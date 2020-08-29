Used 2016 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me

I have a 2016 Ford F150 Limited with 23,000 miles on it. I have had repeated electrical problems with it. Apparently the gateway module gets shorted out and causes the running boards to stop working, the HVAC to stop, the power windows to stop, the air bag lights to come on and tire pressure sensors to freak out. Those are the items that I know don't work. Update: After 4 months of FIGHTING with Ford. They wanted me to pay them $7,000 to take back the truck. We fought another month and I got them to give me back $1500 and I returned the car as a lemon. The Texas Lemon Law is not what you would expect. I almost think it hurt my negotiation with Ford, because now that Ford knew they were being watched they had to follow all the rules and the Lemon Law is NOT consumer friendly. This has happened 7 times. The first time it happened was at 8000 miles and now it has happened 4 times in the last 4 months. At first the dealers kept telling me it was a problem with the plug on the Gateway Module, but all they were doing was resetting it and sending me on my way. Telling me I was luck they didn't charge me because plugging in the module is not covered by warranty. Finally the 3rd dealer replaced the Gateway Module and 3 weeks later the electronics go out again. This time I opened a 4th ticket with Ford Dispute Resolution and they sent out an Engineer from Deerborn, MI. The engineer worked on it for 2 days and replaced the Gateway module again. 2 weeks later the electrical went out again. I finally started the Lemon Law proceeding with the State of Texas and now Ford is treating me like a criminal and have not contacted me in 2 weeks. My truck has been sitting at the dealer broken. I just want them to trade me into a new one or buy it back. Ford refused to do so and said we have to wait for Lemon Law hearing, as if they are going to fight it.

