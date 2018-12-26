Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me
- 10,251 miles
$39,500$4,571 Below Market
DePaula Ford - Albany / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTBF2BT5JEC51854
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,117 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,950
Taylor Investments - Plano / Texas
COMING SOON! LOW MILES, JUST SERVICED WITH MOTORCRAFT FILTERS! AUDIO AND INFORMATION CENTER CONTROLS ON STEERING WHEEL, OVERHEAD AUXILIARY PORT, USB PORT, 6 PASSENGER SEATING WITH CENTER CONSOLE AND RUBBER FLOORING FOR EASY CLEAN UP! GOOD TREAD ON TIRES. 3 YEAR/ UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME, FINANCING AVAILABLE, CALL ANYTIME! 972-422-7766.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2B60JEC20110
Stock: 0110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,941 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$41,451$4,288 Below Market
Hagen Ford - Bay City / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2B62JEB00261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,002 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$56,991
Chuck Nash Chevrolet Buick GMC - San Marcos / Texas
Chuck Nash Chevrolet Buick GMC has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW LARIAT is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW LARIAT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT4JEB27872
Stock: 113666A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 104,015 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,890$2,176 Below Market
Kirk Brothers Ford Lincoln - Greenwood / Mississippi
* 8 Cylinder engine * * Check out this 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT * * 2018 ** Ford * * F-250 Super Duty * This WHITE 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT might be just the crew cab 4x4 for you. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. Drivers love the charming white exterior with a camel interior. Call today to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2B62JEB47421
Stock: T57286B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,846 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$46,497
Lenz Truck Center - Fond du Lac / Wisconsin
6.7L POWERSTROKE DIESEL V8, 4X4, 8 FOOT BOX, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEATS, TOW PACKAGE,*** ORDER CODE 603A,*** BLUETOOTH, INTEGRATED BRAKE CONTROLLER, DROP IN BED LINER, TELESCOPIC POWER HEATED TOW MIRRORS WITH BUILT IN DIRECTIONAL SIGNALS, DUAL EXTRA HEAVY DUTY ALTERNATOR, 4-WHEEL DISC BRAKES, ABS BRAKES, AIR CONDITIONING, BUMPERS: CHROME, COMPASS, ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.31 AXLE RATIO, EXTERIOR PARKING CAMERA REAR, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, ILLUMINATED ENTRY, LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, RADIO: AM/FM STEREO/SINGLE-CD/MP3 PLAYER, RAPID-HEAT SUPPLEMENTAL CAB HEATER, REAR STEP BUMPER, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, SIRIUSXM RADIO, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, SYNC COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, TILT STEERING WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL, VARIABLY INTERMITTENT WIPERS, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, WHEELS: 18" SPARKLE SILVER PAINTED CAST ALUMINUM, GOODYEAR WRANGLER ALL TERRAIN ADVENTURE LT275/70/R18 TIRES, FACTORY BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY UNTIL 36,000 MILES, FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNTIL 60,000 MILES, FACTORY CORROSION WARRANTY UNTIL 100,000 MILES!TAKE A LOOK AT THIS 1 OWNER 2018 FORD F-250 XLT REGULAR CAB 8 FOOT LONG BOX 6.7 LITER POWERSTROKE 4X4 TODAY!VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY OF AROUND 800 VEHICLES AT www.LENZTRUCK.com.All of our vehicles are Lenz Certified by passing a rigorous 125 point inspection by our certified technicians. Each vehicle is prepped cosmetically and mechanically and ready to be delivered! We can ship your truck anywhere in the United States. Contact us to find out why Lenz Truck Center is selling a lot of trucks in a very different way. EXPECT TO BE IMPRESSED! We attempt to ensure every effort is made to assure the accuracy of these ads, however, errors may occur. We will do our best to keep all information current and accurate; however the dealership should be contacted for final pricing and availability. All prices are plus any applicable state taxes and service fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Standard Cab, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTBF2BT6JEC29961
Stock: B24419RR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 79,159 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$55,995
Carsandpickups.com - Addison / Texas
**Stock# D05045**1 Owners**Clean Car Fax**4x4**6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel Engine**Automatic Transmission**Crew Cab Lariat Edition**FX4 Off Road Package**20 XD Series Custom Off Road Wheels**35 Ironman All Country M/T Tires**Replacement Front Bumper w/ Brush Guard & LED Cube Fog Lights**Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control**Factory Audio w/ Bluetooth**Tinted Windows**Keyless Entry W/ Remote Start**Steering Wheel Controls**Cruise Control**Leather Interior**Heated & Cooled Front Power Bucket Seats**Rear Folding Split Bench Seat**Power Sliding Rear Window**Spray In Bed Liner**Fixed Running Boards**B&W Turnover Gooseneck Hitch**Replacement Rear Bumper W/ Park Aid Sensors**Reverse Camera**Tow Package**For More Pictures and Inventory go to Carsandpickups.com Call us at 972-239-3688. Trade Ins Welcome! Shipping, Financing, and Warranties Available!!! Text 972-846-4164 for quick answers about this vehicle. Videos available upon request.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT5JED05045
Stock: D05045
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 55,850 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$35,900$3,849 Below Market
Benton Truck Sales - Benton / Arkansas
This is a 2018 Ford F-250, 4x4, Crew Cab Truck with 55k on the miles. We carry several Trucks similar to this one. Interested? Call/Text Paul Meier 501-681-7822. This Truck has Power Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors. Cruise Control and Tilt. Brush Guard. Rear Parking Assist Camera with a Monitor Screen in the Dash. Factory Tow-Package with Camper Mirrors and Receiver Hitch. Owner's Manual. Just serviced and detailed. Here at Benton Truck Sales, we carry around 75 white work vehicles. We look forward to doing business with you! www.bentontrucksales.com ***No Doc Fees or Dealer Fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2B62JED05353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,926 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$48,995
Carsandpickups.com - Addison / Texas
**Stock #C25740**1 Owner**4x4**6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel Engine**Automatic Transmission**Crew Cab XLT Edition**FX4 Off Road Package**20 Factory Alloy Wheels**Michelin LTX2 A/T Tires**Factory Audio w/ Bluetooth**Key Less Entry**Power Locks & Windows**Power Tow Mirrors**Steering Wheel Controls**Cruise Control**Cloth Interior**Front Front Split Bench Seat W/ Folding Console**Rear Folding Split Bench Seat**Drop In Bed Liner**Fixed Running Boards**Reverse Camera**Tow Package**For More Pictures and Inventory go to Carsandpickups.com Call us at 972-239-3688. Trade Ins Welcome! Shipping, Financing, and Warranties Available!!! Text 972-846-4164 for quick answers about this vehicle. Videos available upon request.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT6JEC25740
Stock: C25740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 18,818 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$45,997
Lenz Truck Center - Fond du Lac / Wisconsin
6.7L POWERSTROKE DIESEL V8, 4X4, 8 FOOT BOX, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEATS, XLT VALUE PACKAGE,*** SNOW PLOW/CAMPER PACKAGE,*** 5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE,*** TOW PACKAGE,*** ORDER CODE 603A,*** BLUETOOTH, INTEGRATED BRAKE CONTROLLER, CLEARANCE LIGHTS, SPRAY IN BED LINER, TELESCOPIC POWER HEATED TOW MIRRORS WITH BUILT IN DIRECTIONAL SIGNALS, 4-WHEEL DISC BRAKES, ABS BRAKES, AIR CONDITIONING, AUTOLOCK/AUTO UNLOCK, BUMPERS: CHROME, COMPASS, ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO, EXTERIOR PARKING CAMERA REAR, EXTRA HEAVY-DUTY 200 AMP ALTERNATOR, FOG LAMPS, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, LED BOX LIGHTING, LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, RADIO: AM/FM STEREO/SINGLE-CD/MP3 PLAYER, RAPID-HEAT SUPPLEMENTAL CAB HEATER, REAR STABILIZER BAR, REAR STEP BUMPER, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, SECURICODE DRIVER'S SIDE KEYLESS ENTRY KEYPAD, SIRIUSXM RADIO, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, SYNC COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, TAILGATE STEP & HANDLE, TILT STEERING WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL, VARIABLY INTERMITTENT WIPERS, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, WHEELS: 18" SPARKLE SILVER PAINTED CAST ALUMINUM, GOODYEAR WRANGLER ALL TERRAIN ADVENTURE LT275/70/R18 TIRES, FACTORY BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY UNTIL 36,000 MILES, FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNTIL 60,000 MILES!TAKE A LOOK AT THIS 2018 FORD F-250 XLT REGULAR CAB 8 FOOT LONG BOX 6.7 LITER POWERSTROKE 4X4 TODAY!VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY OF AROUND 800 VEHICLES AT www.LENZTRUCK.com.All of our vehicles are Lenz Certified by passing a rigorous 125 point inspection by our certified technicians. Each vehicle is prepped cosmetically and mechanically and ready to be delivered! We can ship your truck anywhere in the United States. Contact us to find out why Lenz Truck Center is selling a lot of trucks in a very different way. EXPECT TO BE IMPRESSED! We attempt to ensure every effort is made to assure the accuracy of these ads, however, errors may occur. We will do our best to keep all information current and accurate; however the dealership should be contacted for final pricing and availability. All prices are plus any applicable state taxes and service fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Standard Cab, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTBF2BT9JEC32093
Stock: B24103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 40,345 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$40,998$2,989 Below Market
Hekhuis Motorsports - Rockford / Michigan
2018 FORD F-250 XLT - 6.2L V8 - 4x4 - Trailer Tow - USB - Microsoft Sync - 12v Outlet - Heated Seats - Remote Start - Power Windows/Locks - Chrome Wheels - and More!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2B66JEB32517
Stock: H-B32517
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,674 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,997
Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Ford Super Duty F-250 Pickup includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! OPTION PACKAGES TWIN PANEL POWER MOONROOF map lights and moonroof switches, CHROME PACKAGE 2 front chrome tow hooks, Unique Chrome Mirror Caps, Wheels: 18' Chrome PVD Aluminum, Body-Color Door Handles w/Chrome Insert, 6' Angular Chrome Step Bars, Chrome Exhaust Tip, LARIAT VALUE PACKAGE Memory Power-Adjustable Pedals, Power Heated/Cooled Driver Seat w/Memory, Remote Start System, PowerScope Trailer Tow Mirrors w/Memory, Easy Entry/Exit Memory Driver's Seat Feature, LED Box Lighting, LED Center High-Mounted Stop Lamp (CHMSL), Power Heated/Cooled Passenger Seat, VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION HD and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, NOTE: SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link includes a, Services are not available in Alaska and Hawaii, ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO, ENGINE: 6.2L 2-VALVE SOHC EFI NA V8 FLEX-FUEL Flex-Fuel badge on fleet orders only (STD). KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot. Leather Seats, MP3 Player, 4x4, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Entry. CARFAX 1-Owner .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2B64JEB67332
Stock: F11113A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 10,384 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$69,998
CarMax Buena Park - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Buena Park / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT6JEC79586
Stock: 19342783
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,327 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$57,998
CarMax Arlington/Ft. Worth - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fort Worth / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2B69JEB71313
Stock: 19334718
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,531 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$64,998
BMW of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Engine: 6.7L 4V Ohv Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel B20 Lariat Ultimate Package White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner Leather Seats Fx4 Off-Road Package Electronic-Locking W/3.55 Axle Ratio Upfitter Switches (6) Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Camel; Leather Seating Surfaces 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Order Code 608A This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT5JEB51954
Stock: JEB51954
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 21,124 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$72,995
Carsandpickups.com - Addison / Texas
**Stock# C18538**1 Owner**Clean Carfax**4x4**6.7L Power Stroke Turbo Diesel Engine**Automatic Transmission**Crew Cab Platinum Edition**20 Factory Alloy Wheels**Michelin LTX A/T Tires**Rancho Shocks**Factory Fog Lights**Power Sunroof W/ Panoramic Roof**Navigation**Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control**Sony Premium Bluetooth Audio**Tinted Windows**Passive Keyless Entry W/ Remote Start**Power Folding Tow Mirrors**Steering Wheel Controls**Cruise Control**Heated Steering Wheel**Leather Interior**Heated & Cooled Front Power Bucket Seats**Heated Rear Folding Split Bench Seat**Power Sliding Rear Window**Spray In Bed Liner**Factory Gooseneck Hitch W/ Puck System**Rear Park Aid Sensors**Reverse Camera**Tow Package**For More Pictures and Inventory go to Carsandpickups.com Call us at 972-239-3688. Trade Ins Welcome! Shipping, Financing, and Warranties Available!!! Text 972-846-4164 for quick answers about this vehicle. Videos available upon request.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT9JEC18538
Stock: C18538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 31,205 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$43,535$1,059 Below Market
Marin County Ford - Novato / California
#4x4F-250XLT!!! This 2018 Ford F-250 XLT 4x4 is the perfect pickup, waiting for the snow or the sand! She was sold brand new in Canada and matured, gingerly in beautiful country to the north. She has a healthy CarFax, and comes with all factory warranties intact. We gave her a fresh oil change, did a complete service and made sure she has two sets of keys! She comes complete with 6.75 bed, Backup Camera, Trailer Tow Package and Alloy Wheels. Did I mention she has only 31,405 miles? Oh yeah...she's turn-key! She also went through our standard, rigorous 120 multi-point inspection and passed with flying colors! She comes with 2 years of free oil changes and tire rotations in addition to a hassle free 90 day warranty. Marin County Ford has the expertise and drive to ensure you have a completely customized buying experience. We roll out the proverbial red carpet for you. You'll always meet directly with a manager to ensure your complete satisfaction. Call or email us today to reserve this beauty before she finds a new home in Marin County.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2B63JEB55253
Stock: 38V07300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 7,962 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$59,995
Jannell Ford of Hanover - Hanover / Massachusetts
*ONE Owner - Just Arrived:* You just need to come look at this one. 2018 Ford F250 Crew Cab *PLATINUM* featured in Ruby Red Metallic with a 6.2L V8 Gas Engine. With only 7,900 miles on her she isn't even broken in yet. With the 703A Equipment Group, FX4 Off Road Package, Snow Plow Prep., Roof Lights, Splash Guards Front & Rear, U Fitter Switches, Spray In Liner, Twin Panel Moon Roof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Alert, Ultimate Trailer Tow Package, Voice Activated Navigation and more.*STOP* by or give us a call Today!*JANNELL Ford *of Hanover - 2000 Washington Street - Hanover, MA 02339
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2B64JEB79075
Stock: 17648
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
