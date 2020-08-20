2022 Ford F-150
What to expect
- The Raptor returns!
- Raptor will feature the supercharged V8 from the Shelby GT500, producing north of 700 horsepower
- Raptor's new coil-spring rear suspension will be unique in the F-150 lineup
- Part of the 14th F-150 generation introduced for 2021
What is the F-150?
We already have our first look at the redesigned Ford F-150, the newest iteration of Ford's über-popular light-duty pickup truck. Featuring a healthy list of practical and luxury upgrades over the previous generation, the F-150 is available in a variety of trims that range from basic to luxurious. But one trim is missing from the lineup: the fan-favorite Raptor. We're happy to report this high-output off-road variant will return for 2022, and we believe it will be powered by the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 from the Shelby GT500.
The 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor receives a serious upgrade underhood. The previous model was powered by a twin-turbocharged V6 developing a healthy 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. While it gave the Raptor class-leading acceleration, the numbers are no match for the upcoming Ram 1500 TRX, which uses a 702-horsepower Hellcat engine. For 2022, Ford will outfit the Raptor with the supercharged V8 from the Shelby GT500, with target output between 725 and 750 hp. And while you can't see it in these photos, the Raptor will feature a coil-spring rear suspension, a first for the Ford F-150.
Expect to see the 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor formally unveiled in spring 2021, with an on-sale date closer to the end of the year.
Edmunds says
Even though the F-150 is fresh off a full redesign, Ford is wasting no time filling out the lineup. With a coil-spring rear suspension and a 700-horsepower-plus engine, the new F-150 Raptor has all the tools it needs to compete with the Ram 1500 TRX.
