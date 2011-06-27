  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2008 Ford F-150
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(78)
Appraise this car

2008 Ford F-150 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and quiet ride, responsive handling, attractive and functional cabin, multiple cab and bed configurations.
  • Below-average performance, side airbags and stability control not available, not much interior storage space.
Other years
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford F-150 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$9,488 - $11,995
Used F-150 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although versatile and easy to live with, the 2008 Ford F-150 gives up points to its rivals due to its tepid performance and lack of a few key safety features.

Vehicle overview

For most of the past three decades, the best-selling vehicle line in America has been, strangely enough, not a family sedan or SUV but a pickup. The holder of that prestigious title is Ford's F-Series. Granted, those sales figures include not only the F-150 but also the Super Duty rigs and even commercial-use chassis cabs. However, the half-ton F-150 has always accounted for the lion's share of those figures.

Last revamped for 2004, the F-150 caters to the contemporary pickup consumer. These folks are as (if not more) likely to use a pickup for commuting and family hauling as for lugging lumber or towing trailers. Proof of this can be seen in the overwhelming popularity of crew-cab-style trucks over standard and extended-cab versions.

Of course, this begs the question: Why the F-Series? Chalk up its American Idol status to a smooth ride, quiet user-friendly cab and easy-to-drive demeanor. Oh, and the dizzying variety of body styles, trim levels and options that it offers. Americans love choices, something not lost on Ford's product planners whose efforts have resulted in no fewer than 75 styles of the F-150 and SuperCrew-sized headaches for Edmunds.com's data crunchers.

The 2008 Ford F-150 sees incremental changes. A new Lariat Limited trim debuts, as does a SuperCrew body style for the XL trim and a couple of stress-reducing options. The latter includes the Cargo Management system (a combination of bins, crossbars and adjustable cleats that allows one to secure virtually anything short of the space shuttle in the bed) and a rearview camera mounted inside the rearview mirror that kicks on when the truck is shifted into reverse.

As well-rounded as it is, the F-150 lags behind full-size pickup rivals when it comes to performance. Disregarding the supercharged V8 that's optional in the niche-market Harley-Davidson edition, the F-150's top engine is the 5.4-liter Triton V8 that offers an impressive 11,000-pound maximum tow rating. Still, we have been disappointed by its real-world performance. The 5.4 puts up decent spec-sheet numbers with 300 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque, but compared to similarly heavy models like the Chevrolet Silverado and Toyota Tundra, the F-150 is down on power. Having just four gears to work with contributes to the F-150's tepid performance; many competitors have five- and six-speed units, which improve both acceleration and fuel efficiency.

This is not to say that you won't be satisfied with a 2008 Ford F-150 purchase -- as vehicle reviewers we tend to be harsher critics than the typical consumer. For buyers who don't require the quickest rig out there, the F-150 compensates with its civility. This is one of the easiest half-ton pickups to live with on an everyday basis, and with the wide range of available body styles, trim levels and equipment, you're sure to find one that meets your needs. All those people who have made the F-Series the No.1 vehicle for almost 30 years certainly did.

2008 Ford F-150 models

The 2008 Ford F-150 full-size pickup truck is available in three body styles: regular cab, extended cab ("SuperCab") and crew cab ("SuperCrew"). Cargo box size choices vary as well: regular cabs come with a 6.5-foot or 8-foot cargo bed, while SuperCabs can have either of those or a garage-friendly 5.5-footer. The SuperCrew can have either the 5.5-foot or 6.5-foot bed. Reverse-opening rear doors are standard on regular and SuperCabs for easier cab access, while SuperCrews have four full-size doors.

No fewer than eight trim levels are offered: base XL, sporty STX, popularly equipped XLT, rugged FX2/FX4, luxurious Lariat, plusher Lariat Limited, even fancier King Ranch and black and chrome-bedecked Harley-Davidson edition.

Geared toward commercial use, the bare-bones XL comes with 17-inch steel wheels, vinyl seating, AM/FM radio and, apart from air-conditioning in the new SuperCrew version, not much else. The STX is similarly equipped (including the A/C) but adds body-colored bumpers, sportier wheels, a cloth 40/20/40-split bench seat, and an upgraded sound system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack.

The volume leader XLT features chrome exterior trim, an upgraded cloth interior, cruise control and full power accessories. The FX2 (2WD) and FX4 (4WD) feature 18-inch wheels, a black grille, leather-wrapped steering wheel, bucket seats with console, and on FX4 models, underbody skid plates, retuned springs and heavy-duty shocks.

F-150s with the Lariat trim offer an upscale ambiance with brushed aluminum and wood highlights, leather upholstery, a power driver seat, automatic climate control and a trip computer. The Limited tops that by featuring a monochrome White Sand paint scheme, 22-inch alloy wheels with body-color accents, polished running boards, smoked taillights, two-tone leather upholstery and unique instrument cluster trim.

The King Ranch and Harley-Davidson trims are available only as SuperCrews. The former adds two-tone exterior paint, exclusive western saddle-like leather upholstery and wood-grain interior accents. The latter specifies monochromatic black or two-tone black and copper paint, 22-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, black and copper leather seating and enough H-D badges and emblems to outfit everybody at the Sturgis meet.

To commemorate the F-150s 60th year, 7,500 trucks will get a special 60th Anniversary edition package, which builds upon the XLT and includes unique F-Series 60 Years badging inside and out, two-tone paint (black with dark gray or dark gray with black) and the Chrome Packages abundant shiny trim.

Key F-150 options include remote starting, a navigation system, a back-up camera, a rear parking sensor, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and a sunroof.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Ford F-150 gains a super-plush Lariat Limited model, a celebratory 60th anniversary edition, an XL SuperCrew, a sporty STX wheel/stripe package and a couple of user-friendly options. The latter includes the Cargo Management system (which allows one to secure virtually anything in the bed) and a rearview camera.

Performance & mpg

There are three main engine choices in the F-150 line: a 4.2-liter V6, a 4.6-liter V8 and a 5.4-liter V8. Available only on regular cabs, the 4.2-liter V6 makes 202 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. The 4.6-liter V8 provides 248 hp and 293 lb-ft of torque, while the 5.4-liter V8 produces 300 hp and 365 lb-ft of torque. Both V8 engines are matched to four-speed automatic transmissions. The V6 comes with a five-speed manual, with the automatic available as an option. Buyers of the 2WD Harley-Davidson edition can opt for a supercharged 5.4 that makes 450 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque.

Except for that supercharged Harley version, buyers have a choice between two- and four-wheel drive on all versions of the F-150. Properly equipped, an F-150 with the 5.4-liter V8 can tow up to 11,000 pounds and carry a 3,050-pound payload. However, whether unladen or towing a trailer, the F-150 feels noticeably slower than peers like the Toyota Tundra, Nissan Titan, Dodge Ram and GM twins (Silverado and Sierra), an impression borne out by our performance test results.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes are standard across the board. Traction control is optional on 2WD V8 models. Unlike most of its competitors, the F-150 does not offer side airbags or stability control -- the latter a key feature for avoiding accidents in the first place.

That said, frontal-impact testing by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration resulted in a perfect five-star rating. In frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the F-150 earned a rating of "Good," the highest available.

Driving

Thanks to its stiff frame, double-wishbone front suspension and rack-and-pinion steering, the 2008 Ford F-150 delivers impressive ride and handling dynamics for a full-size truck. Unfortunately, the truck's beefy curb weight is too much for the 4.2-liter V6 and 4.6-liter V8 engines, so the 5.4-liter V8 is strongly recommended for most consumers. The brakes feel solid, with a firm pedal, but stopping distances are still longer than most of the F-150's competition.

Interior

In SuperCrew form, the F-150 can comfortably seat five or six people. Carrying three passengers in the backseat is still possible if you get a SuperCab, though legroom will be noticeably less generous. All versions offer simple controls and solid materials. Most F-150s have a standard 40/20/40-split bench seat with a column shifter, but most trims offer an upgrade to captain's chairs and a console shifter. An optional overhead console features interchangeable modules so owners can customize it as they see fit. Without this console, though, the F-150 is a little short on storage space. Hauling larger items is no problem, however, as the rear seats in SuperCabs and SuperCrews quickly fold up to make way for cargo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Ford F-150.

5(80%)
4(14%)
3(5%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
78 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 78 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Tough and looks good
MtnRoad,03/08/2016
XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M)
I own the 2008 Ford F-150 regular cab 2WD with the 4.2L V6, auto trans w/ OD. It has 80,000 miles as if this review. There are two types of regular cabs. One that has no 3rd and 4th opening doors and one that does. I have the reg cab model that has the little side opening doors. You have to open the main doors and then the sides open up to add tools and stuff to store behind the front bench seat. It is awesome to have this. I only recommend having the little extra room like I have, or the larger capacity with fold down bench or the crew cab. The reason I suggest this is because the little side window that comes on those 3rd and 4th opening doors is crucial to being able to look through before changing lanes. Okay here is my review....this truck is pretty stout, and looks damn good. I also own a 1995 F-150 and the 2008 F150 is much larger, higher, and has a lot of room inside. The area between where you sit and the side of the door is further away than the older models so the engineers obviously had safety in mind when designing this model for side impact. The truck sits much higher than older models and gives you a commanding view of the road. The 4.2L V6 is plenty for what I need and gets really good gas mileage in my opinion. The auto trans w/ OD is nice for towing and also for city driving. I prefer auto trans on trucks because in some cases with manual you have to slide the seat forward too close to the airbag to engage the clutch. I did my research on the 4.2L V6 and it is bullet proof. It has the timing chain too so it should last the life of the truck. I don't want to talk trash about other engines offered during this time period so I will just leave you to do your own research. If you're a lead footed driver that likes to abuse your truck and race all over the place the 4.2L V6 is not going to give you that 0-60mph in 2 sec performance you seek. If you drive moderately and cruise 75-85mph on the freeway the 4.2L will do fine and still has plenty of power left to pass if you need to at those speeds. You'll drive past gas stations if you drive with any respect for your vehicle. I expect to get many miles out of my truck as it has performed great for me and still looks like a new model. Only complaint I have is the bed of the truck sits high and if you like to load and retrieve things from the side then you better be 6ft tall. UPDATE: I sold the truck. Not for any reason other than I still have a 95 F-150 that I am still very much attached. Be advised the 2008 F-150 did not lose value and I was able to get more than I paid very easily. If you maintain your F-150 it will hold its value and possibly even gain in value like mine did (if you buy it used). Cheers!
Straight Forward and Honest Review
bigcntry,07/15/2011
I purchased my SuperCab STX approx. 1 yr ago. The truck had 15k miles on it when I bought it, and it now has 41k miles logged. I have owned 4 Ford trucks in the past, and all were very good except for 1 lemon (1994 Ford Bronco). I traded in a Honda Civic that I was driving as a commuter car ----- couldnt stand it. I felt like i was wearing panties or something. Im a country boy and I had to get back in a truck. My 2008 F150 has taken us on 3 long trips and I also drive it on a 60 mile commute to work. I had to have the actuator motor replaced (AC part) and my Ford logo on the front grill (peeling) replaced, both covered under warranty. Other than that, this truck has been flawless.
2008 Ford F150 XL 4.2L Auto, 6.5ft bed, 2WD
MtnRoad,04/13/2017
XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M)
The 4.2L has a timing chain... this saves you big money! Bottom line up front, the truck is great. I have 81,000 miles and have not had any mechanical problems. My truck has the 4.2L 6cyl engine. It's true what expert reviewers say about it not being a truck you'll burn out in. The 4.2L is for casual normal drivers. It has plenty of power for getting up to speed, and passes other vehicles fine on the highway. I have not towed with it but I have read the 4.2L has plenty of towing capacity. PROS: The 2008 model still looks like a modern new model. Although my truck is only 2WD it sits up real high so visibility is great. The cabin is very roomy. I also have a mid 90's F150 and the driver's door seems much further away and safer in my 2008. The ride is comfortable, and my gas mileage is not too bad. I don't mistreat my truck and it seems to preform well, maybe at least 20mpg. The model I have is just one up from the base cabin. I have the two regular doors and two smaller side doors that can open up if the main doors are open. This extra little door has a small window which is perfect for visibility when changing lanes. What I'm saying is there is no blind spot like the lowest base model with no extra door and small window to see through. If you look left on that model to change lanes you'll be staring at an interior rear cab column which will force you to lean forward to look out and back from the side window. There is no back bench seat on my model, just enough room for tool boxes, golf clubs, etc. It's substantial and not a tiny space behind the front row which I really like, although in hindsight I would prefer to have the larger back seating area with the fold down bench seat. CONS: The truck is awesome, but there are a few issues I need to address. The rake on the truck tilts forward, and rain collects in the bed of the truck. I regularly have to back the truck out of the driveway to lower the tail and let the water drain out. I think in the long run this could become a major problem for rust. I live in Arizona and the truck is rust free, but the winter rain and summer monsoons we get collects in the bed forward towards the cab....that is bad. There is a bed liner, but the factory bed liner has large access holes on the sides near the bottom. rain gets in there and I know the water is sitting. I'm actually afraid to take the bed liner off to see what has resulted. The A/C on my truck blows cold and the fan is great, but every time the A/C kicks on I can hear a slight squeal coming from the engine compartment (same thing happens on my friends truck of the same model and year). So far it has gone on for a couple years now and the A/C still works fine but I expect this will be a problem in the future. The belt seems tight so this might be something for buyers to look for on used models. All the dash cluster lights go out sometimes at night. If I whack the top of the dash real hard they come back on...sometimes. Ford mechanic at a dealership near me said it is acommon problem and there's no fix other than banging real hard on the top of the dash. Some drink holders would have been nice on that fold down middle front seat which I keep down all the time. There is a retracting flimsy plastic double drink holder that comes out of the center of the dash, but it's cumbersome to use, and may not be usable for stick shift models. There is no AUX or USB on my model. If you want that you'll have to upgrade the stereo or buy a model that has it. REPAIRS: The only thing I have had to repair was the rear axle was slightly bent causing a vibration. I think that was from pulling out of parking lots and the rear right side skipping off the curb in tight situations. I treat my truck very well but a few times I've had the rear right side roll off the curb turning out into traffic. It only happened a few times so I was surprised to see the axle was bent. Runs smooth after my repair and I'm super careful now. SUGGESTIONS: Buy a F150 with power windows and door locks. If you have room in the garage get the model with the fold down rear bench because it adds so much more versatility. The reason I bought my truck with a 4.2L 6cyl is because I read a lot of great reviews on that engine, and it has a timing chain instead of the timing belt. The chain should last the lifetime of the truck. In Arizona it's common for trucks to go beyond 200,000+ miles so the timing chain is nice to have. My 1995 F150 has 170,000 rust free miles (4.9L 300ci 6cyl with timing chain).
2008 xl with 4.2 v6
Nick,11/19/2015
XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M)
Purchased this truck with 195000 miles, so far I've replaced a serpentine belt, fuel sending unit (something everyone should replace, they are known to fail) and a fuel pump. Interior comfort is amazing for a base model truck, large seats with good arm support. Only issue I find with the interior on this model it only has three cupholders. MPG is very good for a full sized truck with the v6 and manual 5 speed.
See all 78 reviews of the 2008 Ford F-150
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 2008 Ford F-150 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2008 Ford F-150

Used 2008 Ford F-150 Overview

The Used 2008 Ford F-150 is offered in the following submodels: F-150 SuperCab, F-150 Regular Cab, F-150 SuperCrew. Available styles include Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), STX 4dr SuperCab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), FX2 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), FX2 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), FX4 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), FX2 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), FX2 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Harley-Davidson 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), STX 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), STX 2dr Regular Cab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 4A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), 60th Anniversary 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), FX2 4dr SuperCrew Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 60th Anniversary 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 60th Anniversary 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 60th Anniversary 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), FX2 2dr Regular Cab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), FX2 4dr SuperCab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), FX2 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), FX2 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 60th Anniversary 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), FX4 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 4A), and 60th Anniversary 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Ford F-150?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Ford F-150 trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Ford F-150 FX4 is priced between $10,990 and$15,998 with odometer readings between 104760 and163560 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Ford F-150 XL is priced between $5,999 and$14,900 with odometer readings between 101117 and101117 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Ford F-150 Lariat is priced between $11,995 and$11,995 with odometer readings between 116429 and116429 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Ford F-150 XLT is priced between $9,488 and$9,488 with odometer readings between 152544 and152544 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Ford F-150s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Ford F-150 for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2008 F-150s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,999 and mileage as low as 101117 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Ford F-150.

Can't find a used 2008 Ford F-150s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-150 for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,256.

Find a used Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,286.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-150 for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,282.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,121.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Ford F-150?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford F-150 lease specials

Related Used 2008 Ford F-150 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles