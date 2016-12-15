After 18,000 miles of ownership I am very impressed with my new F-150 XLT Supercrew 4x4. It has the new 3.5L Ecoboost engine and 10 speed automatic transmission (the tool only lets me enter the review under 6 speed) with 3.55 gears. After 7 years of trouble-free ownership, I traded in my 2009 F-150 4x4 with the 6-speed trans, 4.6L 3V (V8) engine, and 3.55 gears for this truck. The powertrain is what makes the 2017 truly shine. Power feels endless and the truck is deceptively fast. The 10 speed shifts far smoother than my old 6 speed. It always seems to be in the perfect gear, and shifts are quick. I have not experienced any gear hunting or hesitation while shifting. Towing my 4,500 lb. boat is no problem at all. The truck doesn't seem to strain at all even while accelerating up long hills at 70+ mph. Acceleration feels effortless, and the engine is so quiet it is easy to find myself speeding. The Sync 3 system is a huge upgrade over MyFord Touch, and it is really intuitive. Overall the truck is beautiful and fuel economy has improved as the engine has broken in. I average over 19mpg in mostly city driving and plenty of idling during the cold winter starts (I always disable the auto stop/start feature). I have gotten 23 mpg during highway trips. The cab is huge, backseat is comfortable for adults, and plenty of storage. I do have two critiques. The front seats are a little firmer and less comfortable than the seats in my 2009 F-150. They are power with lumbar and are certainly comfortable, but the seats in the 2009 seemed to hit all the right spots and fit like a glove. The other critique is the ride can be a little jittery on rough roads when unloaded. It is still an acceptable ride quality, but I wish Ford would offer a soft ride option for those who don't need to tow 12,000 pounds (I will never tow more than 7,000). It actually rides much better with a few hundred pounds in the bed. I am confident this truck will hold up just as well as my last F-150 with years of trouble free performance. Great job Ford! **Update** 3 years and 36,000 miles later I still love this truck. The combination of performance and efficiency is unmatched by the competition. I was sold by the innovation (twin turbo engine, aluminum body, and 10 speed auto) but I didn't realize how much performance this truck offered until owning it. I have driven cross country for a vacation with 5 adults and a dog (plus all our stuff in the bed) getting 23 mpg, hauled construction debris to the dump, and pulled my boat to the lake all with ease. Love the comfort, handling, and power of this truck it does everything well. It has been back for service a few times (under warranty) frozen door latch issue, and warped dash. The factory tires from Hankook needed replacement after less than 30k miles due to terrible lack of traction in snow and ice (lots of tread left, just no grip). I went with Continental Terrain Contact and love them (+1 size from stock). I struggled to update sync and the nav system (opportunities for improvement here Ford) but eventually figured it out and still believe this is the best truck on the market. My friends have similar trucks from Chevy and Dodge, they are nice but no match for the Ford. I have convinced 3 other friends to buy F-150's and they all love them. If you are considering this vehicle, you wont be disappointed.

