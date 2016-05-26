Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 30,494 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,995$7,788 Below Market
Victory Mitsubishi - Bronx / New York
Welcome to Victory Mitsubishi! We offer a combined inventory of 400 cars new and pre-owned vehicles and all come with a quality assurance inspection also our new cars have an unprecedented 10 year 100k mile warranty we also have vehicles car for any want or purpose. Come in to test drive this Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 today! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *.Clean CARFAX.2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 4MATIC designo Cardinal Red Metallic 4D Sport Utility Reviews:* Broad range of engine choices; quiet, upscale and well-built interior with a roomy backseat; long list of standard safety and technology features. Source: Edmunds* Broad range of engine choices; quiet, upscale and well-built interior with a roomy backseat; long list of standard safety and technology features.Notably, we picked the Mercedes-Benz GLE as one of Edmunds' Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2016. Source: EdmundsSave yourself Time and Money - Fill out a credit application online at victorymitsubishi.com and get pre-APPROVED! Same day delivery. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at victorymitsubishi.com - Only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. Visit Victory Mitsubishi online at victorymitsubishi.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 718-515-4600 today to schedule your test drive. please refer to dealers website for exact pricing and for any incentives that we my apply!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB9GA760249
Stock: 4006
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 30,353 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,994$5,443 Below Market
Colonial Subaru - Chesterfield / Virginia
ASK ABOUT CMA's EASY DELIVERY TO THE GREATER RICHMOND AREA. Platinum Certified - Meets or Exceeds the Highest Qualifications for a CMA Platinum Certified Car, GLE 350, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, 7-Speed Automatic, Iridium Silver Metallic, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Power Front Seats w/Driver Memory, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: Audio 20 AM/FM w/Single CD, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Awards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+ Colonial Subaru, the easy choice for your new or used vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5JB4GA666838
Stock: SP257
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 29,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$29,838$7,113 Below Market
City Mitsubishi - Jacksonville / Florida
RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW)$66,095.00, THIS 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 HAS UPGRADES WORTH OVER $9000 !!!,Exterior Sport Package: Sport Body Styling (Front And Rea, Lighting Package: Dynamic Led Headlights With Active Curve , CERTIFIED BY CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, ONE OWNER, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY STILL APPLIES, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING, NAVIGATION, Pre Wiring For Rear Seat Entertainment HEATED LEATHER SEATS, MOONROOF, 115V AC Power Outlet, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Anthracite Poplar Wood Trim, Delay-off headlights, DVD-Audio, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardonÂ Logic 7Â Surround Sound System, KEYLESS GOÂ , LED Dynamic Headlamps, Lighting Package, Navigation System, Navigation Updates For 3 Years, Panic alarm, Parking Assist Package, Parking Package, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Premium Package, Radio: COMANDÂ System w/Navigation, Rear fog lights, Rear-View Camera, Region Coding, Security system, Single DVD Player, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Surround View Camera System. Odometer is 18642 miles below market average! Recent Arrival! Diamond Silver Metallic 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V Awards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5JB6GA719488
Stock: 719488
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 30,374 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$28,000$6,555 Below Market
Ocean Cadillac - Miami / Florida
Carfax Certified, Factory GPS Navigation, PREMIUM Perforated Leather, LOCAL TRADE!!, Rear View Backup Camera, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, BLIND SPOT WARNING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, Power Sunroof / Moonroof, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Climate Controlled Front Seats, Power rear Liftgate, Non Smoker vehicle, All Service Records, LEATHER SEATS, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Premium Sound System, Sunroof/Moonroof, and USB Port Navigation System Ocean Cadillac is pleased to offer this Beautiful 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE. This GLE 350 GLE is beautifully finished in Obsidian Black Metallic and complimented by Black w/Leather Upholstery and this exceptional vehicle gives you an impressive Fuel efficiency rating. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 18396 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 18/24 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+ Here at Ocean Cadillac we only use Real-time, Market based pricing on all our new and used inventory to afford you the very best savings before you ever visit the store. We believe that a proper Cadillac dealer should serve the needs of their customers by providing the best in new and used cars that meet their needs. We offer the Cadillac Experience that specializes in one of the most recognized and popular lines of vehicles made in the USA. The emphasis here is when a customer is looking for a new or used car, they can find the best deals possible that fit their budget as well as their driving needs. We are the only dealer in Miami Beach that offers you a wide selection of great New and Preowned Models that will provide you with the style, comfort, power and performance that you deserve. Price plus $799 dealer fee and $139.50 Electroninc filing fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5JB1GA715607
Stock: P1703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 40,873 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$33,900$8,616 Below Market
Ferman BMW of Palm Harbor - Palm Harbor / Florida
GLE 400 4MATIC!!! CLEAN 1 OWNER CARFAX!!! NAVIGATION!!! SUNROOF!!! 20 ALLOY WHEELS!!! LEATHER!!! BLIND SPOT DETECTION!!! BACK UP CAMERA!!! GREAT COLOR COMBO!!! SUPER CLEAN!!! 4D Sport Utility, 3.0L V6 BiTurbo, 7-Speed Automatic, 4MATIC , Blue, Leather, 14 Speakers, 4-Way Lumbar Support, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning, Brake assist, Burl Walnut Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Leather Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation system: COMAND APS, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power Front Seats w/Driver Memory, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio, Smartphone Integration, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Weather band radio, Wheels: 20 AMG 5-Spoke Titanium Grey Gloss-Turned.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Awards:* 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+Reviews:* Broad range of engine choices; quiet, upscale and well-built interior with a roomy backseat; long list of standard safety and technology features. Source: Edmunds* Broad range of engine choices; quiet, upscale and well-built interior with a roomy backseat; long list of standard safety and technology features.Notably, we picked the Mercedes-Benz GLE as one of Edmunds' Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2016. Source: Edmunds*SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 400 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5GB2GA666196
Stock: 20B654A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 53,225 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,695$4,263 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION PARKTRONIC BLIND SPOT ASSISTANCE 4 Matic All Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, Lane Keeping Assist, Keyless Go, Rear View Camera, Luggage Rack, Running Boards, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Heated Seats, Ventilated Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned programavailable. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value,inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, financethru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumerresponsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids thead.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB5GA795077
Stock: 39273D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-03-2020
- 40,131 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,999$4,598 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. BBB Accredited A+, 115V AC Power Outlet, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Anthracite Poplar Wood Trim, CD player, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, KEYLESS GO , Navigation System, Navigation Updates For 3 Years, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Premium Package, Radio: COMAND System w/Navigation, Rear window defroster, Rear-View Camera, Region Coding, Single DVD Player, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Traction control. Steel Gray Metallic 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VAwards:* 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+Reviews:* Broad range of engine choices; quiet, upscale and well-built interior with a roomy backseat; long list of standard safety and technology features.Notably, we picked the Mercedes-Benz GLE as one of Edmunds' Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2016. Source: Edmunds* Broad range of engine choices; quiet, upscale and well-built interior with a roomy backseat; long list of standard safety and technology features. Source: EdmundsFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5JB8GA698949
Stock: 115178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 26,106 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,990
Freeman Buick GMC - Grapevine / Texas
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Welcome to Freeman Buick GMC. All of our vehicles are hand picked and selected and inspected for your peace of mind. This vehicle is equipped with the following options: *Detailed*, *Navigation System*, *Sun/Moonroof*, Bluetooth, Sunroof/Moonroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats/Heat Package, Climate Package, Security Package, Backup Camera, Automatic Headlights, Alloy Wheels, Rear A/C, 3.90 Axle Ratio, 4-Way Lumbar Support, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Eucalyptus Wood Trim, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MB-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Parking Assist Package, Parking Package, PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats w/Driver Memory, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audio 20 AM/FM w/Single CD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Smartphone Integration, Smartphone Integration (14U), Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround View Camera System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Weather band radio. 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 4MATIC 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V Odometer is 37006 miles below market average! Reviews: * Broad range of engine choices; quiet, upscale and well-built interior with a roomy backseat; long list of standard safety and technology features. Source: Edmunds * Broad range of engine choices; quiet, upscale and well-built interior with a roomy backseat; long list of standard safety and technology features.Notably, we picked the Mercedes-Benz GLE as one of Edmunds' Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2016. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB4GA793711
Stock: 40414B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 56,149 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,902$3,106 Below Market
Franklin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Franklin / Tennessee
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 4MATIC 4MATIC 7-Speed Automatic designo Cardinal Red Metallic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V **NON SMOKER; **LOCAL TRADE-IN; **CARFAX CERTIFIED... NO ACCIDENTS; **REAR BACK-UP CAMERA; **NAVIGATION; **PANO ROOF; Navigation System. **WE OFFER MARKET BASED PRICING SO PLEASE CALL TO CHECK ON THE AVAILABILITY OF THIS VEHICLE. WE`LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE EVEN IF YOU DON`T BUY OURS. ALL PRICES ARE SUBJECT TO TAX; TITLE; LIC. SHOP; AND DEALER ADDED ACCESSORIES. Awards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick; Top Safety Pick+ Reviews: * Broad range of engine choices; quiet; upscale and well-built interior with a roomy backseat; long list of standard safety and technology features.Notably; we picked the Mercedes-Benz GLE as one of Edmunds` Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2016. Source: Edmunds * Broad range of engine choices; quiet; upscale and well-built interior with a roomy backseat; long list of standard safety and technology features. Source: Edmunds *Sale prices are plus dealer installed options. Dealer is not responsible for mispricing vehicles online please refer to our privacy policy. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. All prices exclude tax, tag, title, registration and $698 dealer fee. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB2GA737153
Stock: H150565A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 52,020 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,981$4,218 Below Market
Quantrell Cadillac - Lexington / Kentucky
Quantrell Auto Group is proud to offer this 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350. Why pay more for less? Price lowered*** Awesome! Great MPG: 22 MPG Hwy** Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee* As much as it alters the road, this reliable Luxury Vehicle transforms its driver!! All Wheel Drive!!!AWD!! Priced below KBB Retail!!! This ample Vehicle is available at just the right price, for just the right person - YOU** Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Knee airbags - Driver...Other features include: Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Heated seats, Sunroof... Come visit us and check out this and many other great vehicles at Quantrell Auto Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB3GA729045
Stock: 4531A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 73,333 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,250$3,290 Below Market
Car Castle - Bellerose / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB3GA753054
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,268 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$22,394$5,642 Below Market
INFINITI of Englewood - Englewood / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB4GA772406
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,114 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,987$3,635 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Gilbert - Gilbert / Arizona
This 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE 4dr 4MATIC 4dr GLE 350 features a 3.5L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Lunar Blue Metallic with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 480-407-5800 or tzinn@mbgilbert.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB9GA662581
Stock: GA662581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-09-2019
- 44,575 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,998$3,571 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - West Palm Beach / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! BBB Accredited A+. Gray 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VReviews:* Broad range of engine choices; quiet, upscale and well-built interior with a roomy backseat; long list of standard safety and technology features. Source: Edmunds* Broad range of engine choices; quiet, upscale and well-built interior with a roomy backseat; long list of standard safety and technology features.Notably, we picked the Mercedes-Benz GLE as one of Edmunds' Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2016. Source: EdmundsFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5JB3GA733123
Stock: 110279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-20-2019
- 44,172 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,888$3,496 Below Market
Definitive Motors - Bellevue / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB8GA721555
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,167 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,279$3,801 Below Market
Jim Keras Chevrolet Memphis - Memphis / Tennessee
Check out this 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 before it's too late!*You Can't Beat the Price with These Options *Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19' 5-Spoke, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: steering wheel shift paddles, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Jim Keras Chevrolet Memphis located at 2000 Covington Pike, Memphis, TN 38128 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Communication Opt in*By submitting your information from this page, you give Jim Keras Auto Group permission to communicate with you via phone, email, and text until you opt out of any or all of these communication channels.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5JB5GA789208
Stock: P10663A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 26,790 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$29,991
ABZ Motors - Houston / Texas
INTRODUCING THE 2016 MERCEDES BENZ GLE350 4MATIC! THIS 2016 MERCEDES GLE350 IS A 1 OWNER AND VERY WELL MAINTAINED VEHICLE WITH 26K MILES!! IT IS LOADED WITH OPTIONS SUCH AS:PREMIUM 1 PACKAGE,LANE TRACKING PACKAGE,SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION,BLIND SPOT ASSIST,LANE KEEPING ASSIST,FRONT MEMORY SEATS,HEATED SEATS,CLIMATE CONTROL,CRUISE CONTROL,AM/FM/SAT/CD,BLUETOOTH,NAVIGATION,REAR VIEW CAMERA,BLIND SPOT ASSIST,HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM,POWER FOLDING MIRRORS,POWER TRUNK,POWER SUNROOF,19 WHEELS,KEYLESS GO AND MORE... .ALL THE OPTIONS FUNCTION ACCORDINGLY! THE POWERFUL 6 CYLINDER 3.5L ENGINE RUNS VERY GOOD AND AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY INTO GEARS! THE PALLADIUM SILVER EXTERIOR IS IN VERY GOOD AND HEALTHY CONDITION AND THE BLACK INTERIOR HAS BEEN KEPT EXTREMELY CLEAN. For Questions And Information Call: 713-839-9800
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5HB4GA751653
Stock: GA751653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 36,461 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$28,990$2,860 Below Market
Doral Lincoln - Doral / Florida
Odometer is 5287 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Leather, Rear Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, GPS / Navigation, Carfax Certified, 1 Owner!, WON'T LAST!, NONSmoker, Towing Package, All books & keys, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date!, Extended Warranty Available!, Service Records Available, Mutli Function Steering Wheel Controls, Keyless Go / Push Button Start, iphone / Droid Navigation Compatible, 115V AC Power Outlet, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, KEYLESS GO , LED Dynamic Headlamps, Lighting Package, Navigation System, Navigation Updates For 3 Years, Premium Package, Radio: COMAND System w/Navigation, Region Coding, Single DVD Player, SIRIUS XM Satellite Radio.2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 BlackAwards: * 2016 IIHS Top Safety Pick, Top Safety Pick+**Let Doral Lincoln be your #1 choice for your next Pre-owned vehicle. At Doral Lincoln we take pride in everything we do and strive to not only to be the best Florida dealership but to be the best in the nation. CARFAX-Certified, Trades welcomed, Financing Available. All Pre-owned vehicles are offered with 162-point inspection, and CARFAX vehicle report. Before you sell your trade let one of our Sales consultants offer you the most for your car without the hassle. And whether you are looking for a Lincoln, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Lexus or BMW, we will have what you want and if we don't, we will find it for you. Call us today at 786-845-0900 or come see us at 9000 NW 12 ST Doral, FL 33172. Located between 107th Ave and 87th Ave on NW 12 ST* Call or see dealer for details. Valid only to internet customers who provide printed offer. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Price is subject to change without notice.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDA5JB6GA811295
Stock: GA811295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 5(53%)
- 4(22%)
- 3(14%)
- 2(8%)
- 1(3%)
Related Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2017
- Used Acura TL 2010
- Used Nissan GT-R 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2012
- Used BMW 7 Series 2015
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2016
- Used Dodge Challenger 2010
- Used Ford Ranger 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2017
- Used BMW i3 2014
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2017
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2011
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2016
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2016
- Used GMC Acadia 2014
- Used Nissan Titan 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Chesapeake VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Miami Beach FL
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Gilbert AZ
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Worcester MA
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Sarasota FL
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Sacramento CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class Alexandria VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Tallahassee FL
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Fort Worth TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Austin TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017 Grand Rapids MI
- Used Toyota Highlander 2016 Columbus OH
- Used Ford Mustang 2018 Irvine CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i8 2019
- 2019 BMW X1
- 2019 Volvo XC90
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
- 2020 Defender
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- BMW 2 Series 2019
- 2019 Renegade
- 2019 Toyota Prius c
- Kia Cadenza 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Audi S8 2020
- 2019 Subaru Outback
- Lexus GS 300 2019
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- 2020 GLE-Class
- Kia K900 2019
- 2019 Mazda 3
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
- BMW X3 2019