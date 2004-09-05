Used 1999 Ford F-250
- Near perfect interior design and materials. Four doors on the SuperCab. Improved engine output. Excellent off-road capability.
- Ford's engine choices are not as strong as the competition.
When Ford introduced the new family of F-Series trucks in 1996, as a 1997 model, there was uproar among old-school Blue Oval fans. Gone were their beloved Twin-I-Beam suspensions, pushrod engines, and traditional styling. The new model appeared with a short- and long-arm front suspension, overhead cam engines, and more swoops than a Dairy Queen sundae.
Now that the vehicle has been out for a few years, naysayers have put their fears to rest. The SLA suspension provides excellent on- and off-road articulation giving the most demanding drivers the best ride available in any truck. Overhead cam engines provide capable acceleration and enough power to tow Rhode Island to the West Coast. The swoopy exterior means that parking an F-Series truck in a crowded parking lot may be a bit of a challenge, but the outstanding visibility it gives when off-roading more than makes up for its somewhat sissified shape.
The Ford F-Series' interior is also a breakthrough. All of the Ford's hard edges have been softened, and the interior materials are not something that one would expect to see in a vehicle meant for a hard day's work. When put to the test, however, the Ford's interior can stand up to the rigors thrown at it by the meanest of foreman and orneriest of ranch hands. Until this vehicle came onto the scene, ergonomic and truck were not words that we were likely to use in the same sentence. The positioning of the F-Series' controls, however, make this vehicle easier to drive than many mid-size sedans.
Our main gripe about the new F-Series is its overly twitchy steering and the tall step-in height on the four-wheel drive model. We've also not been to impressed with the F-Series engine choices, especially when compared to the GM pickup engine choices, but Ford has bumped output for both its six- and eight-cylinder engine choices this year, so maybe they can catch up a bit in the power department.
The 1999 model year sees the addition of a standard fourth door to all SuperCab models and the simplification of the option selection process. The Work trim level replaces the Standard trim level as the entry-level F-150 offering. Ford also makes antilock brakes standard on the XLT and Lariat trims.
After driving several F-150s, it appears that Ford has taken a path designed to bring more personal use buyers into the Ford fold without alienating truck buyers who work their pickups hard. Styling, always a subjective point, might turn potential buyers off with its free-flowing forms and smooth contours. We, however, like its clean lines and lack of clutter, particularly around the grille.
Ford should watch out, though, because the redesigned Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra are guaranteed to make a big splash on the sales chart this year. Bigger, faster, and arguably better looking than the F-150, GM's new full-size trucks spell trouble for the Blue Oval.
This truck has been by far the best truck I have ever driven.
This is a great vehicle. I am 100% happy with it.
This is the best, hardest working, most dependable work truck I have ever had. I have 129,000mi on it with only one repair, which was a new clutch kit.
only a couple small problems with it, the factory transmition was replaced (under warranty) in about a month from buying. and that is about it. will haul just about anything, i had a huge almost 40 foot camper with loft on top, (not a ultra light, normal hitch) going up a hill, when the old antifreeze (scratch that, ancient) decides to use the overflow hose. they placed the end right on top of the exhaust. wasn't pretty, but it made it the rest of the way. then we towed a large shed behind it. one story tall, all wood. diddent even notice it was there. now it plows the drivway, 9 foot plow and it pushes anything. love it
|Work 4dr Extended Cab SB
4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|220 hp @ 4500 rpm
|XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|12 city / 16 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|220 hp @ 4500 rpm
|Lariat 4dr Extended Cab SB
4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A
|MPG
|12 city / 17 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|220 hp @ 4500 rpm
|XLT 4dr Extended Cab SB
4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|220 hp @ 4500 rpm
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
