Used 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

Allen Automotive - Merriam / Kansas

This vehicle has been Inspected and serviced and ready to go come experience the Allen Automotive difference. +++++ THE GAS CAGE IS NOT WORK AND DOOR LOCK NOT WORKING++++++++++++++++++++++ Call or Text Waseem at 913-999-4214or Brad at 913-638-3858 **WE FINANCE AND WE LOVE TRADE INS** WE BUY CARS OUT RIGHT**WITHOUT TRADING ~A GREAT PLACE TO BUY A CAR~ If you are not on our website please go to www.allenautokc.com for more photos and a free Carfax on all our cars. We also have a Great Service Department that can help you save thousands of dollars in the future. If you buy a car here we put you into our system and you automatically get all your service work done on any vehicle you own at ONLY $65 per hour. You also get discounts on Body Work Detail Interior Upholstery work Tint Dent Removal Tires and more. CELEBRATING OUR 10TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTSX2B50AEA57313

Stock: AA1932

Certified Pre-Owned: No

