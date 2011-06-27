The 4.2L has a timing chain... this saves you big money! Bottom line up front, the truck is great. I have 81,000 miles and have not had any mechanical problems. My truck has the 4.2L 6cyl engine. It's true what expert reviewers say about it not being a truck you'll burn out in. The 4.2L is for casual normal drivers. It has plenty of power for getting up to speed, and passes other vehicles fine on the highway. I have not towed with it but I have read the 4.2L has plenty of towing capacity. PROS: The 2008 model still looks like a modern new model. Although my truck is only 2WD it sits up real high so visibility is great. The cabin is very roomy. I also have a mid 90's F150 and the driver's door seems much further away and safer in my 2008. The ride is comfortable, and my gas mileage is not too bad. I don't mistreat my truck and it seems to preform well, maybe at least 20mpg. The model I have is just one up from the base cabin. I have the two regular doors and two smaller side doors that can open up if the main doors are open. This extra little door has a small window which is perfect for visibility when changing lanes. What I'm saying is there is no blind spot like the lowest base model with no extra door and small window to see through. If you look left on that model to change lanes you'll be staring at an interior rear cab column which will force you to lean forward to look out and back from the side window. There is no back bench seat on my model, just enough room for tool boxes, golf clubs, etc. It's substantial and not a tiny space behind the front row which I really like, although in hindsight I would prefer to have the larger back seating area with the fold down bench seat. CONS: The truck is awesome, but there are a few issues I need to address. The rake on the truck tilts forward, and rain collects in the bed of the truck. I regularly have to back the truck out of the driveway to lower the tail and let the water drain out. I think in the long run this could become a major problem for rust. I live in Arizona and the truck is rust free, but the winter rain and summer monsoons we get collects in the bed forward towards the cab....that is bad. There is a bed liner, but the factory bed liner has large access holes on the sides near the bottom. rain gets in there and I know the water is sitting. I'm actually afraid to take the bed liner off to see what has resulted. The A/C on my truck blows cold and the fan is great, but every time the A/C kicks on I can hear a slight squeal coming from the engine compartment (same thing happens on my friends truck of the same model and year). So far it has gone on for a couple years now and the A/C still works fine but I expect this will be a problem in the future. The belt seems tight so this might be something for buyers to look for on used models. All the dash cluster lights go out sometimes at night. If I whack the top of the dash real hard they come back on...sometimes. Ford mechanic at a dealership near me said it is acommon problem and there's no fix other than banging real hard on the top of the dash. Some drink holders would have been nice on that fold down middle front seat which I keep down all the time. There is a retracting flimsy plastic double drink holder that comes out of the center of the dash, but it's cumbersome to use, and may not be usable for stick shift models. There is no AUX or USB on my model. If you want that you'll have to upgrade the stereo or buy a model that has it. REPAIRS: The only thing I have had to repair was the rear axle was slightly bent causing a vibration. I think that was from pulling out of parking lots and the rear right side skipping off the curb in tight situations. I treat my truck very well but a few times I've had the rear right side roll off the curb turning out into traffic. It only happened a few times so I was surprised to see the axle was bent. Runs smooth after my repair and I'm super careful now. SUGGESTIONS: Buy a F150 with power windows and door locks. If you have room in the garage get the model with the fold down rear bench because it adds so much more versatility. The reason I bought my truck with a 4.2L 6cyl is because I read a lot of great reviews on that engine, and it has a timing chain instead of the timing belt. The chain should last the lifetime of the truck. In Arizona it's common for trucks to go beyond 200,000+ miles so the timing chain is nice to have. My 1995 F150 has 170,000 rust free miles (4.9L 300ci 6cyl with timing chain).

