2020 Bentley Bentayga Review

The Bentley Bentayga is a large luxury SUV from this Volkswagen-owned British automaker. It's one of the most luxurious and expensive vehicles on the road today. How luxurious and how expensive? Well, its only real competition comes from a fellow ultra-luxe SUV, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The Bentayga turns heads as easily as a shirtless Bradley Cooper and is outfitted with more high-quality materials than Jennifer Lopez's closet. Take one look at the Bentayga and you'll know it's something different. For 2020, the Bentayga debuts a new plug-in hybrid variant. Fitted with a V6 engine and hybrid system, it can go an EPA-estimated 18 miles on battery power before needing to switch over to regular gasoline operation. The Bentayga Hybrid doesn't pack as much power as the V8 and 12-cylinder engine models. But if you can plug in and recharge it frequently, it can help save on gas.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.7 / 10

In a world rife with SUVs, it can be difficult to stand out. But the Bentayga manages to make a statement no matter where it goes. Power and build quality are deeply impressive, and customization is nearly unlimited. But this luxury SUV also has some significant shortcomings.

How does it drive? 8.5

Part SUV and part Saturn V rocket, the Bentayga makes as much of a statement as its styling. In our testing of a V8 model, the Bentayga blasted from 0 to 60 mph in a scant 3.8 seconds. The burly V8 soundtrack is cool too. Acceleration is effortless, befitting a true luxury vehicle.



Braking and handling capability are nearly up to the same level but lack the feel they should have at this price. There's also some grabbiness to the pedal, which can make it difficult to stop smoothly around town.



Multimode terrain settings and an air suspension give commendable off-road performance. With no limited-slip differentials, it's the braking system and the air suspension that get the Bentayga where it needs to go. The on-road tires are also a limiting factor.

How comfortable is it? 9.0

The Bentayga checks all the boxes here. This SUV no doubt sets the standard for the class, from its supremely comfortable, fatigue-free front seats to near vault-like silence at high speeds. The seats are supportive, supple and hugely comfortable even over long distances, though the rear bench seat seems a bit cut-rate.



As expected, very little road or wind noise is allowed to enter the cabin no matter the speed. Even the big wheel and tire package didn't disturb occupants. Only the downmarket climate controls and somewhat plain-looking rear bench seat are a blemish.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The Bentayga benefits from not being too high off the ground, which not only makes it easy to get in and out of but also improves forward visibility. The view over the broad hood gives you a commanding view of the road and your position on it.



Drivers can get comfortable immediately but might be puzzled by the placement of some controls. The primary controls are all easy enough, but the placement of some of the control knobs, buttons and switches seems like an afterthought. Rear passengers might expect a bit more legroom in a Bentley.

How’s the tech? 5.5

While the technology you can't see — such as the trick air suspension — is impressive, the stuff you can see is a disappointing mix of dated technology and VW parts. The infotainment system, for instance, is recognizable as an older Volkswagen model with a simple Bentley-themed reskin. Apple CarPlay is available, but Android Auto is not. The audio system isn't up to snuff either. The lackluster tech vibe spoils the otherwise luxurious interior.



Most of the standard driver aids are present, and it's nice to see the stability control system is well calibrated for the Bentayga's performance envelope.

How’s the storage? 7.5

It's unlikely a Bentayga will ever do any errands at a home improvement warehouse, but there's adequate cargo space for an SUV of this size. The folding split rear seats allow easy storage for a bicycle should you be inclined. Curiously, the cargo area isn't trimmed with any real luxury touches and looks a bit unspecial. Interior storage isn't overly abundant, but it is practical and keeps items secure.



There are LATCH anchors in the rear, and the wide doors and relatively low ride height mean it's easy to get seats and children in and out.

How economical is it? 7.0

The EPA estimates that the Bentayga V8 will get 17 mpg in combined city/highway driving. Yet in our testing we found that typical driving can net you a mere 10 mpg. Don't trust the trip computer's mpg calculations either; it's wildly optimistic. Bentley is offering the Bentayga Hybrid should you want to ease your conscience ... a little bit.

Is it a good value? 7.0

Customization is the name of the game, and Bentley does it as well as anyone else. The quality of the seats, stitching, leather and paint is exceptional. But the infotainment technology available is frankly old and outclassed by the tech in cars costing one-tenth the price.



Service and customer care are beyond what most car buyers will ever know, but you will pay for that privilege. Every part of the Bentayga is covered under a three-year/unlimited mileage warranty; that goes for the traditional bumper-to-bumper warranty and powertrain components as well.

Wildcard 8.5

Exclusivity, status, and the ability to flaunt both of them at any time is what the Bentayga is all about. Even in an era where the SUV is ubiquitous, the Bentayga stands out. There are better-equipped luxury vehicles, and even less expensive ones, but almost nothing competes with the Bentayga.



Despite your best efforts, you still wind up flexing all that power and having moments of warp speed just because you can. You can even chuck it around with some abandon. Physics will eventually catch up with you but not many other motorists will.

Which Bentayga does Edmunds recommend?

The Bentley separates the Bentayga by powertrain rather than trim level. We recommend going with the Bentley Bentayga V8 or Hybrid. Both are significantly less expensive than the W12-powered Speed model and offer the same level of luxury and personalization.

Bentley Bentayga models

The 2020 Bentayga is broken into three starting variants — Hybrid, V8 and Speed — rather than trim levels. Each one uses a different engine paired with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. Outside of some minor styling differences, all three come equipped with roughly the same standard features. A plethora of leathers, trims, colors and wheels are available on all models.