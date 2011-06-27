I have had this truck 8 years going on 9. It's been the best vehicle I've ever owned. It never quits. It has so much torque. I haven't found anything I couldn't pull. I plow snow with it and drive it daily. The guys at Ford knew something when they built this model and year. It's a consistent performer. I'm not even close to being bored with it. It continues to surprise me and excite me

every time that I drive it.