Used 2016 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me

6,185 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
3 Series Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,185 listings
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV

    31,947 miles

    $18,798

    $4,537 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV in White
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV

    49,210 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,291

    $5,325 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive SULEV in Black
    certified

    2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive SULEV

    12,215 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,999

    $4,100 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV in White
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV

    39,881 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,900

    $4,539 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive SULEV in Black
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive SULEV

    29,119 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,900

    $3,303 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV

    42,897 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,291

    $3,713 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV in White
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV

    46,394 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,900

    $3,734 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive in Black
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive

    45,159 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,299

    $5,772 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive

    43,922 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,998

    $2,598 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive SULEV in White
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive SULEV

    31,880 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,900

    $3,030 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive SULEV in Silver
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive SULEV

    29,289 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,694

    $3,333 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV

    63,737 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series 320i in Red
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series 320i

    32,680 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,695

    $2,551 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive SULEV in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive SULEV

    38,975 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,900

    $3,048 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV in White
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV

    68,945 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,905

    $2,536 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV in Gray
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV

    47,301 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,678

    $4,002 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV in Red
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV

    71,404 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,799

    $3,053 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV in White
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series 328i SULEV

    34,064 miles
    3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,900

    $3,862 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW 3 Series searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,185 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. Used 2016 BMW 3 Series

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 3 Series

Read recent reviews for the BMW 3 Series
Overall Consumer Rating
4.436 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (8%)
BMW figured it out
muguy83,06/18/2016
328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
For 2016, BMW has really improved the 3 series, particularly the 328i model. I was very impressed with the handling, and interior upgrades that make the car feel more expensive and more like a true BMW again. The steering still has an artificial feel, but it is very precise and they have fixed the handling issues of the early models of this generation. The car feels well composed and can take just about anything you throw at it. Acceleration is terrific, and I found braking response to be just okay. The Harmon Kardon stereo sounds great, and I wish it was standard as it is in the 340 - would definitely recommend it. LED lighting package is well worth the money as it looks great with LEDs all around including turn signals front and rear. Safety ratings are superb with five stars, and lots of available safety enhancing technology. I hesitated for years to trade my 2011 3 series in for one of the new models, but I feel great about getting this 2016 328i x drive, as BMW has finally figured out what we wanted. This car is fantastic.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
3 Series
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW 3 Series info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings