Used 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

- 86,938 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
Elias Motors - Hayward / California
Save on Gas with Natural gas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Stability Control, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTBF2A64DEB81750
Stock: B81750
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,011 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,000$922 Below Market
Cactus Auto Company - Tucson / Arizona
Recent Arrival!Thank you for taking a look at our Ford F-250SD. Customers rank getting a new car somewhere between getting sued and going to the dentist. That's why we set out to change the way you buy and own a car! *Pressure Free, Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff! *In House Team of Loan Specialists! We are great with numbers and even better with people! Credit Challenged? Give us a try! * Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping! *Customer Lounge with Free Wifi & Refreshments! *No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car - We Need Pre-Owned Inventory and Pay Top Dollar! We know you'll Be Happy with Cactus Auto, but don't just take our word for it. Check out what our recent happy customers have to say about us on Google and Facebook. If you are still looking for more information or additional photos please give us a call. Also, don't forget to ask about our Guaranteed Pre-Approvals and our extended service contracts to protect your new investment. We are here to help, and our goal is to make your car buying experience fun and enjoyable. Cactus Auto, your best auto picks since 1986!Reviews:* Choice of many configurations and trim levels; useful features; strong towing and payload capacities. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Stability Control, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTBF2A62DEB82248
Stock: 27251
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 30,402 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$49,997
Larry H. Miller Ford Mesa - Mesa / Arizona
It doesn't get much better than this 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat, which boasts a backup sensor, backup camera, parking assistance, a leather interior, dual climate control, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, premium sound system, and anti-lock brakes. It comes with a 8 Cylinder engine. You can trust this supercrew 4x4 because it has a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars! The exterior is a classic black. Make your move before it's too late schedule a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT7DEA48166
Stock: 200843A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 98,089 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,425
Colorado Springs Dodge Ram - Colorado Springs / Colorado
XLT! 4X4! BLUETOOTH! POWER SEAT! POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS! KEYLESS ENTRY! REAR PARKING SENSORS! RUNNING BOARDS! TOW PACKAGE! TRAILER BRAKE! TOW HOOKS! SPRAY IN BEDLINER! FOG LIGHTS! *****CLICK ON 'GET YOUR E-PRICE' FOR ADDITIONAL DISCOUNT*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT1DEB22472
Stock: 7470U1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 147,924 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,900
Impex Auto Sales - Greensboro / North Carolina
*One Owner*, F-250 SuperDuty XL, 6.2L V8 EFI SOHC 16V Flex Fuel, Oxford White. TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic Clean CARFAX. Impex Auto Sales is the Triad's LARGEST independent Pre-Owned dealer! Now accepting all major credit and debit cards! Because we sell so many cars trucks motorcycles and commercial vehicles our prices are the ABSOLUTE LOWEST!!! We are a family owned and operated business serving the Carolina's since 2004.We pride ourselves on our reputation for honest service and delivering quality automobiles. Come by today and let us show you how purchasing a Pre-Owned vehicle SHOULD BE! We offer free shuttles from Greensboro's PTI Airport (GSO) Greensboro Amtrak Station (GRO) and the Greensboro Greyhound Bus Terminal. We respect and honor your time so we can ship autos all over the United States and export all over the world! We are proud to have sales representatives fluent in English, Spanish, French, Arabic and Japanese for the convenience of our valued customers. *****Please note while we make every effort to ensure that our vehicles are listed accurately, we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Please verify all options, colors, vehicle condition, pricing and AVAILABILITY prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7X2A61DEB25865
Stock: FT5865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 67,421 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$42,995
Carmody Ford - Greenwich / New York
Look!! Look!! Look!! This is the perfect, do-it-all car that is guaranteed to amaze you with its versatility* Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee** Best Price Guarantee! Free NYS Inspections every year for life! No Pressure! No Haggling! No Hassling! All vehicles are priced competitively to assure you get the best price available! We are more than willing to negotiate to get you the best deal available! Find out why more people than ever are choosing Carmody Ford!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT8DEA06993
Stock: 96069A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 153,740 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$36,995
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Auto Mall of Springfield present you with this 2013 Ford F-250 6.7L Turbocharged Super Duty Lariat Crew Cab 4WD. Clean Car-Fax! 2 OWNER TRUCK! CLEAN CAR-FAX! TEXAS TRUCK ITS ENTIRE LIFE! This F-250 is in pristine condition. LIFTED WITH AFTERMARKET WHEELS AND TIRES! This truck is loaded with options including aftermarket wheels/tires, leather seats, heated/cooled seats, bed cover, navigation system, power sunroof, am/fm radio,aux radio input, usb input, power seats, AMP power running boards, back-up camera, tinted windows, cruise control, towing package, and most important 4X4.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT5DEA55181
Stock: 21137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 176,731 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,395
Teutopolis Auto Sales - Teutopolis / Illinois
NO ACCIDENTS! 1 OWNER! Check out this 2013 Ford F250 Super Duty for sale in Effingham IL! Find this and more quality used cars trucks vans and SUVs for sale at Teutopolis Auto Sales located between Effingham and Teutopolis along Route 40. TEUTOPOLIS AUTO SALES is proud to now offer Guaranteed Credit Approval to everyone. We care about you and your car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT8DEA55059
Stock: 20072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,113 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,995
Star Motor Sales - Downers Grove / Illinois
This 2013 Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW 4dr 4WD Crew Cab 172 XLT features a 6.2L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Steel Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW Crew Cab 4WD Long 8 Ft Bed XLT 6.2 Liter 8 Cylinders Gas Engine *** 6-Speed Automatic Transmission *** One Owner Since Brand New *** Clean AutoCheck History Report *** Rear Parking Sensors *** FX-4 OFF-Road Package *** Hill Descent Control *** Fixed Running Boards *** Towing Package *** Pickup Shell *** Rare To Find *** Power Windows *** Power Door Locks *** Power Mirrors *** Great Condition Inside And Outside *** Inspected And Serviced *** Non-Smoker *** This Vehicle Qualifies For Our Financing Special *** Please Contact Our Friendly Customer Service Associates For Further Details At 630-241-2424 Or Visit Us For More Information And Pictures At WWW.STARMOTORSALES.COM - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Tow Package, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Bedliner, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Locking Tailgate, OnStar, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, PCM, Pickup Shell, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Wheels, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 630-241-2424 or adam@starmotorsales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2B66DEA37797
Stock: H714
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 77,769 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,999
Larry H. Miller American Toyota Albuquerque - Albuquerque / New Mexico
Only 77,769 Miles! This Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 6.2L/379 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Underhood service light, Trailer tow pkg -inc: 7-wire harness w/relays, 7/4 pin combination connector. This Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW Comes Equipped with These Options TorqShift 6-speed automatic transmission w/tow/haul mode (REQ: 996 Engine), Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tilt/telescoping steering column, Stationary elevated engine idle control (SEIC), SOS post crash alert system, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS), Safety Canopy system, Removable locking tailgate w/black handle Tailgate Assist, Rear seating roof ride handles, Rear door child safety locks. Visit Us Today A short visit to Larry H. Miller American Toyota located at 5995 Alameda Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113 can get you a trustworthy Super Duty F-250 SRW today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2B64DEB75211
Stock: 123031B1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 173,203 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,000
Mountain Top Motor Co - Troy / Missouri
*A RATED WITH THE BBB ***** *TOP NOTCH VEHICLES **** *****WE SHIP NATIONWIDE***** *****SPECIALIZING IN FINDING WESTERN RUST-FREE VEHICLES**** This vehicle is Missouri State Safety Inspected It has been through 102 Point Inspection Financing Available!! 5 STAR GOOGLE RATED WITH OVER 400 REVIEWS FOR A REASON ** LOCATED IN TROY, MO. ( JUST 15 MINUTES NORTH OF WENTZVILLE MO. ) WE ARE HERE TO PROVIDE YOU WITH AN EXCELLENT SELECTION OF TRUCKS. AS WELL AS CARS AND SUV'S CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS ON GOOGLE AND SEE WHAT THE TALK IS ABOUT!!! 617 JOHN DEERE DR. TROY, MO 63379 *** You deserve the MTMC Experience *** Do the entire deal remotely from your home via phone, computer, facetime if you choose and allow us to deliver your vehicle and the paperwork to your door via our White Glove Delivery Program! Browse. Decide. Drive. WWW.MOUNTAINTOPMOTORS.COM 636-356-1020 Not only are we continuing to monitor the situation locally and globally, we are also taking active measures to ensure our grounds and facility are safe and secure. We have done this by increasing our cleaning and disinfecting efforts to combat any chance possible contamination. As always, if you feel remaining in the comort of your home is most beneficial for you and your family we will be offering our White Glove Delivery Program for your shopping convenience. Our store will continue business as usual with the same hours, and our sales department will be able to help you with any questions you might have. We are ensuring a safe space for you to shop and visit for all your vehicle needs! 636-356-1020 WWW.MOUNTAINTOPMOTORS.COM *** Life's too short to be stuck in ruts, driving small trucks, shootin' little bucks! This gorgeous Crew Cab is perfect, set up for hauling the gooseneck trailer, massive interior space, with only 173,xxx miles this 6.7L Powerstroke is just getting broke in! Options include; * Keyless Entry * Power Package * Power Locks * Power Windows * Upgraded Kenwood Stereo * Bluetooth * Hands-Free Calling keeps your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road * AM/FM Radio * AUX/USB Ports listen to your favorite playlists * Power Folding and Telescoping and Heated Tow Mirrors * Power Driver's Seat * Adjustable Pedals * Tilt Steering Wheel * Overhead Console with Dual Storage Compartments * Cruise Control * Manual Shift Mode * Traction Control * Tow Package * Trailer Brake Control * Gooseneck Ball and Hitch * Tow/Haul * 20'' Vision Wheels * 35/12.5/20 Delium M/T Tires (best tires money can buy) * 31 Service History Records * Only 2 Previous Owners And so much more! *** Credit Union Financing Available with rates starting as low as 2.99%. *** This car is safety inspected. Call today at 636-356-1020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT8DEB51161
Stock: 5405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 188,091 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,482
Texas Motorcars - Addison / Texas
2013 Ford Super Duty F-250 Pickup Lariat SRW 4x4 2013 Ford Super Duty F-250 Pickup Lariat SRW 4x4 with a 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel engine and automatic transmission. Clean CARFAX with no accidents reported! Features a spray in bed liner, chrome running boards, deep tinted windows, tailgate step, keyless entry pad, luxury aligator leather interior, heated and cooled seats, trailer brake controller, steering wheel mounted cruise/audio controls, Bluetooth, back up camera, sunroof, aux switches and LOTS more! READY for work and play! Give us a call today! We offer free delivery on select vehicles within 300 miles of our shop! Ask your salesperson for details. Financing is available with competitive rates! Get pre-approved in no time by filling out a credit application on the finance section of our website! We also offer industry leading, highly rated warranty options so you can select one perfect for your specific vehicle needs. All vehicles are priced for QUICK SALE. Call us today to see how easy it is to buy a vehicle at Texas Motorcars. Texas Motorcars in Addison is a family owned and operated business. We are committed to delivering the best possible service! Our mission is to provide Dallas/Fort Worth and the continental Unites States with hand picked, quality vehicles at no hassle prices. We can offer pre-purchase inspections, financing, warranties and more! Se habla Español! Texas Motorcars "A Better Way To Buy!"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT7DEA96878
Stock: A96878
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,524 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,000
Mountain Top Motor Co - Troy / Missouri
*A RATED WITH THE BBB ***** *TOP NOTCH VEHICLES **** *****WE SHIP NATIONWIDE***** *****SPECIALIZING IN FINDING WESTERN RUST-FREE VEHICLES**** This vehicle is Missouri State Safety Inspected It has been through 102 Point Inspection Financing Available!! 5 STAR GOOGLE RATED WITH OVER 400 REVIEWS FOR A REASON ** LOCATED IN TROY, MO. ( JUST 15 MINUTES NORTH OF WENTZVILLE MO. ) WE ARE HERE TO PROVIDE YOU WITH AN EXCELLENT SELECTION OF TRUCKS. AS WELL AS CARS AND SUV'S CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS ON GOOGLE AND SEE WHAT THE TALK IS ABOUT!!! 617 JOHN DEERE DR. TROY, MO 63379 *** You deserve the MTMC Experience *** Do the entire deal remotely from your home via phone, computer, facetime if you choose and allow us to deliver your vehicle and the paperwork to your door via our White Glove Delivery Program! Browse. Decide. Drive. WWW.MOUNTAINTOPMOTORS.COM 636-356-1020 Not only are we continuing to monitor the situation locally and globally, we are also taking active measures to ensure our grounds and facility are safe and secure. We have done this by increasing our cleaning and disinfecting efforts to combat any chance possible contamination. As always, if you feel remaining in the comort of your home is most beneficial for you and your family we will be offering our White Glove Delivery Program for your shopping convenience. Our store will continue business as usual with the same hours, and our sales department will be able to help you with any questions you might have. We are ensuring a safe space for you to shop and visit for all your vehicle needs! 636-356-1020 WWW.MOUNTAINTOPMOTORS.COM *** This is the perfect truck for the working man with rubber flooring, spacious interior, 15 Service History Records and a Carfax One Owner! Options on this truck include; * Keyless Entry * Power Package * Power Locks * Power Windows * Bluetooth * Hands-Free Calling keeps your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road * AM/FM/Sirius XM Radio listen to your favorite Jams * CD Player * AUX/USB Ports listen to your favorite playlists * Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls * Power Mirrors * Tilt Steering Wheel * Cruise Control * Manaul Shift Mode * Traction Control * Tow Package * Tow/Haul * Carfax One Owner * 15 Service History Records And so much more! *** Credit Union Financing Available with rates starting as low as 2.99%. *** This car is safety inspected. Call today at 636-356-1020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7X2B61DEB78144
Stock: 5429
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 153,929 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$33,995
Landmark Ford Trucks East - Springfield / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Black 2013 Ford F-250SDHere at Landmark Ford Trucks East, we know that you can visit any number of dealerships when shopping for a new truck. That's why we always make sure go above and beyond for our loyal customers throughout Springfield, Chatham, Auburn, Riverton and Sherman. It's our world class customer service that helps us earn your business time and again while serving your driving needs!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT7DEA48068
Stock: F20072B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 160,266 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,900
National Auto Sales - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
NO FEES NO GAMESNO GIMMICKS. ALL ARE SERVICED AND INSPECTED.TENNESSEE RESIDENTS MUST PAY SALES TAX AT POINT OF SALE PLUS THE TAG YOU CHOOSE.WE DO NOT OFFER FINANCING BUT CAN REFER YOU TO ONE OF OUR PREFERRED LENDERS. VEHICLE POSTED BY NATIONAL AUTO SALES TN DLR #5844. Visit National Auto Sales online at www.nationalautosales.biz to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 615-895-8954 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7X2B68DEB20662
Stock: H3804A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 164,012 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,975
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Handsome style and Diesel power unite in our 2013 Ford F-250 King Ranch FX4 Crew Cab 4X4 shown in stunning Oxford White. Fueled by a TurboCharged 6.7 Liter PowerStroke Diesel V8 that supplies 400hp on demand teamed with a 6 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission that will handle your toughest job with ease. Our Four Wheel Drive F-250 is built strong with great payload and towing capacity plus makes light work out of any difficult terrain. Notice the two-tone paint, FX4 badging, and unique exterior that standouts in this model. King Ranch FX4 provides luxury with Chapparrel leather heated and ventilated seats that will keep you warm on those cold winter days. Not to mention our driver seat memory, remote start and a rear camera to keep you and your family safe and sound, no backing over the curb with this bad boy! Ford Sync w/Sirius allows you hands-free communication and up-to-date info. A power-sliding rear window, rear parking sensors and power telescoping mirrors are just a few of the extras on this truck. The 2nd seat adds plenty of room. Safety is always number one with Ford and six standard airbags, SOS post-crash alert and Roll Stability Control keep you safe and secure. The F-250 King Ranch FX4 is an impressive, powerful choice. You will love getting behind the wheel of this fantastic Ford Tough Truck! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT3DEA22759
Stock: 18686
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 195,628 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$32,975
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Handsome style and Diesel power unite in our 2013 Ford F-250 King Ranch Crew Cab 4X4 with FX4 Off Road Package shown in stunning Tuxedo Black with Pale Adobe accents. Fueled by a TurboCharged 6.7 Liter PowerStroke Diesel V8 that supplies 400hp on demand teamed with a 6 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission that will handle your toughest job with ease. Our Four Wheel Drive F-250 is built strong with great payload and towing capacity plus makes light work out of any difficult terrain. Notice the two-tone paint and unique exterior that standouts in this model. King Ranch provides luxury with Chaparral leather seats that will keep you riding high. Not to mention our driver seat memory, remote start, full-color navigation, and a rear camera to keep you and your family safe and sound, no backing over the curb with this bad boy! Ford Sync with available Sirius allows you hands-free communication and up-to-date info. A power-sliding rear window, rear parking sensors and power telescoping mirrors are just a few of the extras on this truck. The 2nd seat adds plenty of room. Safety is always number one with Ford and six standard airbags, SOS post-crash alert and Roll Stability Control keep you safe and secure. The F-250 King Ranch is an impressive, powerful choice. You will love getting behind the wheel of this fantastic Ford Tough Truck! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2BT0DEA60479
Stock: 18888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 129,075 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,900
National Auto Sales - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
NO FEES NO GAMESNO GIMMICKS. ALL ARE SERVICED AND INSPECTED.TENNESSEE RESIDENTS MUST PAY SALES TAX AT POINT OF SALE PLUS THE TAG YOU CHOOSE.WE DO NOT OFFER FINANCING BUT CAN REFER YOU TO ONE OF OUR PREFERRED LENDERS. VEHICLE POSTED BY NATIONAL AUTO SALES TN DLR #5844. Visit National Auto Sales online at www.nationalautosales.biz to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 615-895-8954 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7X2B61DEA40331
Stock: H3777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
