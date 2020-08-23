Used 2012 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me

20,569 listings
F-150 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 20,569 listings
  • 2012 Ford F-150 STX in Light Blue
    used

    2012 Ford F-150 STX

    159,096 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,990

    $2,456 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-150 FX4 in Black
    used

    2012 Ford F-150 FX4

    127,817 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,811

    $3,308 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-150 XLT in Gray
    used

    2012 Ford F-150 XLT

    160,063 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,000

    $3,526 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-150 XLT in White
    used

    2012 Ford F-150 XLT

    163,537 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,999

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-150 XLT in Silver
    used

    2012 Ford F-150 XLT

    86,349 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,497

    $2,294 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-150 XLT in Light Blue
    used

    2012 Ford F-150 XLT

    173,970 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,390

    $1,312 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-150 XLT in Black
    used

    2012 Ford F-150 XLT

    131,556 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,980

    $6,136 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-150 Lariat in Dark Brown
    used

    2012 Ford F-150 Lariat

    157,736 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,990

    $2,862 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-150 XLT in Dark Green
    used

    2012 Ford F-150 XLT

    74,798 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,200

    $3,033 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-150 FX4 in Red
    used

    2012 Ford F-150 FX4

    167,091 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,986

    $2,740 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-150 XLT in Light Blue
    used

    2012 Ford F-150 XLT

    115,169 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,990

    $1,179 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-150 XLT in White
    used

    2012 Ford F-150 XLT

    107,498 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,500

    $1,238 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-150 Lariat in Dark Green
    used

    2012 Ford F-150 Lariat

    118,225 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,990

    $1,563 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-150 FX4 in Red
    used

    2012 Ford F-150 FX4

    115,134 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $18,888

    $2,107 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-150 Lariat in Red
    used

    2012 Ford F-150 Lariat

    109,425 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,495

    $2,340 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson in Black
    used

    2012 Ford F-150 Harley-Davidson

    70,693 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $25,988

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-150 Lariat in Black
    used

    2012 Ford F-150 Lariat

    125,120 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,995

    $665 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-150 XL in White
    used

    2012 Ford F-150 XL

    151,698 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $879 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford F-150 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 20,569 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-150

Read recent reviews for the Ford F-150
Overall Consumer Rating
4.142 Reviews
Write a review
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (19%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (5%)
Bought it because I got a great deal!
Phil,01/24/2017
XL 4dr SuperCrew Styleside 5.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
I'm a Toyota man. I have owned many Toyota's throughout my life and have gotten exceptional miles and reliability out of them. So why did I buy an F-150? Because I got a $25,000 truck for $15,000. So here is a review from a guy who never intended to buy an F150. First, what a pleasure to drive. Quiet, powerful, corners great, takes bumps really well. I test drove a Tundra just before I bought this, and the F-150 is so much more awesome to drive. Second, the backseat space is amazing on the Super Crew. My son, at the age of 13, is pushing 6 feet tall. He loves it. My daughter does too. I would not feel bad at all taking adults in the backseat of this car. Stretch out those legs. Tundras with the extra large 4-doors are very hard to find, but Super Crew F-150's are everywhere and there was not a crazy upcharge for them like Tundras. But when you want to bring more gear, just fold up those back seats! Nothing is in your way, not even seat brackets. This beats Toyota hands down. In fact, I watched video where Toyota just started copying the F150 in this regard. Finally, I didn't think I would like the tall bed, but I love it. I just have lots of gear (duck decoys) that I throw back there. It absorbs it all. And since I have a Tonneau cover it is really important to have the deep bed. I only wish I got the tailgate with the pull-out step and handle. I have the EcoBoost. If you live in a climate with a lot of moisture, you may want to stay away. Fortunately, I live in a desert environment. The jury is still out on this motor, but I was slightly relieved to hear of a guy who already got 300,000 miles on his. Gas mileage...better than your average truck, but nothing like advertised. Keep in mind though...this thing tows 11,300 lbs! Will be nice to know when I buy a camper. I may actually be an F-150 guy now. Well, with only 50k miles on this truck, I will be for the next 10 years for sure.
Report abuse
