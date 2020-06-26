Used 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

3,008 listings
F-250 Super Duty Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,008 listings
  • 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL
    used

    2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    69,005 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,999

  • 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT
    used

    2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    67,608 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,990

  • 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL
    used

    2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    166,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,900

  • 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL
    used

    2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    161,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,900

  • 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL
    used

    2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    175,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,900

  • 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    133,906 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,900

  • 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT in Red
    used

    2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    154,861 miles

    $14,495

  • 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL
    used

    2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    236,776 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

  • 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL
    used

    2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    170,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,900

  • 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL
    used

    2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    167,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,900

  • 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL
    used

    2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    174,725 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,995

  • 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL
    used

    2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    221,347 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

  • 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    74,672 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,991

  • 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT
    used

    2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    196,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,995

  • 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty
    used

    2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty

    96,250 miles

    $17,995

  • 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in Silver
    used

    2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    89,117 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,500

  • 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL
    used

    2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    99,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,900

  • 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty
    used

    2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty

    99,800 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,008 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-250 Super Duty

Overall Consumer Rating
56 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Ford Tough For Sure
MediaManNJ,02/14/2010
This is my first Ford (switched from GM). I LOVE this truck. In fact, it warrants me saying it again. I LOVE this truck. The Lariat package is fantastic. It's like driving a luxury car with a lot more HP (and less MPG). It's handled everything I've thrown at it so far. I was worried about the power of the V8, but it does everything I need of it, and then some. The only complaint I have with the truck is the very poor placement of the controls for the power rear window...it's on the dash behind the shifter. VERY annoying and inconvenient...like it was an afterthought.
