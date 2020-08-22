Used 2018 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me

20,569 listings
F-150 Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 Ford F-150 XLT in Black
    certified

    2018 Ford F-150 XLT

    6,110 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $32,995

    Details
  • 2018 Ford F-150 XLT in Gray
    used

    2018 Ford F-150 XLT

    14,715 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $28,800

    $10,576 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford F-150 XLT in Black
    used

    2018 Ford F-150 XLT

    25,189 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $27,495

    $7,024 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford F-150 XLT in Red
    used

    2018 Ford F-150 XLT

    17,723 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $36,998

    $7,348 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford F-150 XLT in White
    certified

    2018 Ford F-150 XLT

    16,102 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $36,495

    $6,350 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford F-150 XLT in Gray
    used

    2018 Ford F-150 XLT

    24,230 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $33,745

    $6,950 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor in Red
    used

    2018 Ford F-150 Raptor

    7,174 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $62,000

    $14,470 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford F-150 XL in White
    used

    2018 Ford F-150 XL

    13,233 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $26,998

    Details
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Ford F-150 Lariat

    16,375 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $35,250

    $11,408 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford F-150 XL in White
    used

    2018 Ford F-150 XL

    75,884 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,994

    $9,733 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford F-150 XLT in White
    used

    2018 Ford F-150 XLT

    22,160 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $34,991

    Details
  • 2018 Ford F-150 XL in White
    used

    2018 Ford F-150 XL

    99,650 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,994

    $8,096 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford F-150 XLT in White
    used

    2018 Ford F-150 XLT

    9,840 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $38,700

    $6,821 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford F-150 XLT in Gray
    used

    2018 Ford F-150 XLT

    16,675 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $33,998

    $4,983 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford F-150 Limited
    used

    2018 Ford F-150 Limited

    36,318 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $36,746

    $12,952 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford F-150 XLT in Gray
    used

    2018 Ford F-150 XLT

    13,930 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $37,998

    $4,956 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford F-150 XLT in Black
    used

    2018 Ford F-150 XLT

    20,888 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $31,919

    $8,109 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford F-150 XLT in White
    used

    2018 Ford F-150 XLT

    32,756 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $29,995

    $10,757 Below Market
    Details

My beautiful blue 4 star truck. (update)
Chris S,03/28/2018
XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 10A)
*To clarify, Edmunds did not offer the EXACT description of my truck to review. I picked the closest one to mine. I have the 2018 Ford Supercrew XLT 4 door 5.5' bed 5.0L V8 with the 10 speed automatic (no 4WD on mine) Let me start by saying "I love my truck". The Lightning Blue is beautiful and turns heads(that's not an exaggeration, when I first bought it I was actually uncomfortable because of the strangers looking at me as I drove it until I figured out why). Comfortable. Powerful. And it was fun to drive for about the first month or so. When my truck had about 2,800 miles on it and I wrote my original review in March of 2018, my truck had spent approximately 5 weeks of my first 4 months in the dealership. Despite the fact it didn't do this when it was new, it started having weird shifting issues. This is the first year they paired the 10 speed transmission with the 5.0 liter engine and now - after a few years of living with what Ford calls a "characteristic of the vehicle" - I've come to the conclusion they did a bad job of laying out the shift points. In traffic, it shifts at odd and inappropriate times that make it feel like the engine has skipped timing or something. It's annoying but Ford says it's normal. If you put the truck in Sport or Towing mode, it goes away. I had the module that controls the radio go out at 35,500 miles and Ford replaced it. What happened is everything on the display went out. It wouldn't "see" radio, XM, phone, etc, when switching modes and the backup camera went black. Took them 4 days to get the part and they replaced it while I waited, and was covered by warranty up to 36k miles. While they had it for the radio problem, they said they thought the weird ridge in my dash was a distortion, so they ordered a new dash and after it came in 3 weeks later they brought me in, gave me a loaner, and 2 days later gave me my truck with a brand new dash... Exactly like the old one. Apparently that's just how it's shaped! Haha. Lastly, I LOATHE the autostart/shutoff feature. I think it's a great idea in theory, but when you pull up to turn left across oncoming traffic and it shuts off, when your opening comes to go, you let off the brake, the truck starts, and SOMETIMES the power steering doesn't come up immediately. So you're trying to steer a tank across traffic. Ford says that's normal. I've complained that if someone driving isn't very strong or prepared, it could cause an accident. If it shuts off while you're facing uphill at a stoplight, when you let off the brake and it autostarts, it can stall. When that happens, I found out (while having cars honking at me) that you have to put it in park, turn the key all the way off, restart it, wait a second for it to come online, and then shift back into drive. I turn the feature off every time I drive it now, and it's the biggest reason I can't give 5 stars. Overall I would recommend it after owning it a couple of years. I was irate about the shifting issues, but it's a minor annoyance now. For the price I paid, it's a great truck for the money.
