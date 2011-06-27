2022 Kia Niro EV
MSRP range: $39,990 - $44,650
|MSRP
|$41,165
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$41,264
What Should I Pay
2022 Kia Niro EV Review
- Impressive list of standard safety features
- Plenty of estimated and real-world range
- Zippy acceleration and stable handling
- Clever interior storage options
- Narrow rear-window visibility makes reversing a minor challenge
- Low-grip tires limit performance potential
- 10.25-inch touchscreen is now standard
- Harman Kardon sound system and navigation are also standard
- Part of the first Niro generation introduced for 2017
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Kia Niro EV.
2022 Kia Niro EV video
2019 Kia Niro EV | First Look | Paris Auto Show
NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Kia Niro EV, but since the 2022 Kia Niro EV is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Edmunds Editor-in-Chief Alistair Weaver takes a close look at the production-ready 2019 Kia Niro EV at the Paris auto show. Aside from its grille-turned-charge-port and some blue detailing, the fully electric Niro looks like any other Niro, which Alistair endorses. Check out the video for more details on the new Niro EV.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $39,990
- Battery & Range
- EPA KWh/100 mi.: 30
- Time To Charge Battery (At 240V): 9.5 hr.
- EPA Electricity Range: 239 mi.
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: front wheel drive
- Transmission: 1-speed direct drive
- Basic Warranty
- 5 yr./ 60000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 172.2 in. / Height: 61.8 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 71.1 in.
- Curb Weight: 3854 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 18.5 cu.ft.
FAQ
Is the Kia Niro EV a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Niro EV both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Kia Niro EV energy consumption, so it's important to know that the Niro EV gets an EPA-estimated 112 mpg-e. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Niro EV has 18.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Kia Niro EV. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Kia Niro EV?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Kia Niro EV:
- 10.25-inch touchscreen is now standard
- Harman Kardon sound system and navigation are also standard
- Part of the first Niro generation introduced for 2017
Is the Kia Niro EV reliable?
To determine whether the Kia Niro EV is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Niro EV. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Niro EV's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Kia Niro EV a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Kia Niro EV is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Niro EV is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Kia Niro EV?
The least-expensive 2022 Kia Niro EV is the 2022 Kia Niro EV EX 4dr SUV (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,990.
Other versions include:
- EX 4dr SUV (electric DD) which starts at $39,990
- EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD) which starts at $44,650
What are the different models of Kia Niro EV?
If you're interested in the Kia Niro EV, the next question is, which Niro EV model is right for you? Niro EV variants include EX 4dr SUV (electric DD), and EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD). For a full list of Niro EV models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
