Used 2016 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me
- 9,198 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,991
Cedar Park Nissan - Cedar Park / Texas
This outstanding example of a 2016 Ford F-150 XL is offered by Cedar Park Nissan. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Don't ever get stuck again. This heavy duty truck can get you out of any sticky situation. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford F-150 XL is the one!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-150 XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTMF1CP5GKF96350
Stock: GKF96350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 91,178 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,813$8,153 Below Market
Holman Motors - Batavia / Ohio
Thank you for shopping Holman Motors. This 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat has a 5.0L V8 engine, Automatic 6-Speed transmission. This vehicle is equipped with the following options: Move quickly! Why pay more for less? Price lowered** CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee** 4 Wheel Drive!!! One of the best things about this Lariat is something you can't see, but you'll be thankful for it every time you pull up to the pump*** Optional equipment includes: Engine: 5.0L V8 FFV... Sale price listed does not include options that may have been installed by dealer. While every effort has been made to ensure accurate data, all vehicle items and prices are subject to change without notice. Accessories and color may vary. Vehicle photos displayed may be an example only. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. Contact dealership sales representative at 888-516-0222 to verify all vehicle options and details on final price. Certain restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EF5GFB17989
Stock: GH9097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 76,549 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,900$6,992 Below Market
Best Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Plymouth / Massachusetts
White 2016 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 5.0L. V8 CARFAX One-Owner and Clean of accidents.At Best CDJR we want you to know that all our vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use an independent 3rd party software to research internet listings on all vehicles in the market so we can ensure that our prices are the most competitive out there. We do this simply so people choose us when they start searching for their next car.All of our vehicles are researched and priced regularly to ensure that you always receive the BEST overall market value!! Please call or click to confirm availability!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-150 King Ranch with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EF3GFB59660
Stock: 00487A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 107,764 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,994$4,795 Below Market
Volkswagen of Ocala - Ocala / Florida
4WD, CarFax One Owner! -Priced below the market average!- This 2016 Ford F-150 XL, has a great Oxford White exterior, and a clean Medium Earth Gray interior! Aux Audio Input, Automatic Headlights AM/FM Radio Stability Control, ABS Brakes Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 5135 SW College Rd, Ocala, FL 34474. Prices are PLUS tax, tag, title fee, $999 Pre-Delivery Service Fee and $285 Electronic Tag Registration Service Fee. We attempt to update this inventory regularly; however, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the updating of inventory. FINAL PRICE INCLUDES: $1000.00 Trade in Assistance Credit and $1000.00 Finance Assistance. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-150 XL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEX1E8XGFC00364
Stock: WP4635
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 117,247 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,988
Maxwell Ford Supercenter - Austin / Texas
This 2016 Ford F-150 PLATINUM is offered to you for sale by Maxwell Ford. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Ford F-150 PLATINUM is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Grey 2016 4WD Ford F-150 PLATINUM . More information about the 2016 Ford F-150: The F-150 might be the most important vehicle made by Ford. It continues to be one of their top-selling vehicles, encouraging Ford to put their best foot forward with the 2016 model. The F-150 competes with the Ram, the Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra 1500, among others, in the full-sized truck category. Ford is clearly pushing its new technology and new ideas with the F-150, offering plenty of options not available anywhere else in this class, such as a 360-degree camera and integrated loading ramps stowed in the pickup bed. A smaller, more fuel efficient EcoBoost engine is also available, which should further improve fuel economy while providing the same kind of horsepower that would normally be delivered by mid-grade V8 engines. At the same time, the F-150 continues to excel at traditional truck tasks, with a best in class towing capacity of 12,200 pounds when properly equipped. Strengths of this model include available in a huge variety of trims, Towing capacity, efficient turbocharged engines, improved gas mileage, and rugged durability
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-150 Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EG9GFB53564
Stock: GFB53564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 72,443 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,850$4,577 Below Market
Auto World of Nashville - Old Hickory / Tennessee
This 2016 Ford F-150 4dr 2WD SuperCrew 145 XLT features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Oxford White with a Gray Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning| Climate Control| Cruise Control| Tinted Windows| Power Steering| Power Windows| Power Door Locks| Power Mirrors| Tachometer| Tilt Steering Wheel| Telescoping Steering Wheel| Steering Wheel Radio Controls| Driver Airbag| Passenger Airbag| Side Airbags| Keyless Entry| Security System| ABS Brakes| Traction Control| Intermittent Wipers| AM/FM| CD Player| Anti-Theft| Premium Sound System| 17 inch Alloy Wheels| Cloth Interior Surface| 12v Power Outlet| Aux. Audio Input| Bedliner| Bluetooth| Body Side Moldings| Center Arm Rest| Center Console| Child Proof Door Locks| Compass And Temperature Display| Compass And Temperature Display| Cup Holders| Daytime Running Lights| FAST- KEY entry system| PCM| Power Brakes| Premium Alloy Wheels| Roll Stability Control| Running Boards| Side Curtain Airbags| Split Front Bench| SYNC Voice Activated| Tire Pressure Monitor| Vanity Mirrors - Contact Mike Sanders at 615-424-4192 or mikeycm18@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1C87GFA88175
Stock: A88175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2019
- 23,598 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,900$5,621 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The CARFAX report shows this Ford F-150 is a well cared for One-Owner vehicle. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Ford F-150 looks like has never been used. More information about the 2016 Ford F-150: The F-150 might be the most important vehicle made by Ford. It continues to be one of their top-selling vehicles, encouraging Ford to put their best foot forward with the 2016 model. The F-150 competes with the Ram, the Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra 1500, among others, in the full-sized truck category. Ford is clearly pushing its new technology and new ideas with the F-150, offering plenty of options not available anywhere else in this class, such as a 360-degree camera and integrated loading ramps stowed in the pickup bed. A smaller, more fuel efficient EcoBoost engine is also available, which should further improve fuel economy while providing the same kind of horsepower that would normally be delivered by mid-grade V8 engines. At the same time, the F-150 continues to excel at traditional truck tasks, with a best in class towing capacity of 12,200 pounds when properly equipped. Strengths of this model include available in a huge variety of trims, Towing capacity, efficient turbocharged engines, improved gas mileage, and rugged durability
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1C86GKD50002
Stock: D50002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,542 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,399$5,814 Below Market
AutoNation Subaru West - Golden / Colorado
Equipment Group 502A Luxury Lariat Chrome Appearance Package Engine: 5.0L V8 Ffv Fx4 Off-Road Package Medium Light Camel; Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats Leather Seats Electronic Locking W/3.55 Axle Ratio Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels Oxford White Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like Pvd This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of Autonation Subaru West's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat with 69,529mi. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Enjoy a higher level of satisfaction with a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Ford F-150 Lariat delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. Tackle any terrain with this 4WD Ford F-150 Lariat. Off the road or on the parkway, you'll drive with confidence no matter the weather conditions or landscape. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Ford F-150 Lariat. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EF0GFA30534
Stock: GFA30534
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 19,081 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,997
Classic Ford - Galveston / Texas
A FIRST TO BE RECKONED WITH. The 2016 Ford F 150. The first and only truck in its class with body and bed made from high strength, military grade, aluminum alloys. One awarded the governments highest safety rating...a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score. This year, with a new SYNC system e have engineered the Future of Tough to be more capable than everReducing weight in a truck results in many major benefits, including improved off-road capability. A substantially lighter vehicle gets over tough terrain with less effort. Equip your F-150 to get out there with the FX4 Off-Road Package. An electronic-locking rear differential, underbody skid plates, Hill Descent Control, and off-road-tuned shock absorbers get you ready for some serious, low-speed rock crawlingRanking the 2016 F-150 as the number 1 Full Size Truck for 2016, US News and World Report wrote??? The Ford F-150 is an excellent used pickup truck. This workhorse outdoes rivals in almost every way, thanks in part to a wide range of options and nearly unlimited body and powertrain combinations The 2016 Ford F-150 has excellent towing capabilities, outstanding handling, powerful engines, and top-notch available safety features. The F-150 is one of the best used pickup trucks you can buy.This F-150 crew cab features the 3.5 Ecoboost, the trailer tow package, a 36 gallon fuel tank and the 302A Package which picks up remote start, the rear view camera system, a power sliding rear window, a rear window defroster and LED box lighting.Every Certified Ford truck must pass a 172-point inspection before it can qualify as a Ford Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. In addition, every Ford Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with a comprehensive limited bumper to bumper warranty which will run for 12 months 12,000 miles, whichever occurs first, while your powertrain will be covered until November 12, 2023 or up to 100,000 miles whichever occurs first
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EG9GFD35295
Stock: PF35295
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-15-2019
- 95,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,977$6,477 Below Market
Woodhouse Ford - Blair / Nebraska
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Delivers 22 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Ford F-150 boasts a Twin Turbo Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: tow/haul mode (STD), PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST, OXFORD WHITE.*This Ford F-150 Comes Equipped with These Options *ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: GVWR: 7,050 lbs Payload Package , INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in states requiring 2 license plates, optional to all others, EXTENDED RANGE 36 GALLON FUEL TANK, ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Woodhouse Ford located at 2546 S Highway 30, Blair, NE 68008 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFX1EG5GKF68034
Stock: T209328A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 87,580 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,800$2,999 Below Market
Worthington Air Automotive - Williamsburg / Massachusetts
This 2016 F-150 runs excellent, Just Off Lease, progressive maintenance since new. 100% Financing and we do not charge Doc fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-150 XL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Stability Control, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTMF1E81GKE19526
Stock: E19526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,875 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,676
Joe Myers Ford - Houston / Texas
ONE OWNER, F-150 XLT. CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.Brown 2016 Ford F-150 XLT RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.5L V6 Ti-VCTAt Joe Myers Ford-Lincoln we take great pride in rigorously inspecting each vehicle and bringing them current with all of their manufacturers scheduled maintenance. We also take pride in having the cleanest cars, trucks and SUVs in Houston, as a matter of fact, almost all of our vehicles come with new tires. We invite you to come check them out yourself and discover the Joe Myers Ford-Lincoln difference, where our salesmen aren't paid on commission but rather on whether you are satisfied customer..***The E-price exclude adds and you must finance with Joe Myers Ford*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1C85GKD09263
Stock: TGKD09263
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- certified
2016 Ford F-150 Platinum63,784 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,424
AutoNation Ford Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Equipment Group 701A Luxury Twin Panel Moonroof Fx4 Off-Road Package Engine: 3.5L V6 Ecoboost Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Electronic Locking W/3.55 Axle Ratio Active Park Assist Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Black Unique Multi-Contour Leather Bucket Seats Shadow Black Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2016 Ford F-150 Platinum is offered by AutoNation Ford Mazda Corpus Christi. This Ford includes: ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T 6-Speed A/T BLACK, BLACK UNIQUE MULTI-CONTOUR LEATHER BUCKET SEATS Seat-Massage Cooled Front Seat(s) Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Leather Seats Bucket Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Ford F-150 Platinum delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. At home in the country and in the city, this 2016 4WD Ford F-150 Platinum has been wonderfully refined to handle any occasion. Smooth steering, superior acceleration and a supple ride are just a few of its qualities. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford F-150 Platinum. More information about the 2016 Ford F-150: The F-150 might be the most important vehicle made by Ford. It continues to be one of their top-selling vehicles, encouraging Ford to put their best foot forward with the 2016 model. The F-150 competes with the Ram, the Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra 1500, among others, in the full-sized truck category. Ford is clearly pushing its new technology and new ideas with the F-150, offering plenty of options not available anywhere else in this class, such as a 360-degree camera and integrated loading ramps stowed in the pickup bed. A smaller, more fuel efficient EcoBoost engine is also available, which should further improve fuel economy while providing the same kind of horsepower that would normally be delivered by mid-grade V8 engines. At the same time, the F-150 continues to excel at traditional truck tasks, with a best in class towing capacity of 12,200 pounds when properly equipped. Strengths of this model include available in a huge variety of trims, Towing capacity, efficient turbocharged engines, improved gas mileage, and rugged durability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-150 Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EG9GFD12597
Stock: GFD12597
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 118,937 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,990$5,788 Below Market
Ken Barrett Chevrolet Cadillac - Batavia / New York
This vehicle may be subject to open recalls.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EG7GFD08838
Stock: 45596A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 21,797 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,759$4,031 Below Market
Rick Hendrick Toyota - Fayetteville / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean, GREAT MILES 21,797! FUEL EFFICIENT 23 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Heated Seats, NAV, Bluetooth, 4x4, ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO, VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION, EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A LUXURY, ENGINE: 5.0L V8 FFVCARFAX 1-OwnerKEY FEATURES INCLUDE4x4, Bluetooth. Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist.OPTION PACKAGESEQUIPMENT GROUP 302A LUXURY Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite SiriusXM US satellite service is available in the 48 contiguous United States and D.C, 7 speakers, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hitch Assist, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to 5,000 lbs, smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness, XLT Chrome Appearance Package, 2 chrome front tow hooks, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Tires: P275/65R18 OWL Automatic Transmission, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Color Bezel, bezel on side doors and black on tailgate, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, Chrome Billet Style Grille w/Chrome Surround, black mesh insert, Chrome Step Bars, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Remote Start System, 10-Way Power Driver's & Passenger Seats, SYNC 3 Enhanced voice recognition communications and, ENGINE: 5.0L V8 FFV 3.31 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 7,000 lbs Payload Package, VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link in the 48 Contiguous United States and D.C, Note: Subscriptions to all SiriusXM services are sold by SiriusXM , Subscriptions are governed by SiriusXM Customer Agreement; see www.siriusxm.com, ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO, XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE unique interior finish, Box Side Decal, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Tires: P275/65R18 OWL Automatic TransmissionPricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EF5GKE21184
Stock: L02310A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 27,338 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,311$2,292 Below Market
Sport Subaru South - Orlando / Florida
Huge Labor Day Sales Event Going on NOW!!SAVE THOUSANDS on this 2016 Ford F-150 XLT- located at our SPORT SUBARU SOUTH Superstore - 9951 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL 32837 - Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! PICK UP TRUCK, LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, LOW MILEAGE, LOCAL TRADE IN, CLEAN CARFAX, GREAT CONDITION - MUST SEE, Alloy wheels, Rear step bumper, Security system, SYNC Voice Recognition Communications. Wholesale Direct Pricing from Don Mealey / Sport Auto Group - offering Unbeatable VALUE from a name you can Trust.- We price our quality cars, trucks and SUVs below market price daily to offer the absolute BEST VALUE in Central Florida. (No Salvage, Flood or Rebuilt Titles!) We also offer Low Bank Rate Financing, Credit Union Financing and Credit Challenged Finance Solutions in a Reputable - High Integrity Dealership Environment. DealerRater.com's #1 Customer Rated Dealership and Dealer of the Year 6 Years in a Row w/ over 6,000 Postive Customer Reviews Online :) Our Wholesale Direct vehicles are inspected, safety checked and always carry any remaining Comprehensive Factory Warranty. EXCLUSIVE LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INFO: ( Our Nationwide warranty covers most gasoline powered Cars & SUVs offered for Sale less than 6 years old w/ less than 75,000 Miles - not applicable for Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat or electric vehicles) As a Market Priced velocity dealership, our inventory moves very fast and used vehicle prices may be published before reconditioning cost (not to exceed $999). Our Used Vehicle Prices do not include tax, tag, electronic filing fee, pre-delivery service charge or Dealer Fee ($699). Transactions not financed through dealership lending source may be subject to $350 third party finance fee. See dealer for details. Due to the possibility of 3rd party errors or omissions, dealership is not liable for the accuracy of information in listing. THANKS for the opportunity to earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEX1CP6GFB51237
Stock: BTB51237
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 19,735 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,900$5,513 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This Ford F-150 has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Ford F-150. Equipped with 4WD, this Ford F-150 gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. One of the best things about this Ford F-150 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Looking for a Ford F-150 that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Ford F-150 is in a league of its own Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the Ford F-150 on-board navigation system and hit the road. This extremely hard to find Ford F-150 has made its way into our dealership. More information about the 2016 Ford F-150: The F-150 might be the most important vehicle made by Ford. It continues to be one of their top-selling vehicles, encouraging Ford to put their best foot forward with the 2016 model. The F-150 competes with the Ram, the Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra 1500, among others, in the full-sized truck category. Ford is clearly pushing its new technology and new ideas with the F-150, offering plenty of options not available anywhere else in this class, such as a 360-degree camera and integ
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EF2GKD08020
Stock: D08020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Ford F-150 XL42,067 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,300$3,695 Below Market
Metro Ford Sales - Schenectady / New York
**FORD CERTIFIED**, **1 OWNER CARFAX**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **BLUETOOTH**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO**, **PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, **TOW HITCH**, **AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING**, **BRAKE ASSIST**, **STABILITY CONTROL**, 4WD, 20" Machined-Aluminum Wheels, 4.2" Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, Body-Color Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side Decal, BoxLink, Cruise Control, Equipment Group 101A Mid, Fog Lamps, GVWR: 6,350 lbs Payload Package, Illuminated Entry, MyKey, Perimeter Alarm, Power Door Locks, Power Front & Rear Windows, Power Glass Sideview Mirrors w/Black Skull Caps, Power Tailgate Lock, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single-CD Player, SYNC Voice Recognition Communications, XL Power Equipment Group, XL Sport Appearance Package.2016 Ford F-150 XLFord Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * 172 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $100CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-150 XL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EP0GFC44612
Stock: 70346
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 2019 Jaguar I-PACE