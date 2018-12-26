Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

3,008 listings
F-250 Super Duty Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    10,251 miles

    $39,500

    $4,571 Below Market
  • 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    67,117 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,950

  • 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    13,941 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $41,451

    $4,288 Below Market
  • 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat in Gold
    used

    2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    36,002 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $56,991

  • 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    104,015 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,890

    $2,176 Below Market
  • 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    12,846 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    $46,497

  • 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    79,159 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $55,995

  • 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    55,850 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $35,900

    $3,849 Below Market
  • 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT
    used

    2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    11,926 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $48,995

  • 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    18,818 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    $45,997

  • 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    40,345 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $40,998

    $2,989 Below Market
  • 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    18,674 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $52,997

  • 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Limited
    used

    2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Limited

    10,384 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $69,998

  • 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    13,327 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $57,998

  • 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat
    used

    2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    17,531 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $64,998

  • 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum
    used

    2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum

    21,124 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $72,995

  • 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    31,205 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $43,535

    $1,059 Below Market
  • 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum
    used

    2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum

    7,962 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $59,995

Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-250 Super Duty

Overall Consumer Rating
4.910 Reviews
  • 5
    (90%)
  • 4
    (10%)
F250 Deisel
BAB22,12/26/2018
Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
This truck has so much poer. I purchased the truck to haul my 35ft 5th wheel. pulling it for distances is beyound compare. My trailer weights 13K and don't realy notice pulling it. all this while still getting 16 mpg towing it. I have had many trucks in my day. This by far is the best. If you have it in your budget, get the diesel. if not, the 6.2L i heard has plenty of power.
