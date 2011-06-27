  1. Home
2013 Ford F-150 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Compelling engine lineup, particularly the turbocharged V6
  • largest selection of variations
  • innovative electronics features.
  • SuperCab's less convenient clamshell rear doors
  • frustrating electronics interfaces
  • starting to feel its age compared to newer rivals.
Edmunds' Expert Review

America's top-selling pickup is offered in a substantial array of trims and powertrains to accommodate all manner of towing, hauling or off-road needs.

2013 Ford F-150 models

The 2013 Ford F-150 is classified as a full-size pickup truck that is available in regular cab, extended cab (SuperCab) and crew cab (SuperCrew) body styles. Regular and SuperCabs are offered with either a 6.5-foot or 8-foot cargo bed, while SuperCrews can be had with 6.5- or 5.5-foot beds. The Raptor model is available only with the 5.5-foot bed.

Within these body styles, there are nine trim levels to specify: the base XL, sporty STX, well-equipped XLT, rugged FX2 and FX4 models, luxurious Lariat, western-inspired King Ranch, extreme off-road Raptor and the opulent Platinum and Limited variants.

Intended more as a commercial work truck, the modestly appointed XL comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, a tilt-only steering wheel, vinyl upholstery and an AM/FM radio. SuperCrew XL models gain remote keyless entry, power side mirrors, an overhead console and power front windows.

The STX includes all of the above, along with alloy wheels, additional body-colored exterior trim, rear power windows for the SuperCab, cruise control, cloth upholstery, a 40/20/40 front seat, a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

More creature comforts come with the XLT in the form of automatic headlights, foglights, chrome exterior trim, a keyless entry keypad, the Sync voice-activation system and Bluetooth. The FX trims add 18-inch wheels, a trailer tow package, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped and telescoping steering wheel with additional controls, front bucket seats, a six-way power-adjustable driver seat, a household power outlet, a trip computer with color display and satellite radio. Four-wheel-drive FX models also gain hill descent control, skid plates and an electronic locking rear differential.

Stepping up to the Lariat trim adds dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, 10-way power-adjustable heated front seats, driver seat memory functions, the MyFord Touch electronics interface, dual USB ports, power-adjustable pedals and a power-sliding rear window, but foregoes the FX's off-road equipment.

To that, the King Ranch adds chrome exterior trim, unique badging inside and out, running boards, power-folding and heated auto-dimming mirrors, rear parking sensors, an integrated trailer brake controller, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a power-adjustable steering wheel, a rearview camera, remote ignition, wood interior trim and a premium Sony sound system.

Platinum trim adds further enticement with 20-inch wheels, xenon headlights, power-deployable running boards, automatic wipers, a sunroof and a navigation system. To that, the Limited adds 22-inch wheels, a monochromatic paint job and a red and black leather interior.

Finally, the Raptor goes full off-road with 17-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, unique exterior treatments, fixed aluminum running boards, shift-on-the-fly transfer case, high-performance suspension components, an auxiliary equipment switch panel and unique interior trim and upholstery, but goes without some of the luxury features above.

Many of the upper-trim features are available on supporting models as options. Other add-ons include Ford's Work Solutions system, payload and towing packages, a cargo management system, a stowable bed extender and a rear-seat entertainment system.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Ford F-150 receives a minor styling update and the Harley-Davidson trim has been deleted, replaced by the new Limited trim. Additionally, xenon headlights, hill-descent control and the MyFord Touch infotainment interface debut in the lineup. Sync voice-activation controls are larger, too, and the system now is available across a wider range of trims.

Performance & mpg

Buyers can choose among four different engines depending on the model selected, but each is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard across the board, with four-wheel drive available as an option, except for the Raptor, which is four-wheel-drive only.

The base 3.7-liter V6 produces 302 horsepower and 278 pound-feet of torque. In Edmunds performance testing, this engine propelled the F-150 from zero to 60 mph in a decent 8.2 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 17 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined with rear-wheel drive. Four-wheel drive lowers estimates to 16/21/18.

Upgrading to the 5.0-liter V8 increases output to 360 hp and 380 lb-ft. With four-wheel drive, an F-150 with this engine accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds. Fuel economy with rear-wheel drive stands at 15/21/17. Four-wheel drive drops economy to 14/19/16.

The available twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 is rated at 365 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. A rear-drive F-150 with this engine hit 60 in an impressive 6.5 seconds in Edmunds testing. EPA fuel economy is better than the 5.0-liter V8, too, at an estimated 16/22/18. Four-wheel drive drops mileage by 1 mpg across the board.

The final engine (standard on the Raptor) is a 6.2-liter V8 making 411 hp and 434 lb-ft of torque, which gets this bruiser to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds. Fuel economy stands at 13/18/15 with the 6.2-liter in the rear-drive F-150 but drops to 12/16/13 in the Raptor.

The F-150's tow ratings range from 6,400 pounds with the 3.7-liter V6 all the way up to 11,300 pounds with the 6.2-liter V8 and turbo V6 (when properly equipped). In Edmunds testing, however, the base V6 struggled to tow that much, so 5,800 pounds is a more reasonable amount.

Safety

Standard safety features for all 2013 Ford F-150s include four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, trailer sway control, front-seat side and full-length side curtain airbags. Ford's Sync system includes an emergency crash-notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone.

In government crash tests, the 2013 Ford F-150 SuperCrew received an overall rating of four out of five stars. Side crash protection garnered a five-star rating, while frontal protection got four stars (three stars for the SuperCrew). The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave SuperCrew models a top rating of "Good" in its frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.

In Edmunds brake testing, regular F-150 models came to a stop from 60 mph in a range of 125-132 feet. The heavier Raptor with its off-road-oriented tires stopped in a much longer 143 feet.

Driving

The F-150 really stands out with its engine selection. Even the base V6 produces strong acceleration, while the turbocharged V6 offers a compelling combination of power, capability and efficiency. The V8s are plenty strong, too, and the 5.0-liter V8 is comparatively efficient. Our money would go to the turbocharged V6.

Regardless of engine, the 2013 Ford F-150 delivers the sort of ride and handling you'd expect from a pickup. If it's the only truck you test-drive, you'll probably be quite happy. However, should you drive it back to back with the newer Ram 1500, the Ford is likely to feel more "trucky" and less confidence-inspiring. There are more bumps and jiggles over rough pavement, the steering can be vague and there's less composure when towing.

Of course, the purpose-built SVT Raptor stands apart from the rest as the halo truck that off-road enthusiasts dream about. It can tame some of the toughest terrain around, but it's also a bit trickier to drive around town due to its wide body and higher ride height.

Interior

The 2013 Ford F-150 SuperCrew is nearly as spacious for cargo and passengers as the cavernous Toyota CrewMax. It offers superb backseat comfort thanks to abundant legroom, a flat floor and a seatback angle that's pleasantly reclined. The SuperCab is still fairly roomy, but legroom is noticeably less generous and opening its rear-hinged clamshell doors is a hassle compared to the traditional front-hinged ones found in the Ram and Tundra's cab-and-a-halfs.

The F-150 is well suited to life as a work truck. It can be equipped to perform a variety of work- and recreation-related chores, and little details like the clever tailgate step, trailer sway control, box side steps and the Work Solutions options make life easier for the owner.

The F-150 gets new audio controls for 2013 to match the rest of Ford's newer cars, and the results aren't ideal. Certain buttons are harder to reach, and operation of the display screen can be confusing. Opting for MyFord Touch and its large touchscreen certainly makes things look higher tech and add functionality, but this system is prone to glitches and can be confusing to use.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Ford F-150.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great truck
Steven,02/28/2015
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
I did read all of the reviews. Some were good, some not so much. I bought my 2013 F-150 XLT Crew Cab Eco Boost 4x4 in October 2013. It is now late February 2015. The truck as been amazing. Power is incredible. Reliability is second to none. I have just shy of 25k on it, and it has been dealer maintained. The only drawbacks (my opinion) are 1. The driver seat - Wish it was more comfortable. 2. Steering wheel - Why not telescoping? Besides that, it is amazing. If I give it too much gas below 25 mph, tires burn out (early lesson learned). Fuel economy in pure city around 17mpg. Interstate long trips, 20/21mpg. Way more inside room (especially backseat leg room) than wife's
Wow
Eric Latta,10/09/2015
Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
The selector for this review didn't give the right option for my truck. I have a F-150 XLT Super Cab 2x4 eco boost engine, currently 36,000 miles, shorter cab and longer bed because I am using this truck to tow a light weight (7200 lb dry weight, 9500 lbs loaded) 34' fifth wheel RV. This truck pulls my RV with ease, so far I have towed about 9000 miles from the flat (and sometimes windy) lands of Kansas to the mountain passes of over 10 and 11,000 feet with absolutely no problems. I can tow as fast as I want 60-70 mph, even using cruise control. MPG highway 20-23, towing 8-11. This is working perfectly for our needs.
Upgraded from a Yaris
daf62757,05/16/2015
Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
I had a Yaris and wanted something with more room and comfortable. I really wanted a new 2015 with the aluminum body but the price was going to be more than a house so a used lariat was my trade off in cost and features. The truck is near perfect. I wish it had come with Navigation but another trade off for price. The brakes are my main complaint. They make a humming noise when braking in a turn and while it is still under original warranty, I haven't had the time to bring the truck in for a look. I would have gotten a Tundra but they don't make many 4.6L engines anymore and I didn't want a 5.7. So overall, a great truck and mine for the next 10+ years. Update: 11/16 Well I have owned this truck for almost 2 years. The only maintenance problem I have had was the coolant well cap somehow came off and all the radiator coolant got out from the motion and vibration of the truck moving. Last January, I couldn't get the windshield defrost to work The blower would work but no warm or hot air would come out. I finally checked under the hood and found the cap off of the well and went to a nearby Ford stealership to get an OEM replacement. That and some more antifreeze fixed the problem. I did replace the front brakes and rotors a couple of months ago. The OEM rotors were warped and when I hit the brakes, I could feel the vibrations through the brake pedal. The rotors I replaced them with looked thicker and solved the front brake issue. I still hear the noise when I hit the brakes so I now know its the rear brakes and the rotors and pads will be replaced very soon. Even the OEM tires are wearing very well. The look like they could go another 20k miles. Tires for this monster are very expensive. 275/65/18 tires are more expensive than 16 or 20 inch tires which is baffling. I have thought about downsizing to a 16 inch and getting new wheels but that would be another major investment. The one positive would be that it would be easier to get in the truck. The drivers side is the only place in the truck where Ford didn't put a handrail to help you get in. That would have been a major improvement! Last year I did use it to tow a trailer I rented and while the 5.0 did OK, I wish now I had looked for the larger engine. The 5.0 is just not powerful enough to do really heavy towing. Update 5/23/2018 I have had no issues or complaints with my F-150 and it just keeps running strong. The back brakes make a noise in cooler or cold weather but they stop sufficiently. The gas mileage is fairly consistent and the biggest variation seems to come from the gas brand I use. Marathon is usually the best and I get higher mileage using it. Everyone that rides in my truck comments that it looks brand new. I am not a clean freak so I think the materials used were really good. I don't keep my truck in a garage so Ford used great materials and paint in making this truck. I hope this is my last vehicle and I am planning on driving it for many years and miles! Update: 5-23-2018 Just turned 80K miles and still running strong. I have had one issue that required mechanical attention. One of my hoses from the radiator was leaking and had to be replaced. I also replaced the back brakes and rotors. The back brakes must have really been dragging because when I put on the new set, my gas mileage increased to about 21 miles per gallon on a long trip to Louisiana from Indiana. Local mileage usually is around 17.5 MPG. Still very happy with this truck. The interior looks new. I wouldn't dream of trading this in. The 5.0 is really an excellent motor and if you are thinking about buying an F-150, I would highly recommend the 5.0.
Very nice truck, 3.7 best suited for light-medium duty
digitalekg,06/19/2013
This is my company vehicle which I will put 50k miles on per year. It's a comfortable place to be, I drive long distances, and the 3.7L V6 is powerful enough if you don't haul heavy stuff. I get 17-18 mpg overall, I know the EPA highway figure is 23, and I have never come close. The steering, brakes, and ride are quite good. It is a quiet cab which my sleeping baby boy likes. It has a commanding view and no real blind spots. Overall it is a very nice vehicle but if I were buying it for myself I would get the ecoboost V6. I would recommend this truck to a friend.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
302 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
360 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
302 hp @ 6500 rpm
Used 2013 Ford F-150 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 Ford F-150

Used 2013 Ford F-150 Overview

The Used 2013 Ford F-150 is offered in the following submodels: F-150 SVT Raptor, F-150 SuperCab, F-150 Regular Cab, F-150 SuperCrew. Available styles include XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), STX 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), STX 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), FX2 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), FX2 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), SVT Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), SVT Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Ford F-150?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Ford F-150 trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Ford F-150 XLT is priced between $13,997 and$26,988 with odometer readings between 47977 and169935 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ford F-150 FX4 is priced between $15,899 and$32,900 with odometer readings between 50780 and213994 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ford F-150 Lariat is priced between $17,500 and$28,356 with odometer readings between 51866 and156865 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ford F-150 Platinum is priced between $16,632 and$27,500 with odometer readings between 84541 and154485 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ford F-150 XL is priced between $12,994 and$21,041 with odometer readings between 86707 and175355 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ford F-150 STX is priced between $14,888 and$14,995 with odometer readings between 65073 and119429 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ford F-150 King Ranch is priced between $25,990 and$25,990 with odometer readings between 91836 and91836 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor is priced between $42,900 and$42,900 with odometer readings between 48376 and48376 miles.

Which used 2013 Ford F-150s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Ford F-150 for sale near. There are currently 62 used and CPO 2013 F-150s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,994 and mileage as low as 47977 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Ford F-150.

