Used 2014 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me
20,569 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 153,239 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,380$2,475 Below Market
- 96,768 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,090
- 114,634 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,996
- 146,361 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,500$5,540 Below Market
- 81,697 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,697$3,086 Below Market
- 219,478 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,300$8,582 Below Market
- 120,430 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,500$4,258 Below Market
- 119,521 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,494$2,497 Below Market
- 115,419 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,998
- 121,790 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995$4,014 Below Market
- 31,111 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,987$4,159 Below Market
- 63,665 miles
$21,777
- 121,331 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,900$2,247 Below Market
- 127,200 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,695$4,042 Below Market
- 104,463 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,495$1,610 Below Market
- 31,830 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$42,777$7,352 Below Market
- 135,359 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995$1,993 Below Market
- 44,772 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,995$3,290 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford F-150 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-150
Read recent reviews for the Ford F-150
Write a reviewSee all 51 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.351 Reviews
Report abuse
John,10/31/2015
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
I purchased this truck brand new in November of 2014. It was a little spontaneous, but my finances were in order and dealerships were running Black Friday ads featuring very aggressive deals. I assume this was because the all new 2015 aluminum bodies were on their way. Ended up purchasing a $38k for a little over $27k, a deal I could not pass up. Despite what the title says, it is actually a super cab 4x4. I opted for the 3.7L V6 (the non-ecoboost engine.) It's the base engine, but if you just drove it without knowing which engine it had, you would figure it had a V8. In other words, it doesn't feel underpowered. The engine is rated at 302 horsepower which looks impressive on paper. However, the engine creates 278ft/lb of torque. That means that in order for it to generate that much power, the engine must rev very high. (The 302hp rating comes at 6,500 RPM) You really have to press the gas pedal to wake it up. Once you do, it screams with plenty of power. To put this in perspective, a F150 in the 90's with a 5.0 made 275ft/lb of torque. That's just how far technology has advanced that a much smaller engine can do the same work consuming less fuel. My truck in its configuration is rated to tow up to 6,100lbs. If you need more capability than this, or tow frequently, the current 5.0 or 3.5 ecoboost are better choices. They generate 380 and 420 ft/lb of torque, respectively. The tradeoff I made for less capability was more fuel economy. No, I don't expect to buy a truck for great fuel economy. I bought this truck for the 4x4 in the winter and the bed for weekend projects. No need to consume more fuel for more capability that I would never need. The 3.7 offered the best fuel economy of the group, with 16 city, 18 mixed, and 21 highway. This was a real area of disappointment, here. I measure my fuel economy with both trip meters: Trip A is per gas tank, Trip B is per oil change. I did achieve 20.5mpg on a trip from Omaha to KC, but I struggled to ever get 16mpg on any given regular tank. 5,500 miles into my 10,000 mile oil change interval and I'm averaging 15.6mpg. This doesn't even reach the EPA estimated 16mpg for city driving! Yes, I regularly commute in "city" driving, but those miles included at a minimum 30% highway driving. Again, credit to advances in technology, this fuel economy is much improved compared to the old F150 in the 90's with a 5.0 generating the same capability. But compared to other newer engines, like the ecoboost 3.5, the difference in fuel economy is marginal and hardly worth the sacrifice in power and capability. We got hit by a couple of snow storms this past winter and the 4x4 made that a non-issue. Acceleration is great for a base V6 (I can usually keep the RPM's at or below 2,000 RPM for acceleration which should help with engine longevity) Transmission shifts great, doesn't jerk or do anything else annoying as sometimes happens with other cars. Again, this should help with reliability and longevity. Steering and braking are where they need to be. Really enjoy the SYNC system! Always have my iPod hooked up. Only frustration is that sometimes the voice command misunderstands what track I want played, but it's 90% effective. I rarely talk on the phone, but when I do its really convenient having the system automatically stop the music and let me talk hands-free. The sound system could use some improvement. It is weak, but I plan on making some aftermarket adjustments to fix this. This was a great and reliable truck. Never had any mechanical issues with it. However, I was intrigued by Ford's new 2.7 ecoboost engine that they released with the 2015 redesign. Not only does it offer more capability with 325hp and 375 ft/lb of torque, but does so with better fuel economy than my 3.7 v6. (Rated 18 city, 20 mixed, and 23 highway mpg.) So I recently traded in this truck for a new 2016 with the 2.7 as I think this is a much better engine choice for consumers like me. I will review this truck after 10,000 miles like I did for my 2014, but so far the fuel economy is living up to the hype this time. I think the 3.7 is better served as a fleet engine for cheap trucks that are cheap to maintain (i.e. no turbos.)
Related Ford F-150 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Audi S3 2017
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2012
- Used Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2018
- Used Kia Sedona 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2017
- Used Audi S5 2015
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2016
- Used Audi Q5 2013
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2016
- Used Nissan Sentra 2010
- Used Lexus GX 460 2014
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2013
- Used Honda Insight 2014
- Used Genesis G80 2010
- Used Audi Q7 2010
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT
- Used Lexus UX 200
- Used Buick Cascada
- Used Lexus IS 250 C
- Used Lexus GS F
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- Used Lexus NX 300h
- Used Ram C/V Tradesman
- Used Buick Park Avenue
- Used Honda Civic del Sol
- Used Ford Escape Hybrid
- Used Lexus IS 350 C
- Used Audi A4 allroad
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty Fargo ND
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Indianapolis IN
- Used Ford Expedition Woodbridge VA
- Used Ford Expedition Boston MA
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid West Palm Beach FL
- Used Ford Thunderbird York PA
- Used Ford Flex Lexington KY
- Used Ford Focus ST Fort Worth TX
- Used Ford E-Series Van Colorado Springs CO
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid Richmond VA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- 2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2019 GLS-Class
- 2019 Cadillac CTS-V
- 2019 Lexus RC F
- 2019 Jaguar I-PACE