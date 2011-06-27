  1. Home
2003 Ford F-150 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Wide range of configurations and features, capable powertrains and suspension, attractive styling inside and out.
  • Poor IIHS crash test result, everybody and his brother has one.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With a wide variety of cabs, styles and equipment from which to choose, you can't go wrong. No wonder it's the best-selling vehicle in the world.

Vehicle overview

Introduction: In the music scene, artists who top the sales charts are rarely considered the best in terms of quality. The same thing goes for prime-time TV shows or the most popular fast food restaurants. It almost seems to be an inverse relationship; the worse a product is, the more popular it is.

This theory doesn't bode well for the Ford F-150. Not only has it been the best-selling pickup in the country for the past 24 years, it's been the best-selling vehicle for the past 18 years (although the Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra twins may wrest away that title for 2002). But for whatever reason, the F-150 bucks the trend. It has the sales numbers, the universal appeal and the quality to keep it in the top spot.

The first F-Series made its debut in 1948 as a workhorse designed to appeal to those reveling in post-war opportunities. The F-150 was birthed in 1975 and replaced the F-100 model in 1984. The current iteration made its appearance in 1997. Overall, the F-150 is an excellent blend of style, comfort and utility. While it doesn't necessarily excel in any given area when stacked up against its competition, its appeal and performance average out to best-in-class status. About the only significantly negative thing you can say about an F-150 is that there are just too many of them on the road. Body Styles, Trim Levels and Options: One particular advantage to the F-150 is its wide range of body and option configurations. You can order the F-150 as a Regular Cab, SuperCab or SuperCrew, the SuperCrew being the crew-cab model with four doors and a short bed. Then, on everything except the SuperCrew, you have the choice of a 6.5- or 8-foot cargo box in either Styleside or Flareside design. There are three trim levels: XL, XLT and Lariat. There are also two special SuperCrew models offered: the heavy-metal Harley Davidson F-150 Crew Cab and the pimped-out King Ranch, the latter now available as a SuperCab in addition to last year's SuperCrew. Powertrains and Performance: Ford offers four different engines. The smallest is a 202-horsepower 4.2-liter V6 with either a manual or an automatic transmission. This engine meets ULEV emissions standards for 2002. Next up is a 4.6-liter V8 with 231 horsepower and 293 pound-feet of torque. The biggest engine available is a 5.4-liter V8 generating 260 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. The Harley Davidson model gets a supercharged version of the Triton V8, delivering 340 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque.

Towing and cargo capacities vary depending on model. For maximum payload ability, you'll want to order the 7700 Payload Group, which includes mechanical modifications that increase gross vehicle weight to 7,700 pounds. Safety: Driver and passenger front airbags are standard, as are four-wheel ABS and child safety seat anchor points. Not all of the different versions of the F-150 have been crash tested, but among those that have include the Extended Cab and SuperCrew versions, both of which receive high marks in NHTSA frontal testing. The extended cab also gets a perfect five-star rating for side impact testing. IIHS testing, however, has indicated that the F-150 fares poorly in frontal offset crashes.

Interior Design and Special Features: The F-150's feature list is comparable to that of many family cars and luxury sedans. F-150 Lariat's are the most luxurious, and they come standard with features like 17-inch wheels, power adjustable pedals and leather seating.

Even more car-like is the F-150 SuperCrew. It has been designed for consumers who want more interior space without compromising the functional capability and versatility of a fullsize pickup. Unlike the SuperCab, which has smaller hinged doors that swing out clamshell-style, the SuperCrew actually mates an Expedition cabin with a shortened cargo bed. It has four fullsize doors separated by a B-pillar on each side, with inside and outside handles on each door. Driving Impressions: On both pavement and rocky trails, the F-150 offers up a stable ride and plenty of power. Steering is somewhat twitchy, but otherwise this truck can be used for long freeway trips with no problem. The front seats are comfortable, and the extra rear-seat space in SuperCab models is perfect for extra cargo or children. Use the handy SuperCrew for adults who need to ride in back.

2003 Highlights

Arriving in 2003 for the XLT supercab styleside configuration is the Heritage Edition, which includes 17-inch wheels, a chrome cab step and various stylistic flairs such as a black bedliner, a lower valance, paint striping and a paint scheme with a raised cut-line. Also new is an STX edition for the XL- and XLT-trimmed regular and supercabs that includes an MP3 player combined with a monochromatic color scheme and clear lights, among others. Upgrades for the fancy King Ranch flavor consist of fake wood for the interior, lighted step bars and an in-dash six-disc CD changer. For the Lariat, expect a standard rear window defroster and a Pioneer CD and cassette system (the latter is also newly available on the XL and XLT). Harley-Davidson models have the option of getting a two-tone black-and-silver paint. Finally, a new LATCH system helps you tie down the kiddie seats properly.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Ford F-150.

5(77%)
4(18%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.7
219 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 219 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2003 f150 Heritage 5.4
Reggie Elton,08/21/2016
4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M)
190000 miles with only 1 tail light bulb and 2 interior bulbs that failed. Truck is now sentenced to occasional driving and is perfect. Family members have lined up to take my truck when i dispose of it and the local Ford dealership was hoping I would trade it in on a Fusion I bought last year....... no suck luck to them. The 6 disc changer failed and was replaced by a Kenwood touch-screen deck. I still cant believe the looks and stares from people as this beauty goes by as well as a coworker who was lamenting how their purchase of a 2010 f150 would not have happened if they could pry my truck out of my hands..... they would have to be cold dead hands for that to happen. The future of this truck to to replace the engine/transmission as a pair when either fails. This truck was used in my pinstriping and graphics company and had heavy use for the first 4 years with absolutely no problems. I have kept the truck original with only some tasteful graphics on the vehicle which is black/charcoal 2 tone. Also an ARE topper with a cargo bed slider are the only two add ons.
03 ford f150
Jared bennett,08/24/2016
4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M)
Great truck all overall. Its an 03 so theres not a whole lot of crazy acessories. But its a good reliable, comfortable truck. Very simple to drive. No different drive settings just get in and go. Stops well on dry and wet ground. Pretty decent acceleration. Great speed (without governor) got it up to 140 and was still smooth. For being a 4x4 and so heavy i get pretty decent mpg. Im in city and on the highway every day and the overall mpg is usually around 17. 14-15 city average and have gotten it up to 22 highway. Not constantly repairing it. All i ever do is maintenence. But i love the f150 its an amazing truck all around.
Heritage Edition 2003
jlwebb,02/12/2003
A Beauty of a truck. Gets stares from people that drive a $60,000 car. Roomy Up front, but not for grown ups in the back. Kids will be fine though.
Im a believer now. Built Ford Tuff
dsd,09/18/2018
4dr SuperCrew Lariat Rwd Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
I was going to trade it in the other day for an 11 but decided to keep it AGAIN. Do all the usual and required maintenance and the 5.4 Triton just keeps on going. No oil leaks and the air is blowing cold. I added the Lucas extended mileage treatment and the cold start knock went away. I'm putting another 900 bucks in it today. Tie rods and rear pinion gasket and a new serpentine belt. I expect another 35 k out of this truck easily. just under 209k now. Paid $7500 for it over 2 years ago and did some break work , front end ball joints and 2 tires. VALUE
See all 219 reviews of the 2003 Ford F-150
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
231 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
202 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
202 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
231 hp @ 4750 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2003 Ford F-150

Used 2003 Ford F-150 Overview

The Used 2003 Ford F-150 is offered in the following submodels: F-150 SVT Lightning, F-150 SuperCab, F-150 Regular Cab, F-150 SuperCrew, F-150 Harley-Davidson. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab SVT Lightning Rwd Flareside SB (5.4L 8cyl S/C 4A), 4dr SuperCrew XLT Rwd Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCrew XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCrew Lariat 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCrew Lariat Rwd Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside LB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD Flareside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD Styleside SB (4.2L 6cyl 5M), 4dr SuperCab King Ranch 4WD Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCab King Ranch Rwd Flareside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr SuperCrew Harley-Davidson Rwd Styleside SB (5.4L 8cyl S/C 4A), 4dr SuperCrew King Ranch 4WD Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and 4dr SuperCrew King Ranch Rwd Styleside SB (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Ford F-150?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Ford F-150 trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Ford F-150 King Ranch is priced between $7,500 and$7,500 with odometer readings between 197505 and197505 miles.
  • The Used 2003 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning is priced between $24,999 and$24,999 with odometer readings between 68828 and68828 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Ford F-150s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Ford F-150 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2003 F-150s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,500 and mileage as low as 68828 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Ford F-150.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford F-150 lease specials

