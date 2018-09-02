Used 2017 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 6,880 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$31,500$7,640 Below Market
Zeck Chevrolet - Purcell / Oklahoma
***Steering Wheel Audio Control*** ***Mp3 Capable Cd Player*** ***Bluetooth*** ***Satellite Radio*** ***Equipment Group 300A*** This 2017 Ford F-150 XLT is equipped with an Ecoboost 2.7L V6, rear view camera, bluetooth, power windows and locks, cruise control, mp3 capable cd player, steering wheel audio controls, satellite radio, 17' aluminum wheels and more. Live far away? Shipping available anywhere in the U.S.!! 35 minutes from OKC airport. We will transfer this from our Oklahoma City location to our Kansas City location with a $299 transfer fee. To see how easy it is to do business at Zeck Chevrolet, call or text Whitney Pakenham at 913..306..5255!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EP1HFB78167
Stock: PDA2053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 17,881 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$30,984$7,235 Below Market
Chiefland Ford - Chiefland / Florida
The 2017 Ford F-150 receives a comprehensive mechanical refresh
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1EG1HFB55556
Stock: 3B55556C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-14-2020
- 21,941 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,930$6,890 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington
Equipment Group 302A Luxury Engine: 5.0L V8 Ffv Xlt Sport Appearance Package Wheels: 20" 6-Spoke Premium Painted Aluminum Voice-Activated Navigation Electronic Locking W/3.73 Axle Ratio Navigation System Manual-Folding Heated Pwr Glass Trailer Tow Mirror Sync Connect Bluetooth Connection Black; Unique Sport Cloth 40/Console/40 Front-Seats Magnetic Metallic Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EF6HFC19769
Stock: HFC19769
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 13,765 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,994$7,154 Below Market
Matt Bowers Ford - Metairie / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford F-150 XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1C8XHKC23075
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,358 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$27,998$4,300 Below Market
CarMax Tupelo - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Saltillo / Mississippi
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in MS, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 CarMax document/service fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford F-150 XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1C80HFB17842
Stock: 18959497
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,614 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,499$2,900 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $34,625*** ***REMAINING POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UP TO 03/08/2022 OR 50,717 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW You'll easily find a pickup that meets your needs in the diverse 2017 Ford F-150 lineup. The F-150 boasts high tow and payload ratings and some of the best fuel economy in the light-duty segment. The off-road-ready Raptor is back, too, and ready to dominate any terrain you put in front of it. The latest generation F-150 offers all the performance you need along with a refined modern touch. It has some features such as the Pro Trailer Backup Assist system, which allows you to control the direction of your trailer with a simple dashboard mounted knob. There's also the F-150's impressively quick Sync 3 infotainment system, a quiet cabin, and all the available luxury amenities you could ask for. Aluminum body panels and an aluminum bed (rather than traditional steel) help make the 2017 F-150 the lightest truck in its class, too. Put it all together and you've got one of our favorite trucks on the road. the base XL, its standard features include 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, trailer sway control, pre-wired trailer connections, manual mirrors and windows, vinyl flooring, a cloth-upholstered 40/20/40-split front bench, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a driver information display, air-conditioning, a 4.2-inch central display screen and a four-speaker radio with an auxiliary jack. SuperCab and SuperCrew models receive 60/40-split folding rear seats and two additional speakers, and any 4x4 model gets front tow hooks. The 3.5-liter engine is standard on most XL configurations. FEATURES One Owner 4WD Back-Up Camera Parking Assist Running Boards/Side Steps Tire Pressure Monitor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford F-150 XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEX1E88HKC78845
Stock: C78845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 21,502 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$36,421
Burleson Honda - Burleson / Texas
2017 Ford F-150 XLT Gold EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged 10-Speed Automatic 4WD 4WD, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. As a leading Honda dealer in DFW, our name has become synonymous with honesty and integrity. We have grown into one of the largest Honda dealers in the Dallas and Fort Worth area. We are proud to be integral members of the Dallas-Fort Worth community, where we serve the entire DFW Metroplex, including Burleson, Cleburne, Carrollton, North Richland Hills, Irving, Frisco, Richardson, Plano, Grand Prairie, Grapevine and the entire North Texas area. Our outstanding staff of dedicated sales professionals is here to help you find the perfect new car for you and your family. Visit us today and see why our commitment to customer service, our large selection of new and used vehicles and our reliable service center have made Burleson Honda one of DFW's favorite Honda dealerships!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1EG6HFA73189
Stock: PHFA73189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 28,160 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$28,478
Classic Ford - Galveston / Texas
Two years ago, we altered the truck landscape forever by making the Ford F-150 body from high-strength, military-grade aluminum alloys instead of steel. Last year, we led all pickups in the class in max. payload capacity and gas EPA-estimated highway fuel economy. We also made it easier than ever to back up a trailer with our segment-first Pro Trailer Backup Assist. This year, the 100th anniversary of Ford trucks, it is full speed ahead. Ford F-150. Part of the legendary F-Series lineup that has been Americas best-selling truck for nearly 4 decades. Look for us way out in front.Climb into any F-150 and ride on the strongest frame ever created for it. A fully boxed, modular foundation comprised of up to 78 percent high strength steel. This sturdy metal infuses the 8 rugged crossmembers and large cross-section frame rails. It forms a perfect platform for our revolutionary truck body and cargo box made from high-strength, military-grade, aluminum alloys. A formulation that does not rust and resists corrosion. In other words, it is engineered to stand up to punishment. We build F-150 this way because we know what you do to your trucks. At work, you punish them loading and hauling. At play, you push them mudding and pulling the heaviest of loads. So it is good to know that with more trucks on the road with 250,000 miles than any other brand, there is nothing tougher than Ford F-SeriesCar and Driver wrote???The reason the Ford F-150 rates a stellar overall score is simple???It is the best full-size pickup truck you can buy. Period. The sophisticated, refined way it does its many and varied jobs is largely why we named it one of our 10 Best Trucks and SUVs for 2017. Over the decades, it has evolved from a bare-bones work truck to a refined and very capable commuter. With an exclusive aluminum bed and body, advanced powertrain availability, and more appearance options than a runway model, the F-150 is the complete package
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EF4HFB11618
Stock: PEF11618
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2019
- 15,748 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,092$9,060 Below Market
Mike Freeman Ford - Fayette / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1CP4HFA81094
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,212 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,994$8,606 Below Market
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
New Price! Clean CARFAX. Blue 2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 5.0L V8 FFV Includes FREE oil changes and tire rotations for 1 year, Excellent Condition, **Navigation**, 4WD, 3.55 Axle Ratio, 4.2 Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, 8-Way Power Drivers Seat, ABS brakes, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, BoxLink, Chrome Step Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 301A Mid, Extended Range 36 Gallon Fuel Tank, Fixed Backlight w/Privacy Glass, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Power Glass Heated Sideview Mirrors, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hitch Assist, Rear Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Sensing System, SYNC, SYNC 3, Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Lift Assist, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Voice-Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18 Chrome-Like PVD. Odometer is 4413 miles below market average! Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2017 Ford F-150 XLT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EF3HKD64839
Stock: MZP1179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,813 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$29,799$13,086 Below Market
Schlick Motors - Jackson / Missouri
2 Owner - Ford F150 XLT Crew Cab 4WD - 3.5 Liter Ecoboost - Trailer Tow Package - New Tires - New Brakes And Rotors - Mo State Inspected - Freshly Serviced - Ready To Hit The Road!!! Contact Us At 573-243-1500 And Schedule Your Personal Test Drive Today. Visit Us Online At www.schlickmotors.com. Quality Used Car Dealer!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford F-150 King Ranch with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EG5HFC36152
Stock: C36152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,693 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$34,511$7,461 Below Market
Royal Volkswagen of Bloomington - Bloomington / Indiana
OUTSTANDING EXCELLENCE!!! THIS CARFAX ONE OWNER 2017 Ford F-150 leads a legacy of greatness! With a beautiful ocean Blue coat and a 4WD EcoBoost 3.5L V6 GTDi DOHC 24V Twin Turbocharged under the hood, this deal doesn't stop getting better! its engine is surprisingly fuel efficient for its size, while making up for the economy with the twin turbocharge giving you a powerful but not overwhelming acceleration. Ford was actually the FIRST in the market in making a 4 door truck of this size all the way back near the beginning of the new millennium, so they know what they are doing - giving YOU the best bang for your buck and combined with the expertise provided by our dealership we are anxious to share what we know and get you on the road again! This vehicle is no stranger to a dirt road but as dirty as it can get it STILL boasts a CLEAN RECORD FREE OF ANY KIND OF ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE!!!! WHAT A DEAL! To continue our culture of greatness we went ahead and put in a FREE AND FRESH OIL CHANGE to make that 'fresh off the lot' feeling last! Fresh Oil Change.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford F-150 Lariat with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1EGXHKD13514
Stock: P9666
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 28,260 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$35,500$7,372 Below Market
Koons Ford of Baltimore - Baltimore / Maryland
2017 Ford F-150 XLT, CarFax 1 Owner, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Touchscreen Controls, Navigation, SiriusXM Radio, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio, Extended Range 36 Gallon Fuel Tank, Heated Front Seats, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EFXHFC11030
Stock: 0PL66005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- certified
2017 Ford F-150 Lariat28,159 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$41,989$7,206 Below Market
Midway Ford - Miami / Florida
Our 2017 Ford has aced its 172 Point Inspection qualifying it as a Certified Pre-Owned. Enjoy the 12 month/12,000 mile comprehensive limited warranty with a 7-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty. Plus, receive a CarFax History report and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Don't forget to ask about our special financing optionsMax Trailer Tow Package | Two Panel Sunroof | Off-road PackageRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner, FMCC is offering Zero % up to 36 months. Our 2017 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 4X4 in Blue Jeans meets and exceeds your expectations of performance, efficiency, and dependability. Powered by a Twin TurboCharged 3.5 Liter EcoBoost V6 that offers 375hp connected to a 10 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive is a handsome truck that features a chrome grille, running boards, LED box lighting, and fog lights.Open the door to the comfortable cabin of our XLT to find that it has been intelligently designed to let you work smarter with a customizable productivity screen, push-button start, multiple power points, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and dynamic hitch assist. Find your spot in the heated/cooled leather front seats, admire the wood trim, and grip the leather-wrapped steering wheel. You'll love that SYNC 3 and SYNC with AppLink provides everything you need to get in touch, be entertained and stay informed with enhanced voice recognition, a touchscreen, available WiFi, impressive audio, smartphone integration and more!This lean muscular Ford comes with a high-strength military grade aluminum-alloy body and a high-strength steel frame provides peace of mind. It also takes care of you with ABS, airbags, and accident avoidance featured designed for the way you drive. Get behind the wheel of our Ford F-150! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Midway Ford is a Family Owned and Operated Dealer celebrating our 40th Anniversary, offering the South Florida Community the best service and selection of new and used cars and trucks, as well as Ford Certified Pre Owned Vehicles. We are For more information and details please contact our Internet Sales Dept.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford F-150 Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EG2HFC33967
Stock: NHFC33967
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- certified
2017 Ford F-150 XLT43,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$36,999$7,006 Below Market
All American Ford in Old Bridge - Old Bridge / New Jersey
Four Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Terrain, Tires - Rear All-Terrain, Conventional Spare Tire, Tow Hooks, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Privacy Glass, Power Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, Cloth Seats, Split Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, A/C, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Restriction Features, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1EG2HFA51996
Stock: US1598
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 17,373 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,500$6,471 Below Market
Huebner Chevrolet - Carrollton / Ohio
--- LOW MILES!! --- REMOTE START!! --- 18" CHROME WHEELS!!! --- CHROME STEP BOARDS --- POWER SLIDE REAR WINDOW --- TOW HITCH --- BACKUP CAMERA --- REAR PARK ASSIST --- CLEAN --- XLT --- CHROME RECOVERY HOOKS --- FOG LIGHTS --- CD PLAYER --- ONE OWNER/ZERO ACCIDENTS!! ---We have on our lot, a VERY NICE, 2017 F-150 XLT 4X4 with ONLY 17,514 miles!! It is Ingot Silver Metallic in color and it has a Medium Earth Gray Cloth interior. It's in great condition and is AutoCheck Certified with just one owner and zero accidents.This F-150 gets the EcoBoost 3.5L V6 engine, paired with the 10-speed automatic transmission and of course 4WD, resulting in 22 MPG. The Trailer Pkg adds a tow hitch, a Pro Trailer Backup Assist, and a trailer brake controller, so you should be able to haul/tow just about anything!This 4D SuperCrew comes decked out with beautiful 18" chrome wheels, chrome running boards, chrome door handles, chrome bumpers and grille, and it even has chrome recovery hooks!! In addition, you gain tinted windows, a power slide rear window, a bed floor mat, a single chrome tip exhaust and you get Remote Start!On the inside, you gain a gray cloth bench seat, both seats are power adjustable, and you get full power accessories, a leather wrapped steering wheel with mounted cruise, audio, and Bluetooth controls, and remote keyless entry. For added safety you gain a backup camera and a reverse sensing system.For sound you get a CD player, XM radio with subscription, an auxiliary input, an iPod/USB interface. You also get a voice activated Navigation system!This beautiful Silver 2017 Ford F-150 XLT will be sure to meet your needs whether you need a tough truck to get your work done or just an every day vehicle to run around town in! Come down and take a test drive towards ownership today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EGXHFA59419
Stock: 64880
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 42,022 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$28,985$5,782 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1E84HFB46502
Stock: 2912A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- certified
2017 Ford F-150 XLT34,043 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$35,999$5,816 Below Market
All American Ford in Old Bridge - Old Bridge / New Jersey
Four Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Terrain, Tires - Rear All-Terrain, Conventional Spare Tire, Tow Hooks, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Privacy Glass, Power Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, Cloth Seats, Split Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, A/C, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Restriction Features, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EG8HFB38281
Stock: US1497
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford F-150 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-150
- 5(64%)
- 4(15%)
- 3(8%)
- 2(8%)
- 1(6%)
Related Ford F-150 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Audi S3 2017
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2012
- Used Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2018
- Used Kia Sedona 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2017
- Used Audi S5 2015
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2016
- Used Audi Q5 2013
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2016
- Used Nissan Sentra 2010
- Used Lexus GX 460 2014
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2013
- Used Honda Insight 2014
- Used Genesis G80 2010
- Used Audi Q7 2010
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT
- Used Lexus UX 200
- Used Buick Cascada
- Used Lexus IS 250 C
- Used Lexus GS F
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- Used Lexus NX 300h
- Used Ram C/V Tradesman
- Used Buick Park Avenue
- Used Honda Civic del Sol
- Used Ford Escape Hybrid
- Used Lexus IS 350 C
- Used Audi A4 allroad
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty Fargo ND
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Indianapolis IN
- Used Ford Expedition Woodbridge VA
- Used Ford Expedition Boston MA
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid West Palm Beach FL
- Used Ford Thunderbird York PA
- Used Ford Flex Lexington KY
- Used Ford Focus ST Fort Worth TX
- Used Ford E-Series Van Colorado Springs CO
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid Richmond VA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- 2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2019 GLS-Class
- 2019 Cadillac CTS-V
- 2019 Lexus RC F
- 2019 Jaguar I-PACE