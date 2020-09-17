2023 Ford F-150 Review

The Ford F-150 is a full-size pickup available in a broad range of configurations. Whether you're looking for a basic work truck, fun adventure vehicle, or even a luxurious behemoth for towing, there's an F-150 variant to meet your needs. Provided your budget can support it, of course, as the F-150 can get eye-wateringly expensive once you start ticking options boxes.

Ford is significantly expanding the F-150 lineup every year. It underwent a full redesign for 2021, with the high-performance Raptor variant debuting for 2022. Further into the future, Ford will introduce the brand's first all-electric pickup. The automaker says the 2023 Ford F-150 EV is slated for a mid-2022 debut. According to Ford, it will be the most powerful F-150 ever produced and will be capable of heavy trailer towing. Dual electric motors suggest all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive will be available. Ford is also touting that the F-150 EV will be much less expensive to operate than a gas-powered peer, in both fuel and maintenance costs.

With no internal combustion engine to lug around, the electric F-150 will have a massive trunk under the hood, providing an additional secure cargo space. There will also be a new feature called Pro Power Onboard, which is a mobile power source for work sites, camping, or wherever electricity may be needed. As with all F-150s, technology should be kept current thanks to periodic over-the-air updates.