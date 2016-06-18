Used 2016 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me

For 2016, BMW has really improved the 3 series, particularly the 328i model. I was very impressed with the handling, and interior upgrades that make the car feel more expensive and more like a true BMW again. The steering still has an artificial feel, but it is very precise and they have fixed the handling issues of the early models of this generation. The car feels well composed and can take just about anything you throw at it. Acceleration is terrific, and I found braking response to be just okay. The Harmon Kardon stereo sounds great, and I wish it was standard as it is in the 340 - would definitely recommend it. LED lighting package is well worth the money as it looks great with LEDs all around including turn signals front and rear. Safety ratings are superb with five stars, and lots of available safety enhancing technology. I hesitated for years to trade my 2011 3 series in for one of the new models, but I feel great about getting this 2016 328i x drive, as BMW has finally figured out what we wanted. This car is fantastic.

