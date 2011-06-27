Vehicle overview

If you're the type of person inclined to jump on the bandwagon, then you better purchase a F-Series truck. Ford's full-size pickup continues to be the top-selling truck in America, with 869,001 new trucks being sold in 1999.

There is good reason for this, of course. The F-150's suspension provides excellent on- and off-road articulation, giving the most demanding drivers a quality ride. Open-road driving in the F-Series trucks is equally pleasant due to their precise steering, competent braking and forgiving suspension. A certain amount of "trucklike" handling is unavoidable when discussing a...well, truck, but, for something designed to carry cargo and not carve canyons, Ford has created an extremely user-friendly rig. An unexpected bonus is the solid, rattle-free ride.

Power choices for the F-Series range consist of a standard 4.2-liter V6, an optional 4.6-liter Triton V8 or the even-larger optional 5.4-liter Triton V8. The V6 and 4.6-liter V8 can be ordered with a manual transmission, while the 5.4-liter comes only with an automatic. Power is acceptable with all of the engines, but the 260-horsepower, 5.4-liter Triton V8 can't match the top V8 engine offered in the GM trucks. If you're looking for maximum stoplight acceleration from an F-150, you'll need to opt for the SVT Lightning.

Back in 1997, the F-150's interior was a vast improvement over its predecessor. And as a whole, the F-150 interior is a good one. But as trucks are becoming more mainstream, we find ourselves becoming less forgiving about idiosyncrasies. Our gripes center on a number of ergonomic mishaps, as well as the overall look which tries to be progressive but ends up looking goofy. The round, "aero" styling, small radio controls, and overall gauge placement just doesn't work, especially in a truck. We're also not very impressed with the F-150's seat comfort.

Where the F-150 excels is its functionality. If you are looking to haul or tow, it doesn't get much better than this. The SuperCab version, with its four doors, offers increased utility. Arriving early to mid-2000 (as a 2001 model) is the SuperCrew. The SuperCrew's cab is 12 inches longer than the SuperCab's to provide even more room. The doors are also larger, to aid entry and egress. To improve passenger comfort, the SuperCrew will also offer an Expedition-like 60/40 rear seat.

If you're looking for more style than a regular F-150 can provide, check out the limited-edition 2000 Harley-Davidson F-150. The new Harley-Davidson F-150 is a black monochromatic 2WD SuperCab pickup with a flareside box topped by a hard-shell tonneau cover. It comes equipped with a 5.4-liter V8, special exhaust, and 20-inch, five-spoke cast aluminum wheels wrapped with 275/45R20 Goodyear Eagle GTII tires. Inside, the limited-edition Harley-Davidson F-150 features the famous look of Harley-Davidson accessories, including a dash ornament, black leather seats and trim, a black leather accessory pouch on the center console, and a unique "spun metal" instrument cluster.