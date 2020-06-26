Used 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me
- 69,005 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,999
- 67,608 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,990
- 166,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
- 161,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
- 175,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
- 133,906 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,900
- 154,861 miles
$14,495
- 236,776 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 170,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
- 167,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
- 174,725 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995
- 221,347 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995
- 74,672 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,991
- 196,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,995
- 96,250 miles
$17,995
- 89,117 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,500
- 99,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
- 99,800 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-250 Super Duty
This is my first Ford (switched from GM). I LOVE this truck. In fact, it warrants me saying it again. I LOVE this truck. The Lariat package is fantastic. It's like driving a luxury car with a lot more HP (and less MPG). It's handled everything I've thrown at it so far. I was worried about the power of the V8, but it does everything I need of it, and then some. The only complaint I have with the truck is the very poor placement of the controls for the power rear window...it's on the dash behind the shifter. VERY annoying and inconvenient...like it was an afterthought.
