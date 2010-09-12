Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

Trust Auto has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2011 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2011 4WD Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XL is king of the off-road. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW XL is a perfect addition to any home. More information about the 2011 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW: For 2011, Ford has taken its F-250 (three-quarter-ton), F-350 Super Duty (one-ton), and F-450 pickups and infused them with even more of the things owners hold in high regard--namely powerplants. Super Duty trucks are ideal for towing and hauling, and a host of new features such as Hill Ascent and Hill Descent Control, make the task even easier, while giving drivers added piece of mind. Interesting features of this model are largest storage capacity in its class, excellent towing and hauling capability, Array of powerful gas and diesel engines, and standout convenience features.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FT7X2BTXBEC44810

Stock: C44810A_1

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020