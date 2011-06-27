  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250
  4. Used 1995 Ford F-250
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(16)
Appraise this car

1995 Ford F-250 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford F-250 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$870 - $1,831
Used F-250 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

The F-Super Duty's Stripped Commercial Chassis is deleted, optional privacy glass now includes manual-sliding rear windows (when equipped), forged aluminum wheels are offered and cab steps on regular and SuperCab Styleside trims are available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Ford F-250.

5(81%)
4(13%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
16 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

One tough truck!
matt,01/10/2007
I have had this truck 8 years going on 9. It's been the best vehicle I've ever owned. It never quits. It has so much torque. I haven't found anything I couldn't pull. I plow snow with it and drive it daily. The guys at Ford knew something when they built this model and year. It's a consistent performer. I'm not even close to being bored with it. It continues to surprise me and excite me every time that I drive it.
nice truck
Matt,10/15/2006
I recently purchased a '95. Its an XLT 4x4 with the 5.8 and a 5 speed. I am very pleased with this truck. It has good road manners, and shines offroad. This truck loves the mud and is at home on the trail. The manual locking hubs are a pain, though they are strong. Overall, this is a great truck. My only gripe is poor(13 mpg) gas mileage, but it's a truck. If I wanted good gas mileage I would have bought a Prius.
public display of horsepower
pdh,02/23/2005
I love my truck even though I've done a lot lot to it. Bought it at 121,000 miles; at 140,000 miles had to rebuild the engine - new Crane cam, pistions, pushrods, lifters, new alternator, new water pump but the alt and water pump lasted 125,000 miles. Factory original 2 sets of tires also put a k&n air filter Only use Rotella T 5-40 full synthetic and platnium plugs, premium wires premium every thing - also have a goose neck hitch and full range of 6 axle trailer brake and all lights, even rv hook ups pushing 270hp and 400 ft pds
It never stops
Sass-quatch,09/29/2010
I brought this truck 2 years old with 30,000 miles on it. Since then I've put 170,000 miles on it without changing anything other than the battery. I haven't even been real good about the maintenance. Tranny fluid changed twice and the oil (only synthetic) every 5-8,000 miles, but I did have dual oil filters on it til the hose burst.
See all 16 reviews of the 1995 Ford F-250
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
See all Used 1995 Ford F-250 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Ford F-250

Used 1995 Ford F-250 Overview

The Used 1995 Ford F-250 is offered in the following submodels: F-250 Regular Cab, F-250 Extended Cab. Available styles include XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Special 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Ford F-250?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Ford F-250s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Ford F-250 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Ford F-250.

Can't find a used 1995 Ford F-250s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-250 for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $23,506.

Find a used Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,236.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-250 for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $16,087.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,535.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Ford F-250?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford F-250 lease specials

Related Used 1995 Ford F-250 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles