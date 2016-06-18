Used 2016 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me
6,185 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 31,947 miles
$18,798$4,537 Below Market
- 49,210 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,291$5,325 Below Market
- certified
2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive SULEV12,215 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,999$4,100 Below Market
- 39,881 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,900$4,539 Below Market
- 29,119 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,900$3,303 Below Market
- 42,897 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,291$3,713 Below Market
- 46,394 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,900$3,734 Below Market
- 45,159 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,299$5,772 Below Market
- 43,922 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,998$2,598 Below Market
- 31,880 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,900$3,030 Below Market
- 29,289 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,694$3,333 Below Market
- 63,737 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,995
- 32,680 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,695$2,551 Below Market
- 38,975 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,900$3,048 Below Market
- 68,945 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,905$2,536 Below Market
- 47,301 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,678$4,002 Below Market
- 71,404 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,799$3,053 Below Market
- 34,064 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,900$3,862 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW 3 Series searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 3 Series
Read recent reviews for the BMW 3 Series
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.436 Reviews
Report abuse
muguy83,06/18/2016
328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
For 2016, BMW has really improved the 3 series, particularly the 328i model. I was very impressed with the handling, and interior upgrades that make the car feel more expensive and more like a true BMW again. The steering still has an artificial feel, but it is very precise and they have fixed the handling issues of the early models of this generation. The car feels well composed and can take just about anything you throw at it. Acceleration is terrific, and I found braking response to be just okay. The Harmon Kardon stereo sounds great, and I wish it was standard as it is in the 340 - would definitely recommend it. LED lighting package is well worth the money as it looks great with LEDs all around including turn signals front and rear. Safety ratings are superb with five stars, and lots of available safety enhancing technology. I hesitated for years to trade my 2011 3 series in for one of the new models, but I feel great about getting this 2016 328i x drive, as BMW has finally figured out what we wanted. This car is fantastic.
Related BMW 3 Series info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Toyota Yaris 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2012
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2016
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2018
- Used Lexus GS F 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2015
- Used INFINITI Q60 2011
- Used Kia K900 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2012
- Used Audi A3 2012
- Used Cadillac DTS 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017
- Used Audi RS 7 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2015
- Used Kia Soul EV 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 4 Series Tuscaloosa AL
- Used BMW 5 Series Providence RI
- Used BMW X2 Naples FL
- Used BMW X4 Orange CA
- Used BMW 7 Series Macon GA
- Used BMW X5 Greensboro NC
- Used BMW X5 M Athens GA
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 Worcester MA
- Used BMW X1 Seattle WA
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Clearwater FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used BMW X5 2016 Paterson NJ
- Used BMW M3 2016 Hialeah FL
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2016 Los Angeles CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Tundra News
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan Murano News
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2020 Impreza
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2020 Cayenne
- Chevrolet Impala 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 GR Supra
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Pilot
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2021 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Lexus IS 350 News