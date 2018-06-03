Used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

3,008 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
F-250 Super Duty Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,008 listings
  • 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    90,615 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $34,732

    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    60,392 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $43,998

    $5,300 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    24,129 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $37,825

    $4,762 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    111,048 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,995

    $2,581 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    87,037 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $44,995

    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat in Black
    used

    2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    40,437 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $48,042

    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum

    18,881 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $62,490

    $5,984 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in Silver
    used

    2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    41,887 miles
    Great Deal

    $29,910

    $2,970 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum in Black
    used

    2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum

    26,669 miles
    Great Deal

    $59,500

    $6,069 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    39,681 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $41,391

    $5,178 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in Black
    used

    2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    41,865 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $40,500

    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    43,174 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $40,995

    $5,186 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch in Black
    used

    2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch

    51,176 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $56,900

    $6,921 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat in Black
    used

    2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    19,081 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $61,076

    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    17,312 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
    Good Deal

    $27,302

    $2,302 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    16,038 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $33,000

    $2,586 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat in Black
    used

    2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat

    18,201 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $55,998

    $767 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    6,183 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $29,140

    $1,768 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford F-250 Super Duty searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,008 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-250 Super Duty
  4. Used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty

Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-250 Super Duty

Read recent reviews for the Ford F-250 Super Duty
Overall Consumer Rating
3.719 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
  • 5
    (47%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (21%)
Powerful and still going strong
Luis Gonzalez,03/06/2018
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
I have 25000 miles on my 2017 F250 Lariat. Great truck. Before I had an F150 and there is no comparison regarding the power. Ride is stiffer but not horrible. Interior is well appointed and all controls are intuitive. Rear seat room is enormous. Did I say this is a powerful beast? I use it to tow a 7000 toy hauler and it doesn’t break a sweat. Of course full economy isn’t great as you would expect in a truck this size.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
F-250 Super Duty
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders

Related Ford F-250 Super Duty info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings