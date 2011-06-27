  1. Home
2002 Ford F-150 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Wide range of configurations and features, capable powertrains and suspension, attractive styling inside and out.
  • Everybody and his brother has one.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Ford's capable F-150 is our recommended pick for a full-size truck. With a wide variety of cabs, styles and equipment from which to choose, you can't go wrong. And while it doesn't necessarily excel in any given area when stacked up against its competition, its appeal and performance average out to best-in-class status. No wonder it's the best-selling vehicle in the world.

Vehicle overview

In the music scene, artists that top the sales charts are rarely considered the best in terms of quality. The same thing goes for prime-time TV shows or the most popular fast food restaurants. It almost seems to be an inverse relationship; the worse a product is, the more popular it is.

This theory doesn't bode well for the Ford F-150. Not only is it the best-selling pickup in the country, it's the best-selling vehicle, period. But for whatever reason, the F-150 bucks the trend. It has the sales numbers, the universal appeal and the quality to keep it in the top spot.

One particular advantage to the F-150 is its wide range of body and option configurations. You can order the F-150 as a Regular Cab, SuperCab or SuperCrew, the SuperCrew being the crew-cab model with four doors and a short bed. Then, on everything except the SuperCrew, you have the choice of a 6.5- or 8-foot cargo box in either Styleside or Flareside design. There are three trim levels: XL, XLT and Lariat. There are also two special SuperCrew models offered: the heavy-metal Harley Davidson F-150 Crew Cab and the pimped-out King Ranch, the latter now available as a SuperCab in addition to last year's SuperCrew.

Ford offers four different engines. The smallest is a 202-horsepower 4.2-liter V6 with either a manual or automatic transmission. This engine meets ULEV emissions standards for 2002. Next up is a 4.6-liter V8 with 231 horsepower and 293 pound-feet of torque. The biggest engine available is a 5.4-liter V8 generating 260 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. The Harley Davidson model gets a supercharged version of the Triton V-8, delivering 340 horsepower and 425 lbs.-ft. of torque.

Towing and cargo capacities vary depending on model. For maximum payload ability, you'll want to order the 7700 Payload Group, which includes mechanical modifications that increase gross vehicle weight to 7,700 pounds.

The F-150's feature list is comparable to many family cars and luxury sedans. Driver and passenger front airbags are standard, as are four-wheel ABS and child safety seat anchor points. F-150 Lariat's are the most luxurious, and they come standard with features like 17-inch wheels, power adjustable pedals and leather seating.

Even more car-like is the F-150 SuperCrew. It has been designed for consumers who want more interior space without compromising the functional capability and versatility of a full-size pickup. Unlike the SuperCab, which has smaller hinged doors that swing out clamshell-style, the SuperCrew actually mates an Expedition cabin with a shortened cargo bed. It has four full-size doors separated by a B-pillar on each side, with inside and outside handles on each door. Despite the larger cabin, the F-150 SuperCrew is still the same overall length as the SuperCab model. Add King Ranch or Harley Davidson trim to a Lariat, and you've got the finest F-150 money can buy.

On both pavement and rocky trails, the F-150 offers up a stable ride and plenty of power. Steering is somewhat twitchy, but otherwise this truck can be used for long freeway trips with no problem. The front seats are comfortable, and the extra rear-seat space in SuperCab models is perfect for extra cargo or children. Use the handy SuperCrew for adults who need to ride in back. The interior design mirrors that of the popular Expedition SUV, with most of the controls and switches easy to find and operate.

Overall, the F-150 is an excellent blend of style, comfort and utility. The full-size trucks from General Motors, DaimlerChrysler and Toyota all have their individual advantages, but none can match the Ford's level of competence in all areas. About the only significantly negative thing you can say about an F-150 is that there are just too many of them on the road!

2002 Highlights

A new King Ranch SuperCab arrives for 2002, joining the SuperCrew version near the top of the F-150 food chain. All King Ranch trucks get lighted visor mirrors with a HomeLink universal transmitter and a Travel Note recording device, while KR SuperCrews have automatic climate control and an available second-row bench seat that replaces the standard rear captain's chairs. Get the Harley-Davidson edition for a supercharged 5.4-liter Triton V-8 engine that adds 80 horsepower and new styling cues in the form of flame pin striping and chrome accessories, a new upper chrome billet grille, clear-lens headlamps and clear-lens parking lamps embossed with the label and rivets surrounding the center cap of the 20-inch wheels. The lower-line F-150 XL gets standard air conditioning, and its 4.2-liter V6 receives a ULEV rating. An FX4 off-road equipment package can be added to XLT or Lariat 4WD models and includes upgrades like Rancho shocks, skid plates, special wheels and unique trim. Carryover improvements from late 2001 include seat-mounted seatbelts on SuperCabs, child seat-tether anchors and rear head restraints on SuperCrew models. Also added late in 2001 were optional heated front seats (XLT and Lariat), a power sunroof (XLT and Lariat SuperCab and Crew) and a rear-seat entertainment system (XLT and Lariat SuperCrew).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Ford F-150.

5(72%)
4(20%)
3(4%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.6
214 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

great trucks!!!
Morales,12/05/2015
4dr SuperCab XL 2WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M)
Best truck ever owned! With 246000 still runs great! I use it daily and I take it on a monthly 8 hour round trip drive to Drill and never had a single problem, I got lucky with mine since I bought it for 2 grand. I love driving stick shift and the 4.6combination makes its great! I currently get about 22 on highway and 15 in town. My dad really like my pick up that he bought one for himself and my brother. All of our fords have well over 240000 and we trust them dearly. About a month ago I bought my second f150 for my wife while Im gone for 6 months, she had 92 Chevy Silverado but we started having trust issues with it since it overheated. I have had Chevy, dodge and Ford trucks from half tons to 1 tons and this model f150 has been the most reliable and trustworthy truck I have ever owned.
I missed my old one!
P/U Guy,12/15/2009
I bought this truck with 107k on it. I love this truck! It's handsome, incredibly dependable, and comfortable. I had purchased one new (a 2003 model) almost identical to this one. I drove it for two years and traded it in on a HEMI Ram. I regretted that day ever since. After much searching, I found one just like my old one. Same color (white), same body style, sport package, same drivetrain (4.2 V6 and 5 Spd), same interior color. With 120k miles on it, it runs and drives just like my new one did. The guy I bought it from used it to pull heavy trailers, so I replaced the clutch because the old one was showing signs of wear. I love this truck!
Approaching 9 Years and Still Going...
polarbeartx,06/12/2011
Bought this Supercrew new in the fall of 2002 for a great deal of $21900. They were making room for 2003 models. Had electronic console problem but fixed under warranty. Then later in years had recurrent problem with electronics, that local shops would keep replacing GEM to fix temporarily. Finally took it to dealer and they found a leak in the windshield seal that was allowing water into fuse box and GEM. Once that was fixed, no more issues!! Mechanically, AC, transmission always have worked great. Plan to keep on driving for years to come.
Best vehicle out there
jlundin,04/05/2013
You can ask anyone that has owned a F150 and they will tell you that nothing compares. I have owned many cars, trucks, and vans over the years, but the F150 is by far the best one! My truck is 11 years old now and is in mint condition. I just do regular maintenance and the truck just never stops running. It is very reliable and easy to work on. I have used it as a daily commuter and the other day I decided to take it off roading and it handled the ruff terrain very well. Before I bought the truck, I drove my Dad's F150 one day while visiting and ever since that moment I have been in love.
See all 214 reviews of the 2002 Ford F-150
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
231 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
202 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
202 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
231 hp @ 4750 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

Used 2002 Ford F-150 Overview

The Used 2002 Ford F-150 is offered in the following submodels: F-150 SVT Lightning, F-150 SuperCab, F-150 Regular Cab, F-150 SuperCrew, F-150 Harley-Davidson. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab SVT Lightning 2WD Flareside SB (5.4L 8cyl S/C 4A), 4dr SuperCrew XLT 2WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCrew XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCrew Lariat 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCrew Lariat 2WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab XLT 2WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XL 2WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab XL 2WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 2WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 2WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCrew King Ranch 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCrew King Ranch 2WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab King Ranch 2WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCrew Harley-Davidson 2WD Styleside SB (5.4L 8cyl S/C 4A), and 4dr SuperCab King Ranch 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

