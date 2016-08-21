Used 2003 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me
- 221,704 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,500$1,903 Below Market
- 117,939 miles
$5,988$1,632 Below Market
- 173,912 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,450$1,791 Below Market
- 225,303 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900$1,084 Below Market
- 209,675 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 175,573 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,500$728 Below Market
- 154,473 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,000$692 Below Market
- 147,899 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$6,497$568 Below Market
- 256,315 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,500$407 Below Market
- used
2003 Ford F-15026,239 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$25,000
- 63,427 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,750
- 155,434 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,504
- 99,960 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,995
- 148,337 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,991
- 97,160 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,990$276 Below Market
- 142,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,995
- 114,738 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,950
- 260,449 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,990
Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-150
Read recent reviews for the Ford F-150
Write a reviewSee all 219 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.7219 Reviews
Report abuse
Reggie Elton,08/21/2016
4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M)
190000 miles with only 1 tail light bulb and 2 interior bulbs that failed. Truck is now sentenced to occasional driving and is perfect. Family members have lined up to take my truck when i dispose of it and the local Ford dealership was hoping I would trade it in on a Fusion I bought last year....... no suck luck to them. The 6 disc changer failed and was replaced by a Kenwood touch-screen deck. I still cant believe the looks and stares from people as this beauty goes by as well as a coworker who was lamenting how their purchase of a 2010 f150 would not have happened if they could pry my truck out of my hands..... they would have to be cold dead hands for that to happen. The future of this truck to to replace the engine/transmission as a pair when either fails. This truck was used in my pinstriping and graphics company and had heavy use for the first 4 years with absolutely no problems. I have kept the truck original with only some tasteful graphics on the vehicle which is black/charcoal 2 tone. Also an ARE topper with a cargo bed slider are the only two add ons.
