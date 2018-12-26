Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

Lenz Truck Center - Fond du Lac / Wisconsin

6.7L POWERSTROKE DIESEL V8, 4X4, 8 FOOT BOX, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEATS, TOW PACKAGE,*** ORDER CODE 603A,*** BLUETOOTH, INTEGRATED BRAKE CONTROLLER, DROP IN BED LINER, TELESCOPIC POWER HEATED TOW MIRRORS WITH BUILT IN DIRECTIONAL SIGNALS, DUAL EXTRA HEAVY DUTY ALTERNATOR, 4-WHEEL DISC BRAKES, ABS BRAKES, AIR CONDITIONING, BUMPERS: CHROME, COMPASS, ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.31 AXLE RATIO, EXTERIOR PARKING CAMERA REAR, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, ILLUMINATED ENTRY, LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, RADIO: AM/FM STEREO/SINGLE-CD/MP3 PLAYER, RAPID-HEAT SUPPLEMENTAL CAB HEATER, REAR STEP BUMPER, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, SIRIUSXM RADIO, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, SYNC COMMUNICATIONS & ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, TILT STEERING WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL, VARIABLY INTERMITTENT WIPERS, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, WHEELS: 18" SPARKLE SILVER PAINTED CAST ALUMINUM, GOODYEAR WRANGLER ALL TERRAIN ADVENTURE LT275/70/R18 TIRES, FACTORY BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY UNTIL 36,000 MILES, FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNTIL 60,000 MILES, FACTORY CORROSION WARRANTY UNTIL 100,000 MILES!TAKE A LOOK AT THIS 1 OWNER 2018 FORD F-250 XLT REGULAR CAB 8 FOOT LONG BOX 6.7 LITER POWERSTROKE 4X4 TODAY!VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY OF AROUND 800 VEHICLES AT www.LENZTRUCK.com.All of our vehicles are Lenz Certified by passing a rigorous 125 point inspection by our certified technicians. Each vehicle is prepped cosmetically and mechanically and ready to be delivered! We can ship your truck anywhere in the United States. Contact us to find out why Lenz Truck Center is selling a lot of trucks in a very different way. EXPECT TO BE IMPRESSED! We attempt to ensure every effort is made to assure the accuracy of these ads, however, errors may occur. We will do our best to keep all information current and accurate; however the dealership should be contacted for final pricing and availability. All prices are plus any applicable state taxes and service fees.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Standard Cab, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTBF2BT6JEC29961

Stock: B24419RR

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020