  • $7,028

    2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL

    54,108 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Netto Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida

    WE SHIP NATIONALLY AND WORLDWIDE--PLEASE ASK ABOUT OUR LOW RATES***although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Although we try to remove SOLD units as quickly as possible, due to our high inventory turnover it is possible that some may remain online so please call in advance to ensure that the vehicle of interest is in stock. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, electronic processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges. While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a customer service representative. This is easily done by calling us at 561-771-4343 or by visiting us at the dealership.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Government Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab, 6ft Bed.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FTRF17W64CA35744
    Stock: A35744
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,995

    2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XLT

    153,432 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Cardinal Buick GMC - Belleville / Illinois

    $49 Down Payment On All Pre-Owned Vehicles With Approved Credit! *4WD*, *CRUISE CONTROL*, *LOCAL TRADE*, 4.6L V8 EFI, 4WD, ABS brakes, Compass, Convenience Group, Fog Lamps, Illuminated entry, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed Control w/Tilt Steering Wheel. Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. This allows us to stock all makes and models with all price ranges in mind from $5,000 cars and up. We can find exactly what you are looking for rather its a certified preowned you are looking for or specific options you desire such as 4WD AWD sunroof moonroof back up camera remote start leather seats heated cooled seats Navigation steering wheel controls and much more. Cardinal Buick GMC is the fastest growing dealership in the country including the neighboring cities of O'fallon, Wood River, Columbia Illinois, along with St. Louis Missouri, Tower Grove, Downtown, South County, Affton, and Webster Groves. We also specialize in credit repair through our easy financing with little or no down payment. Come see what the new Cardinal Buick GMC is all about. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs. Call us at 618-233--0303. See salesperson for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FTRX18WX4CA80746
    Stock: G1527B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-18-2020

  • $10,988

    2004 Ford F-150 Heritage undefined

    76,580 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Honda of Escondido - Escondido / California

    ---CLEAN CARFAX---LOW MILES, GREAT CONDITION, SIDE STEPS, BED LINER, AM/FM, CD, AIR CONDITIONING, AND MUCH MORE! CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE AT Honda of Escondido--- -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage with Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Extended Cab.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FTRX17214CA68385
    Stock: 81694B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-16-2020

  • $7,987

    2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL

    145,579 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Elk Mountain Motors - East Helena / Montana

    This F-150 has a manual tranny. It only has 145k miles(not bad for the age) and runs well. Give us a call at 406-495-1890 and set up an appointment for a test drive or more information. Visit Elk Mountain Motors online at elkmtnsales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 406-495-1890 today to schedule your test drive.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Frame Damage

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: Yes

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FTRF18244CA58032
    Stock: CA58032
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,920

    2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL

    158,811 miles
    Delivery available*

    Larry H. Miller Ford Lincoln Draper - Draper / Utah

    Blue 2004 Ford F-150 XL Heritage 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 EFI 4.6L V8 EFI, 4WD, ABS brakes.Recent Arrival!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Extended Cab.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FTRX18W34CA96206
    Stock: T31923B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-01-2020

  • $3,999

    2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XLT

    42,691 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Fire Truck Auto Sales - Ham Lake / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Alarm.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FTRF18W54CA50993
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,900

    2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL

    95,713 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Rick Honeyman Ford - Seneca / Kansas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FTRF17214CA93225
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,000

    2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL

    183,907 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Neals Auto Sale - Louisville / Kentucky

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FTRF17214CA29864
    Stock: 553
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,900

    2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL

    172,606 miles
    Delivery available*

    Tiny Mite Auto Sales - Ocean Springs / Mississippi

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL with Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Extended Cab.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FTRX172X4CA70720
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $8,988

    2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL

    85,286 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Patterson Buick GMC - Wichita Falls / Texas

    This outstanding example of a 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL is offered by Patterson Auto Center. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This Ford truck perfectly combines size, strength, power, looks, and versatility. Enjoy using this truck for, well, anything. This low mileage Ford F-150 Heritage has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Ford F-150 Heritage XL is sure to sell fast. Patterson Auto Group Mission: From the beginning, owner Harry Patterson stressed a simple philosophy... 'If it's only good for me, it's not right. The transaction has to be good for the buyer and seller alike.' Still active in the day to day operations, Patterson has continually made changes that make the buying experience easy. A few examples include: By listening to our clients, our team of trained, professional associates consistently provide a shopping, service and total ownership experience that exceeds each individual's expectations and fosters a 'Client For Life' relationship. We are committed to being the best... We'll Prove it! 'We are ladies and gentlemen serving ladies and gentlemen.' Simplified Pricing Who really likes to haggle over a car? Not us - and probably not you. So we cut to the chase up front and offer the rock-bottom price on each vehicle from the start. It's simple, hassle-free and it saves you money. Actual Cash Value We don't juggle numbers by showing you an inflated trade-in value - matched by an equally inflated price on the vehicle you're purchasing. We appraise your trade-in at actual market value. And we'll buy your trade-in even if you don't buy your vehicle from us. The Patterson Difference Patterson's is different from other dealerships in many ways our customers appreciate. These differences have made us the area's top volume dealer over the last three decades.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FTRF17274CA41100
    Stock: 30308B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-27-2020

  • New Listing
    $5,995

    2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XLT

    94,027 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Thys Motor Company - Belle Plaine / Iowa

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XLT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Alarm.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FTRF17234CA42101
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $5,499

    2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL

    95,311 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Young Toyota - Logan / Utah

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Government Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2FTRF17W04CA77150
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

