1994 Ford F-250 Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Ford's 3/4-ton hauler receives only slight mechanical and chassis refinements. Two versions of the 7.3L turbodiesel, direct injection and indirect injection, are offered on models above 8,500 pounds GVWR. Environmentally friendly CFC-free air conditioning is offered, and standard equipment grows with the addition of side door beams, a center high-mounted stop lamp, a driver-side airbag (for under-8,500 GVWR models) and a brake shift interlock system for all automatics. A premium 40/20/40 bench seat option is added to XLT Crew- and SuperCab styles and a wide-ratio four-speed automatic transmission with overdrive accompanies the 5.0L engine.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Ford F-250.
Most helpful consumer reviews
c parker,02/08/2010
I bought this truck in 02 w 160,000 miles, great investment this truck has never skipped a beat, it still runs like the day I got it, the turbo is a great feature, eats up the highest mountains in Colorado. Great power and reliable. It now has 214,000 I always changed oil&filter and service took care of it. This is my 3rd Ford truck and they have all been great. This is a vehicle with true value.
Andy,05/27/2010
I bought this truck used from my father 12 years ago, he bought it new. I just turned over 330k on it on my way to work today. You just can't beat that. It still can do everything I need it to and still looks and drives great. Don't think I will be in the new truck market for another 12 years or so, maybe longer
FordManOnly,01/24/2004
The diesel is a great motor. Havent had any problems at all. Very comfortable and fun to drive. Pulled my brothers Chevy (TSK TSK) out of a mudhole in idle.
Joel,02/16/2006
Excellent truck. Fuel efficiency is bad but who cares, it's a full size truck. Power is excellent; it's not fast, but it can pull anything you want it to. Bought truck last month with 90k miles, still runs great, no problems. I would suggest bumping the three speed transmission to four or five but it does everything it was meant for plus more.
Features & Specs
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 3600 rpm
