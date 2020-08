Used 2010 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway - Houston / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! 6.2L 2V Efi V8 Engine Raptor Luxury Pkg Graphics Pkg Leather Seats Rear View Camera Orange Accent; Unique Leather Front Captains Chairs Bluetooth Connection 6-Speed Electronic Automatic Transmission W/Od; Tow & Haul Mode Svt Raptor Series Order Code Tuxedo Black AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway is pleased to be currently offering this 2010 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor with 86,515mi. This Ford includes: 6.2L 2V EFI V8 ENGINE Power Mirror(s) 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel This 2010 Ford F-150 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This Ford F-150 SVT Raptor comes equipped with 4 wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have no effect as to how this vehicle performs. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Ford F-150 makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! More information about the 2010 Ford F-150: Named Motor Trend's 2009 Truck of the Year, the F-150 is Ford's long-time best-selling workhorse. It features a rugged exterior that is highlighted by a dramatic 6-bar grille and a spacious, flexible and refined interior. The 2010 F-150s feature a fully-boxed frame constructed with high-strength steel side rails for increased durability and safety. While the new F-150 is more capable, more passenger-friendly and safer than ever, it is still offered in one of the widest equipment ranges of any vehicle. The 2010 Super Crew, for example, has up to 57.6 total cubic feet of space behind the front seats and can accommodate items up to 47.9 inches tall, like a flat-screen TV. In an effort to appeal to a wide truck buying audience, the F-150 spans one of the widest price ranges of any vehicle, from the low $20,000 range for the base XL to more than $50,000 for a loaded Platinum trim. Two-wheel drive trims with a standard 4.6L two-valve V-8 engine are rated a fuel economy of 15 mpg city and 21 mpg hwy. The 4x4 trims with the same base engine have a fuel economy of 14 mpg city and 19 mpghwy. MSRP for the base XL starts at $21,380. Strengths of this model include comfort and refinement, hauling and towing capability, interior versatility, A legendary name of a legendary workhorse, the power of a V8 engine, and high marks in crash tests, luxury and designer styles available

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTEX1E64AFD88479

Stock: AFD88479

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020