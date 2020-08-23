Used 2012 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me

I'm a Toyota man. I have owned many Toyota's throughout my life and have gotten exceptional miles and reliability out of them. So why did I buy an F-150? Because I got a $25,000 truck for $15,000. So here is a review from a guy who never intended to buy an F150. First, what a pleasure to drive. Quiet, powerful, corners great, takes bumps really well. I test drove a Tundra just before I bought this, and the F-150 is so much more awesome to drive. Second, the backseat space is amazing on the Super Crew. My son, at the age of 13, is pushing 6 feet tall. He loves it. My daughter does too. I would not feel bad at all taking adults in the backseat of this car. Stretch out those legs. Tundras with the extra large 4-doors are very hard to find, but Super Crew F-150's are everywhere and there was not a crazy upcharge for them like Tundras. But when you want to bring more gear, just fold up those back seats! Nothing is in your way, not even seat brackets. This beats Toyota hands down. In fact, I watched video where Toyota just started copying the F150 in this regard. Finally, I didn't think I would like the tall bed, but I love it. I just have lots of gear (duck decoys) that I throw back there. It absorbs it all. And since I have a Tonneau cover it is really important to have the deep bed. I only wish I got the tailgate with the pull-out step and handle. I have the EcoBoost. If you live in a climate with a lot of moisture, you may want to stay away. Fortunately, I live in a desert environment. The jury is still out on this motor, but I was slightly relieved to hear of a guy who already got 300,000 miles on his. Gas mileage...better than your average truck, but nothing like advertised. Keep in mind though...this thing tows 11,300 lbs! Will be nice to know when I buy a camper. I may actually be an F-150 guy now. Well, with only 50k miles on this truck, I will be for the next 10 years for sure.

