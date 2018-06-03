Used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda West Knoxville - Knoxville / Tennessee

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Xl Value Package Electronic-Locking W/3.73 Axle Ratio Trailer Brake Controller Upfitter Switches (6) Led Roof Clearance Lights Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve Sohc Efi Na V8 Flex-Fuel Medium Earth Gray; Hd Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Order Code 600A Oxford White ENGINE: 6.2L 2-VALVE SOHC EFI NA V8 FLEX-FUEL (STD) 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel One of the best things about this Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW is that it has low, low mileage. Know exactly what you're getting when you take home this Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW as past service records are included.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Government Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTBF2A67HED44588

Stock: HED44588

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-15-2020