1993 Highlights

1993 Highlights

Nomenclature for the Custom model is replaced by XL as the new base model and the Sport Appearance is likewise dropped. Interior refinements include a new speed control system employing a tap-up/tap-down adjustment feature and improved seat cushion padding for rear-seat comfort in SuperCab models.

5(55%)
4(27%)
3(9%)
2(9%)
1(0%)
4.3
11 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

It just won't stop
Richard,10/20/2010
I love the power and braking, added try Y headers and it became a whole new engine and better mpg. I get 12 on the fwy and 9 in town. This is a daily driver that tows occasionally (10 mpg towing) and off roads on the weekend. Capt. chairs are good but armrests are to high for me (I am a tall guy). Got the manual shifted transfer case so the solenoid wouldn't fail me in the mud (experience from the dealership I worked at). Installed manual locking 4x4 hubs. I have had this truck airborne off roading before and broke steering box but was still able to drive home and then to work to put new one in. I have never messed with the A/C system and it still blows cold, not so great in southern California traffic.
HD F250 351 5sp
roots old blue,07/22/2003
my truck has done everything i've asked of it. it is more a work truck than a road runner. 351 engine with a 5 speed manual 4wd. the air cond has never been touched. i have replaced the thermostat and rear diff and that is all. it has rust on fenders over the rear wheels.
pickup review
oiu574,02/15/2004
Small transmission leak,otherwise no problems. Used primarly for trailer towing.
93 F-250
Thayer,04/02/2004
I have had this truck for 8 years and counting and this has been a great truck, mine has the 7.3L turbo diesel w/ 190 hp@3000rpm has been a great truck.
See all 11 reviews of the 1993 Ford F-250
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 3800 rpm
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
