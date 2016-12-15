  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
4.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(53)
2017 Ford F-150 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressively high tow and payload ratings
  • Lots of available comfort, convenience and safety tech
  • Wide number of available engines
  • Raptor version is outstanding off-road
  • Aluminum body panels can be more expensive to repair than steel
  • Ride is somewhat stiff when the bed is empty
  • We found it difficult to match the 2.7-liter engine's EPA ratings
Which F-150 does Edmunds recommend?

Several engines are available for the F-150, but one is a standout. The newly redesigned 3.5-liter V6 and its accompanying 10-speed automatic are an extremely appealing combo, and we'd have a hard time picking a different engine from the F-150 lineup. The Lariat offers a good balance between luxury and everyday pickup usability, so we'd go with that one. It's not much more than the XLT equipped with the 302A package, with which it shares most of its features. And since we're social creatures here at Edmunds, we'd give our friends breathing room that only the cavernous SuperCrew affords.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.5 / 5

You'll easily find a pickup that meets your needs in the diverse 2017 Ford F-150 lineup. The F-150 boasts high tow and payload ratings and some of the best fuel economy in the light-duty segment. The off-road-ready Raptor is back, too, and ready to dominate any terrain you put in front of it.

The latest generation F-150 offers all the performance you need along with a refined modern touch. It has some features such as the Pro Trailer Backup Assist system, which allows you to control the direction of your trailer with a simple dashboard mounted knob. There's also the F-150's impressively quick Sync 3 infotainment system, a quiet cabin, and all the available luxury amenities you could ask for. Aluminum body panels and an aluminum bed (rather than traditional steel) help make the 2017 F-150 the lightest truck in its class, too. Put it all together and you've got one of our favorite trucks on the road.

Notably, we picked the 2015 Ford F-150 as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

2017 Ford F-150 models

There's a deep catalog of features, options, packages, engines and bed configurations for the 2017 Ford F-150, and we'll help you sort through them all. The F-150 is available in six primary trim levels: base XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum and Limited. There's also a high-performance off-road Raptor variant that exists outside the standard lineup. The XL with the 101A package makes for a decent work truck, but you should upgrade to at least the XLT with the 301A package for a passenger-friendly pickup. The Lariat is the gateway to the luxury truck you've been saving for.

The Ford F-150 is available in three cab styles: regular, SuperCab (extended) and SuperCrew (crew cab). Three bed lengths are offered, depending on which cab style is chosen: a 6.5- or a 8-foot bed is available on regular and SuperCabs, and the SuperCrew is eligible only for a 5.5- or a 6.5-foot bed.

Several engines are available, starting with a 3.5-liter V6 (282 horsepower, 253 pound-feet). A turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 is next (325 hp, 375 lb-ft), followed by a 5.0-liter V8 (385 hp, 387 lb-ft). All are paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. A turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 (375 hp, 470 lb-ft) leads the pack, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Any of the above engines can be ordered on the humble XL work truck.

Speaking of the base XL, its standard features include 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, trailer sway control, pre-wired trailer connections, manual mirrors and windows, vinyl flooring, a cloth-upholstered 40/20/40-split front bench, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a driver information display, air-conditioning, a 4.2-inch central display screen and a four-speaker radio with an auxiliary jack. SuperCab and SuperCrew models receive 60/40-split folding rear seats and two additional speakers, and any 4x4 model gets front tow hooks. The 3.5-liter engine is standard on most XL configurations. The turbocharged 2.7-liter is mandatory on certain versions of the 4x2 extended-cab and crew-cab models, while the 5.0-liter comes on 4x4 versions of those models.

An optional 101A package adds power windows and locks (including the tailgate), power mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, cruise control, Ford's MyKey vehicle control feature, a bigger driver information screen, Sync voice controls, Bluetooth, smartphone app integration, a USB port and a CD player.

Other XL add-ons include chrome and sport appearance packages, the FX4 Off-Road package, side steps, a tailgate assist step, drop-in or spray-in bedliners, remote vehicle tracking and trailer tow packages with Ford's Pro Trailer Backup Assist system (essentially a self-steering system to simplify backing up with a trailer).

The XLT trim includes the XL's optional 101A package along with alloy wheels, chrome bumpers and exterior trim, foglights, a keypad entry system, rear privacy glass, carpeting, four-way-adjustable headrests, manual driver and passenger lumbar adjustments, and additional interior storage bins and pockets.

For the XLT, there are a few options. The Mid 301A option package adds heated mirrors, an auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirror, a trailer hitch, a cargo management system with four tie-down cleats, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), power-adjustable pedals, rear under-seat storage, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rearview camera and a seven-speaker sound system with satellite radio. The Luxury 302A package includes those items along with a power-sliding rear window, rear parking sensors, LED bed lighting, remote ignition, heated and 10-way power-adjustable front seats (with power lumbar adjustment), a 110-volt power outlet, an 8-inch touchscreen (with Sync 3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) and an additional USB port. Notable standalone options include box side steps, a regular sunroof (SuperCab), a panoramic sunroof (SuperCrew), blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, inflatable rear seat belts and a navigation system.

When you step up to the F-150 Lariat, many of the XLT's Luxury 302A features come standard; the turbocharged 2.7-liter engine is also standard. You also get 18-inch wheels, keyless entry and ignition, power-folding mirrors, an 8-inch driver information display with expanded capabilities, dual-zone automatic climate control, driver-seat memory settings, ambient lighting, leather upholstery and ventilated front seats.

In addition to many of the options offered on the XLT, the Lariat is also eligible for the Mid 501A package and Luxury 502A packages. The Mid 501A package includes the rest of the 302A's features plus a remote tailgate release and front-facing spotlights, while the Luxury 502A package adds LED headlights and taillights, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, a heated and power-adjustable steering wheel, front bucket seats, heated rear outboard seats (SuperCrew), a navigation system, Sync Connect and an 11-speaker Sony audio system with HD radio. Other options include lane departure warning, power-deployable running boards, a surround-view camera system, an automated parallel parking system, and adaptive cruise control with forward collision warning.

The King Ranch trim is only offered as a SuperCrew and builds on the Luxury 502A package with a Western styling theme inside and out and with the 5.0-liter V8 underhood. With a bit more conventional luxury equipment, the Platinum trim adds 20-inch wheels, power-deployable running boards, and wood and aluminum interior trim. Essentially at the top of the range is the F-150 Limited, which comes with the turbocharged 3.5-liter motor, 22-inch wheels, upgraded leather upholstery in the front, unique styling details and many of the F-150's optional features as standard.

The off-road-focused F-150 Raptor features a specially tuned version of the turbocharged 3.5-liter engine (450 hp, 510 lb-ft). Its feature set is similar to the XLT's but gets a reinforced frame, a special four-wheel-drive system, a modified, long-travel suspension, flared fenders, skid plates, 17-inch wheels with upgraded off-road tires, and special interior trim with leather and cloth upholstery. The Raptor is available with many of the same option packages you can get with the XLT and Lariat as well as a few exterior styling packages, a Torsen limited-slip front differential and forged, bead-lock capable wheels.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Ford F-150 Lariat Crew Cab (5.0L V8; 4x4; 6-speed automatic; 5.6-ft bed).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Ford F-150 has received a revision to its infotainment system, which was changed from the MyFord Touch system to Sync 3 in 2016. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Ford F-150.

Driving

4.0
The 2017 Ford F-150's venerable 5.0-liter V8 isn't as quick as the 3.5-liter EcoBoost, but it's still got enough thrust to support an attractive tow rating. The basic goodness of the chassis and driving experience stays the same no matter which engine you buy.

Acceleration

4.5
With a stout 385 hp from the 5.0-liter V8, a F-150 4x4 reached 60 mph in 6.9 seconds in our testing. Power is immediate whether leaving the line or passing slower traffic, and that's with the standard 3.31-to-1 axle ratio.

Braking

4.5
The brake pedal feels reassuringly firm and easy to modulate in everyday driving, and the brakes feel just as capable when the bed is loaded with cargo. In our emergency panic-brake test, stopping from 60 mph required only 132 feet, a few feet shorter than average for similar pickups.

Steering

3.0
Steering response is appropriate for a full-size pickup, feeling neither too eager nor too slow. Low-speed effort is light, allowing for quick and easy multi-point turns, but there's not quite enough resistance at speed or when cornering.

Handling

4.0
Despite the large full-size truck dimensions, the F-150 is reasonably agile around town or on a winding canyon road. With an empty bed, the rear tires are prone to some skittishness over broken pavement, which is typical for pickups.

Drivability

5.0
The 5.0-liter V8 churns out 387 lb-ft of torque, which makes for steady and willing response at modest throttle openings. The engine smoothly bridges the gaps as the six-speed automatic shifts despite the economical 3.31-to-1 standard axle gearing.

Off-road

4.0
With the FX4 off-road option (skid plates, electronic locking rear differential and hill descent control), the F-150 ably scaled moderate terrain. The low front air dam and running boards do limit ground clearance somewhat, but each can be removed.

Comfort

There's a lot to like about the F-150 Lariat. The front and rear seats both provide appropriate support and all-day comfort, and the cabin environment is quiet and calm. The FX4 off-road package does stiffen the ride somewhat, but never to objectionable levels — and it's an option.

Seat comfort

5.0
The Lariat's standard leather bucket seats are well-shaped and stay comfortable over hundreds of miles, and they come with heating and ventilation. The crew cab's rear seats are just about as comfortable. The 502A package adds rear seat heaters.

Ride comfort

3.0
The FX4 off-road option stiffens up the ride slightly, particularly in the backseat, but it's still not harsh or bothersome. As with most pickups, the rear wheels tend to be a little skittish over rough surfaces if the bed is unladen.

Noise & vibration

5.0
Wind and road noise is nearly absent on the highway, especially if you do without the optional larger tow mirrors. Engine noise is pleasantly muted when cruising, but the 5.0-liter V8 emits a satisfying rumble when you floor it.

Interior

4.0
The F-150 Lariat gets high marks for everyday ease of use and interior quality. Combined with the ratings for comfort, it's simply a pleasant place to spend a full day on the road.

Ease of use

Most major controls are well labeled and logically placed, and the customizable gauge cluster affords a wealth of information. Armrests are at the level you expect, so you can comfortably rest your elbows and steer on long drives. The massive shifter is the only ergonomic hiccup.

Getting in/getting out

3.5
The F-150 requires some effort — even for the average adult — to climb in. Fortunately, the large door openings and the Lariat's standard running boards are a help. And all four doors of the SuperCrew cab have a generous grab handle.

Roominess

5.0
Large and tall occupants will find plenty of space, yet the driving position is adjustable enough to prevent smaller drivers from feeling as if they're in a cavern. The SuperCrew's back row will comfortably seat three tall adults, with plenty of head- and legroom as well as shoulder room.

Visibility

5.0
Forward and side visibility are excellent, and the Lariat's standard backup camera helps to the rear. The optional surround-view camera system takes it to another level. Backing into a tight parking space is stress-free.

Quality

4.0
The F-150 is solidly built and, despite its workhorse intentions, the Lariat's interior is pleasantly luxurious and free of any squeaks or creaks. We noticed that the rear crew-cab doors require quite a bit of force to fully close.

Utility

5.0
The F-150 features plenty of anchor points in the bed to secure cargo, and interior storage is generous. The center armrest bin is positively huge, as are the door pockets, and there are clever spots to hold your personal items.

Small-item storage

4.5
There's no shortage of places to store small items in the F-150's cabin. There's a small bottleholder and a larger bin on each door, and on either side of the front center console is another cubby to throw items in. The bin under the front armrest is massive.

Cargo space

5.0
The floor is perfectly level in the back, so storing a lot of gear in the back is as simple as flipping the 60/40-split rear seats up. The seats also conceal a useful storage bin underneath.

Child safety seat accommodation

5.0
All four LATCH hooks are easily accessible and right out in the open. Anchors are straps located just above the seatbacks.

Towing

5.0
Our 5.0-liter F-150 Crew Cab 4x4 test sample can tow 8,900 pounds with the standard 3.31 axle ratio, an excellent rating that surpasses the 2.7-liter EcoBoost's most capable version by nearly 1,000 pounds. Optional 3.73 axles bump that up to 10,800 pounds.

Technology

The Sync 3 infotainment system that comes on midtier and above F-150 models is quick to respond to user inputs and easy to use. Smartphone-friendly amenities such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also on tap to beam popular apps onto the touchscreen.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall4.5 / 5
Driving4.0
Interior4.0
Utility5.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Ford F-150.

5(64%)
4(15%)
3(7%)
2(8%)
1(6%)
4.2
53 reviews
53 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The best truck on the market.
Ron, FL,02/09/2018
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I bought my 2017 Ford F150 XLT crew cab after owning a Chevy and a Dodge in the past. By far, the Ford trucks are better in every aspect. I have heard and read about people comparing other trucks to the Ford trucks; however, I can tell you from personal experience none of the truck makers compare to the Ford trucks. The Ford trucks are engineered with such quality that it is noticeable from the first drive. Personally, the ride quality, comfort, and gas mileage have been superior. The ride quality is better than most luxury brand cars. The comfort is excellent especially for long trips for larger drivers. Overall, the best brand and quality truck on the market!!!
I love this truck.
Kayemtee,04/10/2018
XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I leased a fairly low-spec XL model to tow my 5000 lb. boat and I chose one off the lot. I’m really glad the dealer ordered it with the 2.7 Ecoboost over the base engine; it’s well worth the $995 premium. Excellent acceleration as well as highway power. It’s amazing that this engine is exactly half the displacement of a V-8 5.4 liter Expedition I previously leased yet it produces 25 more horsepower and more torque. I just completed a trip of almost 3000 miles with the boat in tow. I had no problem cruising at 80 mph with ample power for passing. The reduced weight of this aluminum truck is listed at only 4400 lbs on my registration. The seats in this basic model were remarkably comfortable for both myself and my passenger for a long day of driving. I never had to alter my position to avoid discomfort, cramping, or pain. The only seats I’ve ever experienced that are as comfortable for all day driving are in my S class Mercedes sedan. What people say about the Ecoboost is correct; it’s a powerful, economical engine, just not both at the same time. If you go lightly on the gas with nothing in tow, it gets better than 20mpg but if you use the more than ample power, it uses as much or/more gas than a V-8. Rear seat comfort was adequate for adult passengers for short trips. I love the Sync3 system that permits my phone’s navigation system to appear on screen but I hate Apple for restricting it to their map program and not Google. I hear that Waze is being added however. Also, the phone keypad won’t work when truck is in motion, which sucks. Try responding to an automated call when you can’t enter a single digit, even though it is much less distracting than doing many touchscreen functions that are permitted. I’ve had one problem with the truck that Ford can’t seem to solve yet. On cold mornings, the rear camera won’t work. As soon as the vehicle warms up, it works and there is no problem if the temperature is above about 45 degrees. My dealer has been unable to fix.
New 10-Speed (Schwinn :) Transmission
QA Man,01/30/2017
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
After 18,000 miles of ownership I am very impressed with my new F-150 XLT Supercrew 4x4. It has the new 3.5L Ecoboost engine and 10 speed automatic transmission (the tool only lets me enter the review under 6 speed) with 3.55 gears. After 7 years of trouble-free ownership, I traded in my 2009 F-150 4x4 with the 6-speed trans, 4.6L 3V (V8) engine, and 3.55 gears for this truck. The powertrain is what makes the 2017 truly shine. Power feels endless and the truck is deceptively fast. The 10 speed shifts far smoother than my old 6 speed. It always seems to be in the perfect gear, and shifts are quick. I have not experienced any gear hunting or hesitation while shifting. Towing my 4,500 lb. boat is no problem at all. The truck doesn't seem to strain at all even while accelerating up long hills at 70+ mph. Acceleration feels effortless, and the engine is so quiet it is easy to find myself speeding. The Sync 3 system is a huge upgrade over MyFord Touch, and it is really intuitive. Overall the truck is beautiful and fuel economy has improved as the engine has broken in. I average over 19mpg in mostly city driving and plenty of idling during the cold winter starts (I always disable the auto stop/start feature). I have gotten 23 mpg during highway trips. The cab is huge, backseat is comfortable for adults, and plenty of storage. I do have two critiques. The front seats are a little firmer and less comfortable than the seats in my 2009 F-150. They are power with lumbar and are certainly comfortable, but the seats in the 2009 seemed to hit all the right spots and fit like a glove. The other critique is the ride can be a little jittery on rough roads when unloaded. It is still an acceptable ride quality, but I wish Ford would offer a soft ride option for those who don't need to tow 12,000 pounds (I will never tow more than 7,000). It actually rides much better with a few hundred pounds in the bed. I am confident this truck will hold up just as well as my last F-150 with years of trouble free performance. Great job Ford! **Update** 3 years and 36,000 miles later I still love this truck. The combination of performance and efficiency is unmatched by the competition. I was sold by the innovation (twin turbo engine, aluminum body, and 10 speed auto) but I didn't realize how much performance this truck offered until owning it. I have driven cross country for a vacation with 5 adults and a dog (plus all our stuff in the bed) getting 23 mpg, hauled construction debris to the dump, and pulled my boat to the lake all with ease. Love the comfort, handling, and power of this truck it does everything well. It has been back for service a few times (under warranty) frozen door latch issue, and warped dash. The factory tires from Hankook needed replacement after less than 30k miles due to terrible lack of traction in snow and ice (lots of tread left, just no grip). I went with Continental Terrain Contact and love them (+1 size from stock). I struggled to update sync and the nav system (opportunities for improvement here Ford) but eventually figured it out and still believe this is the best truck on the market. My friends have similar trucks from Chevy and Dodge, they are nice but no match for the Ford. I have convinced 3 other friends to buy F-150's and they all love them. If you are considering this vehicle, you wont be disappointed.
If you want the best, forget the rest!
L. Mc,02/04/2017
Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A)
I've owned many trucks over the years. I've never had a Ram, but have owned many Chevrolet and GMC pick ups. My father and father-in-law have F-150 trucks. I recently sold my GMC Sierra SLT 4WD Crew Cab and bought a 2017 F-150 Platinum 4WD SuperCrew with the 3.5L EcoBoost V6 and new 10-speed transmission. This truck is the fanciest and nicest truck I have ever been in. This thing is nicer than the vast majority of Mercedes and BMW cars. Tons of room, engine with gobs of power, very quiet, and awesome material quality used throughout. It is expensive, so you need to buy from a dealer than will give steep discounts like I did (Long-Lewis Ford in Muscle Shoals, AL). But this is one amazing truck! I would rather travel down the highway in this thing than a Cadillac!
See all 53 reviews of the 2017 Ford F-150
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2017 Ford F-150 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the F-150 models:

Active Park Assist
Helps park the F-150 by identifying available parallel parking spots and automatically guiding the truck into the spot.
Dynamic Hitch Assist
Helps attach a trailer by displaying a central black line on the backup camera to denote the position of the F-150's hitch.
Blind Spot Information System
Warns you if a vehicle is in the lane next to you when you activate the turn signal.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.1%

Used 2017 Ford F-150 Overview

The Used 2017 Ford F-150 is offered in the following submodels: F-150 SuperCab, F-150 Regular Cab, F-150 SuperCrew. Available styles include XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Ford F-150?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Ford F-150 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT is priced between $20,895 and$50,000 with odometer readings between 6391 and229828 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford F-150 XL is priced between $15,995 and$40,782 with odometer readings between 13170 and98754 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford F-150 Lariat is priced between $22,495 and$48,990 with odometer readings between 14347 and102000 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford F-150 Platinum is priced between $43,999 and$49,000 with odometer readings between 25474 and46565 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor is priced between $49,992 and$58,491 with odometer readings between 42436 and69740 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford F-150 King Ranch is priced between $43,590 and$48,988 with odometer readings between 38691 and55540 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford F-150 Limited is priced between $44,950 and$48,999 with odometer readings between 33554 and58168 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Ford F-150s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Ford F-150 for sale near. There are currently 385 used and CPO 2017 F-150s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,995 and mileage as low as 6391 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Ford F-150.

