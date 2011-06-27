I have owned this pickup for 5 years now and there always seems to be something wrong with it. The air conditioner will not cool in stop and go traffic- only at highway speeds. Ford says there is no problem. The ashtray quit closing, now the CD player in the radio quit working and will not even eject the CDs that are in the machine. Injectors have had to be replaced at less than 70,000. It came with the worst tires I have ever owned and at 70,000 has almost worn out the second set (of high quality, 60,000 mile tires) even with rotation and alignment (which the dealer can't do due to the 20 inch factory rims). This is my fourth Ford PU and the build quality has definitely gone downhill.

Read more