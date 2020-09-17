2023 Ford F-150
Release Date
- Summer-Fall 2022
What to expect
- The electric F-150 is touted as most powerful F-150 yet
- F-150 EV will have built-in power source for work sites or camping
- Part of the 14th F-150 generation introduced for 2021
What is the F-150?
The Ford F-150 is a full-size pickup available in a broad range of configurations. Whether you're looking for a basic work truck, fun adventure vehicle, or even a luxurious behemoth for towing, there's an F-150 variant to meet your needs. Provided your budget can support it, of course, as the F-150 can get eye-wateringly expensive once you start ticking options boxes.
Ford is significantly expanding the F-150 lineup every year. It underwent a full redesign for 2021, with the high-performance Raptor variant debuting for 2022. Further into the future, Ford will introduce the brand's first all-electric pickup. The automaker says the 2023 Ford F-150 EV is slated for a mid-2022 debut. According to Ford, it will be the most powerful F-150 ever produced and will be capable of heavy trailer towing. Dual electric motors suggest all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive will be available. Ford is also touting that the F-150 EV will be much less expensive to operate than a gas-powered peer, in both fuel and maintenance costs.
With no internal combustion engine to lug around, the electric F-150 will have a massive trunk under the hood, providing an additional secure cargo space. There will also be a new feature called Pro Power Onboard, which is a mobile power source for work sites, camping, or wherever electricity may be needed. As with all F-150s, technology should be kept current thanks to periodic over-the-air updates.
Edmunds says
The new Ford F-150 doesn't just herald a new generation — it signifies a new era. Details on the all-electric F-150 are scarce, but what we know so far shows a lot of promise. Keep checking back with Edmunds for the latest developments as we near the on-sale date.
