2004 Ford F-150 Heritage Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Available V6 and manual transmission, respectable road manners, low pricing.
- Limited engine choices and feature availability, poor IIHS crash test result, the new F-150 is bigger, faster and stronger.
List Price Estimate
$2,146 - $4,092
Edmunds' Expert Review
It may be last year's model, but if all you need is a no-frills work truck, the Heritage offers good value and a functional design.
2004 Highlights
The F-150 Heritage is a carryover of last year's model and therefore presents no new changes. Intended primarily as an affordable work truck, the F-150 Heritage is offered as a standard or extended cab in XL and XLT trim with limited features lists. Notably, the Heritage models are the only F-150s that can still be equipped with a V6 engine and a manual transmission.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Big John,04/09/2009
I can't say enough about this truck. I bought new in 7/04 and now have 58,000m, and as of 4/09, I had a blinker lightbulb go out. THAT's IT FOR REPAIRS!!!! I changed tires and redid the brakes as was necessary due to wear and tear, but otherwise...not a single problem (other than a lightbulb) in almost 60,000 miles. Not even a squeek problem. If you can find this as a used truck, I would GO FOR IT. I long hauled my boat and at other times my trailer, and had NO PROBLEMS towing them over mountains etc. More than enough power on my 4.6L Triton V-8. Who needs the bigger V-8? Not me!!! One of the few truely quality items I have ever had the joy to own in my entire lifetime. (I'm 56).
macf150,01/13/2013
My 2004 F-150 Heritage has been the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. Currently, it has 161,000 miles and has had all routine maintenance performed.Starts evey time without fail. The 4.6L engine has proven to be more power than I need. I have owned a 97 and 98 F150 with the 4.2L V6 which seemed to have just enough power and were reliable as well. I recently test drove an 2013 F150 with the 3.7L V6 and the EcoBoost V6... What a powerplant !! I was pondering trading in my 04 but, it just didn't give me any reason to do so. First of all it's" paid off ". My goal is to reach 300K !!After all the years of ownership it still Rates 5 Stars !!
mooseberry,09/10/2012
new late in 04. Inspection revealed one screw in rt frt fender cross threaded. No other defects. Towed Coleman trailer several summers all over Montana, no problems. It simply has never failed its' mission. Has been through some very harsh winters up here. Had one problem with corroded emergency brake parts. Fixed by dealer. Caused by goo state sprays on roads. (eats metals). Best truck, best vehicle I've owned in 60 years.
Tim,06/08/2016
4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd Styleside LB (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
I am the second owner of a well-maintained 2004 F150 (V8) Heritage Supercab. I purchased the truck last year as a daily commuter, and thus far it has performed flawlessly without any issues, mechanical or otherwise. As others have stated in similar reviews, the turning radius and overall ride has proven to be one of the best features of this truck. Simply put, for an older truck, it is surprisingly comfortable to drive. Updated Review (6/9/2019) It’s been nearly four years/24K miles since my last review and I haven't experienced any problems to date. Overall, I’ve been very pleased with the performance and comfort of the truck.
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
231 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
202 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
231 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
231 hp @ 4750 rpm
Safety
