Used 2014 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me

This 2014 Ford F-150 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2014 Ford F-150 Lariat is the perfect example of the modern luxury. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this FordF-150 Lariat, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Ford F-150 Lariat. This Ford F-150 is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Ford F-150, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. More information about the 2014 Ford F-150: With three cab styles, three different bed lengths, and a wide range of models and optional equipment, there's an F-150 configuration for every truck need. Ford also boasts that its F-150 has the only full-size pickup with 6-speed automatic transmissions across the entire lineup. Another feature that stands out, even against rival models from Ford, Chevy and GMC is MyFord Touch, an all-encompassing connectivity and infotainment system. This model sets itself apart with A model and

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Ford F-150 Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTFW1ET9EKF02129

Stock: F02129

Certified Pre-Owned: No