterior Trim; Excellent Windshield; No Scratches, Dents, Rust; Fully Detailed; One Minor Accident -- INTERIOR: Excellent Overall Interior Condition; Excellent Dashboard; Excellent Carpets; Excellent Headliner/Panels; Excellent Trunk/Cargo Space; No Scratches, Tears, Holes, Dents, Stains, Discoloring; Fully Detailed
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT3BEA61445
Stock: BEA61445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,557 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,900
Parks Motor Sales - Columbia / Tennessee
2011 Ford F-250SD XL W1 Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel, 4WD, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Low tire pressure warning, Traction control.Clean CARFAX.Parks is the only place you want to do business with. Come by and find out why we were voted Maury County's Best New Car Dealership 3 Years in a row. It's because we do more to save you more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7X2BT2BEA48263
Stock: 171293A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford F-250 Super Duty searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 5(71%)
- 4(15%)
- 3(6%)
- 2(6%)
- 1(3%)
