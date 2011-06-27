Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage for Sale Near Me
- $7,028
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL54,108 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
WE SHIP NATIONALLY AND WORLDWIDE--PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR LOW RATES***although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Although we try to remove SOLD units as quickly as possible, due to our high inventory turnover it is possible that some may remain online so please call in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, electronic processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service representative. This is easily done by calling us at 561-771-4343 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTRF17W64CA35744
Stock: A35744
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XLT153,432 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cardinal Buick GMC - Belleville / Illinois
$49 Down Payment On All Pre-Owned Vehicles With Approved Credit! *4WD*, *CRUISE CONTROL*, *LOCAL TRADE*, 4.6L V8 EFI, 4WD, ABS brakes, Compass, Convenience Group, Fog Lamps, Illuminated entry, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed Control w/Tilt Steering Wheel. Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. This allows us to stock all makes and models with all price ranges in mind from $5,000 cars and up. We can find exactly what you are looking for rather its a certified preowned you are looking for or specific options you desire such as 4WD AWD sunroof moonroof back up camera remote start leather seats heated cooled seats Navigation steering wheel controls and much more. Cardinal Buick GMC is the fastest growing dealership in the country including the neighboring cities of O'fallon, Wood River, Columbia Illinois, along with St. Louis Missouri, Tower Grove, Downtown, South County, Affton, and Webster Groves. We also specialize in credit repair through our easy financing with little or no down payment. Come see what the new Cardinal Buick GMC is all about. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs. Call us at 618-233--0303. See salesperson for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTRX18WX4CA80746
Stock: G1527B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $10,988
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage undefined76,580 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Honda of Escondido - Escondido / California
---CLEAN CARFAX---LOW MILES, GREAT CONDITION, SIDE STEPS, BED LINER, AM/FM, CD, AIR CONDITIONING, AND MUCH MORE! CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE AT Honda of Escondido--- -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage with Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTRX17214CA68385
Stock: 81694B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $7,987
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL145,579 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Elk Mountain Motors - East Helena / Montana
This F-150 has a manual tranny. It only has 145k miles(not bad for the age) and runs well. Give us a call at 406-495-1890 and set up an appointment for a test drive or more information. Visit Elk Mountain Motors online at elkmtnsales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 406-495-1890 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTRF18244CA58032
Stock: CA58032
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,920
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL158,811 milesDelivery available*
Larry H. Miller Ford Lincoln Draper - Draper / Utah
Blue 2004 Ford F-150 XL Heritage 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 EFI 4.6L V8 EFI, 4WD, ABS brakes.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTRX18W34CA96206
Stock: T31923B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $3,999
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XLT42,691 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fire Truck Auto Sales - Ham Lake / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTRF18W54CA50993
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,900
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL95,713 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rick Honeyman Ford - Seneca / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTRF17214CA93225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,000
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL183,907 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Neals Auto Sale - Louisville / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTRF17214CA29864
Stock: 553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,900
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL172,606 milesDelivery available*
Tiny Mite Auto Sales - Ocean Springs / Mississippi
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL with Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTRX172X4CA70720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$8,988
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL85,286 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Patterson Buick GMC - Wichita Falls / Texas
This outstanding example of a 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL is offered by Patterson Auto Center. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This Ford truck perfectly combines size, strength, power, looks, and versatility. Enjoy using this truck for, well, anything. This low mileage Ford F-150 Heritage has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Ford F-150 Heritage XL is sure to sell fast. Patterson Auto Group Mission: From the beginning, owner Harry Patterson stressed a simple philosophy... 'If it's only good for me, it's not right. The transaction has to be good for the buyer and seller alike.' Still active in the day to day operations, Patterson has continually made changes that make the buying experience easy. A few examples include: By listening to our clients, our team of trained, professional associates consistently provide a shopping, service and total ownership experience that exceeds each individual's expectations and fosters a 'Client For Life' relationship. We are committed to being the best... We'll Prove it! 'We are ladies and gentlemen serving ladies and gentlemen.' Simplified Pricing Who really likes to haggle over a car? Not us - and probably not you. So we cut to the chase up front and offer the rock-bottom price on each vehicle from the start. It's simple, hassle-free and it saves you money. Actual Cash Value We don't juggle numbers by showing you an inflated trade-in value - matched by an equally inflated price on the vehicle you're purchasing. We appraise your trade-in at actual market value. And we'll buy your trade-in even if you don't buy your vehicle from us. The Patterson Difference Patterson's is different from other dealerships in many ways our customers appreciate. These differences have made us the area's top volume dealer over the last three decades.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTRF17274CA41100
Stock: 30308B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- New Listing$5,995
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XLT94,027 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Thys Motor Company - Belle Plaine / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XLT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTRF17234CA42101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$5,499
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL95,311 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Young Toyota - Logan / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTRF17W04CA77150
Certified Pre-Owned: No