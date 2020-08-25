Used 2009 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me

20,569 listings
  • 2009 Ford F-150 XL in Red
    used

    2009 Ford F-150 XL

    120,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,988

    $1,128 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-150 XLT in White
    used

    2009 Ford F-150 XLT

    136,258 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,987

    $3,332 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-150 XLT in Light Blue
    used

    2009 Ford F-150 XLT

    206,000 miles

    $14,995

    $264 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-150 XL in Gray
    used

    2009 Ford F-150 XL

    99,059 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,488

    $824 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-150
    used

    2009 Ford F-150

    56,570 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,850

    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-150 Lariat in Black
    used

    2009 Ford F-150 Lariat

    170,434 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-150 STX
    used

    2009 Ford F-150 STX

    282,943 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,318

    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-150 Lariat
    used

    2009 Ford F-150 Lariat

    177,089 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,500

    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-150 Lariat
    used

    2009 Ford F-150 Lariat

    210,161 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,999

    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-150 XLT
    used

    2009 Ford F-150 XLT

    113,089 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,249

    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-150 XLT
    used

    2009 Ford F-150 XLT

    84,286 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-150 Lariat in Red
    used

    2009 Ford F-150 Lariat

    158,770 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-150 XLT
    used

    2009 Ford F-150 XLT

    153,170 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,495

    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-150 XL in Light Blue
    used

    2009 Ford F-150 XL

    190,728 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $337 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-150 XLT
    used

    2009 Ford F-150 XLT

    61,309 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,999

    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-150 STX in Gray
    used

    2009 Ford F-150 STX

    100,997 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-150 XLT in Light Blue
    used

    2009 Ford F-150 XLT

    138,148 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,995

    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-150 XLT
    used

    2009 Ford F-150 XLT

    93,213 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,998

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-150

Overall Consumer Rating
4.798 Reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Dependable Smooth Tough
Josh K,01/26/2016
FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
I purchased my 2009 FX4 SuperCrew in 2012 with 49,000 miles on the odometer. It is now 2016 and my truck now has over 195,000 on it. I drive this truck A LOT, as you can see. This is the first time writing a review for a vehicle I've owned, but I felt that I had to share my experience with perspective buyers. I have changed the oil exclusively with Ford Motor Craft oil and filters based off of the dash computer oil life calculator. I have done all scheduled service either myself or at the dealer. This truck has never let me down. Aside from oil changes and brakes, I have replaced both front upper control arms, front hub actuators, spark plugs, and serviced the rear diff, transfer case, engine coolant, and replaced the tires and battery. In 150,000 miles, I would say that is very minimal maintenance, and I couldn't ask for anything more. My fuel mileage has been consistent since the day I bought it. My transmission shifts smooth, 4x4 engages easy smoothly, and the ride is still smooth, quiet and comfortable. I am updating this now with over 216,000 miles on the odometer, and still no issues with this truck. I am very pleased with the reliability and quality of this truck. If you are looking for a reliable, comfortable and capable truck, the 2009/2010 F150 with 5.4 v8 is the truck for you.
Report abuse
