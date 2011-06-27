  1. Home
2000 Ford F-150 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Full-size functionality, capable 4WD system, four-door option.
  • Interior ergonomics, deficits in engine power and rear-seat passenger room.
List Price Range
$3,900 - $5,900
Used F-150 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

One of our favorite light-duty pickups, especially in Super Crew format.

Vehicle overview

If you're the type of person inclined to jump on the bandwagon, then you better purchase a F-Series truck. Ford's full-size pickup continues to be the top-selling truck in America, with 869,001 new trucks being sold in 1999.

There is good reason for this, of course. The F-150's suspension provides excellent on- and off-road articulation, giving the most demanding drivers a quality ride. Open-road driving in the F-Series trucks is equally pleasant due to their precise steering, competent braking and forgiving suspension. A certain amount of "trucklike" handling is unavoidable when discussing a...well, truck, but, for something designed to carry cargo and not carve canyons, Ford has created an extremely user-friendly rig. An unexpected bonus is the solid, rattle-free ride.

Power choices for the F-Series range consist of a standard 4.2-liter V6, an optional 4.6-liter Triton V8 or the even-larger optional 5.4-liter Triton V8. The V6 and 4.6-liter V8 can be ordered with a manual transmission, while the 5.4-liter comes only with an automatic. Power is acceptable with all of the engines, but the 260-horsepower, 5.4-liter Triton V8 can't match the top V8 engine offered in the GM trucks. If you're looking for maximum stoplight acceleration from an F-150, you'll need to opt for the SVT Lightning.

Back in 1997, the F-150's interior was a vast improvement over its predecessor. And as a whole, the F-150 interior is a good one. But as trucks are becoming more mainstream, we find ourselves becoming less forgiving about idiosyncrasies. Our gripes center on a number of ergonomic mishaps, as well as the overall look which tries to be progressive but ends up looking goofy. The round, "aero" styling, small radio controls, and overall gauge placement just doesn't work, especially in a truck. We're also not very impressed with the F-150's seat comfort.

Where the F-150 excels is its functionality. If you are looking to haul or tow, it doesn't get much better than this. The SuperCab version, with its four doors, offers increased utility. Arriving early to mid-2000 (as a 2001 model) is the SuperCrew. The SuperCrew's cab is 12 inches longer than the SuperCab's to provide even more room. The doors are also larger, to aid entry and egress. To improve passenger comfort, the SuperCrew will also offer an Expedition-like 60/40 rear seat.

If you're looking for more style than a regular F-150 can provide, check out the limited-edition 2000 Harley-Davidson F-150. The new Harley-Davidson F-150 is a black monochromatic 2WD SuperCab pickup with a flareside box topped by a hard-shell tonneau cover. It comes equipped with a 5.4-liter V8, special exhaust, and 20-inch, five-spoke cast aluminum wheels wrapped with 275/45R20 Goodyear Eagle GTII tires. Inside, the limited-edition Harley-Davidson F-150 features the famous look of Harley-Davidson accessories, including a dash ornament, black leather seats and trim, a black leather accessory pouch on the center console, and a unique "spun metal" instrument cluster.

2000 Highlights

The F-150 SuperCrew, a crew-cab truck with full-size doors and a larger rear-passenger compartment, will bow in the first quarter of 2000 as a 2001 model. A limited-edition Harley-Davidson F-150 is available for 2000. The under-8,500-pound GVW F-250 has been discontinued and replaced by the F-150 7700 Payload Group. A new overhead console and left- and right-side visor vanity mirrors are optional on XL models and standard on XLT and Lariat F-150 pickups. A driver-side keypad entry system is available on Lariat models. Chromed steel wheels and 17-inch tires are now available on 4x2 models. A comfort-enhancing flip-up 40/60 rear seat has been added to the F-150 SuperCab.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Ford F-150.

5(56%)
4(32%)
3(10%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.4
82 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2000 F150 Work Series 7700
mikemrk4,07/25/2004
Vehicle has been absolutely maintenance free except for scheduled oil changes and items listed below. Brake linings were replaced at 48,500. ABS light came on at 49,000. We'll find out what that's about in the next couple of weeks. This is the 7700 model with the 5.4 and it tows as well as a friend's new Ram 1500 Hemi. Only options I wish I'd ordered are limited slip differential and cruise control. Original Goodyear Wranglers are good for at least 5,000 more miles. Gas mileage has not improved from new, and it still averages approx. 13 mpg in town. Best ever was approx. 16.5 mpg on the highway, but it does have the 3.73 gearing.
Everyone wants my Truck!!
flyastinson,07/08/2013
The sharp design has continued to baffle people as to its age and I am often asked if I'd like to sell it. NO! It is almost to 140,000 miles and runs like a bear. While I take very good care of my vehicles, not much as been necessary with my truck other than routine care and minor repairs -- very minor! The power is excellent, driving is smooth and easy and easy to switch to 4x4. The leather seats adjust perfectly, especially on long drives. I have hauled boats, cars, and heavy closed trailers without any problem. Ford is excellent...my 1966 F100 has almost 500,000 miles on the original engine!
Excellent truck
thesauce05,04/03/2011
I bought my truck in 2004 to replace a totalled 1997 EXT cab Ram (which was a crappy truck). This truck is has been great. 11 years old and still going strong. I'm actually surprised to see people complaining on the amount of power they get out of their trucks. I mean, 4.6L isn't much, but I get tons of power for such a small engine. I've never had to do any major work and only recently has small things began to go wrong (ABS light, AIR valve, rusted fuel tank straps). Everything else on this truck is in top notch working order. Engine runs great and starts up in the coldest weather every time and the transmission shows no signs of stopping, even with 127000 miles. Next truck will be a f150.
Solid Truck
dhiebert,05/20/2015
Lariat 4dr Extended Cab Stepside SB
I bought my truck on auction for $4k. Best money I've ever spent. No problems except for a stripped drain plug. Plenty of power, passenger space and cargo space. The only complaints are in the size and fuel economy. It's hard to park in any place other than straight in, and the best MPG I've gotten is 17 hwy.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 4950 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor

Used 2000 Ford F-150 Overview

The Used 2000 Ford F-150 is offered in the following submodels: F-150 Regular Cab, F-150 Extended Cab. Available styles include Lariat 4dr Extended Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Work 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 4dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Work 4dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Work 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Work 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), Work 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Work 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Lariat 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Harley-Davidson 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Work 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Work 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and XLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Ford F-150?

Price comparisons for Used 2000 Ford F-150 trim styles:

  • The Used 2000 Ford F-150 Lariat is priced between $3,900 and$3,900 with odometer readings between 120210 and120210 miles.
  • The Used 2000 Ford F-150 XLT is priced between $5,900 and$5,900 with odometer readings between 123344 and123344 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Ford F-150s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Ford F-150 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2000 F-150s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,900 and mileage as low as 120210 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Ford F-150.

Can't find a used 2000 Ford F-150s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-150 for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,224.

Find a used Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,803.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-150 for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,799.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,534.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Ford F-150?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

