What is the Durango?

Historically, the Dodge Durango has been a three-row midsize SUV, but all that may be changing. Or not. It's possible the 2023 Dodge Durango will undergo a full redesign. But it's also possible the current generation will live on or just be discontinued entirely. Dodge hasn't officially confirmed any of this. From our perspective, a new generation seems plausible since the Durango was last redesigned in 2011.

There are several routes the next Durango, if it sticks around, could take. It could follow precedent and share its platform with the recently redesigned Jeep Grand Cherokee, which seems most likely to us. In this scenario, we'd expect it to gain more muscle car styling to set it apart from other SUVs in the class. On the other hand, it could adopt the body-on-frame chassis from the new Jeep Wagoneer, which would improve towing and off-road abilities but possibly affect on-road manners and comfort. Then again, considering the last two years of the pandemic, it's possible the Durango might only see minor changes to its existing state.

If the 2023 Dodge Durango were to stick with its Grand Cherokee roots, we expect it to keep competing against the Edmunds Top Rated Kia Telluride as well as the Hyundai Palisade and Honda Pilot. If it takes the Wagoneer route, we'd expect the price to increase to near-luxury levels. It's anyone's guess at this point, so keep an eye on this page for all the latest updates.