Used 2014 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me

20,569 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
F-150 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 20,569 listings
  • 2014 Ford F-150 XL in Red
    used

    2014 Ford F-150 XL

    153,239 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,380

    $2,475 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford F-150 STX in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Ford F-150 STX

    96,768 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,090

    Details
  • 2014 Ford F-150 XLT in White
    used

    2014 Ford F-150 XLT

    114,634 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,996

    Details
  • 2014 Ford F-150 XL in White
    used

    2014 Ford F-150 XL

    146,361 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,500

    $5,540 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford F-150 Lariat in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Ford F-150 Lariat

    81,697 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,697

    $3,086 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford F-150 Lariat in White
    used

    2014 Ford F-150 Lariat

    219,478 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,300

    $8,582 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford F-150 Lariat in Orange
    used

    2014 Ford F-150 Lariat

    120,430 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,500

    $4,258 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford F-150 FX4 in White
    used

    2014 Ford F-150 FX4

    119,521 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,494

    $2,497 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford F-150 STX in White
    used

    2014 Ford F-150 STX

    115,419 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2014 Ford F-150 STX in Black
    used

    2014 Ford F-150 STX

    121,790 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,995

    $4,014 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford F-150 XLT in Black
    used

    2014 Ford F-150 XLT

    31,111 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,987

    $4,159 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford F-150 FX2 in Red
    used

    2014 Ford F-150 FX2

    63,665 miles

    $21,777

    Details
  • 2014 Ford F-150 XL in White
    used

    2014 Ford F-150 XL

    121,331 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,900

    $2,247 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford F-150 XL in White
    used

    2014 Ford F-150 XL

    127,200 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,695

    $4,042 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford F-150 STX in Gray
    used

    2014 Ford F-150 STX

    104,463 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,495

    $1,610 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor in Silver
    used

    2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor

    31,830 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $42,777

    $7,352 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford F-150 XLT in White
    used

    2014 Ford F-150 XLT

    135,359 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,995

    $1,993 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford F-150 XLT in Orange
    used

    2014 Ford F-150 XLT

    44,772 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,995

    $3,290 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford F-150 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 20,569 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 2014 Ford F-150

Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-150

Read recent reviews for the Ford F-150
Overall Consumer Rating
4.351 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 51 reviews
  • 5
    (61%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 2
    (8%)
  • 1
    (6%)
Reliable, but there are better options.
John,10/31/2015
XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
I purchased this truck brand new in November of 2014. It was a little spontaneous, but my finances were in order and dealerships were running Black Friday ads featuring very aggressive deals. I assume this was because the all new 2015 aluminum bodies were on their way. Ended up purchasing a $38k for a little over $27k, a deal I could not pass up. Despite what the title says, it is actually a super cab 4x4. I opted for the 3.7L V6 (the non-ecoboost engine.) It's the base engine, but if you just drove it without knowing which engine it had, you would figure it had a V8. In other words, it doesn't feel underpowered. The engine is rated at 302 horsepower which looks impressive on paper. However, the engine creates 278ft/lb of torque. That means that in order for it to generate that much power, the engine must rev very high. (The 302hp rating comes at 6,500 RPM) You really have to press the gas pedal to wake it up. Once you do, it screams with plenty of power. To put this in perspective, a F150 in the 90's with a 5.0 made 275ft/lb of torque. That's just how far technology has advanced that a much smaller engine can do the same work consuming less fuel. My truck in its configuration is rated to tow up to 6,100lbs. If you need more capability than this, or tow frequently, the current 5.0 or 3.5 ecoboost are better choices. They generate 380 and 420 ft/lb of torque, respectively. The tradeoff I made for less capability was more fuel economy. No, I don't expect to buy a truck for great fuel economy. I bought this truck for the 4x4 in the winter and the bed for weekend projects. No need to consume more fuel for more capability that I would never need. The 3.7 offered the best fuel economy of the group, with 16 city, 18 mixed, and 21 highway. This was a real area of disappointment, here. I measure my fuel economy with both trip meters: Trip A is per gas tank, Trip B is per oil change. I did achieve 20.5mpg on a trip from Omaha to KC, but I struggled to ever get 16mpg on any given regular tank. 5,500 miles into my 10,000 mile oil change interval and I'm averaging 15.6mpg. This doesn't even reach the EPA estimated 16mpg for city driving! Yes, I regularly commute in "city" driving, but those miles included at a minimum 30% highway driving. Again, credit to advances in technology, this fuel economy is much improved compared to the old F150 in the 90's with a 5.0 generating the same capability. But compared to other newer engines, like the ecoboost 3.5, the difference in fuel economy is marginal and hardly worth the sacrifice in power and capability. We got hit by a couple of snow storms this past winter and the 4x4 made that a non-issue. Acceleration is great for a base V6 (I can usually keep the RPM's at or below 2,000 RPM for acceleration which should help with engine longevity) Transmission shifts great, doesn't jerk or do anything else annoying as sometimes happens with other cars. Again, this should help with reliability and longevity. Steering and braking are where they need to be. Really enjoy the SYNC system! Always have my iPod hooked up. Only frustration is that sometimes the voice command misunderstands what track I want played, but it's 90% effective. I rarely talk on the phone, but when I do its really convenient having the system automatically stop the music and let me talk hands-free. The sound system could use some improvement. It is weak, but I plan on making some aftermarket adjustments to fix this. This was a great and reliable truck. Never had any mechanical issues with it. However, I was intrigued by Ford's new 2.7 ecoboost engine that they released with the 2015 redesign. Not only does it offer more capability with 325hp and 375 ft/lb of torque, but does so with better fuel economy than my 3.7 v6. (Rated 18 city, 20 mixed, and 23 highway mpg.) So I recently traded in this truck for a new 2016 with the 2.7 as I think this is a much better engine choice for consumers like me. I will review this truck after 10,000 miles like I did for my 2014, but so far the fuel economy is living up to the hype this time. I think the 3.7 is better served as a fleet engine for cheap trucks that are cheap to maintain (i.e. no turbos.)
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
F-150
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford F-150 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings