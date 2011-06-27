  1. Home
2005 Ford F-150 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptional ride and handling characteristics, attractive and functional interior designs, multiple cab and bed configurations, the most payload and towing capacity in the half-ton class.
  • Feels sluggish even with larger V8, no available side airbags, not much interior storage space.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A class leader when it comes to ride and handling, the F-150 is dragged down by its excessive weight and lack of key safety features.

2005 Highlights

New packages this year include a Work Truck Group with argent bumpers and a vinyl bench seat, and a King Ranch Group with exclusive interior and exterior trim. A 4.2-liter V6 has been added as the base engine, along with a five-speed manual transmission.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Ford F-150.

5(68%)
4(21%)
3(5%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.5
332 reviews
See all 332 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Over 202k miles!
kgaston,06/24/2015
4dr SuperCab STX Rwd Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
I have logged over 202 thousand miles on this truck since it was bought used in January of 2007. Major repairs: none. Minor repairs: replaced EGR valve at ~175k miles, other than that, it has been just regukar, routine maintenance. My only complaint is the quality of the cloth seats in this vehicle, they easily trap dirt and dust, causing them to stain if so much as a bottle with condensation on the outside is placed in the seat.
2005 F150 Supercrew Lariat
jgt1959,10/03/2010
I have owned this pickup for 5 years now and there always seems to be something wrong with it. The air conditioner will not cool in stop and go traffic- only at highway speeds. Ford says there is no problem. The ashtray quit closing, now the CD player in the radio quit working and will not even eject the CDs that are in the machine. Injectors have had to be replaced at less than 70,000. It came with the worst tires I have ever owned and at 70,000 has almost worn out the second set (of high quality, 60,000 mile tires) even with rotation and alignment (which the dealer can't do due to the 20 inch factory rims). This is my fourth Ford PU and the build quality has definitely gone downhill.
let the buyer beware.....
ritch5,07/15/2012
i'll start by telling that i am a ford motor company retiree with over 30+ years on the assembly line. my 2005 f-150 has lived up to the problems common to the 5.4L engine. sparkplug issues, timing and cam phasor issues, and a bad cylinder head to name a few. all difficult and expensive to repair. i have confirmed many of these problems with ford dealer mechanics, and private repair shop mechanics. as a group they all confirm that engine issues are becoming a big problem for 2005-2008 ford trucks, vans, and large suv's. the real problem lies with the manufacturer. ford is not backing up their claims of top quality and reliability. what a shame that they deny their responsibility!!!!
I HATE Ford after this truck
littlejohn505,05/14/2014
We bought our truck it 2005. It's an 05 with every problem Ford ever had that year. We have replace 4 window regulators in the driver's side. All ford branded. Cam Phasers, Cam, fuel injector problems, now a whole new motor because the fuel injector blue and flooded cylinder #4 that we have always had problems with. i hate this truck and the money it has cost me.
See all 332 reviews of the 2005 Ford F-150
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2005 Ford F-150 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2005 Ford F-150

Used 2005 Ford F-150 Overview

The Used 2005 Ford F-150 is offered in the following submodels: F-150 SuperCab, F-150 Regular Cab, F-150 SuperCrew. Available styles include 4dr SuperCrew XLT Rwd Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCrew XLT 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCrew Lariat 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCrew Lariat Rwd Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCrew FX4 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCrew King Ranch Rwd Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCrew King Ranch 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab STX Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab STX Rwd Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab STX Rwd Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab FX4 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab STX 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab STX Rwd Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab STX 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab STX Rwd Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab FX4 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab STX 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab STX 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab FX4 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab FX4 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab STX 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab FX4 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

