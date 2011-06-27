  1. Home
2006 Ford F-150 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptional ride and handling characteristics, attractive and functional interior designs, multiple cab and bed configurations.
  • Feels sluggish even with larger V8, no available side airbags, not much interior storage space.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A class leader when it comes to ride and handling, the 2006 Ford F-150 is dragged down by its excessive weight and lack of key safety features.

Vehicle overview

Over the last several decades, Ford's F-Series truck has gone from farm implement to fashionably hip, bringing home numerous sales records and big profits in the process. With total sales each year approaching one million units, it's hardly a stretch to call Ford's big pickup the single most important model it makes, and when it comes time for a redesign, there's little room for error.

To keep competitors at bay, Ford gathered its best engineers, cranked up the focus groups and set out to design the most advanced F-Series ever built. The result was the 2004 Ford F-150, a thoroughly modern pickup with a cleaner-burning and more powerful V8, increased passenger and cargo room and broad-shouldered bodywork that looked the part of an all-American pickup truck.

New features were added throughout the vehicle, many of which were firsts in the segment. All body styles had four doors; extended cabs (SuperCabs in Ford truck terminology) could be had with a shorter bed for easier fits in tight garages and crew cabs (SuperCrews) provided more passenger room than ever before. This recipe proved quite successful, and the Ford F-150 carries on this year with minimal changes.

Get inside one of these half-ton pickups and you'll barely know you're in a truck thanks to a modern interior design that effectively blends functionality and style. Multiple trim grades allow you to choose work-truck simplicity or luxury carlike pampering. A fully boxed frame not only adds stiffness, it allows for a more precisely tuned suspension and a smoother ride, versus previous-generation F-150s. Whether you use your pickup truck like another trusty tool on the job, or you just need a versatile vehicle that can haul the family and a load of lumber, the 2006 Ford F-150 is sure to have what you're looking for.

2006 Ford F-150 models

The Ford F-150 is available in three body styles (regular cab, extended cab and crew cab), three bed lengths (5.5-foot, 6.5-foot and 8-foot) and five different trim levels (XL, STX, XLT, FX4 and Lariat). Both regular and extended-cab trucks come standard with reverse-opening rear doors for easier cab access. The base XL is your standard work truck with a vinyl or cloth interior and minimal amenities. The STX is similarly equipped but adds body-colored bumpers, sportier wheels and a few additional features, such as a split bench seat and an upgraded sound system. The volume leader in the lineup is the midgrade XLT, as it offers the widest array of available options, as well as an upgraded interior, chrome trim, and power locks and windows. The FX4 is geared toward off-road enthusiasts as it includes underbody skid plates, retuned springs and heavy-duty shocks, as well as 18-inch wheels and an upgraded interior. Top-of-the-line Lariat models cater to buyers looking for an upscale look and feel with interior features like brushed aluminum and wood highlights, leather seats, a trip computer, 18-inch alloy wheels and automatic climate control. The King Ranch package adds unique interior and exterior trim, exclusive leather seating and wood grain interior accents. The Harley-Davidson package includes monochromatic paint, 22-inch alloy wheels, unique trim and black aniline leather seating.

2006 Highlights

A limited-edition Harley-Davidson package debuts this year, featuring monochromatic paint, 22-inch alloys, unique trim and special leather seating. New 20-inch alloy wheels are available on FX4, Lariat and King Ranch models. Satellite radio is newly available, and traction control can be added to 2WD V8 models. Later in the model year, the crew cab can be equipped with a 6.5-foot cargo bed.

Performance & mpg

There are three engine choices on this Ford truck: the standard 4.2-liter V6, a 4.6-liter V8 and an optional 5.4-liter V8. The 4.2-liter V6 makes 202 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. The 4.6-liter engine provides 231 hp and 293 lb-ft of torque, while the 5.4-liter V8 produces 300 hp and 365 lb-ft of torque. Both V8 engines are matched to four-speed automatic transmissions. The V6 gets a standard five-speed manual. Properly equipped, the Ford F-150 can tow up to 9,900 pounds and carry 3,020-pound payloads.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard across the board, and traction control is optional on 2WD V8 models. Unlike some of its competitors, the F-150 does not offer side airbags or stability control. Frontal impact testing by the NHTSA resulted in a perfect five-star rating. In offset-frontal crash testing conducted by the IIHS, the Ford F-150 earned a rating of "Good," the highest available, and a "Best Pick" designation.

Driving

Thanks to a stiff frame and rack and pinion steering, the 2006 Ford F-150 delivers impressive ride and handling for a truck. Excessive weight bogs down the 4.2-liter V6 and 4.6-liter V8 engines, so upgrading to the 5.4-liter V8 is a must.

Interior

FX4 and Lariat models with bucket seats use a floor-mounted shifter, while all other configurations have a standard column shifter. An optional overhead console uses interchangeable modules so owners can add whatever features they find most useful. Regular cab F-150 models have handy reverse-opening access doors for getting to the storage area behind the seat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Ford F-150.

5(59%)
4(28%)
3(7%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.4
188 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

220k miles and going
Ernest,04/02/2016
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A)
Nice looking truck, very reliable and strong engine. Tows my boat effortlessly. Averages about 16mpg combined driving (14/19). Very, very low maintenance costs. But, like any other vehicle...do not skimp out on routine maintenance, use synthetic oils.
under powered
Warren Torchia,04/15/2015
STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
bought this truck with 136 000 khm on it. i was using it for work so i needed something reliable. the truck was great it motor ran smoothly everything was responsive. no major issues so far. the only complaint i would have is for a v8 engine it was lazy. tried replacing spark plugs and gas filter but still had a slow moving truck. other then that the truck was great no real problems other then basic up keep would recommend to anyone who needs a solid truck
Good Truck Just Typical Ford Reliability Issues
mjm714,02/01/2015
XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Great truck look wise and quality wise. Very reliable the first 80k miles; now experiencing occasional stalling in reverse and when coming to a stop. My solution since there was no code to go off of: put a new fuel pump module which cost me $160 for the part which I installed myself to save an additional $400. My original fuel pump module was mildly corroded. Hope it solves my prob after taking it to Ford and them not knowing how to diagnose, solve, and fix.
My favotite vehicle so far!!
Dave M,06/27/2017
FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A)
My FX4 Flair side has been an awesome truck, the only new vehicle i kept more than 2 years. I bought it new in 06, and drove it until June 21 2017 and would still be driving it except i got t-boned by a semi who ran a red light on that day, luckily they was trying to stop and hit me at only about 20-25 mph. Smacked me right in my drivers door. The truck bumper hit square from the back of the drivers door to the very front of my truck. This truck is solid and if i were in a lesser vehicle, i probably wouldn`t be here today! I`m waiting to see if it can be fixed because i love this truck. I have driven it up the highest rocky mountain passes going places i never ever saw any other trucks or SUV`s, only jeeps which were mostly not stock. They were always telling me on the way up, You Can`t Go There, to which i replied are you gonna lead, follow, or get out of my way. To those who comment about the problem with the spark plugs, yes before i did some research on Youtube, i was worried about the cost of breaking off plugs when changing them. well i didn`t change my plugs until 120,000 miles, and if you follow the procedure i did, you can most likely remove the plugs without breakage as i did successfully. I watched many youtube videos and combined what i thought were the best methods i found there. I will share with you what i did, and i didn`t break even one plug. The first thing i did was buy a $3-$4 can of Berryman B12 chemtool from Wal-mart, and use a whole can every fillup for 4 fill ups to clean all of the carbon off of the plugs, because that is the biggest problem, the carbon buildup almost welds the plugs in, so removing the carbon is the first critical step. After that buy a removal tool just in case you do end up breaking a plug. I bought a used Lisle brand tool, and that is the recommended brand. I got a used one on Ebay for $50, and resold it on Ebay when i was finished and got my money back for it. Then buy some Sea foam deep creep. Next with your engine cold, remove and get the plug wires and coils out of the way. Then fill the plug ports full of the deep creep and let it set overnight, then take a good plug socket and ratchet. To start with loosen the plug just 1/16 of a turn, then re tighten, and each time loosen it just 1/16 a turn more the next time, using the same pattern until the plug finally loosens up and comes right on out easily. I started with the hardest to get to plug just in case one broke, i would have the hardest one done first. You have to be very patient and don`t be too forceful, because the original plugs are a 2 piece plug, whereas the new ones, make sure you get the one place replacements. Follow this procedure and you should have as good a result as i did. Following this procedure, when i removed all of my plugs, there was virtually no carbon at all left on my plugs. When you install your new plugs, a good idea is to put some anti seize on the threads before installing. If you take it to a mechanics shop, they won`t care if they break them off or not, because that`s more money they make, much more $$ I am now waiting to see if my truck is totaled, i hope not, because i was looking into buying a new f-150, but found out the Flair side isn`t even available anymore :( as i am very partial to it, it just looks better in my opinion and there aren`t many around even in the 2006 model. Well, i`ll just have to wait and see if my truck is fixable, i`m also considering taking my Flair side bed which wasn`t damaged and putting it on a new F-150 if it will fit. I believe it is possible, a good friend of mine is a 3rd generation body man, and between him and my imaginative mind, i think we can make it happen. Then i would have a one of a kind truck because for some reason ford has done away with the Flairside, and that is the only disappointment i really have with ford, as i am A TRUE DIEHARD FORD MAN!!! Hmm, well i did get whiplash in my neck and back from the wreck, and if i get a good enough settlement i`m strongly considering a new RAPTOR, that`s a BADD MACHINE :) Go Ford!
See all 188 reviews of the 2006 Ford F-150
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
231 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 2006 Ford F-150 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2006 Ford F-150

Used 2006 Ford F-150 Overview

The Used 2006 Ford F-150 is offered in the following submodels: F-150 SuperCab, F-150 Regular Cab, F-150 SuperCrew. Available styles include XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), STX 4dr SuperCab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew Flareside 6.5 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), STX 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), STX 2dr Regular Cab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), FX4 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), FX4 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), and Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Ford F-150?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Ford F-150 trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Ford F-150 XLT is priced between $4,900 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 85836 and207198 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Ford F-150 XL is priced between $8,500 and$10,500 with odometer readings between 63168 and142611 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Ford F-150 FX4 is priced between $10,995 and$11,995 with odometer readings between 107089 and125028 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Ford F-150 Lariat is priced between $9,800 and$10,999 with odometer readings between 93333 and118451 miles.

