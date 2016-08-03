Used 2008 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me

20,569 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
F-150 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 20,569 listings
  • 2008 Ford F-150 XL in White
    used

    2008 Ford F-150 XL

    148,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,495

    $2,851 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-150 XL in White
    used

    2008 Ford F-150 XL

    218,791 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    $931 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-150 Lariat
    used

    2008 Ford F-150 Lariat

    14,051 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,995

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-150 FX4
    used

    2008 Ford F-150 FX4

    59,916 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,325

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-150 FX4
    used

    2008 Ford F-150 FX4

    136,133 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,495

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-150 XL
    used

    2008 Ford F-150 XL

    144,283 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,599

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-150 Lariat
    used

    2008 Ford F-150 Lariat

    191,001 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,997

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-150 FX4
    used

    2008 Ford F-150 FX4

    248,350 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,980

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-150 XL
    used

    2008 Ford F-150 XL

    122,241 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,495

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-150 XLT in Gold
    used

    2008 Ford F-150 XLT

    120,270 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,906

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-150 FX4 in Gray
    used

    2008 Ford F-150 FX4

    134,087 miles

    $12,494

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-150 XLT
    used

    2008 Ford F-150 XLT

    181,416 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,595

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-150 XLT
    used

    2008 Ford F-150 XLT

    125,495 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-150 XLT
    used

    2008 Ford F-150 XLT

    160,900 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,900

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-150 XL in Black
    used

    2008 Ford F-150 XL

    116,137 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,950

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-150 XL
    used

    2008 Ford F-150 XL

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,900

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-150 XLT in White
    used

    2008 Ford F-150 XLT

    181,508 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2008 Ford F-150 XL
    used

    2008 Ford F-150 XL

    47,029 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $14,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford F-150 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 20,569 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2008 Ford F-150

Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-150

Read recent reviews for the Ford F-150
Overall Consumer Rating
4.778 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 78 reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (1%)
Tough and looks good
MtnRoad,03/08/2016
XL 2dr Regular Cab Styleside 6.5 ft. SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M)
I own the 2008 Ford F-150 regular cab 2WD with the 4.2L V6, auto trans w/ OD. It has 80,000 miles as if this review. There are two types of regular cabs. One that has no 3rd and 4th opening doors and one that does. I have the reg cab model that has the little side opening doors. You have to open the main doors and then the sides open up to add tools and stuff to store behind the front bench seat. It is awesome to have this. I only recommend having the little extra room like I have, or the larger capacity with fold down bench or the crew cab. The reason I suggest this is because the little side window that comes on those 3rd and 4th opening doors is crucial to being able to look through before changing lanes. Okay here is my review....this truck is pretty stout, and looks damn good. I also own a 1995 F-150 and the 2008 F150 is much larger, higher, and has a lot of room inside. The area between where you sit and the side of the door is further away than the older models so the engineers obviously had safety in mind when designing this model for side impact. The truck sits much higher than older models and gives you a commanding view of the road. The 4.2L V6 is plenty for what I need and gets really good gas mileage in my opinion. The auto trans w/ OD is nice for towing and also for city driving. I prefer auto trans on trucks because in some cases with manual you have to slide the seat forward too close to the airbag to engage the clutch. I did my research on the 4.2L V6 and it is bullet proof. It has the timing chain too so it should last the life of the truck. I don't want to talk trash about other engines offered during this time period so I will just leave you to do your own research. If you're a lead footed driver that likes to abuse your truck and race all over the place the 4.2L V6 is not going to give you that 0-60mph in 2 sec performance you seek. If you drive moderately and cruise 75-85mph on the freeway the 4.2L will do fine and still has plenty of power left to pass if you need to at those speeds. You'll drive past gas stations if you drive with any respect for your vehicle. I expect to get many miles out of my truck as it has performed great for me and still looks like a new model. Only complaint I have is the bed of the truck sits high and if you like to load and retrieve things from the side then you better be 6ft tall. UPDATE: I sold the truck. Not for any reason other than I still have a 95 F-150 that I am still very much attached. Be advised the 2008 F-150 did not lose value and I was able to get more than I paid very easily. If you maintain your F-150 it will hold its value and possibly even gain in value like mine did (if you buy it used). Cheers!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
F-150
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford F-150 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings