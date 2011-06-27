  1. Home
2009 Ford F-150 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and quiet ride, multiple cab and bed configurations, beefy towing and hauling capacities, attractive and functional cabin, responsive handling.
  • Engine performance still not equal to its most potent rivals, unimpressive real-world towing and hauling performance, steering wheel doesn't telescope.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Having effectively addressed some of the F-150's shortcomings for 2009, Ford may be able to maintain the truck's top-seller tradition, but rival suitors from Dodge and Toyota are hot on its heels.

Vehicle overview

Crazy as it sounds, the best-selling vehicle for nearly all of the past 30 years has been Ford's F-Series pickup truck. Although that prestigious title technically belongs to Ford's entire F-Series family (meaning it includes the Super Duty rigs and commercial-use chassis cabs), most of the sales numbers were generated by the F-150. If you wanted to label something as "America's truck," this would be it. And for 2009, Ford has revamped the F-150 in an effort to retain that title.

Ford's magic formula for the F-150 has traditionally consisted of strong towing and hauling capabilities, solid durability and a dizzying variety of body styles, trim levels and options. In recent years, this formula has been expanded to include a smooth, quiet ride and an easy-to-drive demeanor. If you can't find something you like in an F-150, then maybe you don't really want a pickup truck. Nonetheless, stiff competition in the large pickup segment has compelled Ford to give the F-150 a thorough freshening this year.

Making changes to a perennial cash cow is not something a company's going to take lightly. As such, Ford has made careful but key upgrades to the F-150 that address some of its former shortcomings. There's a six-speed automatic in place of the aged four-speeder, for example, which provides better low-speed acceleration as well as more relaxed and fuel-efficient cruising. Additional changes for the 2009 Ford F-150 include Super Duty-inspired front-end styling and a new high-zoot Platinum trim level. The SuperCrew also gets more "super" via a 6-inch cabin stretch, which provides a flat rear floor and limolike rear passenger room as well as the ability to carry really large objects within the cab. Other neat and useful features include a capless fuel filler, steps that deploy to ease access to the bed, Ford's Sync multimedia voice command system (which can also provide weather, gas prices, sports scores and movie times via Sirius Travel Link) and an integrated trailer-brake controller. As before, there are numerous features that optimize hauling and reduce stress, such as a cargo management system and a rearview camera.

Nonetheless, the F-150 still can't touch a Tundra in a stoplight drag race, even when it's got the top-shelf 5.4-liter V8. And while towing and hauling capacities are impressive on paper, real-world testing lays bare the F-150's under-hood deficiencies, as the Ford struggles to keep up with brawnier rivals like the Tundra, the new Hemi-powered Dodge Ram and the Chevrolet Silverado. Still, with its user-friendly features and pleasant driving dynamics, the F-150 remains one of the easiest half-ton pickups to live with on an everyday basis. And with the wide range of available body styles, trim levels and equipment, you're sure to find one that meets your needs.

2009 Ford F-150 models

The 2009 Ford F-150 full-size pickup truck is available in three body styles: regular cab, extended cab ("SuperCab") and crew cab ("SuperCrew"). Cargo box size choices vary as well: regular cabs come with a 6.5-foot or 8-foot cargo bed, while SuperCabs can have either of those or a garage-friendly 5.5-footer. The SuperCrew can have either the 5.5-foot or 6.5-foot bed. Reverse-opening rear doors are standard on regular and SuperCabs for easier cab access, while SuperCrews have four full-size doors.

No fewer than seven trim levels are offered: base XL, sporty STX, popularly equipped XLT, rugged FX4, luxurious Lariat, leather-saddle-inspired King Ranch and blinged-out, top-dog Platinum.

Geared toward commercial use, the bare-bones XL comes with 17-inch steel wheels, vinyl seating, an AM/FM radio, air-conditioning and not much else. The STX is similarly equipped but adds body-colored bumpers and grille frame, sportier wheels, a cloth 40/20/40-split bench seat and an upgraded sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The volume leader XLT features chrome exterior trim (including the grille), an upgraded cloth interior, cruise control and full power accessories. The FX4 (4WD) shares its color-keyed bumper and grille styling with the STX and also features a towing package, 18-inch wheels, underbody skid plates, retuned springs and heavy-duty shocks, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, bucket seats with center console, a six-way power driver seat and satellite radio.

The Lariat trim offers an upscale ambiance with two-tone paint, a silver mesh grille insert, brushed aluminum and wood interior highlights, leather upholstery, 10-way power driver and passenger seats, heated front seats, power-adjustable pedals, the Sync multifunction voice command system, automatic climate control and a trip computer. Like the Lariat, the King Ranch has two-tone paint and the fancy grille, but it adds western saddle-inspired leather upholstery, a six-CD changer and heated/cooled front seats.

The new Platinum trim tops the line and features 20-inch chrome wheels, a unique grille design, monotone paint, chrome accents, premium leather upholstery, the heated/cooled seats and unique wood-grain accents.

Key F-150 options include the SFE (superior fuel economy) package that's available on 2WD SuperCrew XL and XLTs with the 4.6-liter high-output V8. The SFE package includes the 5.5-foot bed, a 3.15:1 rear axle ratio and low-rolling-resistance tires. Other options include a premium Sony audio system, remote engine start, a navigation system, a back-up camera, a cargo management system, a stowable bed extender, reverse parking sensor, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and a sunroof.

Aimed at those who work out of their trucks, Ford's Work Solutions options include an in-dash computer with Internet access, a Midbox storage system (a lockable compartment located between the cab and bed) and a "Tool Link" system (which allows one to keep tabs on tools stored in the truck's box via radio-frequency tracking).

2009 Highlights

The 2009 Ford F-150 has been fully redesigned, with styling changes inspired by the Super Duty Series trucks and mechanical changes inspired by the competition. The former include a taller hood line and more macho grilles, while the latter includes higher-output engines along with a new six-speed automatic transmission.

Performance & mpg

There are three main engine choices in the 2009 Ford F-150 lineup, all of them V8s: a 4.6-liter that makes 248 horsepower and 293 pound-feet of torque, a higher-output 4.6 with 292 hp and 320 lb-ft and a 5.4-liter unit with 320 hp and 390 lb-ft. The base 4.6 is paired to a four-speed automatic transmission, while the high-output 4.6 and 5.4 are mated to a six-speed automatic. The brakes have a soft feel about them, but stopping distances are quite good. In instrumented testing, we stopped a four-wheel-drive Super Crew from 60 mph in an impressive 127 feet.

As expected, buyers have a choice between two- and four-wheel drive on all versions of the F-150. When it comes to working capacity, the F-150 can't be beat -- on paper, at least. Properly equipped, an F-150 with the 5.4-liter V8 can tow up to 11,300 pounds and carry a 3,030-pound payload. In practice, however, the F-150 struggles to keep up with more powerful rivals in towing and hauling tests, particularly when going up grades.

Fuel mileage can be as high as 15 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined for an F-150 2WD SuperCrew with the SFE (superior fuel economy) package. A more typical 4WD SuperCrew with the 5.4-liter V8 gets EPA estimates of 14/18/15 mpg.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control, trailer sway control and a full complement of airbags (including front seat side and full-length side curtain) are standard across the board.

Driving

Thanks to its stiff frame and double-wishbone front suspension, the 2009 Ford F-150 delivers impressive ride and handling dynamics for a full-size truck. The powertrain enhancements this year also make the truck feel noticeably livelier, thanks in part to the six-speed automatic's well-spaced gears and cooperative nature. Yet the F-150 is still down on maximum power -- to the tune of 60-80 hp compared to the big V8s in the Ram, Tundra and GM trucks -- so if you need or want serious oomph, there are better choices.

Interior

In SuperCrew form, the 2009 Ford F-150 can comfortably seat five or six people. Backseat comfort rivals the best in the segment thanks to an abundance of legroom, a flat floor and a seatback angle that's not too upright as in some rivals. Carrying three passengers in the backseat is still possible if you get a SuperCab, though legroom will be noticeably less generous.

All F-150 versions offer simple controls and materials of pleasing quality. Order the navigation system and you'll get a large (8-inch) screen. Lower trims have a standard 40/20/40-split bench seat with a column shifter, while the upper trims feature captain's chairs and a console shifter.

Hauling large items is no problem in SuperCabs and SuperCrews, as the backseat quickly folds up to make way for cargo. The SuperCrew's flat floor allows for secure transport of pets and big-screen TVs alike.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Ford F-150.

5(80%)
4(12%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.7
98 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Dependable Smooth Tough
Josh K,01/26/2016
FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
I purchased my 2009 FX4 SuperCrew in 2012 with 49,000 miles on the odometer. It is now 2016 and my truck now has over 195,000 on it. I drive this truck A LOT, as you can see. This is the first time writing a review for a vehicle I've owned, but I felt that I had to share my experience with perspective buyers. I have changed the oil exclusively with Ford Motor Craft oil and filters based off of the dash computer oil life calculator. I have done all scheduled service either myself or at the dealer. This truck has never let me down. Aside from oil changes and brakes, I have replaced both front upper control arms, front hub actuators, spark plugs, and serviced the rear diff, transfer case, engine coolant, and replaced the tires and battery. In 150,000 miles, I would say that is very minimal maintenance, and I couldn't ask for anything more. My fuel mileage has been consistent since the day I bought it. My transmission shifts smooth, 4x4 engages easy smoothly, and the ride is still smooth, quiet and comfortable. I am updating this now with over 216,000 miles on the odometer, and still no issues with this truck. I am very pleased with the reliability and quality of this truck. If you are looking for a reliable, comfortable and capable truck, the 2009/2010 F150 with 5.4 v8 is the truck for you.
The Duck Mobile keeps on truckin
M.G. Proctor,11/11/2015
Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
I purchased my truck with everything on it from the factory. It has sat outside for the past 6.5 years, and the paint has not faded or chipped. It is best to have heavy duty truck brakes installed ASAP because the truck is heavy and normal Ford brakes just don't handle stopping well. At first I did not like the 6.5 bed, but after hauling a ton of stuff, it as worked out except for easy parking. I got the overall chrome package and I am still getting admiring comments, "awesome looking truck, wow what a pretty truck, etc." The plastic chrome on the door handles and rims will crack and peel. I am running American 5 spoke chrome wheels, no problems. So far, this truck has done extremely well. I usually buy a new Ford Truck every 4 years, I just got another four year extended warranty on this truck so I guess I am keeping it a while longer.
Happy With the F150 After 5 Years
arcticdriver,07/16/2014
I bought my '09 FX4 S/crew 5.4L in August 2009, to date it's been the best truck I've owned. I did have a problem with water coming in the cab through the windshield the 1st year that was promptly fixed, and the a/c clutch went out and was fixed under warranty as well. Other than that it's been a great truck. I tow a 7000 lb travel travel trailer around Alaska and northern BC and it handles towing up incredibly steep and long grades coming up mountain passes from the coast easily. It also handles the 700 km gravel surface Dempster highway going up to the arctic ocean just as well as it does starting and driving in temperatures of -40 or colder. I plan on keeping this truck indefinately.
Quiet, comfortable, & safe cruiser
JH,10/30/2010
Pulls 34' trailer ok in Midwest but might be tough in mountains. Quiet over bumps. Captain chairs are very comfortable. Feels safe & smooth. Nav/Sync is great. Front doors sound a little tinny when closing. Tailgate step is useful. Can stack 5 dog crates in rear of cab on flat floor. Would prefer quicker steering ratio. Unable to get DRL's so leave headlights on all the time. No problems so far. No excessive oil consumption; mpg normally around 16-17 but only 6-8 w/ that trailer. Tow/haul feature works great. Miss having locking fuel filler. Beautiful truck. Cooled front seats are a nice extra. Might be nice to have a grab handle on driver's side A-pillar. Love our truck.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2009 Ford F-150 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2009 Ford F-150 Overview

The Used 2009 Ford F-150 is offered in the following submodels: F-150 SuperCab, F-150 Regular Cab, F-150 SuperCrew. Available styles include XLT 2dr Regular Cab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Lariat 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), STX 4dr SuperCab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCab Styleside 8 ft. LB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 8 ft. LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Lariat 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), FX4 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), STX 2dr Regular Cab Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XLT 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), STX 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), STX 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), STX 4dr SuperCab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), STX 4dr SuperCab 4WD Flareside 6.5 ft. SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A), and Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (5.4L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Ford F-150?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Ford F-150 trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Ford F-150 XLT is priced between $7,000 and$16,803 with odometer readings between 96538 and164193 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Ford F-150 FX4 is priced between $12,995 and$16,995 with odometer readings between 122000 and143790 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Ford F-150 Lariat is priced between $15,469 and$16,995 with odometer readings between 109836 and112635 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Ford F-150 STX is priced between $8,000 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 113688 and181293 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Ford F-150s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Ford F-150 for sale near. There are currently 12 used and CPO 2009 F-150s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,000 and mileage as low as 96538 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Ford F-150.

Can't find a used 2009 Ford F-150s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-150 for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,658.

Find a used Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,069.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-150 for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,536.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $9,685.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Ford F-150?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford F-150 lease specials

