1994 Ford F-250 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Ford's 3/4-ton hauler receives only slight mechanical and chassis refinements. Two versions of the 7.3L turbodiesel, direct injection and indirect injection, are offered on models above 8,500 pounds GVWR. Environmentally friendly CFC-free air conditioning is offered, and standard equipment grows with the addition of side door beams, a center high-mounted stop lamp, a driver-side airbag (for under-8,500 GVWR models) and a brake shift interlock system for all automatics. A premium 40/20/40 bench seat option is added to XLT Crew- and SuperCab styles and a wide-ratio four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive accompanies the 5.0L engine.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Ford F-250.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

94 ford250 turbodiesel 4x4 best truck
c parker,02/08/2010
I bought this truck in 02 w 160,000 miles, great investment this truck has never skipped a beat, it still runs like the day I got it, the turbo is a great feature, eats up the highest mountains in Colorado. Great power and reliable. It now has 214,000 I always changed oil&filter and service took care of it. This is my 3rd Ford truck and they have all been great. This is a vehicle with true value.
This is why I drive Fords
Andy,05/27/2010
I bought this truck used from my father 12 years ago, he bought it new. I just turned over 330k on it on my way to work today. You just can't beat that. It still can do everything I need it to and still looks and drives great. Don't think I will be in the new truck market for another 12 years or so, maybe longer
7.3 Works For Me
FordManOnly,01/24/2004
The diesel is a great motor. Havent had any problems at all. Very comfortable and fun to drive. Pulled my brothers Chevy (TSK TSK) out of a mudhole in idle.
Ford f-250 w-460
Joel,02/16/2006
Excellent truck. Fuel efficiency is bad but who cares, it's a full size truck. Power is excellent; it's not fast, but it can pull anything you want it to. Bought truck last month with 90k miles, still runs great, no problems. I would suggest bumping the three speed transmission to four or five but it does everything it was meant for plus more.
See all 5 reviews of the 1994 Ford F-250
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 3600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 3600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 3600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 3600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Ford F-250

Used 1994 Ford F-250 Overview

The Used 1994 Ford F-250 is offered in the following submodels: F-250 Regular Cab, F-250 Extended Cab. Available styles include XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and XL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Ford F-250?

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Ford F-250s are available in my area?

Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Ford F-250.

Can't find a used 1994 Ford F-250s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-250 for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,306.

Find a used Ford for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,381.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-250 for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,457.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $25,058.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Ford F-250?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

