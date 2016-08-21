Used 2003 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me

190000 miles with only 1 tail light bulb and 2 interior bulbs that failed. Truck is now sentenced to occasional driving and is perfect. Family members have lined up to take my truck when i dispose of it and the local Ford dealership was hoping I would trade it in on a Fusion I bought last year....... no suck luck to them. The 6 disc changer failed and was replaced by a Kenwood touch-screen deck. I still cant believe the looks and stares from people as this beauty goes by as well as a coworker who was lamenting how their purchase of a 2010 f150 would not have happened if they could pry my truck out of my hands..... they would have to be cold dead hands for that to happen. The future of this truck to to replace the engine/transmission as a pair when either fails. This truck was used in my pinstriping and graphics company and had heavy use for the first 4 years with absolutely no problems. I have kept the truck original with only some tasteful graphics on the vehicle which is black/charcoal 2 tone. Also an ARE topper with a cargo bed slider are the only two add ons.

