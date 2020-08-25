Used 2009 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-150
I purchased my 2009 FX4 SuperCrew in 2012 with 49,000 miles on the odometer. It is now 2016 and my truck now has over 195,000 on it. I drive this truck A LOT, as you can see. This is the first time writing a review for a vehicle I've owned, but I felt that I had to share my experience with perspective buyers. I have changed the oil exclusively with Ford Motor Craft oil and filters based off of the dash computer oil life calculator. I have done all scheduled service either myself or at the dealer. This truck has never let me down. Aside from oil changes and brakes, I have replaced both front upper control arms, front hub actuators, spark plugs, and serviced the rear diff, transfer case, engine coolant, and replaced the tires and battery. In 150,000 miles, I would say that is very minimal maintenance, and I couldn't ask for anything more. My fuel mileage has been consistent since the day I bought it. My transmission shifts smooth, 4x4 engages easy smoothly, and the ride is still smooth, quiet and comfortable. I am updating this now with over 216,000 miles on the odometer, and still no issues with this truck. I am very pleased with the reliability and quality of this truck. If you are looking for a reliable, comfortable and capable truck, the 2009/2010 F150 with 5.4 v8 is the truck for you.
