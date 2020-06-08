2020 Bentley Bentayga
What’s new
- A plug-in hybrid model joins the Bentayga lineup for 2020
- Part of the first Bentayga generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Incredible luxury and craftsmanship
- Powerful engine and quick acceleration
- Legitimate off-road capability
- Optional seating for up to seven
- Base trim lacks a few key features, especially at this price
- Limited rear-seat and cargo room
2020 Bentley Bentayga Review
The Bentley Bentayga is a large luxury SUV from this Volkswagen-owned British automaker. It's one of the most luxurious and expensive vehicles on the road today. How luxurious and how expensive? Well, its only real competition comes from a fellow ultra-luxe SUV, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The Bentayga turns heads as easily as a shirtless Bradley Cooper and is outfitted with more high-quality materials than Jennifer Lopez's closet. Take one look at the Bentayga and you'll know it's something different.
For 2020, the Bentayga debuts a new plug-in hybrid variant. Fitted with a V6 engine and hybrid system, it can go an EPA-estimated 18 miles on battery power before needing to switch over to regular gasoline operation. The Bentayga Hybrid doesn't pack as much power as the V8 and 12-cylinder engine models. But if you can plug in and recharge it frequently, it can help save on gas.
Our verdict7.7 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
Braking and handling capability are nearly up to the same level but lack the feel they should have at this price. There's also some grabbiness to the pedal, which can make it difficult to stop smoothly around town.
Multimode terrain settings and an air suspension give commendable off-road performance. With no limited-slip differentials, it's the braking system and the air suspension that get the Bentayga where it needs to go. The on-road tires are also a limiting factor.
How comfortable is it?9.0
As expected, very little road or wind noise is allowed to enter the cabin no matter the speed. Even the big wheel and tire package didn't disturb occupants. Only the downmarket climate controls and somewhat plain-looking rear bench seat are a blemish.
How’s the interior?8.0
Drivers can get comfortable immediately but might be puzzled by the placement of some controls. The primary controls are all easy enough, but the placement of some of the control knobs, buttons and switches seems like an afterthought. Rear passengers might expect a bit more legroom in a Bentley.
How’s the tech?5.5
Most of the standard driver aids are present, and it's nice to see the stability control system is well calibrated for the Bentayga's performance envelope.
How’s the storage?7.5
There are LATCH anchors in the rear, and the wide doors and relatively low ride height mean it's easy to get seats and children in and out.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.0
Service and customer care are beyond what most car buyers will ever know, but you will pay for that privilege. Every part of the Bentayga is covered under a three-year/unlimited mileage warranty; that goes for the traditional bumper-to-bumper warranty and powertrain components as well.
Wildcard8.5
Despite your best efforts, you still wind up flexing all that power and having moments of warp speed just because you can. You can even chuck it around with some abandon. Physics will eventually catch up with you but not many other motorists will.
Which Bentayga does Edmunds recommend?
Bentley Bentayga models
The 2020 Bentayga is broken into three starting variants — Hybrid, V8 and Speed — rather than trim levels. Each one uses a different engine paired with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. Outside of some minor styling differences, all three come equipped with roughly the same standard features. A plethora of leathers, trims, colors and wheels are available on all models.
Hybrid
The Bentayga Hybrid uses a plug-in hybrid powertrain: a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 paired with an electric motor for a combined 443 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. It offers an EPA-estimated 18 miles of all electric range. Unique Hybrid features include:
- An energy monitor in place of the tachometer
- Remote charging monitoring and charge station location via Bentley's smartphone app
V8
As the name implies, the Bentayga V8 is powered by a 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 (542 hp, 568 lb-ft).
Speed
The Bentayga Speed is the top-of-the-line model and is powered by a 6.0-liter W12 (626 hp, 664 lb-ft).
Standard features on the Bentayga include:
- LED headlights with automatic high beams
- Panoramic sunroof
- Air suspension with adaptive dampers
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Three-zone automatic climate control
- Full-leather seating
- Power-adjustable and heated front seats
- Heated bench seat in the second row
- Blind-spot monitoring
Notable packages include:
City Specification (standard on the Speed):
- Parking assist
- Pedestrian warning
- Top-view camera
- Traffic sign recognition
Touring Specification:
- Traffic-adaptive cruise control
- Head-up display
- Lane keeping assist
- Night-vision camera
Activity Specification:
- Third-row seat
- Hands-free tailgate
- Towing receiver
Sponsored cars related to the Bentayga
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Bentley Bentayga.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$156,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Speed 4dr SUV AWD
6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$235,700
|MPG
|12 city / 17 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|626 hp @ 5000 rpm
|V8 4dr SUV AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$165,000
|MPG
|14 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|542 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Bentayga safety features:
- Reverse Traffic Warning
- Warns you if a vehicle is approaching while you're backing into traffic.
- Lane Assist
- Warns you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its marked lane and corrects the steering if you don't react.
- City Safeguard
- Alerts you if an imminent front collision is detected and applies the brakes if no action is taken in time.
Bentley Bentayga vs. the competition
Bentley Bentayga vs. Rolls-Royce Cullinan
The Cullinan is the Bentayga's only real competitor in the ultra-luxe SUV segment. Yet the Cullinan's roughly $90,000 premium over the Bentayga puts it on an even higher level. Like the Bentayga, the Cullinan can be equipped to your heart's desire, with a wealth of options and features that are only limited by the size of your wallet.
Bentley Bentayga vs. Land Rover Range Rover
The Range Rover, even in a top-of-the-line spec, is significantly less expensive than the Bentayga. The Range Rover is well appointed, but not quite as well as the Bentley. You do, however, get more cargo and rear-seat space than what the Bentayga offers.
Bentley Bentayga vs. Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
The GLS was recently redesigned and feels plenty fresh. A base GLS 450 starts at less than half the price as a Bentayga and can be loaded up with every option and not come close to the Bentley. That said, it doesn't feel quite as luxurious and can't match the Bentayga's polished level of craftsmanship. The GLS offers more interior space than the Bentayga as well as a standard third row of seating.
FAQ
Is the Bentley Bentayga a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Bentley Bentayga?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Bentley Bentayga:
- A plug-in hybrid model joins the Bentayga lineup for 2020
- Part of the first Bentayga generation introduced for 2016
Is the Bentley Bentayga reliable?
Is the 2020 Bentley Bentayga a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Bentley Bentayga?
The least-expensive 2020 Bentley Bentayga is the 2020 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $156,900.
Other versions include:
- Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $156,900
- Speed 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $235,700
- V8 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $165,000
What are the different models of Bentley Bentayga?
More about the 2020 Bentley Bentayga
2020 Bentley Bentayga Overview
The 2020 Bentley Bentayga is offered in the following submodels: Bentayga SUV, Bentayga Hybrid. Available styles include Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), Speed 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A), and V8 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Bentley Bentayga?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Bentley Bentayga and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Bentayga.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Bentley Bentayga and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Bentayga featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Bentley Bentayga?
Which 2020 Bentley Bentaygas are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Bentley Bentayga for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Bentley Bentayga.
Can't find a new 2020 Bentley Bentaygas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Bentley Bentayga for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,533.
Find a new Bentley for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,045.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Bentley Bentayga?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Bentley lease specials
Related 2020 Bentley Bentayga info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used GMC Terrain 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2014
- Used Porsche Panamera
- Used Toyota C-HR 2018
- Used Nissan Altima 2015
- Used Acura RDX
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2015
- Used Dodge Durango 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD
- 2020 GS F
- Acura RDX 2019
- 2020 Hyundai Venue
- 2019 Portofino
- Rolls-Royce Dawn 2019
- 2019 Lincoln MKT
- 2019 Jeep Cherokee
- 2019 Expedition
- 2020 Hardtop 4 Door
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Jeep Compass
- 2020 Hyundai Palisade
- Subaru Crosstrek 2020
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Volvo XC60 2020
- Hyundai Kona 2020
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 2020