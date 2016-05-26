Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class for Sale Near Me

Victory Mitsubishi - Bronx / New York

Come in to test drive this Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 today! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *.Clean CARFAX.2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 350 4MATIC designo Cardinal Red Metallic 4D Sport Utility Reviews:* Broad range of engine choices; quiet, upscale and well-built interior with a roomy backseat; long list of standard safety and technology features. Source: Edmunds* Broad range of engine choices; quiet, upscale and well-built interior with a roomy backseat; long list of standard safety and technology features.Notably, we picked the Mercedes-Benz GLE as one of Edmunds' Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2016. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE 350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 22 Highway)

VIN: 4JGDA5HB9GA760249

Stock: 4006

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-05-2020