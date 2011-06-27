I can't say enough about this truck. I bought new in 7/04 and now have 58,000m, and as of 4/09, I had a blinker lightbulb go out. THAT's IT FOR REPAIRS!!!! I changed tires and redid the brakes as was necessary due to wear and tear, but otherwise...not a single problem (other than a lightbulb) in almost 60,000 miles. Not even a squeek problem. If you can find this as a used truck, I would GO FOR IT. I long hauled my boat and at other times my trailer, and had NO PROBLEMS towing them over mountains etc. More than enough power on my 4.6L Triton V-8. Who needs the bigger V-8? Not me!!! One of the few truely quality items I have ever had the joy to own in my entire lifetime. (I'm 56).

